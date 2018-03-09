OneLife Technologies: Caveat Emptor For This Alleged Boiler Room Stock Promotion

+$100 million market cap with zero sales and less than $25,000 in assets.

Surge in trading volume and share price attributed to a stock promotion campaign by Equity Mark Capital, and online reports allege boiler room tactics.

Shares of OneLife Technologies Corp. (OTCPK:OLMM) have increased by as much as 86% during 2018 after months of inactivity. Although the Company has issued several press releases in recent weeks, we believe that the primary reason why this pre-revenue company with less than $25,000 in assets now boasts a market cap exceeding $120 million is because it is the subject of a questionable ongoing stock promotion campaign containing alleged boiler room tactics.

OTCMarkets.com just added the "Caveat Emptor" designation to OLLM after the closing bell on March 8th 2018, presumably due to the current promotional campaign that we outline in this report.

Furthermore, we have uncovered specific conditions of a share purchase agreement that the Company has failed to meet that may preclude it from transferring any assets from One Media Enterprises to OneLife Technologies.

We have raised our concerns to the issuer by email to the email address listed on their website seeking clarification but unfortunately we have not received a response.

Recent Company News

In our opinion, none of the Company's recent announcements are significant enough to be the primary factor for the recent surge in share price:

About OneLife Technologies

OneLife positions itself as a mobile medical hardware and software company through its recent share exchange agreement with One Media Enterprises, Limited.

The Company's website lists two physical products that do not appear to be available for sale:

The Sensation

A wearable device targeting the health and medical markets created for users who:

Have health problems

Are aging or elderly

Have cognitive disabilities

Are not interested in being connected with more complex mobile "wearables"

The Tricorder

A portable device that captures medical vitals including blood pressure, heart rate, ECG/EKG, SpO2, and temperature. The device is meant to communicate with the Sensation through a Bluetooth connection.

Although OneLife Technologies lists both of these products on their website, there are several reasons to believe that OneLife wouldn't be able to brand and market these products as OneLife:

Red Flag #1: Terms With Angelfish Investments PLC

The Company signed numerous financing agreements with Angelfish Investments PLC dating back to 2013 when it did business as privately-held One Media Enterprises Ltd. (OME) beginning with this initial debenture agreement.

Although OneLife Technologies references Angelfish Investments PLC in SEC filings, it fails to fully disclose the specific conditions that Angelfish requires to be met in order for OneLife's acquisition of OME to be binding:

Completion of the Acquisition OneLife having entered into arrangements for the raising of at least $5 million in equity, debt or other funding; and The receipt by Angelfish of the first installment of $200,000 within sixty days of the Agreement

Although it has been over sixty days since Angelfish disclosed these conditions on their website, OneLife has not announced having met conditions (2) and (3) above nor has it ever fully disclosed these conditions in S.E.C. filings.

Why is this so important?

"Until the obligations under this Agreement have been met in full, OME has agreed not transfer any of the business and assets of OME to OneLife or any other third party." SOURCE: Angelfish Investments PLC

In other words, until OneLife Technologies enters into arrangements to raise $5 million and pays back Angelfish Investments PLC the first $200,000 tranche of the $1 million payable, they cannot transfer the business and assets of OME (including the Sensation and the Tricorder) to OneLife.

Interestingly enough, Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) still lists two watches by seller One Media and not OneLife and even the company's domain name (onelifetc.com) still lists whois information for the registrant organization as One Media Partners Inc. and not OneLife Technologies.

(Editor's Note: the ICANN whois info above has been modified to highlight the Organization Name and to remove contact details. The original image is available here)

Red Flag #2: Default Status With Nevada Secretary of State

OneLife Technologies was incorporated in the State of Nevada on January 9, 2014. However, a quick search on the Nevada Secretary of State website indicates that the company's status is in default with a business license that expired on 1/31/2018.

