Stada Arzneimittel's (STDAF) CEO Claudio Albrecht on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Leslie Iltgen

Thank you very much. Welcome to our conference call on the Full Year 2017 Results. My name is Leslie Iltgen and I am Head of Investor Relations at Stada. With us today are our CEO, Dr. Claudio Albrecht; and our CFO, Mark Keatley. Mr. Keatley will cover the financials of our full year 2017 results in depth and will comment on the main development in the fourth quarter of last year.

Afterwards, Dr. Albrecht will introduce Stada updated corporate strategy and point out in more detail where Stada is heading in the years to come. As always, both will be happy to answer any questions you may have in our Q&A session at the end of this call. Also, let me remind you that this call will be recorded. A replay and transcript will be available on our Investor Relations website after this call. Before I hand over, please also pay attention to our usual disclaimers that you will find in the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to hand over to Mr. Keatley. Mark?

Mark Keatley

Thank you, Leslie, and good morning or good afternoon ladies and gentlemen. It’s a pleasure to share with you the results of Stada for the fourth quarter of 2017 and the full year. And I will refer as I go along to the slides, which have been distributed. So as we see from Slide 3, the company has achieved its targets for 2017. The revenue, the EBITDA and the net income were inline with the guidance given by the company at the mid year and which we reaffirmed with our quarter three results.

This includes a very strong growth in group sales, which have increased by 6% on an apples to apples basis compared with the previous year and both the generics business and the branded businesses have grown well. There has been a significant increase in adjusted EBITDA by 9% with a particularly strong margin improvement in the generic segment. During the year, Stada launched 670 product market combinations both with a strong activity both in generics and branded products.

And the transformation process was well on track. Under this heading, we talk about a number of initiatives to improve efficiency and to achieve savings on a sustainable basis. These initiatives have been continued and accelerated since the change of management and we have high confidence that this will translate into sustainable improvements in the P&L. 2017 of course also saw a change in the ownership of the company with the two major investors Bain Capital and Cinven acquiring the majority shareholding in the company.

Turning to Slide 4, we talked a little bit here about products that we are a product driven company. In the year 2017, there were very significant launches of generic products to Dutasterid in Italy, Portugal and Spain. Rosuvastatin already in the Nordics markets, the first ones where we could launch this product, by the way we have launched already in several other major European markets earlier this year with the other patent expires. Tadalafil has been launched in a large number of West European markets and Tenofovir again in Austria, Denmark, Germany and France.

Meanwhile, we continue the effort to take our successful brands that are leading in one country and introduce them to other markets. A good example is Hedrin, the market leader for children scalp treatment for life in the UK, which we have successfully launched in Germany. Lactoflora product has been launched in France, Austria, Poland; Fultium, the vitamin D product from the UK successfully launched in Belgium and Portugal; and Flexitol in France and Poland. In total as of the end of the year, our R&D teams were working on more than 1,200 ongoing applications for new approvals. This included more than 170 types of product either molecules or combination products destined to be launched in over 55 markets.

Now turning to the financials. I’ll comment in detail with Slide 5 of the presentation and I will comment both on the quarter four and on the full year. So our sales on a reported basis were slightly over EUR2.3 billion for the year including EUR616 million in quarter four. Measured on an apples to apples basis adjusted for currencies and excluding portfolio effects, the sales increased by 6% year-on-year for the full year and in the fourth quarter by 4%.

Now here we have to underline the fourth quarter of 2016 was a very strong quarter, particularly in Russia and the UK. And therefore, the sales and EBITDA of quarter four 2017 do suffer a little bit in comparison with that strong comparator. At the level of EBITDA, the increase has been 9% year-on-year for the full year, but a reduction in the fourth quarter and I'll come to some more details, but the main reason is because the sales in Russia and UK although good were not quite as good as the corresponding quarter of the previous year. And in addition we took some provisions for some receivables for one specific customer in Russia, which is in a distressed condition although we are still continuing our efforts to try to recover that money.

At the level of net income, the adjusted net income is $195 million for the year. This is an increase of 10% year-on-year. This is despite the fact that the income tax charge increased significantly and by the way this included a special accrual for an income tax liability in Spain, which had arisen in previous years. That took our effective rate of tax to an abnormally high level. What we see in terms of our underlying tax rate is around 26% to 27% and we would expect with our current liability structure that this would continue.

Specifically in the fourth quarter that the tax calculation produced a credit are going to the settling up of the accruals and this assisted in a good result for net income in quarter four. So since our business is quite diverse in the two segments and also in the countries, I'm going to go to Slide 6 and give you some more insights into the generic operations and then also about our branded products. So as you see in quarter four, our sales were EUR367 million for generics taking the full year to EUR1.362 million. This is a growth of 4% on a currency adjusted basis for the full year and 5% for the fourth quarter. The EBITDA in both quarter four and the full year has been good with an EBITDA margin of roughly 22%.

I'm going to talk in a moment about the key drivers of this at key markets. They were particularly Belgium, Russia, Italy and Vietnam. Within a quarter four in particular that the Belgium was the strongest contributor and it's important to underline there has been a change in the business model in Belgium at the beginning of 2017. This was previously announced. Stada negotiated its way out of the previous distribution arrangement with Omega Pharma that enabled Stada in Belgium to take full control of the distribution. And also the strategy for discounts that has led to a significant reduction of discounts paid to wholesalers and to pharmacies, which is an immediate improvement in sales and also drops fully to the bottom line. So this helped a lot in terms of the improvement of EBITDA margin in Belgium.

There's also been a stronger focus on profitability in Germany, although our sales in Germany were a little flat but nevertheless the profitability has improved as more of our generic products in Germany are sold outside of tenders therefore the margins are higher. So these are some key drivers of the revenue and EBITDA.

Going to the country details, now I'm going to Slide 7, and this analysis is presented on a full year basis. You can see from the pie chart on the columns the performance of the main markets.

So in Germany, we are selling both in tenders and outside of tenders. Our sales in tenders through earlier ALIUD PHARMA have increased our sales outside of tenders in STADAPHARM have reduced but as I mentioned the profitability of those sales has improved.

Italy, we delivered an outstanding year in terms of generics. There have been seven major product launches of generic products in Italy. In addition, the already on sale products have increased their market share and unlike the rest of Western Europe where we experience severe price erosion in Italy, the average price level has slightly increased.

Belgium as you see delivered 33% growth year-on-year. Owing to the what I mentioned the exit from the Omega agreement, reduced discounts and optimized distribution costs.

