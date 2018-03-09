Danger Lies Ahead

Lessons from history tell us that Wall Street will always tell you that stocks are going higher, whether they are or not.

The future is unpredictable. No one knows whether the economy will shrink or grow (or how fast), what the rate of inflation will be, and whether interest rates and share prices will rise or fall. Investors intent on avoiding loss consequently must position themselves to survey and even prosper under any circumstances. Bad luck can befall you; mistakes happen. The river may overflow its banks only once or twice in a century, but you still buy flood insurance on your house each year. Similarly we may only have one or two economic depressions or financial panics in a century, but the prudent, farsighted investor manages his or her portfolio with the knowledge that financial catastrophes can and do occur. Investors must be willing to forego some near-term return, if necessary, as an insurance premium against unexpected and unpredictable adversity.

- Seth Klarman

I don't believe much in prognostications about the future. Usually those who rely on such readings will find that their crystal ball is cloudy. Nor do I believe that investors should panic. I tend to follow a philosophy of investing that gets neither too excited, nor too negative, but rather seeks to maintain a balanced view of the world and a commitment to data in building investment portfolios. One need not engage in such speculative activities, however, to observe what is happening around the world and seeing that risks are rising, as the Bank For International Settlements has stated in its most recent annual report. There is thus nothing wrong with engaging in prudent asset management that seeks to protect gains and realign ones portfolio allocation with ones ability and need to take an increasing level of risk.

Financial cycles have been a key determinant of macroeconomic dynamics and financial stability. Peaks in the financial cycle have tended to signal subsequent periods of banking or financial stress...risks can be assessed through early warning indicators of financial distress. One such indicator is the credit-to-GDP gap, defined as the deviation of the private non-financial sector credit-to-GDP ratio from its long-term trend. Another is the debt service ratio (DSR), ie the same sector’s principal and interest payments in relation to income, measured as deviation from the historical average. These indicators have often successfully captured financial overheating and signaled banking distress over medium-term horizons in the past.

There Is Danger Ahead...Caution Is Warranted

There is danger ahead. Yet the chorus on most of Wall Street continues to tell us to put our collective heads in the sand and buy more stocks as risks continue to rise around the world. However, stocks are not guaranteed, dividends are not guaranteed, and the prices are not guaranteed. Successful investing is about keeping fear and greed in check at all times and not getting emotional about stocks. I do not believe that investors understand the risks they are currently taking after nearly a decade of volatility free markets aided by quantitative easing. On February 5, 2018, we experienced the greatest single day point plunge in the stock market's history, falling 1,175.21 points, and yet investors remain sanguine about the prospects for future returns. Howard Marks once stated that the greatest risk is the belief that there is no risk, and I think that is where we are right now. Everyone is so worried about missing out on this seemingly never ending market advance, that the cost of getting out early is seen as too great. Greed has reached a new phase in this market. As Dr. John Hussman stated in his most recent semi annual report:

By the completion of this market cycle, I doubt that there will be much talk of the 'cost' of getting out too early. The 2000-2002 collapse wiped out the entire total return of the S&P 500 - in excess of Treasury bill returns - all the way back to May 1996. The 2007-2009 collapse wiped out the entire total return of the S&P 500 - in excess of Treasury bill returns - all the way back to June 1995...I expect that the completion of the current cycle will wipe out the entire total return of the S&P 500 - in excess of Treasury bills - all the way back to roughly October 1997. That outcome would not even require our most reliable measures of valuation to revisit their historical norms.

Investors don't consider risk and they don't consider what it takes to make back what they lose. The end of this market cycle may just wipe out all of their returns from this historic bull run. Only time will tell. I am more interested in designing asset allocation models that are built for the uncertainty ahead and don't overly rely on stock markets continuing to advance. I am often struck by conversations with people concerning retirement. Far too often they involve the phrase "well I hope to retire as long as this market can keep going higher." Your retirement and financial security is far too important to be left to the results of a bet, or a speculation about the future of asset prices. Because you do not want to lose money that you will need to fund your future life expenses.

Don't Lose Money

Investing is an activity in which consumption today is foregone in an attempt to allow greater consumption at a later date. ‘Risk’ is the possibility that this objective won’t be attained.

-Warren Buffett

It is clear that there is danger ahead, and caution is warranted for investors who care about managing risks and protecting their gains from a nearly nine year bull run in stocks. I believe that investors work too hard for their money to see it evaporated in a market meltdown which has happened many times throughout history, and in some cases, has required decades just to get back to 0% return.

