Hydrogenics Delivers Strong Q4 Numbers, But Order Delays And 12-Month Backlog Disappoint

Emerging Canadian fuel cell company Hydrogenics (NASDAQ:HYGS) reported Q4 and full-year 2017 results on March 8. The company finished FY2017 on a strong note, more than doubling quarterly revenues on a year-over-year basis to $19.5 million and achieving adjusted EBITDA break-even. In addition, the company generated more than $3 million in free cash flow for the quarter, increasing its unrestricted cash balance to $21.5 million.

FY2017 revenues increased by 65% to $48.1 million while consolidated gross margin expanded from 20.7% to 23.8%. Margin improvement would have been much more pronounced if the company hadn't experienced some meaningful cost overruns mainly in its non-fuel cell Onsite Generation business segment over the course of the year. Full-year gross margin for the fuel cell business increased from 14.1% to an impressive 34.2%.

Q4/2017 Q3/2017 Q2/2017 Q1/2017 Q4/2016 Revenue $19.5 mln $12.2 mln $7.5 mln $8.8 mln $8.7 mln Gross Margin 28.6% 24.0% 3.3% 30.0% 22.5% 12-month backlog $55 mln $65 mln $65 mln $44 mln $38 mln Overall backlog $144.6 mln $147.5 mln $152.1 mln $109.8 mln $106.6 mln



Just like larger Canadian competitor Ballard Power (NASDAQ:BLDP), Hydrogenics has been actively pursuing the large Chinese fuel cell market opportunity for quite some time now and successfully secured a $21 million strategic investment from a Chinese entity in Q2/2017, providing some much needed liquidity to the still money-losing company. On June 8, Hydrogenics signed a major fuel cell bus module purchase and license agreement with a Chinese customer valued at over $50 million with anticipated deliveries to occur "over the next two to three years".

Source: Company Website

The company has also been working with France-based rail giant Alstom Transport on fuel cell systems for regional commuter trains in Europe for almost three years now. The original agreement, valued at over €50 million, provides for Hydrogenics to supply at least 200 fuel cell engine systems along with service and maintenance over a 10-year period.

Photo: Alstom's fuel cell powered commuter train prototype "Coradia iLint" - Source: Company Website

The two major contracts discussed above calculate to approximately 70-80% of the company's overall backlog of $144.6 million with another 14% attributable to the non-fuel cell business.

On the conference call, management, unfortunately, disclosed a delay in anticipated commercial fuel cell module production for Alstom Transport with substantial deliveries now expected to kick in during 2019.

Moreover, the company experienced some unexpected order delays in China which management attributed to uncertainties caused by impending subsidy policy changes.

In addition, Hydrogenics admitted to most Chinese integrators still being in "early stages of production ramp up" and provided more color on the timeline of fuel cell integration in China, with management estimating the "overall cycle for fuel cell implementation per integrator can take anywhere from 18 to 24 months".

Furthermore, the company expects the recent subsidy policy changes in China to lead to an increase in the standard bus fuel cell size from currently 30kW to up to 60kW going forward.

Despite these issues, management reiterated that the company remains on track for "full regular production scale-up" in 2018. During 2017, the company shipped approximately 300 fuel cell engines to China with another 1,200 units remaining in backlog for now.

Bottom line:

On the one hand, Hydrogenics remains an interesting and rather inexpensive fuel cell play, particularly given its significant exposure to the emerging Chinese market. On the other hand, China still needs to overcome major obstacles with regard to the buildout of its hydrogen infrastructure.

According to Plug Power's (NASDAQ:PLUG) CEO Andy Marsh, China is currently not capable of generating meaningful amounts of liquid hydrogen. Accordingly, the buildout progress of the country's hydrogen fueling infrastructure has remained slow with existing stations mostly carrying very limited storage capacities resulting in inability to support a large number of FCEV deployments. It will take time and considerable investment to overcome current limitations. Given these issues, I do not support Chinese FCEV sales to pick up meaningfully before 2020.

Moreover, the company's $125 million fuel cell segment backlog mainly consists of just two major contracts (Alstom Transport and Blue-G, the Chinese company behind the $50 million bus engine order discussed above), so customer concentration remains a big issue here.

Hydrogenics is currently trading at roughly 2x projected FY2018 revenues, a meaningful discount to larger peer Ballard Power which even after a recent 50% decline from multi-year highs is still selling at above 4x anticipated FY2018 revenues despite the company expecting no meaningful top-line growth and even some margin compression this year.

In sum, Hydrogenics remains a highly speculative bet given its focus on the large but still nascent China market, heavy customer concentration and limited financial resources. That said, I like the company's current approach of engaging with multiple Chinese partners, the inexpensive valuation relative to its closest competitor and the impressive gross margin trajectory in its fuel cell business which during Q4 soared to a new high of 44.4%.

While investors were, clearly, disappointed by the order delays in both Europe and China and a 15% quarter-over-quarter reduction in the company's 12-month backlog, FY2018 will still be a year of meaningful growth for Hydrogenics, particularly as the company is still expected to secure some additional short-term business over the course of the year like it has done in the past. Speculative investors looking for exposure to the fuel cell space and with the ability to stomach major price volatility over the next couple of quarters might consider taking a small position here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.