Russia has grown by 15%. Roughly half of this is attributable to the currency effect and the rest is attributable to positive volume effects from some of our key products in Russia such as [indiscernible] Heparin and Glycerol and in general the evolution of prices in Russia has been good.

Looking at the other markets, I’ll comment more quickly in Spain, in a very tough market in terms of price erosion. Our team has done well to maintain the level of sales. In Serbia the increase in sales of 69% is – half is through the acquisition of Velexfarm and the other half through genuine growth in apples to apples sense.

France is a difficult market and our sales there have reduced, although our market share has been fairly stable. The reduction in Vietnam is mainly attributable to accounting effects that was in the course of 2017, we exited from the joint venture there. And therefore could not consolidate the sales of December but if you would look rather what the underlying growth of sales in Vietnam, the figure was 6% year-on-year. So, these were the main markets driving our generic performance.

Moving on to Slide 8. We talk about our branded businesses. Our branded business for the year as a whole grew by 9%. In the fourth quarter the sales growth was less by 2% again, this reflects the fact that quarter four 2016 was an exceptionally good quarter in Russia and the UK.

The EBITDA, which for the year grew by 3% had a negative evolution in quarter four. I want to comment on that. We took some significant provisions against the sales of the branded business in quarter four, specifically in Russia with one wholesaler in a distressed condition, where we take steps to recover our debt but we have provided for this.

In addition, in some other markets there were some long-dated receivables, which of course we still aim to collect but under our accounting policies we have provided for those. And there was also some short dated stock that we had to provide for. In addition to those provisions, what also weighed on the EBITDA is a timing effect, because in Germany for the sales of our branded products the sales and marketing effort tends to be front loaded at the start of the winter season. And this front loading effect was more even more apparent in the winter of 2017 to 2018. So this weighed somewhat on the EBITDA of the quarter. So we do not regard this quarter as representative of the trend for branded products but owing to the specific factors.

Therefore, in terms of the margin of our branded business, I would guide you to the full-year result that roughly 22%, we regard that as a sustainable margin in the branded products. Now give you some insights into the country performance, so I think it is Slide 9. Here you see that the largest growth was in Russia by 58%. Now roughly 11% of this is due to the currency with the Russian ruble strengthening year-on-year.

Therefore the majority of this was due to sales effects. We have to bear in mind that in 2016 the Russian branded business suffered from some significant stock outs of some key products particularly the ones that we manufacture or buy elsewhere and sell into Russia. These supply chain issues were rectified at the start of 2017 and therefore there was a spectacular growth particularly with the key products of Aqualor, Snup and Vitaprost.

Now by the way to ensure the supply chain better for those products in the future, we are transferring Aqualor into our Russian plants this is already well on track. And will be accomplished this year, and we have a similar plan under formation for Snup.

Turning to some other markets in Germany, the branded products show a reduction of 3% for the year. This is because the previous year had very strong sales of apomorphine, which was not repeated in 2017. Nevertheless there were successful product launches, I mentioned already the introduction of Hedrin and also the ViruProtect spray has been successfully launched in 2017.

Our U.K. business shows the negative evolution again compared with the prior year being very strong. And also within this there is a currency effect due to the pound sterling having weakened somewhat. Nevertheless the underlying performance of the UK is good and we are particularly – we see typically strong performance from the Natures Aid Company acquired at the end of 2016 making Probiotics and a number of other consumer health products.

In terms of some other markets where we have strong branded sales, Italy where the sales growth appears negative has suffered because our license agreement with BMS was terminated in the second half of the year. This by the way does not have a significant impact on EBITDA but had a significant effect on sales. In Vietnam, where as I mentioned we exited the joint venture, nevertheless the trend of sales was still positive by 3%. And across all the other markets, there was an 8% growth. So, that the branded business in general has good underlying growth.

So now moving on to the cash flow, I can give you some comments, which are you'll find the detail in our detailed press release. The operating cash flow of the company has reduced by 21% from 2016 to 2017 for two reasons. First, there has been an increase in inventory. This was needed to support the growth in Belgium and Russia. Russia, it's important to mention again the supply chain is somewhat extended at the moment as the products come partly from our plant in Serbia and partly from West European suppliers. Therefore growth in sales in Russia has, at the moment, a higher level of working capital attached to it. This in the long run we will address to the product transfers. The other factor that has influenced operating cash flow is the amount of tax paid in 2017 has increased.

So the operating cash flow was EUR263 million for the year, 21% lower than the previous year. Out of this, we have invested in three particular ways: in R&D, and in CapEx and a small amount in acquisitions. The R&D investment has been – all intangibles of which the most is R&D has been an investment of $68 million in 2017, slightly below the previous year. We believe we have to significantly increase the rate of investment in R&D in the future and we'll talk about that more in the coming slides.

Our CapEx has been EUR52 million for the year. This included significant investments in the plant in Serbia for a high speed packaging and for improved warehousing and some more investments in the packaging facility in Bad Vilbel. Again, the Cap Ex, we believe, has to increase in the future in order to expand our network capacity and improve efficiency. Acquisitions of companies and products; 2017 was not a very active year with an investment of only $3 million, although for the future we are looking at many acquisition opportunities. Therefore the free cash flow after the investment in the business was $140 million for the year, which is 13% lower than the previous year. This is before distribution of dividends.

So moving on, the level of net debt has improved. There was a reduction of debt by $63 million in the year. This took our debt to just over EUR1 billion, representing 2.4 times the adjusted EBITDA of the company. The next topic is the divided. The board, the [indiscernible] have considered this topic very carefully also taking into account the needs of the business. We believe strongly that Stada needs to improve its competitive position in the industry and we believe we can increase the ranking significantly. Dr. Albrecht will speak about that in a moment. This will require significantly increased investment and development of new products including biosimilars, entry into new markets and potentially acquisition of companies in order to accelerate our growth in geographies or product areas where we have so far not strongly present.

The boards believe that the priority application of cash should be towards this investment rather than distributions. Therefore the dividend, which is proposed for approval at the annual general meeting, is $0.11 per share representing an amount of roughly 68 – EUR66.8 million for the year. Before concluding I'll talk about our guidance for 2018 and our outlook for 2019. So our guidance for 2018 is that we expect the level of sales will be slightly below $2.5 billion for the year. This represents on an apples to apples basis a high single-digit growth of sales.

We expect the EBITDA – the adjusted EBITDA to be in the region of EUR480 million, representing again a high single-digit growth compared with $434 million in 2017. The net income we expect in the region of EUR230 million. This is a very substantial growth of net income because the tax rate in 2018 will not be affected by the special accrual in 2017. In all cases, we expect that the outcome will be in a range of plus or minus 5% around these numbers as clearly the exact numbers can be influenced by currency effects as well as by business volatility.

