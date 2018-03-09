Open Insights: EIA's Weekly Petroleum Report (03/02/18)

Continuing our weekly series, Open Insights, we'll take a look at the EIA's Weekly Petroleum Status Report ("WPSR") for the week of March 2, 2018.

EIA reported a crude inventory build of 2.4M barrels for the week as imports leapt higher from last week's 7.3K bpd to 8.0K bpd. This is after oil inventories had averaged 7.2K bpd in the past two weeks. Refinery utilization held steady at 88% vs. 87.8% last week. Exports were similarly steady as well.

As noted above, refinery utilization held relatively steady, increasing only slightly by 30 basis points. Despite the blip upwards, we still anticipate refinery utilization to trend down slightly. Every 1% decline represents about a 1.3M barrel per week reduction in demand, so with 1-2% left to go, expect anywhere between 1.5M and 3M barrels of demand per week to fall off.

WTI and LLS/Brent spreads have also begun improving, having fallen to sub-$3/barrel a few weeks ago; WTI and LLS/Brent spreads have now increased to above $3/barrel, which bodes well for continuing high exports.

Gasoline inventories decreased slightly by 788K barrels and distillates fell by 559K barrels.

Overall total crude and products fell by a negligible 24K barrels for the week, when the five-year average shows a 2M barrel increase. Here's our updated chart for total US crude and products:

As always, we'll leave you with some food for thought.

These are the dog days of summer for oil bulls... well, maybe the dog days of winter. As refinery maintenance season began a few weeks ago (refinery utilization dipped below 90%), we'd expected to see crude inventories build and refined products like gasoline and distillates draw. So far what we're seeing in 2018 is that crude inventories are building less, and refined products are hardly drawing. Higher crude exports and refinery utilization are preventing crude inventories from increasing at a more normalized pace, but the higher throughput also means refined products like gasoline and diesel have lower-than-average seasonable declines.

Frankly this week may be a bit "squirrelly." API and the EIA typically track closely on refined products, and this week API reported a large gasoline draw of 4.54M, whereas the EIA reported a 788K draw. We believe this discrepancy will close, and in order to do so, the EIA likely will see a larger than normal decline in gasoline inventories next week (note that they have historically closed within 1-2 weeks when we look at API/EIA figures going back to 2015). This could mean the general seasonal trends still hold (crude build and refined products draw), but it does appear that these moves could be muted this year, which implies that demand for both is simply higher this year.

Either way, as we head into March and April, if oil inventories overall stay flat as they are now, that would portend to more significant future draws as we get past the typical low demand season. So keep on keeping on, because despite what it looks like, oil inventories are showing some really bullish signs.

