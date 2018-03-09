Wall Street Breakfast: Jobs And Wages In Focus

Economy

President Trump has agreed to an invitation from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to meet to discuss denuclearization. Kim made the invitation for Trump to come to North Korea in a letter hand delivered by South Korea's national security adviser Chung Eui-yong, and Trump said he would meet by May, though the White House is now saying the time and place of the meeting is yet to be determined. Kim says he's prepared to suspend nuclear and missile tests in the meantime. South Korea's Kospi index finished the day up 1.1% , after showing off a 1.8% gain in earlier trading.

As expected, the Bank of Japan's policy board voted to keep the benchmark interest rate at -0.1% and the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds near 0%. The decisions by the central bank were made with inflation in Japan still comfortably below the BOJ's 2% target rate. During the press conference, Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said it wasn't the right time to discuss details of an easing exit. He also said there is a high chance that the 2% inflation target will be reached around fiscal year 2019.

President Trump signed an order to impose a 25% duty on steel and 10% duty on aluminum. The order was more flexible than originally pitched, with Canada and Mexico excluded barring a NAFTA breakdown and the door open for other nations to be levied at a lower rate down the road. Many Republican lawmakers oppose the generalized nature of the tariff order.

Consumer prices in China increased 2.9% in February to top the 2.5% consensus estimate of economists and almost double the 1.5% rise in January. The CPI jump was the strongest recorded in the nation since 2013. Strong consumer demand around the Chinese New Year and rising food prices are being cited as the main drivers of inflationary pressure during the month. "When we’re pursuing quality-oriented growth, we’ll depend less heavily on the credit-based growth model," said PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan in Beijing.

With trade balances suddenly in vogue to dissect, it's time to look toward Germany. Earlier today, the government reported a trade surplus of €21.3B for February vs. €21.0B expected and €21.4B in January. Exports dropped in January, along with German industrial output. Germany's trade surplus dropped last year for the first time since 2009.

Crude oil prices are slightly higher after a stretch of declines tied to trade war fears. News of the planned meeting between President Trump and Kim Jong-un may be calming traders. WTI crude oil future +0.53% to $60.442/bbl at last check. Brent crude +0.64% to $64.02/bbl.

Earnings season wrap-up: The strong earnings season didn't pack as much punch for investors as in past years, according to data from FactSet. Despite the record percentage of companies that topped consensus estimates, a variety of macroeconomic, political and valuation factors handcuffed share prices. Research from Bank of America Merrill Lynch showed that S&P 500 companies that beat analyst estimates only generated a 0.8% gain vs. the +1.6% historic average.

Fedspeak: Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren is due to give a speech in Springfield, Massachusetts, on the U.S. economy and monetary policy. It will also be a busy day for Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, with appearances on Bloomberg Markets and Squawk Box on his schedule, along with a speech on current economic conditions and monetary policy at the Manhattan Institute Shadow Open Market Committee event in New York. The Fed talks take on added significance amid the new trade war wildcard.