People have been lulled into submission that if they buy stocks today in 5 or 10, or even in some cases 20 years it will be worth more than it is today and therefore people should be over allocated to stocks. This is not always the case, despite what the majority of Wall Street says. Wall Street is in the business of selling stocks, which is why they were telling people to buy just before the bottom fell out in 1929 and in 2008. Markets go down quickly and recovery is generally more elongated. It is hard to make back what you lose, so following the mantra of don't lose money, which is at the core of my personal investment philosophy, is very important. I would rather miss out on a 20% rally than participate in a 20% decline because it is difficult to recover from a decline as the chart below illustrates.

Those who bought at the peak in 1929 did not get back to even until 1959, 30 years later! Those who bought in Japan at the top in 1989 are still waiting to get back to 0%. Too often investment pros talk about risk assets as the money you need to grow. The grow part is what is not guaranteed, investors seem to forget this. Risk assets are appropriately named because they contain additional risks for the potential additional returns they provide. This is known as the equity risk premium.

The research and the weight of the evidence shows that market timing and other strategies are ineffective. I am not suggesting that investors trade the market or react to headlines. What I am suggesting is that investors return to their senses and reallocate their assets according to a reasonable model of risk and return expectations going forward. Stop buying the mantra that Treasury rates are going up and therefore you will lose money. You lose nothing if you hold a Treasury bond to maturity, and rising rates are a positive for bond investors who can then reinvest their matured bond proceeds in additional bonds at higher rates.

Wall Street seems to be committed to making investors believe that risk assets are all they should own in their portfolio, regardless of the price they are paying for them. I will lay out in this piece several risks for investors and why I believe there is danger ahead.

RISK 1: Stocks Remain Overvalued

Whereas the theorist thinks return and risk are two separate things, albeit correlated, the value investor thinks of high risk and low prospective return as nothing but two sides of the same coin, both stemming primarily from high prices. Thus, awareness of the relationship between price and value – whether for a single security or an entire market – is an essential component of dealing successfully with risk.

Risk arises when markets go so high that prices imply losses rather than the potential rewards they should. In bull markets – usually when things have been going well for a while – people tend to say ‘Risk is my friend. The more risk I take, the greater my return will be. I’d like more risk, please.’ The truth is, risk tolerance is antithetical to successful investing. When people aren’t afraid of risk, they’ll accept risk without being compensated for doing so, and risk compensation will disappear.

– Howard Marks

Stocks remain incredibly overvalued. After a nearly nine year bull market, much of which was propelled forward by extraordinary monetary policy, volatility has now returned to markets. While many proponents believe that this is merely a return to normal as the Fed withdraws its easing program, I believe there are real cracks showing in this economy and risks remain. Currently the stock market selling for nearly 20x forward earnings is no bargain, and investors should expect subdued long term returns when buying assets that trade at 3.05x book value. Ben Grahams margin of safety is difficult to find in today's market. Even Warren Buffett lamented in his most recent Berkshire Hathaway annual report that he would love to invest his cash but can not find anything at a reasonable price to invest in.

In our search for new stand-alone businesses, the key qualities we seek are durable competitive strengths; able and high-grade management; good returns on the net tangible assets required to operate the business; opportunities for internal growth at attractive returns; and, finally, a sensible purchase price. That last requirement proved a barrier to virtually all deals we reviewed in 2017, as prices for decent, but far from spectacular, businesses hit an all-time high.

The following chart shows the market's valuation levels based on four separate valuation methods. Each valuation method shows the market is obscenely overvalued, and the average of the four methods indicates that the market is overvalued by 117%.

I am not calling a market top, nor can anyone reliably do that. But investors should realize that they are taking more and more risk for each incremental unit of return when the market gets to this level of overvaluation. I believe it is prudent to cut back on equity risk, especially if you are over allocated to stocks in the first place, and keep some dry powder to take advantage of any significant drops in the market. Far from Wall Streets mantra that cash is trash, cash is now and always will be king. In a world where prices are falling cash becomes more and more valuable and debt becomes worse and worse. There is nothing wrong with holding cash in an overvalued market.

RISK 2: Fed Policy Is Unprecedented

I think that they will attempt [to normalize rates] and I think they will retreat from it … sometimes we overestimate the extent to which public policy drives events and we underestimate the extent to which events set the agenda for public policy.

