BioSyent: Will This Canadian Success Story Continue?

The Business

BioSyent is a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company focused on sourcing, commercializing, and further develop niche pharmaceutical and healthcare products with peak sales of <$20 million that are not yet available in Canada but is commercialized in other countries. This strategy has a number of advantages:

No expensive pharmaceutical research and development costs

Product’s effectiveness and safety is well documented in countries where it’s commercialized

Niche markets with <$20 million potential sales do not attract large investments for research and development of new products, so conventional products in the space gain/lose market share purely based on sales and marketing

This strategy has been very successful in generating shareholder return as evident by the revenue increase from $2 million in 2011 to $18 million in 2017, net income increased from $0.4 million in 2013 to $4.3 million in 2016. However, can the company continue to rapidly grow revenue with the same strategy in the future? Is the company’s current share price at fair value? I will attempt to find all these answers by exploring the company’s past and future growth drivers, and value the company using discounted cash flow analysis.

Products

BioSyent currently has 7 products in their portfolio generating a total of $19.8 million in the trailing twelve months (TTM) from October 1, 2016 to September 30, 2017. It’s important to know how much revenue each product generates to estimate future revenue growth and value the company. But BioSyent does not report exactly how much revenue each product generates, and only started reporting sales trends of some products in 2015. I will analyze every product, approximate its annual revenue, and assess its future sales potential.

FeraMAX 150 and FeraMAX Powder

Source: BioSyent 2014 annual report

FeraMAX 150 was the first pharmaceutical product commercialized by BioSyent back in 2009. FeraMAX’s only medicinal ingredient is the polysaccharide iron complex and is indicated for iron deficient anemia. FeraMAX Powder was commercialized in 2012 and is intended for easier administration in infants and children. For simplicity, future mentions of FeraMAX include both dosage forms of FeraMAX.

FeraMAX has been the main driver of growth for BioSyent, generating total revenue of approximately $13 Million within five years of commercialization, and deserves to be called a blockbuster in the niche market of iron supplements. I estimate that FeraMAX is responsible for approximately 60-70% of BioSyent’s annual domestic pharmaceutical revenue.

FeraMAX’s main medicinal ingredient, the polysaccharide iron complex, is not patent protected. Therefore, it is unsurprising that there are other products in the space with the same medicinal ingredient as FeraMAX: Polyride and Ferrex. These two products are both from privately held companies so it is difficult to know their annual sales. However, from my experience in practice, I have never heard of Ferrex until I specifically looked for it, and Polyride is not a regularly stocked product in my pharmacy compared to FeraMAX. However, both Polyride and Ferrex are available on Amazon while FeraMAX is not. Furthermore, Polyride and Ferrex are both cheaper than FeraMAX (see table below). Patients diagnosed with iron deficient anemia and given a prescription for iron supplements will go to a pharmacy to buy it, and if Ferrex and Polyride are not stocked at most pharmacies then the issue of price is not considered.

Product Elemental Iron Cost ($/capsule) FeraMAX 150 mg $0.72 Polyride 150 mg $0.58 Ferrex 150 mg $0.27

There are also many other different iron formulations available in Canada. The most common and least expensive formulations are the various ferrous salts such as Ferrous Fumarate, Ferrous Gluconate, and Ferrous Sulfate. There are probably dozens of companies with these three formulations such as Jamieson Vitamins, Webber Naturals, Wampole, and many others. Then there is Proferrin, a heme-iron polypeptide derived from bovine hemoglobin.

In recent years, more clinicians are recommending FeraMAX over the ferrous salts despite it costing 2-3 times more than ferrous salts, because FeraMAX has significantly lower chances of side effects such as abdominal pain, gastric irritation, and aftertaste, and is an once daily dosing compared to two-three times daily with ferrous salts. These are important advantages of Feramax because iron deficient anemia is often asymptomatic, so it is difficult for patients to adhere to drug therapy that causes abdominal pain without any immediate benefits. In my experience, most patients will gladly pay the extra cost to avoid the side effects of ferrous salts.

In summary, I believe that FeraMAX is adequately marketed to maintain its market share. However, the sales trend of FeraMAX in the past 3 years suggests that the explosive revenue growth is over. FeraMAX sale increased 18% from 2014 to 2015, 10% in 2016, and only 4% in the nine months ending September 30, 2017. With the slowing of FeraMAX growth, the total revenue growth has also slowed as well.

Repagyn

Source: BioSyent 2014 annual report

Repagyn was commercialized in 2014 as a non-hormone treatment for vaginal dryness and vaginal atrophy. It has been shown to be non-inferior to prescription hormone therapy with fewer side effects. I estimate that Repagyn currently generates <$1 million per year and accounts for approximately 3-6% of BioSyent’s annual domestic revenue. The biggest competitor is Replens, a vaginal moisturizer, which has been on the market since 2005 and is the first choice of many clinicians. Repagyn definitely has potential but it's an uphill battle with a well-established competitor like Replens, and will require years of aggressive sales and marketing to drive up sales.

Proktis-M

Source: BioSyent 2014 annual report

Proktis-M was launched in 2014 for hemorrhoids, anal fissures, and prevention of radiation-induced acute proctitis. Personally, I have never heard of this product until now. BioSyent has not said anything about this product’s revenue growth in any of the quarterly or annual reports since launch. I estimate that this product accounts for <1% of BioSyent’s annual revenue. I do not see any sales potential for this product.