Turning to 2019, the company has given a strategic outlook one year ago at the Investor Day. We have reviewed that in the light of our business plan. We do not foresee any chain – any significant change of substance compared with the outlook that was previously given. However, the numbers are affected by currency assumptions and they're affected by portfolio changes. Specifically, our key non-euro currencies, the Russian ruble, the British pound, the Vietnamese dong, these currencies are showing a much weaker outlook than was the case a year ago. And therefore, we have taken this into account in our 2019 guidance based on current market expectations. And in terms of the portfolio, the most significant effect has been our decision to exit the joint venture in Vietnam, which means we can no longer consolidate the sales or EBITDA of that company. It's now treated as an investment held for sale.

These two factors, the currency and the deconsolidation of Vietnam have a very significant effect on the numbers although the underlying market performance is not different from the previous outlook. And therefore, we are outlining new numbers, which would show for sales a figure of just below $2.6 billion for 2019 and EBITDA roughly $540 million. Net income $275 million, which is actually an improved number owing to a better average tax rate.

One other factor that had a smaller impact on this update of the guidance is biosimilars because we have reassessed the pipeline. The products previously expected to be launched in 2019 unfortunately delayed. We are taking steps to rebuild very strongly the biosimilar pipeline and expect very strong launches in future years, which Dr. Albrecht will talk about.

So that brings me to the end of the financial presentation and of course, after the formal presentation. We will be very pleased to answer your questions.

I now hand you to Dr. Albrecht.

Claudio Albrecht

Thank you, Mark. Good afternoon, good morning ladies and gentlemen. I’m going to talk a little bit about the future and what is the strategy of Stada. And the headline is new skills. We have chosen this after long discussions because we believe that new skills are required to be successful in the future. Today we are not a true global player, we missed a few very important markets, we also missed a few very dynamic markets, so we simply have to learn how to enter these markets. But even more importantly, I would say, we missed quite substantial hard-to-replicate or hard-to-make product in our portfolio.

So that's something again where we don't have experience, we have to learn this and this is usually related to due to personal skills, we need the expertise, technical expertise. But obviously it also has to do with higher investment in new product development. Now if you look to the next slide, then you see our strategy which we built was more or less around four key pillars or four key areas. More external areas, which is new markets, new channels and obviously what kind of portfolio do we want to have in future. And then more the two internal pillars, which is process reengineering, cost leadership, more efficient processes in the company. And the last part, which I am not going to talk about today, it's all about corporate culture.

Now if you go to the next slide then in principle you see, so far we always talk about brands and generics. Actually what I would much rather do is to talk about prescription business and non-prescription business. Because these are the two main differentiators, everything that's prescribed is much more regulated in our environments. It is driven usually by healthcare experts whilst everything that this non-prescription business is more consumer-driven and slightly less regulated, especially when it comes to pricing. So clearly the split will be prescription business which includes generics, unbranded or branded. So in the Eastern Europe, many of the so-called brands are actually branded generics. Then we also would like to define specialties under this segment.

So specialty is something new, quite new and the specialties in future, we will launch products which are biosimilars or chemical products with certain hard-to-make feature. So still generics in a way but much less competition, much more expensive to make and much more let’s say stable in their profits in future.

Having said this, if we manage to implement to execute on this strategy and this is on the next slide. Then I would see good chances for Stada to become globally a number five player. In Europe, we should aim for number three position. This of course would require growth rates, which are clearly above the market growth and here I guess looking at our three-year plan. And this is of course a few four or five years more but looking at our three-year plan, you see that our current business plan shows growth rates in Europe, which are three times higher than the predicted growth rate by IQVIA or formerly known as IMS.

And if you look at global growth rates then our current business plan shows 1.5 times higher growth rates than global growth rates of our industry. So this is a good starting position, let's say for these ambitious goals, number three in Europe, number five globally. But clearly a lot of things have to come through, we have to execute on this. And the first thing, what I consider the most important pillar of our strategy is product and what kind of investments do we want to do in hard-to-replicate products.

If you go to the next slide, then obviously it's important to state that Stada will continue with the normal generic business. So all the converted generics of a certain size, we will have in our pipeline and we will launch them hopefully on day one. Apart from this, we would like to go into more hard-to-make product and here obviously, you have to make a choice. It doesn't make sense to try to do everything which is so quite hard-to-make, especially when it comes to biosimilars. So we decided to focus on four areas and these four areas there, you see them on the slide. Its central nervous system including pain, including abuse, then it is diabetes and here obviously we look at the full metabolic syndrome. So it's not only diabetes but it's everything that's really related to diabetes.

Then oncology and this obviously is driven by already a strong presence in the chemical field and by some biosimilars, which we do have in our portfolio very like erythropoietin and filgrastim but obviously also by our pipeline where we see a strong robust pipeline in cytotoxic product especially Oracea but also in biosimilars. And the fourth area is ophtha, ophthalmology so is eye care, again rather small segment however very stable. It requires certain production technologies and it does have a few candidates in the biosimilar arena, which are of interest to us.

Now obviously next to these specialties and generic business which are prescription-driven segments. We also want to enforce our – to strengthen our presence in the OTC and that’s on the next slide. OTC consumer health, clearly today we are busy in internationalizing brands, we have in one country and we don't have in the other countries. A good example would be headwinds so our head lice product, which we managed to buyback some of the countries where we gave the rights to Sanofi. Now today we have bought them back and now they are under our management. Obviously we're not done yet with this but we will see headwind, we’ll probably be the first pan-European product we have.

Then obviously we also look at the segment of cosmetics, cosmeceuticals here, rather than cosmetics. We have Ladival, a good example in Germany, Spain, Austria, which is sunscreen lotion with some, let’s say, therapeutic effect. Then we do have – we wanted to extend the area of food incompatibility enzymes and these diagnostics. Then we are quite strong already and we would like to extend the Probiotics business, where we have a few strong companies. We own actually a few strong companies amongst others Natures Aid in the UK. But we also own a company in Serbia. We have Probiotics in Spain. So clearly we do have a presence in Probiotics and believe it's important to invest more in this area.

So clearly we would like to have a leading position in consumer health in the future EU5 and the UK and CIS, but of course also in the smaller countries but the big drivers where we are not today actually is the EU4 is known before plus Poland, then the UK and all of CIS.

