Tariffs, Trade Wars And Frenemies - Opening Pandora's Box

If our trading partners wait to see what may develop over the next 15 days before enacting new reciprocal tariffs of their own, then stocks may find some support.

Stocks should see softness if a rebuttal comes from Europe or other allies swiftly via tariffs of their own. Fear of trade war, and fast-tracking of inflation and recession weigh.

The Administration announced broad reaching tariffs Thursday, excluding only Canada and Mexico at the outset, and only those two depending on what agreement they may come to on NAFTA.

The stock market is currently hinged to trade developments. President Trump provided more details Thursday, and it appears that in 15 days, the promised tariffs will be levied upon some of our most important allies, unless they succumb to pressure and make good deals with us (via NAFTA and/or other agreements). Depending on what evolves imminently, and I’m waiting on Europe’s response especially, I believe stocks could enjoy a brief relief rally or crash to recent correction lows. But we need to look beyond the obvious risks, and see that by turning our allies into trade frenemies, we may be opening a Pandora’s box. By Friday morning, this trade war concern may be accompanied by further inflationary indication from average hourly earnings data within the monthly Employment Situation Report, so it seems downside risk is elevated.

Fear Factor for Stocks

Stocks came under pressure again last week after the President shocked investors with a surprising announcement to enact tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The world’s response was quick in some cases, with several important trading partners relaying plausible countermeasures. On Thursday, the European Union unveiled its specific plans, which it says it will enact should the U.S. tax its exports of the metals. While the damage does not seem terrifying to this point, statements from President Trump about follow-up tariffs on European automobiles reveals how a trade war can expand rapidly once begun. That’s the real scary part, because it means we can fast-track inflation, Fed rate hikes and recession.

Investors do not appear to be worrying about this prospect just yet because of skepticism born on recent statements out of the White House and its representatives. On Wednesday, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders stated:

There are potential carve-outs for Mexico and Canada, based on national security, and possibly for other countries as well.

Suddenly, a broad trade war seemed less likely, and stocks celebrated that possibility thereafter. Again Thursday, the President himself seemed to sooth concerns about the reach of the new tariffs while speaking at his cabinet meeting, reassuring the global audience that “we will be very fair and very flexible.” At the announcement press conference Thursday afternoon, the President followed through on his pledge, sparing only Canada and Mexico for now and depending on whether they come to agreement with the U.S. on NAFTA, and on our terms. He left the door open to other allies, depending on concessions they may make.

SPY data by YCharts

Tariffs & Trade War Dangers, Obvious and Not So Obvious

We know the obvious risks relative to this more aggressive trade policy stance. We might kick-start a trade war, which would in turn fast-track inflation. Inflation requires central bank action, which would fast-track the end of this economic expansion and bring about recession. That is why the stock market has been so sensitive to this issue. But the risks extend even beyond the obvious.

I believe the President’s hints that Canada and Mexico could be excluded from steel and aluminum tariffs if the two trading partners give us what we want in NAFTA negotiations probably will not result in a quick win for American trade. Rather, I expect it will undercut the credibility of American negotiators as Canada and Mexico are temporarily excluded from the tariffs while the NAFTA negotiations are still ongoing, though under threat. The truth, as I see it, is that North American trade is too integrated at this point for American industry to smoothly endure the sort of disruption that dissolving NAFTA would cause. And there are other important geopolitical reasons to not begin presenting an America-only perspective. Remember the Cuban Missile Crisis? So, if Canada and/or Mexico are bold, they might call our bluff, but that is a big “if”. At that point, either we will come crawling back to a deal or stubbornly kill NAFTA. That would be a bad scenario for the stock market.

Despite being a hugely important trading partner to the world today, should America really be so pompous as to push the world, including today’s allies, into a new category of trade-frenemies? Today’s “trade frenemies” could later develop into geopolitical enemies, as our actual adversaries take advantage of our unfriendly approach to trade. It would not be the first time; I point to China’s advances in Africa and Russia’s advances in the Middle East, filling voids we left unattended. Still, I realize the ties between the U.S. and Europe and others is stronger than one policy can alter, but it’s a bad start.

The United States is today being excluded from the updated Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP). The deal is cutting tariffs for the eleven trading partners, which include Mexico and Canada. Might our hard dealing in NAFTA negotiations push our neighbors into tighter relationships westward and southward? The TPP agreement helps to counter China’s important presence in the Asia Pacific, but might China use our absence against us, and seek to somehow replace us in the TPP someday? Sounds crazy, but so does trade war.

Trade should be seen as part of a comprehensive relationship with other nations globally, so that sometimes it may actually be smart to make even a bad deal. For instance, when it sows better relationships with nations where we need stronger ties. With regard to the trade aspect in isolation, our absence today from TPP is already costing us, as hard fought U.S. interest in intellectual property protections for pharmaceuticals are being left out of the new deal. It appears the purpose is humanitarian in nature, but intellectual property protection was an issue America demanded while a member of the TPP. How will the change impact patent protected U.S. drugs and the companies that make them? So, we can see that our shift in trade policy may have complex repercussions that perhaps the Administration is not giving enough weight to.

The Art of the Deal

However, I expect the Administration is simply using leverage to get better trade deals for America. By seeming the part of the irrational dealer and making extreme demands from a position of strength, the art of the deal may prove ingenious. I remember, as a teen, being amazed at how other young men coward from a friend of mine who would employ aggressive intimidation techniques; he would win quarrels without even throwing a punch, and in cases where I was certain he would have been physically beaten. What I learned from watching him was that intimidation goes a long way to winning the battle, especially when the world’s diplomats are used to dealing like gentlemen. Remember how President Trump won the GOP nomination; it was partly by employing similar unorthodox techniques during the debates that his rivals were befuddled by. Nonetheless, it does not look to me like it will work this time with our trading partners in Europe. It seems they may have read the book.

Stock Crash or Rally?

The President confirmed his steel and aluminum tariffs with temporary exclusions extended to Canada and Mexico. With this result, I expect the stock market will come under pressure if our trading partners in Europe, Asia and elsewhere provide swift rebuttal via tariffs of their own. If it is immediate, I expect volatility will spike again and stocks will look lower. Fear of broad trade war, and a fast-tracking of inflation, central bank tightening action and recession would then consume traders’ attention and send shares to retest the lows of the recent market correction. If our trading partners wait to see what may develop, which is possible, then stocks might enjoy some support. Still, on Friday, investors will be reminded of inflation concerns when the average hourly earnings are reported in the monthly jobs data. It was this result one month ago, and fear of a steeper Fed rate trajectory, that knocked stocks off their good path.

For all of my regular work on markets, readers are welcome to follow my column here at Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.