- James Grant

I am not sure why the market remains so complacent regarding trillions of dollars in stimulus programs from all over the world, the likes of which we have never seen before. It seems that the unwinding of the massive amount of quantitative easing and the normalization of interest rate policy would remain a serious risk to the market's continued ascendancy towards new all time highs. How the Fed gets out of this, and whether quantitative tightening will be as successful as quantitative easing is perceived to have been, remains to be seen. The current Fed Chairman is not an academic and is not even an economist. These are stimulus programs we have never seen before, thought up by academics, and yet we have a non-academic leading the unwinding process.

I believe this remains a risk for markets. The Fed has stated, and is now Wall Street consensus, that the Fed will raise rates another three to four more times this year, though I still can not figure out why other than they are trying to get a runway to respond to the next recession. Until the Fed has sufficiently met its goals of maximum employment and price stability, there is no reason to continue to raise interest rates. As the economic data begins to weaken, the Fed will be forced to back away from continued interest rate hikes. This is bullish for U.S. Treasuries, specifically for long term zero coupon U.S. Treasuries, which are providing investors with what I consider to be very competitive long term returns.

RISK 3: The Global Economy Remains Weaker Than You Think

I believe there is a need to remain data dependent, and the data certainly has left nothing to be overly optimistic about. Velocity on M2 remains at the lowest level since 1949. Inflation as measured by the PCE has remained anchored around 1.5%, which is well below the 2% target. While U-3 unemployment has certainly recovered to nearly historic lows, the U-6, a more complete measure of unemployment, remains at 8.2% and the labor force participation rate for prime age workers remains below the pre crisis level. Additionally, a recent piece on CNBC discussed the state of the real economy and told us that 1 in 3 Americans has still not recovered from the financial crisis nearly a decade ago. GDP in Q1 is estimated to come in at 2.8%, falling from a high estimate over 5%.

Our GDP is the product of the money supply multiplied by the level of velocity. As money moves through the economy we would expect an uptick in velocity to correspond with an uptick in economic activity. Yet we have declining money supply, and declining velocity which will lead to lower future GDP prints and continue to put a lid on inflationary expectations. This lack of velocity that exists is affecting the world, and is not merely a U.S. problem as the chart below demonstrates.

Velocity is falling globally, and this malaise has taken over in developed markets. Even worse, policy makers seem to have no idea how to solve this problem, which is leading to a restlessness in the populations of the developed world, and giving rise to nationalistic voices, as citizens head to the polls to express their frustration.

This is a very dangerous time in the world, and I don't think you want to be selling bonds and taking your "safe money", and jumping into equity markets with it in the hope from Wall Street that what you buy today will be worth even more tomorrow. There is simply no guarantee in that and the risks are enormous. Asset allocation works for a reason, and violating these principles in the hopes of achieving even more return from risk assets, after a nearly 9 year bull market, is the height of hubris. Instead, investors should focus on the elimination of their debt and increasing their savings rate, which along with income, is really what determines long term wealth levels.

The Long Fall of The U.S. Savings Rate

History suggests that the economy will register a slower rate of expansion following a low saving rate. This positive correlation between current saving and future consumption means a low saving rate should be followed by a lower level of consumption and vice versa. Therefore, considering that the only period in which the saving rate was lower than it is today was 1929–1931, it is more likely that spending in the future will be in line with, or lower than, real income growth, which is currently weak.

- Hoisington Investment Management 4Q 2017 Commentary

The Personal Savings Rate is currently 3.2%, one of the lowest levels on record, and the same place we were in the PSR in January of 2008. For the entirety of the period from 1959-1985 the U.S. savings rate did not fall below 8.3%. But through the latter part of the 20th century and the beginning of the 21st century, the personal savings rate has fallen through the floor as consumer debt has risen to unsustainable and unprecedented levels, along with falling wages for the middle class.

In the past, we have seen a low in the PSR being a signal for a recession. Time will tell if the pattern of the past will hold true in the future. But there is definitely reason for concern as the PSR continues to fall towards never before seen levels.

Debt Rising & Productivity Is Falling

In many of my pieces I have spoken about the deleterious effect of debt at both the national and household level. Debt acts like an albatross around the neck of a nation, choking off economic growth. What makes matters worse is that the debt is growing. More and more people are financing cars, depreciable assets, with longer and longer terms, taking on more and more debt. Student loans are ballooning, putting the financial security of an entire generation in jeopardy. Credit card balances are growing, but wages are not increasing in any meaningful way.

As wages continue to stagnate, there is little confidence that those loans will be paid off. Sure enough, we are seeing this in the data as delinquencies are rising, beginning in the auto sector where subprime auto loan balances have reached a higher level than in the peak before the financial crisis.