Cathejell

Source: BioSyent 2014 annual report

Cathejell was commercialized in 2012. It is a surface anesthesia and lubrication for various surgical procedures involving urethra, nasal and pharyngeal. I estimate that it accounts for approximately 10-20% of BioSyent’s annual domestic revenue. This product is inexpensive and has many simple advantages, and future revenue is stable, but I do not believe it has the potential to generate more than $5 million a year in sales simply because it is extremely niche and only used in hospitals.

Aguettant System PFS

Source: BioSyent 2014 annual report

Aguettant system was commercialized in Canada in 2015 and currently generates <$1 million of annual revenue. It shares many similarities with Cathegell such as being inexpensive, convenient, and only used in hospitals. I definitely see the potential, but it is not a blockbuster like feraMAX, it will probably generate approximately $5 million annually at its peak, which is probably 4-5 years away.

Cysview

Cysview was brought into the Canadian market in 2015. It is used in the diagnosis and detection of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer (pNMIBC). Cysview improves detection of pNMIBC beyond what can be achieved with conventional detection methods to achieve a more complete removal of the tumour, resulting in fewer future recurrences. Cysview is approved across Europe and the US, and is recommended by the European Association of Urology and US guidelines on NMIBC.

Management has repeatedly stated that its sales have performed under expectations due to hospital budget constraints. Only two units were sold since commercialization. This is unsurprising because Canadian hospitals are not quick adopter of new technology and spend very little compared to other OECD countries where Cysview had successes in. The best way to illustrate this point is to look at the number of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) units Canada have compared to other OECD countries; Canada has less MRIs than Turkey, Lithuania, and Estonia. So, don’t expect much from Cysview.

Source: Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) units - Health equipment - OECD iLibrary





Legacy business

BioSyent manufactures and markets Protect-It, an eco-friendly and non-toxic insecticide. It was used to generate cash to start the pharmaceutical business back in 2009. BioSyent does not make new investments in this product. It is a stable source of cash flow generating annual revenue of approximately $1 million.

International business

BioSyent’s international business currently consists of exporting FeraMAX 150 and FeraMAX powder to five countries. As part of the company’s long-term growth strategy, it has delivered promising revenue growth in the past 3 years and accounts for 11% of the total revenue in the nine months ending September 30, 2017.

After examining BioSyent’s entire portfolio, it’s very apparent that approximately 65-75% of the company’s revenue is from one product: FeraMAX. Of the 7 products, one is a blockbuster, few mediocre products, and one unsuccessful product. Therefore, the company’s record of accomplishment is not bad but it’s not great either, and this is important to know because gives insight into the management’s capabilities in sourcing new products and if the company’s overall strategy is effective or not. Future revenues from FeraMAX is most likely very safe, and that gives management time to discover their next blockbuster product or unsuccessful product. Furthermore, it’s important to consider the cost of an unsuccessful product for BioSyent, because I think that it’s minimal. So in conclusion, it seems to me that BioSyent has a minimal downside and an uncertain upside.

Future products

BioSyent announced in 2016 that they have signed agreements to market three prescription products upon approval by Health Canada: one women’s health prescription product and two cardiovascular prescription products. While the company states that all three products have the potential to increase revenue significantly there are several points investors must consider.

The first point to consider is that BioSyent has not marketed any prescription products in the past, and marketing prescription products are costly. The second point is that cardiovascular is a new therapeutic area for BioSyent and will require increased sales force and make new relationships with primary care physicians and cardiologists, and both will take years.

Investors should not put too much thoughts into these three products until Health Canada’s approval. But, I suspect that the women’s product might be a prenatal vitamin with folic acid, much like the PregVit Folic 5.

Valuation

A company is worth the discounted sum of its cash flows from today until eternity. I will use the discount cash flow method to value BioSyent, and there are several assumptions made regarding the company’s future revenue and other financials:

Q4 revenue is estimated to be $5 million, which means the 2017 annual revenue is $19.9 million, 11% increase from 2016 revenue. 2018 revenue is assumed to increase 10% from 2017, 2019 and 2020 revenues are assumed to increase 5%. Net income in 2021 and beyond are assumed to decrease at 2% every year because no company grows forever.

Gross margin assumed to stay at 78.5%.

General and administrative assumed to increase modestly between 5-8%.

Tax assumed to be 25%. The discount rate I used is 4%. I believe that this adequately reflects the risks to BioSyent’s future cash flows: low risk. Net present value is calculated using the sum of the discounted cash flow of net income from 2018 until eternity, plus 2017 net income and current cash and cash equivalent of $19 million, and minus $2 million in liabilities. The number of shares is as of Q3.

I arrive at the price of $8.51 per share, which suggests a downside of roughly 10% from the closing price of $9.70 on March 8.

Investor Takeaway

BioSyent appears to be fairly valued. The company is expected to report Q4 earnings on March 21, 2018, and it will be important to see the percentage growth of FeraMAX sales in 2017. If growth is 4-6% then it would be a strong signal that FeraMAX is close to its peak sales. Also, If Q4 revenue is $5-5.4 million then I would expect a drop of share price to the $8 range.

