S&P Global To Acquire Kensho For Machine Learning Technologies

The deal is a strategic plus for SPGI, although investors won't see returns from it in the short term.

Kensho has developed machine learning and AI technologies that make it easier to obtain insights about financial data and events.

S&P Global has agreed to acquire Kensho for $550 million in cash and stock.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) has announced an agreement to acquire Kensho for $550 million in cash and stock.

Kensho has developed a suite of software analytics technologies for financial and national security applications.

SPGI is acquiring Kensho for its machine learning technologies as a longer-term strategic step to provide easy-to-use AI-driven analytics tools to the wider financial services industry.

Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Kensho was founded in 2013 to use machine learning to deliver actionable results from data using statistical analysis data visualization techniques.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Daniel Nadler, Ph.D., who was previously Director of Research, Financial Technology at Stanford University.

Kensho’s primary offerings include:

Flagship Analytics Software

Applied Mind For AI

Koto National Security

An important feature of Kensho’s solution is that users can enter a question in plain text and the system will return an analysis with charts and tables to answer the question using its financial artificial intelligence engine.

Kensho raised in excess of $67 million and the firm’s investor syndicate includes top venture capital and financial industry firms including acquirer S&P Global, which led the firm’s $50 million Series B financing in early 2017.

According to a 2017 report by Allied Market Research, the financial analytics market is expected to reach $10.4 billion by 2023, representing a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017.

Large enterprises have accounted for 69% of overall market revenue and the cloud segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the period with a CAGR of 14.1%.

As enterprises transition their on-premises analytics systems to the cloud, demand for cloud-based solutions like Kensho’s should increase dramatically, so it isn’t surprising that S&P Global acquired the firm before competitors could.

Competitive vendors that provide financial and government analytics include:

Palantir Technologies

Ayasdi

Skytree

Bloomberg

Birst

Adaptive Insights

S&P Global disclosed the acquisition price as $550 million in cash and stock, although the amounts of each were not disclosed.

With the deal announcement, the firm reduced its 2018 GAAP diluted EPS guidance by 20 cents to $7.95-$8.10, or about 2.5%.

In its most recent 10-K filing, for the year ended December 31, 2017, S&P Global reported $2.8 billion in cash, $7.3 billion in total liabilities and cash flow from operations of $2 billion for 2017.

So, it appears SPGI has ample resources with which to acquire Kensho without undue financial strain.

S&P is acquiring Kensho to improve the user-friendliness and capabilities of its offerings.

Notably, Kensho will continue to operate independently and ‘remain a distinct brand.’ This separate entity approach may be necessary to avoid losing customers, some of which may be competitors to S&P Global.

As S&P Global stated in the deal announcement:

Combining our unique and industry-leading expertise in machine learning with S&P Global's deep data sets, global-scale analytics platforms, essential benchmarks, illustrious reputation, and strong leadership team will allow Kensho to expand and innovate faster, further and in new ways.

SPGI’s stock initially dropped on the announcement, but the firm subsequently announced an increased stock buyback, so the chart below indicates the resulting turbulence:

I view the acquisition as pricey but a strategic plus for S&P Global in the medium-term time frame.

Although there is a preexisting relationship between the two firms, it will take some time for the two firms to align their priorities, share technologies and data while going to market in an effective way that returns results for SPGI shareholders.

This is not a short-term move for SPGI, but a positive, strategic step which is well within its core focus on solutions for the financial services industry.

