Macy's: It's About Time

While revenue was just under expectations, the company did more with those revenues, driving operating income higher.

Finally, a quarter where Macy's (M) drums up some positive spirit. It has taken a while for the retailer to react to a consumer group that is less interested in shopping in "malls", but Macy's finally delivered a holiday quarter to write home about. The company reported 1.3% growth in same store sales, handily outpacing estimates of 0.1%.

Why, in the chaotic whirlwind of eCommerce, do I like Macy's so much? The stock is cheap ladies and gentleman. Naysayers might say there's a reason for that. I say Macy's has a huge real estate portfolio behind it, a beautiful dividend, and still retains the potential to remain a dominant player in retail. If it can gain momentum off of this most recent quarter, the stock could offer huge upside.

The Fourth Quarter

Net sales of $8.67 billion (I rounded up) represent a 1.7% increase year over year. That might not seem all that great, but it means a lot when you consider that Macy's had revenue declines for the year as a whole. As a percentage of net sales, costs of $5.36 billion remained relatively unchanged at 61.8%. This kept gross margins basically unchanged year over year at 38.2% vs. 38.3% in 2016.

It's worth noting that there was an extra 14th week in the fourth quarter compared to 2016, which likely aided in the higher sales. Nonetheless. Macy's posted a 48% increase in operating income. The $1.213 billion included a $368 million gain on real estate sales. This includes not only stores but warehouses, parcels etc. For the year, it sold a total of $411 million in real estate.

I'm pleased with this as long as it is selling under producing assets. Moving into 2018, Macy's is looking into selling its Union Square building in San Francisco. While there's certainly cash to be unlocked through this transaction, I do worry that long term, the company could live to regret the move. I'd far rather see them look into leasing opportunities while maintaining ownership.

In all, Macy's net income rose 179% year over year to $1.32 billion. It's important to note that this income was affected by tax reform, which actually gave Macy's a $170 million boost in the quarter. The retailer's income breaks down to $4.31 per diluted share, a 179% improvement year over year.

The most interesting thing about Macy's poor stock performance through the past few years is the massive business backing it up. This isn't J.C. Penney (JCP). Macy's consistently does over $25 billion a year in business. Between 2013 and 2016, the company delivered reliable net incomes of well over $1 billion.

Despite all of this, the stock is down 31% over a two-year period. I get it. Revenues declined by 3.65% in 2016, and tighter profits in the first half of 2017 scared investors. There's no doubt that the advent of Amazon's (AMZN) rise derailed the status quo for a lot of companies. Fear struck many investors that the slide wouldn't end and that Amazon was literally going to conquer the world. Many still hold that sentiment. I do not.

Henry Ford beat everyone to the punch on the assembly line, making Ford (F) the first major large scale car player. Does Ford have a monopoly on cars today? No, it does not. By the 1930s, General Motors (GM) and a very different Chrysler (FCAU) had caught up in sales and production. The shifting retail space will be no different. Sure, weak players like J.C. Penney or Sears (SHLD) might bite the dust, but those guys have been dragging the sector down with poor management for years.

I think Macy's has the management and financial assets to drive itself into the new retail space. Macy's sells a lot of cosmetics and perfumes. It's hard for online retailers to battle them on that front, considering women like to smell perfumes before buying them. Macy's also has a lot of inventory that is exclusive to them. Because of that, it can insulate itself from Amazon as long as it keeps offering products that create demand. Also, Macy's has a digital presence. It has grown that space consecutively quarter after quarter. The challenge has been stabilizing brick and mortar sales so that the digital gains could mean something to the bottom line. If Macy's can continue what it started at the end of 2017, we may be onto something.

The stock price has demonstrated the enthusiasm. Trading less than 10 times earnings, Macy's is cheap with a 5% dividend. The stock has shown that it will run if the company actually starts delivering earnings. We saw a run to over $30 a share after Macy's earnings beat. Investors are watching it closely. They're almost rooting for it.

If you feel like getting on the opposite side of Amazon (yep, I said it), with a stock that has an actually fair valuation, Macy's is getting interesting.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.