Abercrombie & Fitch: After Calling The Bottom, Here's Our Advice

We were blown away by results and dig into what we view as the most critical indicator for retail: comparable sales.

When we initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF), we told you that we expected the overall retail environment to remain challenging and promotional in the second half of the year. However, we had confidence in the company to produce meaningful comparable sales increases while simultaneously shuttering underperforming stores. We believed it was tempting to buy the stock yielding 8.3% and to play it for a sustained rally. The trade has worked out thus far, but is there more room to run? We believe that you should let shares cool off, then do some buying because we think the stock can continue to rally, especially when we consider our expectations for 2018.

The company's just reported quarter bodes very well for the sector and once again flies in the face of those saying traditional brick and mortar retail, those based in malls and outlets especially, are dead. We are also pleased that much of what we projected for the company has come to pass. In short, the name delivered. There are a few key takeaways to be aware of.

Sales were very strong. There is indeed a long way to go but we stand by our assertion that 2017 was the year it all changed. Of course, this performance must be sustained and improved upon, but we strongly believe that what we are seeing in the stock is a result of investors trusting that this turnaround is real.

The largest positive is that the company reversed a trend of falling year-over-year sales as revenues hit $1.19 billion, a solid jump of 14.4% over last year. Moreover, we had projected sales of $1.09 to $1.13 billion for the fourth quarter. This was on the back of an expectation for comparable sales in the mid-single-digit range. We were blown away.

Sales of $1.19 billion blew past the top end of our range by $60 million. But what drove this performance? The answer is that comparable sales were up enormously, rising 9% and blowing past our expectations of mid-single-digits. Since we consider this indicator a top priority for retail, this is very impressive.

What is even more impressive? Not only is this a solid beat versus what we were looking for, but so many retailers are getting crushed on comparable sales. We thought we might be a little too bullish on the name looking for mid-single-digit comp improvements. What a fascinating result. Let us investigate deeper into the segments to identify strengths and weaknesses.

Comparable sales at Hollister were up a strong 11%. Hollister has continued to be a bright spot for the company all year. In the other segment, the Abercrombie line, comps were up 5%. This is a major turnaround, as comparable sales had been persistently weak in 2017, but trended higher all year. The turnaround is real.

We also believe that the company is effectively competing for online business as well. This is something that many brick and mortar retailers have been struggling with, but it is an absolute must in order to stay competitive. Abercrombie is delivering here folks. Direct to consumer sales were a strong 34% of total sales, furthering the trend of more online shopping, and solidifying the notion that this company is effectively competing for business.

All of this led to a strong bottom line. On a reported basis, the company saw earnings per share of $1.05 versus $0.71 for last year. One key to realize here is this includes an extra week of business. Please note above that our comparable sales figures that were discussed were compared using a 14-week versus 14-week period, so the gains are real. Keeping in mind the extra week of business and factoring in items hitting comparability, adjusted earnings per share were $1.38 for the quarter, compared to $0.75 last year. While this performance is strong, the key concern we have now is whether we can expect this going forward.

As we look forward to 2018, some of the key reason we were bullish when we called the bottom in summer of 2017 have dissipated. This is a reality. The yield is still generous at 3.5%, but it's a far cry from the 8.3% we were looking at when we made the call. Keep that in mind. The yield protection has waned.

Another issue that we need to be aware of is that we were expecting improvement from negative comparable sales to positive comparable sales. If comparable sales start to recede again, be prepared for selling. Further, the company has already worked to cut some of the fat, through closing underperforming shops, and strategically placing new ones. It is our opinion that the company must continue to shutter underperforming stores, even at the risk of reducing the top line, so long as it improves profitability. Nothing wrong with that at all.

That said, management has issued conservative guidance. We think they are under-promising a bit here, perhaps to over-deliver? They see low single-digit comp growth. We disagree because losing ventures have been shuttered and new shops have been strategically placed. Therefore, we are once again looking for mid-single digit comparable sales, in addition to rising direct-to-consumer sales. Depending on how aggressive the company is (we think more is better), the top line could suffer, and therefore, we think that despite strong comps, the top line is likely only to grow low to mid-single digits. Provided the economy is strong, we think this is very possible to achieve.

Finally, the company has a great balance sheet. Abercrombie ended the fiscal year with over $675 million in cash and cash equivalents and gross borrowings under the company's term loan agreement of $253.3 million. Both cash and debt improved, as at the end of last year it had $547.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $268.3 million of gross borrowings. We would love to see some of this cash be used to expand buybacks and increase the dividend. Both moves would be a very bullish sign in our opinion.

All things considered, while we caught most of this rally, we still think there is more room to run. Let the name cool off a bit, then consider adding to holdings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.