Now all these products, all these products development programs will cost quite some money. And I think Mark referred before to higher investments. If you go to the next slide then you’ll see that our total spend on R&D will increase from 6% on net sales to 8% on net sales. Please bear in mind, the 6% on net sales are on net sales 2017, obviously, the 8% on our net sales is 2020. So clearly we have a double effect if you want so, increase percentage wise, but you also grow sales wise.

So if you look at it then this leads to an evolution, let’s say, of R&D spend which goes from $130 million to about $230 million per year, so $100 million more per year. And only in biosimilars we will spend from $18 million to $20 million, $100 million in this segment of product. So clearly increased – strongly increased investment in R&D.

And the next slide shows you where we would or what we would like to do in our markets. We do have very good presence in developed markets, especially in Europe. What we miss at the moment is the generics segment in the UK and obviously UK is one of the leading generic markets in Europe. We miss a strong presence in these four Eastern European countries, Poland, Czech, Slovakia and Hungary. We could be stronger in – and I guess there's a good opportunity also in the Nordics. And then you see the U.S. there.

And obviously in the U.S., let me be particularly clear about this, we do not have the intention to go broad into commodity generics in the U.S. We would like to increase our current business, which is a very niche business in central nervous system, in this case, in late stage Parkinson. So this we want to – would like to extent, we would like to grow, we are expecting a product which is in the FDA regulatory pipeline, we expect the approval there and this would be our U.S. platform then. We do not intend to do anything which is – which looks like commodity generics, or not at all.

Emerging markets, clearly we have focused on the Middle East, and on Far East, less so on Latin America. If you go to the next slide, then clearly you see our main initiatives in those markets. In all of Europe we do have to build this year at the latest next year a strong hospital presence because the biosimilars are mainly used in hospitals or specialized centers.

And as Mark said before, clearly we have two products which will launch next year in 2019. One just got accepted by EMA last week, it's the pegylated filgrastim. We expect actually a low number of competitors here. It's an oncology product that support product in oncology against leukopenia. And clearly this needs a presence at the point of sale, which we currently do not have. And the other product is teriparatide. So also here we need special scientific detailing for us which we need to build up. So this is a project which runs through all of Europe and you can imagine that this requires quite significant amount of money to build.

When you look at our major markets, then in Germany, look, we’re very successful. We have been very successful in the tender. If you only look at tender awards in value then you see that ALIUD, our – let’s say, our generic company in Germany, is actually the most successful company ahead of Teva-Ratiopharm and ahead of Sandoz.

So if you only look at tender, not both performance, only the tender, really we have an excellent performance. And this we need to defend. We will see to pick tenders from AOK which is the biggest insurance company this year coming up. So we needed to be successful in those tenders. This requires a very cost competitive situation, this requires that we are able to do to supply without ruptures. I think we have a very experienced team and I believe that this is something we can repeat in the years to come.

We also obviously have a strong position in Germany in consumer care. So this we want to grow. We are actually launching products from England, from the UK. And this is part of our internationalization strategy.

The new – let’s say, the new product the so called specialties, the biosimilars, the hard-to-product, this should be launched in STADAPHARM in Germany, which is one of the companies we owned and which already has two biosimilars on the market, they’re erythropoietin and filgrastim. In the UK we did acquire Natures Aid awhile go. This is very interesting and very – a company which has lots of products, which are – which clearly are in the upward trend with consumers. So probiotics is one of the trends I guess we wanted to grow this Natures Aid portfolio significantly.

We also want to grow our Britannia product. Britannia is the company we own in the UK, which is having, let's say, kind of a specialty product already. It is a late stage Parkinson apomorphine. I think a very interesting product because it’s a device driven product. It needs special care at the point of sale. So there we have a strong position. We want to build on this.

And then obviously a white patch still for us, the white patch in the mouth is the generic business in the UK. So one of our key initiatives in the UK is to grow our generic business to show our presence in the generic business with greenfield but more likely through an acquisition.

Now in Russia, we have a significant number of products in the pipeline. We will launch them over the next two years or three years. We had a very strong position in Russia. In the OTC segment, but also in the prescription segment, but what we would like to do most of all is we have two manufacture sites in Russia. We would like to invest new production technologies there. So steroid production it's a clear project we have, we will be one of the first GMP approved steroid plants in Russia. We also would like to transfer more of the products we have a third parties to Russia simply because these are huge products for the Russian markets and we depend too much on third parties.

So this would help us to lower the cost first of all. But secondly and more importantly, this really improve our suppliers to the performance. Today, we suffer in many cases from stock outs because our third party manufacturers cannot manufacture in a timely manner there the quantities we need for Russia. So this is a clear strategic initiative that we extend our manufacturing capacity in Russia.

The last area I would like to talk about is emerging markets. Today we have a presence in emerging markets and this is – if you count just the population where we have present, then we are in a territory, which entails about – which is about 120 million people. In fact, the emerging – the main region would offer the opportunity to sell in a territory of about 500 million people. So we're missing out on roughly 375 million, because we are not in the markets, which have the highest potential.

Today we're in Dubai, a little bit in Saudi Arabia, but we are not in Iran, we're not in Iraq, we're not in Egypt, we're not in Nigeria. So the big markets really with hundreds of million of people living there. We do not excellent this is something we would like to do. So the Middle East is going to be a focus area for investments. We have a good organization there. We are building and adding on to this organization as we speak.

Asia and other emerging markets area which is important for us yes, one of the joint ventures will be dissolve in end of 2019, so clearly two years to go. In this two years, we can basically build our own business, next to it we have no limitations there. Stada is a very good brand in Vietnam. We're well known there. So if we did actually last week finished the foundation of the company. We will – we have our first people employed there. We will build a new Stada, which is stands for Stada Germany, we will build new Stada Germany in Vietnam, but not only in Vietnam, we will also invest in the adjacent market. So clearly we want to be in Southeast Asia, Australia, New Zealand. This is where we do have organizations and product already and there we wants to invest and bring more product to market.

If we go to the next slide, then I think what we need to do and what's very important and I guess we are in the middle of reengineering processes of Stada. There are few key processes, which we are changing, we make them more efficient, to make them more seamless to say, we try to cut out the interfaces. So one is the – what we call here I2M which means idea to market. So the whole portfolio process what kind of product we want to sell and how do I bring them through my development pipeline in the most efficient way and how do I launch them on day one of market formation against that to process which was not really well established at Stada, which we have now started up and I think it works quite well.

We want to have group wise portfolios done that. So for every affiliate, we should have the same criteria when it comes to product launches, what is the NPV of a project. How do we launch? When do we launch? So what's the markets extra strategy? This is all centralized now which is quite new and we believe that this will strongly improve our time to market performance.

