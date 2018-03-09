PepsiCo: A Quiet Double-Digit Performer

Ever since tax reform/cuts (however you want to look at it) was passed, I’ve looked forward to the corporate response. I know that politicians like to harp on job/income growth as the increased corporate cash flows trickle down to workers and sometimes demonize shareholder returns (particularly corporate buybacks), but as a DGI investor who owns quite a few high cash flow/cash hoard companies, I’ve been excited about increased shareholder return expectations and I’ve been looking forward to above average dividend growth announcements across my portfolio/coverage area. Thus far in 2018 I’ve seen several higher dividend increases that greatly outpaced recent trends, as well as a couple of “double dividend increases”, meaning that companies have rewarded shareholders with a dividend increase outside of their normal, annual increase schedule, which really bumps up y/y dividend growth. In this piece I’d like to focus on PepsiCo (PEP) and the 15% dividend hike that it recently announced for shareholders.

In mid-February, PEP announced that it would be increasing its quarterly dividend from $0.7525/share to $0.9275/share representing a 15% increase. This 15% raise in the largest annual dividend increase that PEP investors have received since 2008’s 16% increase. For the vast majority of the last decade, PEP has rewarded investors with annual increases in the mid-high single digit range. ~7% annual dividend increases are more than welcomed within my portfolio when they’re coming from a mature company like PepsiCo; however, the 15% increase that management recently announced was big enough to catch my attention and force me to consider adding to my position.

And, not only did PEP announce a 15% dividend increase, but a $15b buyback authorization too. PepsiCo isn’t know for its massive buybacks, but the $15b is appreciated nonetheless. Since 2013 PEP has retired ~7.1% of its outstanding share count, so while this buyback isn’t stellar, it is effective.

I’ll be honest with you; it’s been awhile since I’ve dedicated much thought at all to PepsiCo. I bought my current position back in February of 2014 for $79.03/share and since then that position has basically been in buy & forget mode. It’s great to have holdings like PEP that you feel such confidence about in your portfolio. It doesn’t get much better, in terms of sleeping well at night, than a company like PEP. This company hasn’t been one of my best performers since I made that purchase with an 8.6% CAGR (this figure doesn’t factor in dividends; with dividends I’m looking at an annual return of more than 10%). However, buying something, forgetting about it, and letting it compound at a ~10% annualized rate is a pretty simply recipe for significant wealth creation over the long-term.

I know that many DGI investors view PepsiCo and Coca-Cola (KO) as a pair and like to build those positions together. Unfortunately for me, I didn’t go this route, favoring KO over time, which is why that position is approximately twice as large as my PEP position. I’ve done alright Coke, sitting on a ~10% gain. It’s hard to complain about making money in the market while receiving 3.5% yield from such a reliable company, but without a double, Coca-Cola has significantly underperformed PepsiCo in recent years.

I have a higher weighting in KO because I actually liked the beverage pure play more than I did the snacks that have driven much of PEP’s growth. I got this one wrong. I didn’t think that salty, sugary, generally unhealthy snacks would be a long-term growth vehicle. I’ve been a big believer in the health foods trend but I suppose that my personal spending habits don’t reflect the general publics and there is still a ton of demand for things like Doritos and Cheetos. While KO gets better margins from its liquid division than PEP does, the margins that PEP products with its Frito-Lay North America and Quaker Foods North America segments are the envy of the packaged food/beverage space.

What’s more, PEP’s transparent strategy with regard to their brand sorting seems to be resonating with customers. PEP has divided its snack category into three segments, “good for you”, “better for you”, and” fun for you”. The “fun” branding seems to work well against the health foods trend. I respect the company’s honesty rather than trying to someone spin these salty, artificial, and oftentimes overly processed foods as healthy somehow. They taste good, no one is denying that. Why not embrace the reality for what it is? This is a similar move to the one that Taco Bell has made in recent years and I wouldn’t be surprised to hear that the two companies helped each other out with this since they’ve had a history working together.

But, there’s no use crying over spilled milk, or in this case, soda pop or Gatorade; with PEP offering one of the highest forward dividend yields that it has in years, now might be the time for me to rectify my weighting mistake. PepsiCo is currently trading for ~19.3x current analyst expectations for 2018 EPS ($5.71). This $5.71 figure represents 9.1% y/y growth from 2017’s FY year reported (non-GAAP) EPS of $5.23. PEP has had some up and down EPS years lately and 9% would be the company’s best y/y EPS growth since 2009.

On a ttm basis, PEP is trading above 20x; this seems a bit pricey to me for a relatively low growth company, but then again, PEP has historically traded for a premium. As you can see on the F.A.S.T. Graph above, PEP is currently trading at its cheapest valuation since mid-2014. I don’t think PEP shares represent a fantastic value right now by any means, but they do appear to be fairly priced and as my prior experience with this company shows, buying a wonderful company at a fair price has the potential to produce results that are more than satisfactory.

Both Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ agree that PEP is currently a buy. M* gives PEP a 4/5 star buy rating and a fair value estimate for PEP is currently $123, which represents nearly 12% upside from today’s ~$110 share price. S&P Capital IQ is even more bullish, with a 5/5 star buy rating and a $128 12 month target price, which represents more than16% upside from today’s price.

According to Yahoo Finance, the average price target of the 24 Wall Street analysts that cover PepsiCo is $124.50, so basically in-line with the M* and S&P Capital IQ estimates. I don’t base my investment decisions off of analyst opinions; however, when so many respected sources are all coming up with somewhat similar conclusions it becomes hard to ignore. It seems that PEP has ~10% upside from here looking 12-months out or so (which happens to coincide with the stock’s annual returns over the past 5 years or so).

It’s worth noting that my original purchase of PEP was in the 18x range, which would represent a share price of $102.60 based upon current 2018 estimates (or ~$94 if you prefer to use TTM EPS figures for your valuation multiples). In recent months I’ve been cutting back on my exposure to consumer staples in general, but I’m always happy to add to the cream of the crop from any sector/industry during a bit of weakness and in my opinion, PepsiCo is surely one of the strongest companies in the space. Should the market experience another sell-off, I suspect that PEP will hit my price target down near $100 at that 18x area. If that’s the case, I have cash ready to deploy and I will happily do so into PEP.