33% of American households are making payments on a depreciable asset, and Americans have racked up $1 TRILLION in car loans. American households are drowning in debt, and continue to transfer their wealth from themselves to the debt holder, instead of earning interest, they are paying interest, which has a large compounding opportunity cost for their future.

What is even worse about the debt, at the corporate level, is that it is not being used for productive ends. As global debt has risen, productivity continues to fall. This is very troublesome, as companies hoard cash and utilize low interest rate debt to juice their stock prices, through buybacks and dividends, rather than invest in the future of their business.

As bad as the debt situation is, we now find out that it may be understated by $13 trillion. BIS researchers have found that:

Accounting conventions leave it mostly off-balance sheet, as a derivative, even though it is in effect a secured loan with principal to be repaid in full at maturity...In particular, the short maturity of most FX swaps and forwards can create big maturity mismatches and hence generate large liquidity demands, especially during times of stress.

RISK 4: Anti-Free Market Policies Are Rising Globally

Few measures that we could take would do more to promote the cause of freedom at home and abroad than complete free trade.

- Dr. Milton Friedman

Anti-free market, protectionist policies are bad for the global economy and certainly bad for stock markets. Italy recently had an election which resulted in a hung parliament. While this seems to be a rather benign outcome, it is actually rather concerning when you dig into the vote totals. The right and far right protectionist wings won big, which is part of a worrisome trend across the developed world.

Protectionist voices have likewise been gaining in popularity with the U.K.'s break from the EU, in France with the National Front, Germany with the rise of Alternative for Germany or AfD, and of course in the U.S. with the election of Donald Trump as President who ran and has been governing on a nationalistic, America first platform. Recently, President Trump has called for new tariffs on steel and aluminum under his America First economic policies. He further stated he wants to put a tariff on European cars. In response, Europe has stated they are prepared to put tariffs on U.S. goods. Tariffs are ultimately a tax on the consumer, and are a grave threat to the economic expansion, such that it is. History is very clear that tariffs do not work and a trade war may be the catalyst that can put an end to this bull market.

In 1930 the United States put a tariff on over 20,000 imported goods known as the Tariff Act of 1930, or better known as the Smoot-Hawley tariff. Economists almost universally agree that "the passage of the Smoot–Hawley Tariff exacerbated the Great Depression." It seems the world is forgetting the lessons of history; tariffs don't work...free markets do.

I am not sure how anyone can believe that engaging in a trade war with our allies in Canada and Europe is a good policy for the United States, or for the stock market. I will let the lessons of history and the vast evidence against tariff based, protectionist trade policy speak for itself. Suffice it to say this is a clear and present danger to the American economy, and the thesis of synchronous global growth we are hearing from Wall Street.

Conclusion

Investors are urged to hold more and more of their wealth in the stock market, despite the fact that valuations are obscene, and investors putting new money to work will be buying assets at valuation levels that dictate low to negative returns for the next decade. Investors should do this, Wall Street argues, despite the fact that we see more debt around the world than we had before the 2008 financial crisis, a record low savings rate, elevated unemployment on the U-6 and a number of other domestic and global economic indicators that are signalling serious risks for this synchronous global recovery we are suppose to be having.

As the data continues to come in, I believe we will see a different reality emerge. One where suddenly stocks don't look as good as the projections had indicated. Now, I am not suggesting that the world is going to fall apart tomorrow, nor am I advocating that investors should not own stocks. Stocks are an important part of a long term investment portfolio. But this There Is No Alternative T.I.N.A. craziness that has brought investors further out on the risk curve than they should be, with the presupposition that higher and higher returns are seemingly guaranteed and that bonds are somehow risky, is distorting the asset allocation process, and putting investors' future and financial stability at risk.

In a world of global challenges, it is important to have a portion of your portfolio in an asset that provides a guaranteed rate of return when held to maturity, an asset that has a transparent and liquid market, which has historically reacted positively in a market that is falling. The only asset that can provide all of these characteristics is U.S. Treasury Securities, and there is no logical reason why you should not own some of them. It seems that investors are playing a game of musical chairs, intent on riding the wave as high as they can before the music stops, and they are forced to find a seat. The problem is, when that time comes, it will be too late.

Disclosure: I am/we are long U.S. TREASURY SECURITIES.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or sell any security. It is not intended to be financial advice, and it is not financial advice. Before acting on any information contained herein, be sure to consult your own financial advisor. This article does not constitute tax advice. Every investor should consult their tax advisor or CPA before acting on any information contained herein.