In R&D as I said before in complex products to basically have no presence. And if we have a preference then it's usually through licensed in product. Whenever you would depend on the license or you always depends on the license for performance, which basically means, you have little room to influence certain decisions, which I've taken at the license store. So we wanted to have a stronger participation in this value chain, especially when it comes to vertical integration to back integration, we have a strong interest in co-developing with partners, maybe even owning certain parts of the value chain.

And this is something we are discussing as we speak. I guess we wanted to make sure that our pipeline changes overtime to a really hard to replicate pipeline. In manufacturing, if the growth comes as we see it at the moment and if the volumes will increase as it looks like, then clearly overtime we will have a capacity issue. So we need to invest in capacity debottlenecking over the next two, three years. We need to either increase our output by changing the machines and putting additional machines or to go into new manufacturing sites and big strategic sites which have a high throughput.

Clearly I think what is also important that will be doing as we speak, we try to transfer as many products as we can from third parties to in-house, which again is putting a certain constraints on our capacity clearly. And so we need a manufacturing network in future which is supporting our growth. In purchasing of the pledge and management look I think we do not really make use of our scale benefit. So what is really important is that the appending volumes that not every country does purchasing on their own, but that we try to put the volumes together and to get certain effects on this and we expect quite some with action on the purchasing prices. I guess this is an important initiative. It looks very good. If already – it started last year already, but this year seems to come out really well. So this is a very, very – this process has proceeded quite clarity.

Supply chain management also something which is important for us. We need to be first to the markets – first to market, I want to be first in, but I also want to be last out, what does it mean. It means basically that I have to have the possibility to be the last man standing in this market, which again brings me back to cost. We have to have the right cost to fight in these markets to be successful. Obviously, we also have to see whether its our service level at the moment and how do we balance inventory with backorders that’s an exercise where we try to reduce our networking capital, our inventory here mainly without compromising on service levels.

And at the end, one of the very important processes is, today we don't have completely uniform information systems. So they – we need to invest in the next two to three years in a uniform information system. We need to get information in a timely acceptable manner, we need to have systems, which talk to each other. This is of course always connected to this investment, but also with certain risks, because if you do a rollout of a uniform system. This never works in the first place, it has to – it’s a learning phase I guess. And that’s very important for us, it's a very important project. And it's a very costly project.

So you see the – on the one hand side, we do have lot of investment, speed in products, speed in the entry of new market, speed in new systems. However, with this process optimization, we also believe we can get some savings out of this, which are significant. So our first estimate at the moment is that we get more than €100 million savings by 2020.

Coming to my last slide, just summarizing what you want to do actually. We clearly wanted to go into more complex products, which means higher investment. So when I say complex products, I mean actually Biosimilars, but not only Biosimilars. I also mean generics, the special application systems. So hard to make, hard to replicate product with different delivery systems if you want. But also OTC products, more OTC product even if you have to acquire them, support on acquisitions would make sense.

And these products are simply more stable and when it comes to pricing and there was a certain brand loyalty from the consumer side. When I look at new channels, clearly, we have to invest in building up a European by hospital presence or specialized center presence. This is actually quite pressing, quite time critical, because the next – 2019 next year, we're going to launch two of the big products, where we do have very little competition and obviously this is a create benefit for the company if we have the organization that ready, we expect significant additional sales from these two projects.

Then I talked about new geographies, obviously in Europe in the regulated markets we would like to invest in the field of generics in the UK. We would like to invest in the Eastern European countries Poland, Czech, Slovakia and Hungary and we would like to invest very – in a very focused manner, in a very focused manner in the U.S. Last point I guess was the process reengineering with the process is defined by us, where we believe we can improve we see a saving potential of more than €100 million by 2020.

This brings me actually to the end of my strategy presentation, thank you very much for your attention and floor is open for questions. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, at this time we will begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] First question comes from the line of [indiscernible] Onex Credit Partners. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, thank you for your presentation. Given some nation agreement was approved by the EGM. Just wanted to clarify two points with you, if the agreement already executed and is your term loan still sitting in the escrow or is it now on land to target? Thanks.

Mark Keatley

Okay, thank you for the question. The agreement has been signed following the approval of the extraordinary general meeting. The next step is for the agreement to be registered with the company registry. We have made the application. The subject of a possible debt push down has not been discussed between Nidda Healthcare and Stada.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood. And just second question on Q4 minus 60% EBITDA performance. Could you maybe break it out, as you mentioned that Germany upfront loading of expenses had an impact and Russia had an impact? Could you just give sort of split, is it 50-50 is Russia sort of the majority of that impact. Thank you.

Mark Keatley

Okay. I think the question is specifically related to the branded business, because in general Stada's overall EBITDA for quarter four was only 11% below the prior year, so just to put this in context. The minus 60% represents a deviation of €23 million quarter-to-quarter. Now, there are many factors here, so I mentioned specifically the reserves for the distressed customer in Russia, this represented about half of the deviation quarter-to-quarter.

This situation as I mentioned, we have not given up on recovery, but in line with proper accounting we have made a reserve. Out of the remaining half, I would say that the earlier spending in timing of the German marketing was about one-third of this, the other two-thirds are due to the comparison. We have very, very strong quarter in the previous year. So we should take into account that quarter four 2016 was exceptionally good, both in Russia and the UK.

And in addition, the termination of the license agreement initially below, it had mainly effect on sale, we’ve had a small effect on EBITDA. So these are timing issues. So fundamentally, the underlying performance of the branded business was good, in fact, I would say very good, but it was overshadowed by the provision by the comparison with the prior quarter and by the timing of the marketing expense.

Unidentified Analyst

Understood, thank you very much.

Operator

The next question comes from line of [indiscernible] with Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, there. Thank you for taking the question. I was just wondering if you could tell us in your FY2018 adjusted EBITDA guidance, how much of the €100 million savings would you actually have realized in that number, please. And also you gave us some helpful guidance on R&D spend going forward. Could you give us any sort of guidance on CapEx as well, please?

