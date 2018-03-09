Big Positioning Changes In Silver And VIX Futures

Stocks: Spec positioning is actually quite bearish in Nasdaq futures. Traders are net long $101 billion of S&P 500 e-mini futures and are net long VIX futures - a rare event.

Currencies: Traders have quickly covered their shorts in JPY/USD, EUR/USD and CAD/USD, which are still very crowded long trades, and GBP/USD spec long positioning is at 3.5-year highs.

Commodities: Spec positioning in silver is approaching multi-year lows, cocoa is +30% since the extreme CoT reading, and WTI crude oil is a massively crowded long trade.

Note: My approach for analyzing CoT data to reveal how different types of traders are positioned in the futures markets is outlined here. If you missed it, give the article a read to see the method behind my analysis. All data and images in this article come from my website.

This article outlines how traders are positioned and how that positioning has recently changed. I break down the updates by asset class, so let's get started.

Commodity Positioning



Cocoa (NIB) is up nearly 30% since the extreme spec short CoT reading last fall. The chart below shows my favorite metric for commodity positioning. It takes the net (long - short) position for each trader category, scales it by the market's open interest (total # of outstanding contracts), and normalizes that net position as a % of OI as a 5-year percentile. This way, I have a single indicator to compare the positioning between markets of totally different sizes.

If my indicator is at 100%, it means the net position for that trader category (as a % of OI) is higher than it has ever been over the past five years. If it is at 0%, it means their position is the lowest it's ever been over the same time frame. As you can see, cocoa traders were super-bearish last fall.

The other trader category I look at is producers and users, sometimes called "commercials". Producers and users don't trade to make a profit (like speculators), but they trade to hedge their price risk. Producers hedge by selling futures to lock in prices for their future production. Users hedge by buying futures to lock in prices for their future inventory needs.

Most of the time producers play a bigger role relative to users. This is because some commodity users can easily pass price increases on to the next company in the supply chain. But commodity producers typically have high fixed costs and are vulnerable to commodity prices falling and making their entire quarter or year unprofitable.

So, if producers and users as a group have a historically bullish position on, you can infer this means there's less hedging by producers and more hedging by users.

The chart below plots the net position of cocoa producers and users as a % of cocoa's open interest.

Traders are extremely short coffee (JO) futures. A lot of traders think you should go the opposite of extreme speculative positioning, but I disagree. Put yourself in the mind of a hedge fund that's short coffee. The trade has printed money for a year, and the trend has only gone one way - i.e., down. There's little reason to dramatically change your positioning if the trend keeps going your way.

What if coffee gapped up 10% next week? Suddenly, you'd have a lot of people caught on one side of the boat who need to reduce risk by liquidating short positions. So, I personally think crowded positioning + diverging technicals (when price action goes the opposite way of how people are positioned) is a useful way to think about it. So for coffee, pay attention to any future price strength.

Speculators are net long $3.6 billion of copper (JJC) futures. Copper is down 5% this year, and if it falls much further, will hurt a large number of longs.

Agricultural commodities have done very well this year, partly due to short covering. You can see that traders are now leaning to the long side in corn (CORN).

They went from net short $2 billion of corn futures to net long $2.8 billion in a few months.

Traders are net long gold (GLD) futures, but it's interesting to note that their net long position is substantially lower than it was during the middle of 2016 (when the price of gold was roughly where it is now).

And here's the net spec positioning for gold is dollars. Traders are currently net long $28 billion of gold futures.

The price of lumber is down 10% in a few days. Traders are extremely long lumber, but this is to be expected, since the commodity has doubled in price from its 2016 lows.

Speculators recently put on short exposure in Henry Hub natural gas (UNG) futures.

Oat producers and users are more net short than they've been in five years. You can infer that oat producers are actively hedging their future production at these high prices.

