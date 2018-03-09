EPR Properties: Tenant Bankruptcies

EPR Properties (EPR) had a tough 2017 in the market, and has started 2018 with a stumble. Much of the downside started with concerns over theaters, particularly AMC Entertainment (AMC).

The idea that movie theaters are dead was a constant theme the last half of 2017. In several articles, I pointed out that movies have historically been extraordinarily safe tenants with near 100% occupancy. I pointed out that the particular theaters EPR owns are in highly desirable locations and leading the trend of additional amenities like full food service and bars.

Sure enough, Q4 earnings shows the theater portfolio is still at 100% occupancy, that 2017 was the third highest revenue of all time for theaters and that 2018 is well on its way to being a record year. AMC has their issues, but the ability to pay rent is not among them.

In my first article on EPR, written several months before I went long, I said,

The exposure to young industries like Topgolf and private education offers exciting growth opportunities but introduces uncertainty. The historic reliability of EPR's theater portfolio helps offset some of the risk in these sectors.

Sure enough, the main topic of the Q4 earnings call was centered around the bankruptcy of Children's Learning Adventures.

Bankruptcy

CLA did not pay rent for most of 2017. They were brought up in several conference calls, but not by name. EPR owns 21 CLA properties that are operating and 2 that were under construction, and one that is vacant land with a total cost basis of $255 million.

EPR was in a dialogue with CLA and affiliated capital providers when they made the decision to send out termination notices on 9 of the properties. It appears that those termination notices are what caused CLA to seek bankruptcy. In the conference call, Greg Silvers said,

It’s a fair question Craig. I think, again, when you look at ours and the idea of the productivity of our stores and what they were, what we felt was a conservative number relative to that and talking with them and their assurances that they were making progress toward a kind of a recap of some of the issues that they were looking at. But we met with capital providers that were affiliated with what they were looking to do. So we were in dialogue with them. We felt like the process was just taking so long that we needed to take action. And so, we filed, as we talked about termination notices on nine of our properties in an effort to accelerate that process. That created a reaction, which again, from them to protect their interest, they took our assets into bankruptcy. We still believe that was the right thing to do to get this process moving. At this time, we felt like that those numbers, they would and should be able to pay those numbers. And we felt like we had confidence that they would get paid. After the filing of a bankruptcy, meeting with our accountants, we felt then at that point, it kind of changes the trajectory of where you are at – when you are actively trying to take your properties back. And so, we felt like we need to take this approach and make these accounting decisions.

The accounting decisions they made were to write off all of the straight-line revenue they recorded and to completely remove any CLA revenue from their 2018 guidance.

By completely removing CLA from guidance, management is being extremely conservative. It is very likely that EPR will receive at least some revenues from these properties in 2018. Management has set up a scenario where any surprise will be pure upside.

CLA filed for Chapter 11, which means that they will attempt to reorganize and remain in operation. EPR has filed two motions, one seeking post-petition rent, which will be heard on March 14th and another seeking relief from the automatic stay and allow EPR to evict CLA.

If EPR wins on either of these motions, it will provide immediate upside from their current guidance.

Other Tenants

The CLA bankruptcy is very manageable by itself. It creates a $0.10 hit to AFFO, which will be completely or mostly cured when rent resumes from CLA or a new tenant, or EPR gains possession of the properties and can sell them.

The major question that should be in investor's minds is whether this bankruptcy illustrates fundamental weakness in the education sector. Is this the tip of an iceberg with more bankruptcies to follow? Or is this the failings of a single company?

One downside of the education sector is that most of these companies are not publicly traded. We cannot find public information on their financials. There are some clues that we can look at.

First, EPR continues to have significant sales of these properties. Just last quarter they recorded over $13 million in termination fees. Remember, these contracts are written providing the tenant the option to purchase the property for a substantial termination fee.

The fact that tenants are choosing to exercise those options at the pace predicted by EPR suggests that they are financially secure enough to get financing and that the properties are producing enough revenue to justify buying them.

Second, EPR has disclosed that all of their other education tenants are current on rent. If there was sector-wide weakness, we would expect at least one or two other tenants to be falling behind as well.

Finally, I think we can read into EPR being willing to send termination notices and file a motion for permission to evict CLA. Management would not be pushing that hard if they did not have a strong belief that they could lease or sell the schools to someone else. If they thought the choice was CLA or a vacant property, they would probably be more patient.

Cost Of Capital

While the current discount on EPR has me in the mood to back up the truck, it does cause problems for the business. In addition to the problems with CLA, management has increased guidance for dispositions and decreased guidance for acquisitions. Management was very clear that they will not be issuing equity at current prices.

Similar to their guidance for CLA, management is taking a conservative approach. At the mid-point, they are assuming that 100% of capital for new acquisitions will come from dispositions.

If share prices remain depressed, this could have an impact on potential growth for 2019. Fortunately, EPR does have internal growth.

EPR currently has 24 projects under development for a total of $476 million. These projects include amenity upgrades to movie theaters, build-to-suit education buildings, new Top Golf centers and additions to recreation complexes. Even without net acquisitions, these projects will start providing revenue at the end of 2018 and early 2019.

Ideally, the bearish sentiment towards REITs will lift and the bearish sentiment towards EPR in particular will ease as movie theaters have a strong year and there is more clarity regarding the impact of the CLA bankruptcy. However, EPR has prudently planned for the worst-case scenario.

Conclusion

I thought EPR was trading at attractive values in the $60s. Now that it is trading in the mid-$50s, it is currently one of the best deals in REITdom. The dividend is well-covered at an 80% payout ratio.

Even with their very conservative guidance cut, EPR will have roughly 5% year-over-year growth in AFFO. It is very likely that there will be some upside, I find it hard to believe a bankruptcy court would allow CLA to operate for an entire year without paying rent.

Going into 2019, EPR might have to rely on internal growth if the cost of capital stays high. While strong growth is always more fun than having a flat year, I do appreciate management's prudence.

Even without growth, there is room for capital appreciation. EPR is trading at only 10.5x AFFO and the 7.70% yield is secure. Eventually, the market will realize that and bring EPR back to a more reasonable 13-14x multiple and a 5-6% yield.