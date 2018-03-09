STMicroelectronics Is An Inexpensive Stock - Cramer's Lightning Round (3/8/18)

Stocks discussed on the Lightning Round segment of Jim Cramer's Mad Money Program, Thursday, March 8.

Bullish Calls

Vale (NYSE:VALE): The stock is still down from earlier levels, and Cramer thinks it's okay to buy it.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D): "I want you to buy more. Remember, it's totally beholden to interest rates. Let's see what the 10-year Treasury does on Friday. Maybe pick some up. But it's a good long-term hold."

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU): It's a fine stock, but Cramer said he was stunned by the departure of the previous CEO.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM): It's an inexpensive semiconductor stock. Though, Cramer likes Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) more.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD): "Home Depot is both an interest rate play and a sales play. The sales are good. People are worried about interest rates. That's why the stock has not held up. Call me a buyer."

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): Cramer thinks it's a fine stock.

Bearish Calls

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC): The stock is at a 52-week low, and it yields 3.7%. Cramer said he cannot find a compelling reason to buy KHC, as it lacks growth.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX): Cramer admitted he was wrong on the stock before, but said he's still not a believer.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK): "They just did a gigantic equity offering. The group itself is not that strong. I'd rather have you be in ConEd (NYSE:ED) or Dominion."

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI): Cramer is a believer, but this is a highly speculative stock.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR): It missed a couple of quarters, and there are credit issues. The stock yields 7.7%. Don't buy it.

