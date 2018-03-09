Hawkins, Inc. Is A Great Value

Shares of Hawkins are trading as though the company will be growing at only 2.5% perpetually, in spite of the impressive growth demonstrated already.

Over the past year, the shares of Hawkins, Inc. (HWKN) are down about 27%, and in my view, the current entry price represents good value for long-term shareholders. I'll go through my reasoning below by focusing on the financial history, and comparing this to the valuation on the stock itself. I'll model what I consider to be a reasonable future price based on the dividend, and I'll conclude with an appeal to authority, noting that some investors are more well informed than others, and we would be wise to at least pay attention to them.

Financial Snapshot

A quick look at Hawkins' financial history suggests that there's growth here. Both revenue and net income are up nicely over the past six years, with the former up at a CAGR of about 6.6%, and the latter up at a CAGR of about 5.8%. In spite of some dilution (see below), dividends per share have grown at a CAGR of about 4.5% since 2012. In addition, both revenue and net income are up nicely for the first nine months of FY 2018 relative to the same period a year ago, suggesting that growth is intact. So, taken over the short term and the long term, the business has performed fairly well in my view.

Nothing is perfect, though, and Hawkins is no exception. Dilution has been an issue over the years, with share count up about .9% since 2012. This is troubling in my view, as it suggests that management is selling shares at a (relative) discount. Doubly troubling is the fact that the cash from share issuance isn't being used to pay down long-term debt, which is up by about $10 million during the first nine months of FY 2018. Also disturbing to me is the fact that fully 72% of the debt is due in 2021. Given that rates are on the rise, the company may refinance at a higher rate, which would eat into profits, obviously.

In spite of the dilution, management has treated shareholders generally well, actually. In particular, they have returned about $52 million to them (the vast majority of which came in the form of dividends).

Source: Company filings, 10-K, 10-Q

Modelling Future Price Based on the Dividend

The financial past may offer an interesting guidepost, but investors are understandably more interested in the future. For that reason, I must spend some time trying to forecast what I think is a reasonable price for the shares based on the knowledge we have now. When I forecast, I employ the methodology employed by fellow contributor John Dicecco. Essentially this involves holding all variables constant (i.e. yield) and moving the dividend to infer price. I consider this to be a reasonable approach to forecasting, as it doesn't introduce too many variables.

The dividend has grown at a CAGR of about 4.5%, and I'm going to use that as a base case for my forecast on price.

When I perform this forecast on Hawkins, I infer a CAGR for the shares just shy of 7%, which I consider to be more than adequate. In addition, about 35% of this return is expected to come from dividends which are themselves a far more predictable source of return than the capricious stock market.

Source: Author Forecast

The Stock

Obviously, a company must have some decent prospects for generating a decent level of profit, but at least as important is the need to buy a stock that is inexpensive relative to the cash flow generating capacity of the underlying company. We're told to "buy low", but in order to do that, we must be willing to put capital to work into those investments that most other people would eschew.

One of the ways I use to judge the cheapness of a stock is to use price itself to unbundle what the market currently assumes about the long-term (i.e. perpetual) growth rate. The way I do this is to employ the methodology described by Professor Stephen Penman in his excellent book "Accounting for Value." Using the magic of grade 10 algebra, Penman uses a relatively standard finance model and isolates the "g" variable to work out what the market assumes about long-term growth. When I employ this methodology on Hawkins, I see that the market is assuming that this company will grow at only 2.5% on a compounded basis. I consider this to be an ahistorical assessment of the company's future prospects, given that net income, for instance, has grown at a CAGR of about 9% over the past five years. Growth may slow because of higher input costs, but this is too pessimistic an assessment in my estimation.

Appeal To Authority

The fact of the matter is, some investors are more well informed than others. Some institutional investors are well informed about a company because they have direct contact with management, competitors, customers, and so on. Other investors are more well informed about a particular company because they happen to live and breathe it. With that in mind, I note that insiders Mary Schumacher and Jeffrey Wright have bought about $150,000 worth of shares over the last several months (Schumacher bought 1,400 shares in August of 2017, Wright bought 3,000 in November of 2017). To my mind, this is significant because when the most informed people within a firm buy, I take notice.

Conclusion

In my view, shares of Hawkins represent great value at these levels. Although the company generates a decent level of profit, the shares trade at a significant (55%) discount to the overall market. This situation can't last in my view, and it seems that a couple of insiders (people who know this business best) would agree, as they have put their own capital to work in the company. I think investors would be wise to do what's required to "buy low" and pick up these shares when so many others avoid them. I think they'll be happy when price and value inevitably collide.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HWKN over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.