Mark Keatley

Okay. So first of all, there are a number of initiatives underway. As Dr. Albert mentioned some of these take more time to implement. Because they involve changes of supply chain transfer the products which require reregistration and regulatory approvals. Nevertheless, we make very good progress particularly with purchasing, this is the area of faster progress. And so we expect in the year 2019 that an amount in the region of €90 million can be achieved, 90. We would expect by the end of the year 2018 that the actions will be committed to achieve this in terms of change of contracts, in terms of new commitments by suppliers, in terms of approvals from authorities. Therefore on a run rate basis, we expect this would be committed by the end of 2018. How much will be in the P&L of 2018 this really is difficult to assess with accuracy because of the timing factors. But we would expect a large part of this more than half somewhere between half and two-thirds would be already realized in the P&L of 2018. And this is reflected in our guidance.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Mark Keatley

In terms of CapEx, okay, we are not giving such a specific guidance as Dr. Albrecht has done R&D but the – compared with the level of €50 million, which was spent in the year 2017, the ongoing level of CapEx will need to increase. If CapEx is, let’s say more lumpy than R&D because of the size of factory programs. Therefore it can be different from one year to another. But on average we would expect this need to increase by something in the region of 20% to 30% per annum on a sustainable basis.

Unidentified Analyst

And then progressing upwards over time by [indiscernible]…

Mark Keatley

Well, as I said CapEx is more lumpy, there are certain programs which can be very big in one year. So you would not expect to see such a smooth trend as with R&D. But if I look at the next three to five years Stada needs to invest about 20% to 30% more on average each year in CapEx to sustain the growth of the network. We are at a high rate of utilization, we’re expecting high-single digit growth from organic efforts there will be more growth from acquisitions. This will for sure need more capacity which requires higher investment.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. That’s helpful. Thanks very much.

Operator

Next question comes from the line of Naveed Mukhtar with PGIM. Please go ahead.

Naveed Mukhtar

Hi. Thanks for the presentation. Just a few questions for me. Can you just talk about the revenue growth in both the branded and generic and just sort of stood out for me how much of that growth has been by volumes and prices. And secondly, can you just talk about your M&A targets and what you expect the company will be spending in 2018 and maybe 2019. And finally, just in terms of revenue forecasts can you break those down per division for branded and generics over the next couple of years. Thank you.

Mark Keatley

Okay. Let me take the first and the third question. And I think Claudio will take on the second one on the M&A target. Concerning revenue, we don’t disclose price and volume effects specifically. But just to help you here the significant price effects in the generic division on average across the generic division the rate of price erosion is around 3%, in some countries more severe and some more benign. So when you look at our volume growth in our total growth as we have said the growth in 2017 on apples to apples basis was 4%. Therefore, it would be broadly correct to say that is 6% to 7% offset by around 3% of price erosion and the 6% to 7% is a combination of new launches and volume from existing products.

In the brand division the branded activities price erosion is not a significant factor. Your third question in terms of our future projections, we are not breaking out those formally but we would – if you look forward in our financial model, which is developed in detail through the years up to 2020, we would expect that the mix will be roughly 55% generics, 45% sales of branded products. And we would expect in both cases the EBITDA margin would be around 22%, although of course they were influenced by different market factors. Then you are also asking about M&A.

Claudio Albrecht

Yes. I mean, I can only give a general answer here. I mean, it’s very difficult, we are in the middle of certain processes. So it’s very difficult to be here more explicit. We believe that entering the generic sector in the UK does not make much sense to do it greenfield. So this probably relates to – we’ll have to be done through an acquisition platform, which then obviously deliver certain synergies. So the product we registered in Europe can then be also launched via this platform. So there are synergies. But it will probably be an acquisition. Also it’s too early to say if something will come out of this positive to this year. But obviously we are looking, we are talking that there are some activities ongoing.

The other acquisition which I believe or let’s say, the other area where I believe we should acquire something is in Europe, Poland. I don’t think it – we do have the [indiscernible] portfolio, which we acquired it’s a pain opioid portfolio, I think it would be good to add on some consumer health business there. But I also believe it could be stronger in the generic business. So clearly there if you find something which is suitable I believe it makes more sense to go in by an acquisition if you find the right target.

And the third area, I think, which is worth mentioning, is Middle East. In the Middle East and when I say, Middle East actually I mean MENA. MENA is Middle East, North Africa. So all the migrate countries Algeria, Tunisia, Jordan – sorry, Morocco all including that something which we are looking at and where I believe it would be good to enter these markets with acquisition then Greenfield. Where we are at the moment it’s in the Emirates and in Saudi Arabia but it’s not really significantly big. So it would be good to do something there. But is there anything concrete on the table which we can mention at the moment there is not.

Naveed Mukhtar

Sure. Just a quick follow-up on that. So in terms of the size of the acquisitions that you are currently looking at are they the size that you can use your free cash flow for your revolver or do you think that you need to come to the markets more a debt issuance.

Mark Keatley

Okay. Let’s make a distinction here between acquisitions of companies and acquisitions of products, which are adjacent to our portfolio. In the second category what we regard as business as usual Stada was active for example we recently succeeded to buyback the distribution rights for Hedrin in some West European markets from Sanofi. We are in negotiation to reacquire distribution rights of Hedrin in some other markets. And we are also discussing some similar cases. These deals tend to have costs in single-digit millions, in some cases quite low single-digit millions. But they are highly accretive for us in terms of EBITDA. This – of course will be financed through normal cash flow. In terms of acquisitions of companies, if it would be more than, let's say, €30 million, it's likely that would require some usage of debt facilities.

Now end of the debt offering that was placed in the autumn of 2017, as was mentioned at the time, some of those forms, some of those facilities were designated for acquisitions and we would expect that would be sufficient capacity for the time being, in terms of the things that are – let's say potentially achievable targets now. If it would be necessary which we don't – but we don't see anything on the table right now that would cause this. But it would be necessary to undertake a bigger acquisition that would require more borrowing. Clearly, that would have to have a very strong business case, and in that case we would clearly explain that and show how it improves overall the debt servicing capacity of the company.

So I want to underline that, as with all the other things – all the other operations, there is a strong financial element in the acquisition strategy that the targets are measured financially as well as strategically, and clearly, when we look at the effect on cash flow, the effect on working capital, the effect on CapEx. In some cases this might substitute for CapEx that would otherwise be needed to expand the manufacturing footprint. So I would not like to give the impression that there is – let's say, an uncontrolled acquisition activity which would cause the company's leverage to move in a negative direction. The management and supervisory board are highly conscious of the need to maintain leverage at a reasonable level.

Naveed Mukhtar

Okay. Thanks for the clarifications.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Victoria Travina with Rothschild. Please go ahead.

Victoria Travina

Thank you very much for presentation and for taking my question. I've got a question for Mark. I'm looking right now at consolidated cash flow statement and I note just the outsource and the trade working capital. And I was – I think that actually [indiscernible] bring outs in inventory, so I was wondering, if you could comment on these. Thank you.