There's quite a divergence between spec positioning in gold and silver (SLV). A previous chart showed that traders are net long $28 billion of gold futures. They're only net long $1.1 billion of silver futures. While the gold market is definitely bigger, overall traders are much less bullish on silver than they are in gold. Traders are quite close to multi-year lows in silver positioning.

And here's my CoT metric for silver.

A few months ago, CoT data revealed that soybean (SOYB) producers and users were more net long the commodity than they had ever been over the past decade. Soybeans are up 8% year to date.

Palladium (PALL) is a consensus long trade among speculators. Recent price action has definitely put them under pressure.

Sugar (SGG) is an extremely crowded short trade. Traders are net short $1.5 billion of sugar futures, a historically extreme amount.

WTI crude oil (USO) is the #1 most crowded long trade in the commodity markets I track. Spec positioning is extreme from every angle. Here's my main CoT metric for WTI.

The total speculative position is net long $47 billion - a massive number.

Net speculative positioning as a percentage of open interest is making all-time highs. Being long crude oil is an extremely consensus trade at the moment, and you'll see a lot of traders running for the exits at the same time if additional crude weakness materializes.

Currency Positioning



Traders are leaning long in AUD/USD (FXA), but positioning isn't as extreme as it was last summer.

Net long spec positioning in GBP/USD (FXB) hasn't been this high in 3.5 years.

CAD/USD (FXC) is an extremely crowded long trade...

... and so is EUR/USD (FXE). EUR/USD sold off this Thursday based on Draghi's comments, but the short-term uptrend is intact for now.

The Japanese yen (FXY) has been a super-interesting currency in 2018. The year started off with significant short positioning in JPY/USD, but now the Japanese currency has appreciated 6% against the USD. Risk-off sentiment in February also helped the yen, as a safe haven asset it typically catches a bid during volatile markets. Traders have aggressively covered their shorts over the past few weeks.

Positioning is still quite long in MXN/USD.

Stock and VIX Positioning



Speculative positioning in DJIA (DIA) futures has quickly gotten less bullish.

One of the more surprising CoT stats is that traders are extremely short Nasdaq (QQQ) futures. I'd never expect to see this type of positioning, as Nasdaq is up ~30% over the past twelve months.

But I should mention that the DJIA and Nasdaq e-mini futures contracts are relatively thinly traded, especially compared to the more popular S&P 500 (SPY) e-mini futures contract. And positioning in the S&P is bullish. Traders are net long $101 billion, dwarfing the small absolute positioning numbers in the DJIA and Nasdaq.

Here's my CoT metric for the S&P 500 e-mini.

Traders are now net short in the yen-denominated Nikkei (EWJ) futures contract.

Positioning definitely changed in VIX (VXX) futures after the volatility in early February.

As a percentage of open interest, traders are actually net long VIX futures, which is rare.

Open interest in VIX futures has declined to 407,000 contracts from a peak of 700,000.

The net speculative position in VIX futures is net long $370 million.

Positioning Conclusion

Here's an overview of how speculators are positioned in all of the commodity markets I track. WTI crude oil, soybean meal, and oats are the three most crowded long trades. Sugar, coffee, and silver are the three most crowded shorts.

Here's that same metric for financial futures. EUR/USD, CAD/USD, and the S&P 500 e-mini are the three most crowded long trades.

And here's aggregate data on commodity producers and users. It typically looks like a mirror of speculative positioning. Producers and users are positioned for higher prices in some soft commodities like coffee and sugar. Overall, though, hedgers are leaning short in a large number of commodity contracts.

So, what are the main takeaways from this week's CoT data?

Traders are extremely long WTI crude oil. WTI is still in an uptrend, but recent downward price action is putting all the spec longs under pressure. Expect liquidation if WTI drops materially lower. EUR/USD and CAD/USD are the two most crowded speculative long trades among the currency contracts I track. Positioning has gotten much less bullish in DJIA and Nasdaq e-mini futures, but overall traders are extremely long in the more popular S&P 500 e-mini futures contract. Commodity producers and users are positioned for higher prices in sugar and coffee.