Red Flag #3: Current Stock Promotion "Boiler Room" Campaign

At the start of 2018, OLMM shares barely traded. In fact, during the first trading week of 2018, a total 7,700 shares were traded. Since then, the share price and trading volume have both soared:

Although the Company has issued several press releases during the past few weeks, none appear material enough to justify the recent surge in trading activity. Rather, we are convinced that the unusual activity in recent weeks is primarily attributed to a questionable stock promotion campaign that involves telephone calls and high-pressure boiler room practices similar to the ones featured in the Wolf of Wall Street movie.

The EquityMarkCapital.com website hosts a file containing a legal disclaimer disclosing that it expects to receive $50,000 per week for "continuing coverage of the current selected public company mentioned in our promotional emails":

(Editor's Note: the image above has been modified to highlight compensation details. The original image is available here)

A growing number of online investors are reporting telephone calls and emails from representatives of Equity Mark Capital. Below is a sample email touting OLMM stock that came into our possession from a colleague who was forwarded the email from an OLMM message board poster:

(Editor's Note: the image above has been modified to remove contact details)

Take note that OLMM is the stock being featured in the email and the final line of the email reads: "Please read our disclosure here" where it goes on to disclose that they expect to be compensated $50,000 per week by a 3rd party.

Past Boiler Room Stock Promotions

Although past performance may not be indicative of future results, to date the stocks that we have previously reported on have followed a similar pattern after their promotional campaign ends. Take a look at the how the three other penny stocks performed after they were subjected to promotional boiler room campaigns:

Tactical Services, Inc. (OTCPK:TTSI)

TTSI was part of an alleged boiler room stock promotion back in the Fall of 2017. After rising from $0.70 to $1.09 over sixteen trading days, shares collapsed by as much as 97% in four trading days.

Stevva Corp. (OTC:STVA)

STVA (formerly HOMR prior to a name and ticker symbol change) was also subjected to a boiler room stock promotion in the Fall of 2017. The stock climbed from about $1.00 to a high of $2.02 over seventeen trading days and then collapsed by as much as 98% in four trading days before finally being suspended by the Securities and Exchange Commission, citing recent promotions, unusual and unexplained market activity.

12 Retech Corp. (OTCPK:RETC)

RETC was allegedly subjected to a boiler room promotion in the summer of 2017. The stock climbed from about $1.00 to a high of $2.61 over twenty trading days during the summer of 2017 before collapsing by over 98% in 6 trading days.

When EquityMarkCapital.com domain name was registered on 10/13/2017, the default domain name system name servers were set to NS1.HOSTROYALE.COM and NS2.HOSTROYALE.COM, two name servers controlled by an obscure domain and web hosting provider HostRoyale Technologies Pvt Ltd. Oddly enough, a domain name allegedly used in conjunction with the TTSI stock promotion (FinancialMarketsReport.com) can also be traced back to HostRoyale name servers along with domain names containing the HOMR ticker symbol (HOMRUrgentReport.com) and the RETC ticker symbol (RETCInvestorAlert.com).

Conclusion

As we have outlined in our past eleven articles, when penny stocks are subjected to stock promotion campaigns, it never ends well. The short-term volatility and price surges are attributed almost entirely to the high-pressure sales tactics of stock promoters as opposed to company news releases and when the promotional campaign ends, the stock crashes. Boiler room stock promotions like the current OLMM campaign are among the most brazen campaigns and are often the riskiest. As we have outlined in this report, past penny stocks subjected to boiler room stock promotions have resulted in substantial short-term losses and can even result in trading suspensions.

We expect OLMM to be no exception. In the short-term, the nature of the current promotional campaign puts the company at imminent risk of a steep drop especially in lieu of the recent Caveat Emptor designation. In the long-term, considering the Company's historical inability to generate sales, the less than $25,000 in assets according to the most recent quarterly report and a financier's conditions of the share purchase agreement still not met, we believe that the outlook for OneLife Technologies Corp. is grim.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in OLMM over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.