Mark Keatley

Yes, absolutely. This is a topic that is very closely monitored by management. So in general, we've experienced a growth of sales in 2017 in two markets which caused a step change of inventory that is Belgium and Russia. In Belgium, we took charge at the beginning of the year of our distribution activities. In general, this was had a spectacularly positive effect on the P&L, but it required a step change in inventory. So we control the distribution and make sure the wholesalers are well supplied.

In Russia, there has been a spectacular growth of sales. The Russian supply chain is more complex because many of the products sold in Russia are manufactured at our plant in Serbia or from West European suppliers and imported into Russia. Therefore the supply chain is longer. So a given dollar or euro of sales growth in Russia requires more working capital to support it than the same dollar in Germany or UK, so that those factors cause an increase in inventory.

Now this topic is closely monitored. During the fourth quarter, inventory reduced, and we have actions in place to reduce it on a sustainable basis. Claudio mentioned supply chain, we have instituted and these are by the way actions taken since the change of management. We have actioned a group-wide sales and operation planning process, which we expect will reduce the level of safety stocks required at the level of the individual markets, and it will reduce turnaround times in deliveries from suppliers. And therefore in the longer term taking up three to five-year perspective, we expect the company can operate with lower levels of inventory. But of course, we always want to avoid stock outs and that's why there was an increase. The other thing that affected working capital was payables.

Actually, two other things one payables as the company caught up in quarter four with some payments to suppliers. Finally, in terms of the factoring activity the advanced sale of receivables that activity reduced a bit in quarter four, as we exited some of the previous factoring arrangements which were quite high cost. Factoring will continue, but only with counterparties who offer very competitive terms. So these were the factors that influence working capital. This is a subject of intense scrutiny by management and we would expect going forward. The trend of working capital will be positive in the sense of the metrics will improve.

Victoria Travina

Thank you, that’s very comprehensive. Thank you.

Operator

Next question comes from line of [indiscernible] with Wells Fargo Asset Management. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Hi, I have probably about two, three questions. My first question is, you mentioned about need to reinvest in CapEx and R&D. Would you be able to comment on especially on sales and marketing. Are you well equipped to reach the target? Or do you actually need to invest either having your own or contracting out the external marketing force in anticipation of your top line growth? That's my first question.

My second question is just back to – Dr. Albrecht comments on M&A. My understanding is that you had previously shied away from UK generic market because that was considered as a sort of similar to Germany tender market low margin, why now? What changed? And my third question is on your biosimilar. Is it a kind of a late? When do you actually see the biosimilar contribution of improving on your top line? And I guess biosimilar it's nothing new and [indiscernible] agenda for several years and why have you realized that you need to improve on that footprint.

Claudio Albrecht

Well. First of all, let me answer the first question the top line growth. If you look at the main initiative from my slide, I guess on the very top, it’s says all of Europe built hospital impression and prepare launch of biosimilars to collateral chemical portfolio. Clearly, it's one of the main initiatives for next year. As I said before, we need to invest in a European wide salesforce, it’s not necessarily every – in every country the same target. So not in every country the same customer, if you want some, but in every country as scientific detailing force is required, in some countries we do have some, but not enough. In others, we have nothing. So clearly, a main initiative as we speak actually we are defining the structures. We're looking at people et cetera, et cetera. So clearly a very strong and important move this needs to be done very quickly because in 2019 we expect figure statement teriparatide two very important products would come up pattern. Where we do have a certain competitive edge especially in teriparatide.

Now Generics UK. I mean the UK is one of top three, four generics markets in Europe. We have the – let’s say we wish to be a leading generic player and we are not in the UK. It depends you know, I think we do really well in Germany even so it's a very aggressive market. It's not all about costs and being the low -- having the lowest price. It is more or less in which segments do you want to be active. Now if you look at your -- at the UK market then you can be active in category C for instance, which is the total different ballgame, then if you are in the more, let's say in the more substitutable areas and the more substitutable categories.

So clearly it depends a little bit on how you enter the UK market, but that the market is very – let’s say very much generic minded that’s quite clear, and therefore we should be in this market. But I am not saying that we should be in the most aggressive commodity markets field. I'm just saying we should be in the generics field as such and try to optimize the profits there and this is definitely possible by the way.

Now biosimilars. As I said before we will launch the first product in 2019, it depends a little bit on the regulatory timelines from EMA, I mean teriparatide we know exactly because that’s by the way is not really biosimilar to peptide actually. But anyway it's a very good product, it's big. We have an approval already for Europe. We just need to wait until we can launch and that the limitations here are intellectual property driven.

Pegylated pegfilgrastim this is very much a question of timeline here we believe that we should – it depends on EMA little bit, they have accepted the dossier now, which is always a good sign. So we think we could be there sometimes in the middle of 2019 maybe even a little bit earlier. And the good thing about this product. It's a very big product, and I don't see too many competitors in this field. So is this answer your question?

Unidentified Analyst

Can I just clarify, so in terms of investing in biosimilars that included that it is basically about your own production capacity or are you looking at you know potentially third-party production for biosimilar launches. And just on the sales and the marketing, so a compression that you need to beep up your specialized sales force now. So am I correct to assume that we should expect to see higher proportion of sales and marketing as a percentage of sales this year?

Claudio Albrecht

This year -- I just come back to my slide where I said all of Europe with the possible presence. We do have to invest in sales and marketing and especially in sales. And this will more or less have an effect in next year not this year. So it will be at the end of this year beginning of next year, so clearly there we will have to have a fit force in Europe. But hopefully we can save on other areas, so if we somehow balance out, I'm not saying that in totally neutral, but we try to do everything to save cost in other areas so that we can invest more or less in our marketing and sales activities. Now. I guess this is one question. What was the other question you had about biosimiar?

Unidentified Analyst

Yes. When you said biosimilar it is more, are you spending more in the regulatory efforts or it's more to do with having your own manufacturing capacity on biosimilars? And you’ve saw how much do you need some of your need?

Claudio Albrecht

The moment because we can't turn back the clock somehow, everything that comes out of our pipeline at the moment is with partners, where we pay milestones and this is something which has been decided within earlier stage and we have deliver this now. By the way we can’t sell at one project, because you was so late and the partner was not really -- didn't look us as would be a become a success story. So we gave up on the other [indiscernible] but for the future segments remember it talked about diabetes, I think even more so we have to think of oncology. We would like to have a much stronger say in the development of the product.

