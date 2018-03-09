Blue Apron: There's No Surviving This Crowded Market

It amazes me to see that now, Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN), the once-hyped meal kit company that was once worth more than $2 billion and heralded as a huge disruptor in the way we consume food at home, is now worth no more than the typical Series B or Series C startup. At least in the latter category, valuations have an almost certain probability of going up (as long as the company doesn't implode), but in Blue Apron's case, the stock seems to be finding no bottom.

The impetus behind this week's selloff is possibly the worst news of all: the threat of increased competition in a space that was already crowded to begin with. Of its own accord, Blue Apron was already seeing a decline in its customer base as well as on total orders. The y/y comps Blue Apron posted in Q4, its most recent earnings, were the worst yet. Certainly having more contenders in this tight market isn't going to help Blue Apron any further.

Momentum for Blue Apron coming out of the fourth quarter was somewhat strong for the company, with lower-than-expected losses teasing a return back to the $4 handle for the stock. But this week has completely obliterated Blue Apron's hopes for recovery, with the stock nearly sinking below $2 and threatening to enter pink-sheet status soon:

APRN data by YCharts

This week, the news that two huge contenders are entering the meal kit space comes as no reprieve to embattled Blue Apron longs. Both Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Weight Watchers (NYSE:WTW) are huge iconic companies with immense followings of their own that have the potential to take even more incremental business from Blue Apron. In one way of looking at the world, this is an implicit validation of Blue Apron's space. Blue Apron had the right idea by going after this market years before these giant companies did. But unfortunately, for all the head start it had, Blue Apron's execution in cornering this market has been lacking.

This is especially important because, more than anything, Blue Apron is a logistics company that requires huge scale. It needs to corner the market - a goal that has always eluded it. The bulk of the costs (as evidenced by the expensive, drama-ridden new fulfillment center in Linden, NJ, that Blue Apron launched late last year) lies in efficiently routing meal kits to customers on a routine basis. If Blue Apron were ever able to achieve a billion-plus in revenues, the story would be completely different and its bottom line would look massively improved. But instead, Blue Apron's small scale - to be exacerbated by the entry of larger companies - is its biggest bane.

Blue Apron has done almost everything under the sun in the past year to get out of its current dilemma. It has embarked on a huge cost-cutting spree that laid off hundreds of workers and scaled back its advertising spend (thus cutting its customer growth potential), installed a new CEO (Brad Dickerson, replacing founder Matt Salzberg), and changed its new-user trial promo from $30 off the first box to $40 off the first two boxes. There's really not much more Blue Apron can do to right the ship, especially not with the entry of two major competitors (not to mention the dozens of other startup competitors like Plated that are already in the arena).

The bottom line for investors: don't catch a falling knife. Blue Apron's fallout won't be as dramatic as Yahoo's or MySpace's - the story, in fact, is different. Blue Apron's space isn't being rendered irrelevant; rather, it's being out-maneuvered by larger companies with much wider customer reach and much more efficient logistics capabilities. This stock, especially with a levered balance sheet and such steep cash burn every quarter, isn't much longer for this world.

A quick glance at what the competition is offering:

Walmart

Walmart is launching meal kits at 2,000+ in-store locations. This model, granted, is a bit different from Blue Apron's delivered-to-home model, but the sheer scale of Walmart's national footprint will certainly cut into Blue Apron's already-dwindling demand.

At current, Walmart has already piloted the meal kits in 250 locations - which were apparently successful enough to expand to 2,000+ stores. For some context, Walmart has 4,600 U.S. stores indicating that the meal kit offering will hit just under half of its footprint.

According to a CNN article, Walmart's offerings will range between $8 and $15 for a two-person meal - or $4 and $7.50 per meal, which at the lower end is competitive with home-cooked meals. It is especially competitive with Blue Apron, which offers a two-person plan with three meals for $60/week ($10 per meal.

Walmart's meal kits can be ordered online and picked up in-store, as well as ordered online and delivered home. The former appears to be Walmart's primary focus, though with its recent partnership with Instacart, Walmart is pushing aggressively into home delivery. Of course, people with a higher budget and prefer convenience over pricing will still opt for Blue Apron, as the two offerings are different in model and don't render the other irrelevant. Walmart's in-store concept isn't strikingly different from the made-to-order deli section at some Whole Foods locations. But the point is: with Walmart having such huge pull over the lower-income segment, Blue Apron loses a portion of its addressable market.

The Walmart news is also a huge blow from another perspective: many Blue Apron longs were hoping that, in the context of Walmart's war against Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), it would buy Blue Apron outright to accelerate its e-commerce presence and gain a head start over Amazon in one area. Instead, Walmart elected to build out its own meal kit business, indicating the ease with which this can be done and nullifying nearly all hope of Blue Apron being an attractive acquisition target.

Weight Watchers

Weight Watchers is devastating to Blue Apron in an entirely different way than Walmart: its predominantly older female user base which numbers in the millions. This target market is, in most American households, the most likely to be responsible for meal-prep decisions at home.

Weight Watchers has truly succeeded in reinventing itself as a lifestyle brand this year, as profiled in an article in Fast Company. This is underlined by the 17% y/y growth in revenues and 23% y/y growth in subscribers that Weight Watchers released in its most recent quarter. Indeed, Weight Watchers is growing much faster than the declining Blue Apron. Its stock has followed suit, rising 257% (!) over the past 12 months:

WTW data by YCharts

Eating healthy is a huge component of the Weight Watchers concept, and unfortunately it's also one of Blue Apron's key marketing taglines - that cooking a DIY meal at home is healthier and more wholesome than eating out or heating up frozen foods. The entry of Weight Watchers puts pressure on Blue Apron in two key market segments: middle-aged women and the health-conscious crowd.

Details on Weight Watchers' meal kit offering are still sparse, but what we know so far is that it will be sold in supermarkets and will be available in the back half of 2018. Again, in-store meal kit pickups don't exactly compete in the same model as Blue Apron, but it would be foolish to think that such offerings can't siphon away demand from the company.

Final thoughts

Absent this news, Blue Apron was already in dire straits, with a shrinking customer base and declining y/y orders accelerating a remarkable contraction that needs scale to survive. Blue Apron burned through -$152.4 million in operating cash flow in FY17, and that figure jumps to -$276.6 million in free cash flow if you include the build-out of the Linden facility and other capex. Not exactly the prettiest picture for a company with just $228.5 million in cash, not to mention about $200 million of debt.

Enter Walmart and Weight Watchers - two mature companies with huge followings with the potential to execute on the meal kit industry much more efficiently than Blue Apron - and the formula is almost broken. In the past, Blue Apron shares have fallen on news that Amazon was merely contemplating entering the meal kit space. News of Amazon competition is almost always overblown, but in this scenario, Blue Apron actually did receive two huge competitors that could be even more problematic than Amazon.

Add that to the fact that Walmart's decision to build its own meal kit service rather than acquire one basically underlines the ease with which meal kits can be launched, and Blue Apron's potential value diminishes significantly. There really doesn't seem to be a way out of this mess - the stock will keep falling lower and lower until the company dries out of cash.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.