So our future strategy is going to be co-development where we use the technology platform obviously a more of a partner who has done it before. And then -- let's say have control over the technical achievements. So the idea is for future development be it in thermology, be it in diabetes, be an oncology to control more parts of the value chain, so this is R&D, but also manufacturing we don't want to depend so much on the third parties without having a say in the success of the product.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, that's very clear. Thank you very much for explanation.

Mark Keatley

Can I just add on the sales and marketing to reinforce what Claudio was said. If we take SG&A. together, we would expect the expense ratio in 2018 will not be different from 2017. But we are targeting many savings areas in SG&A this is part of the $100 million savings. In this area we expect already some savings in 2018 through more efficiency. So although there might be a slight increase in sales and marketing this will be fully offset. So that that will not lead to a deterioration in the P&L in the short term.

Operator

The next question comes from the line of Antonio Casari with Northlight. Please go ahead.

Antonio Casari

Hi, good morning. Thank you very much for the presentation. Three quick follow-up. First one regarding CapEx. Maybe I understood wrongly, but I think you mention a number around $50 million which is the investment you did in probably plant and equipment this year, but your total investment this year from the cash flow is around $120 million, because includes also $70 million in intangibles. So when you guided for the total CapEx to increase 20% to 30% does it include the whole amount of CapEx or only the investment in tangible assets?

Mark Keatley

I was referring only to the investment in tangible assets. Which was roughly $52 million.

Antonio Casari

$55 million.

Mark Keatley

There were also some disposals and so the net number was closer to $50 million. This number could increase, but I want to tell…

Antonio Casari

My question is what happens today that also that does also the investment in intangible assets increase or did you lie to or part of that is part of the P&L in terms of R&D?

Mark Keatley

Okay. The P&L, yes, what Claudio has mentioned is, our total investment in R&D will increase, some of that is expensed, some of that is capitalized. The capitalized part in the year 2017 was €68 million of intangibles of which most was R&D, some of it with other intangible assets such as IT, but mostly R&D. Now that there was also a similar figure was expensed in terms of expensed R&D. Now this total spending on R&D needs to increase as we’ve said.

How much will be expensed, and how much will be capitalized this depends on the specific projects in the case of biosimilars, if we go into co-development deals that will require more expensing. But at the same time the financial return is much higher, because you share the profits instead of paying very large licensing fees to partners. So that could lead to an increase in expensed R&D, I would not expect this so much in 2018, but this could be a factor in 2019 and therefore we have included that in the 2019 outlook figures, which I quoted earlier.

Antonio Casari

Okay. So based on that, if we take that €480 million of guidance for EBITDA in 2018 and we should calculate an EBITDA minus CapEx. What are the assumptions there in terms of capitalization versus expensing of R&D because clearly that has an impact in terms of how much of the CapEx would be have to take out in order to calculate their cash flow?

Mark Keatley

Okay. Specifically in 2018 you would not see such a big increase, because the initiatives that Claudio was explained these initiatives have been drawn up by new management with the support of the supervisory board. They are also consistent with the recent valuation report that has been made on the company, which is in the public domain. And so you have some numbers there that can be helpful, if you are constructing future financial models. But we should underline programs like investing in biosimilars these require significant preparation time, selection of joint venture partners, negotiation of agreements, clinical trial activity, therefore you should not expect in 2018 a significant change, it would not be effective before 2019 in general.

Antonio Casari

Okay, perfect. Staying on cash flow. From a working capital perspective, you explain very clearly what happened in 2017, I was wondering considering a top line growth that is around 7% or 8% based on your 2018 guidance. Should we expect a third – some cash absorption coming from working capital or as a result of the efficiency that you mention, we could expect a flat impact from working capital from a cash perspective?

Mark Keatley

Okay. I think a useful way to answer this question is, if we take net working capital as a percentage of sales. So our target for 2018, which is reflected in our financial model is roughly 35% that is a small improvement on 2017, which was around 35.5% to 36%. In the longer term over the next three years, we expect, we can reduce networking capital to closer to 30%, our objective is to be in the region of 30% to 33% we expect by the year 2020, we can be in that range. So that will be a very significant improvement in cash generation from the business.

Please take into account however, some of the initiatives underway to improve costs require more working capital in the short run. We are transferring into Russia, two of our most important products, while those transfers are underway, we have to maintain these stocks with the current supplier as well as the stocks in the plant. So that that has an increase in the short term. Likewise if we are building up with concentration of activity in a Center of Excellence like our high speed packaging in Serbia and in Bad Vilbel that we – while we are transferring those products and going through the regulatory process, we still have to maintain the activity in the old plant.

So that the network optimization, the production efficiency needs working capital to support it, it is a very good investment, because it’s highly EBITDAR accretive, once those programs have run their course, we expect we can take inventory down to a significantly lower level, when today our inventory is around five months, I would expect it should be below four months once that has run its course, and that’s why I say we should be in a region of 30% to 33% of revenue. So putting numbers to that, if we can reduce working capital by 3% as a percent of revenue, we’re talking about freeing up $70 million to $80 million of cash, which is significant.

Antonio Casari

Absolutely. Just to make it clear and in the 35% target that you mentioned for 2018 is included the impact for the initiative in Russia and so on?

Mark Keatley

Exactly. That is fully cost in these…

Antonio Casari

Is that’s the reason why it’s higher in the short term? Thank you very much.

Mark Keatley

In the short term it will actually improve slightly, but it won’t improve as much as we expect to in the long term.

Antonio Casari

Perfect. Thank you very much.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The next question comes from the line of Danielle Ward with JP Morgan, Please go ahead.

Danielle Ward

Hi, thanks for the call. Just one left for me. I wanted to ask if you’re able to provide any financial metrics at the bone level, and if you can confirm if and when we’ll get numbers for the net level? Thank you.

Mark Keatley

Okay. That that’s a fair question as we understand why you would need that. There is some administrative work underway to prepare for that. And also I wanted to mention we thought it would be useful anyway for the debt investor to have core more focused on topics relevant to debt and together with the sponsors we will communicate in due course on that. But specifically on your question given the Ministry of Work involved it will take until the summer before we can provide that. So realistically in August we should be able to full fill that requirement.

Danielle Ward

Thanks very much.

Operator

There are no further questions. At this time I would like to hand back to Leslie Iltgen for closing comments.

Leslie Iltgen

Thank you everybody for your interest in Stada and for attending this call today. As always should you have any follow-up questions don’t hesitate to contact the Investor Relations team at any time. As a reminder our next call will be on May 3, when we publish our Q1 results. And with this you would just like to say cheers and goodbye for today. Bye-bye.

