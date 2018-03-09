Floating In The Water Without Difficulty

AWR is in good position for a remarkable number of contracts which will be awarded over the next five years.

Having earned $1.75 per diluted share in fiscal 2017 (a climb of 8% y-o-y) while presenting a current dividend yield of 2%, American States Water (AWR) shows a clear strategy of a shareholder-friendly company. In fact, a dividend rise of 5.4% for 2017 (maintaining a record of 63 consecutive annual increases) confirms this attribute.

As AWR presents a five-year dividend CAGR of 9.4% from 2012 through 2017, the company's long-term target of rising it annually by at least 5% seems credible.

Regarding EPS, the company does not indicate a specific guidance but, with a CAGR of 7.7% from 2011 through 2017, shows a solid growth pattern.

With a series of new 50-year contracts with state-owned entities (military bases), AWR demonstrates a solid foundation for its water supply business, which stands for 69% of total revenue. It is important to note that the areas of wastewater collection and treatment facilities services, as well as electricity distribution, although having a lesser expression in the company's revenues, are fundamental for its development and market implantation.

By analyst's estimates, we may have EPS of ~$1.90 for 2018. Taking last Wednesday's closing price of $51.28, the company has a forward P/E of ~27. This level seems high, and we must confirm its relevance analyzing the price/earnings to growth ratio (PEG ratio). If we suppose that EPS may grow in line with the trend indicated above, we'll take ~8% over the next five years. Then, AWR has a PEG ratio of ~3.4 (27/8). As it is above 1, we may conclude that the stock seems overvalued. Let's include dividend yield in our calculation to get Dividend Adjusted PEG Ratio. Thus, we have 27/(8+2) = 2.7, which does not appear negative for a company in this sector.

Analyzing the chart below, we can see that the rise in AWR share prices is steady and continuous over the last five years. However, at this stage, as happened in 2016, we can see a correction that is also trying to break down the EMA (50) without success so far.

Chart courtesy of StockCharts.com

Note: The chart is in semi-logarithmic scale and was adjusted for splits and dividends.

It should be noted that the company is in the stock market since 1990. Except for the first three or four years with some volatility, the long-term upward trend has never really been called into question, including the Great Recession years (2007-2009) when prices almost always showed a consolidation materialized through lateralization of prices.

Conclusion

This company has been a good investment over the years, and there is no reason to see problems in the future. While sales have not increased much in recent years, it is fair to say that earnings have been favorable. But the situation is promising, given that there are a large number of military bases where bids for water and wastewater contracts are currently in process. AWR is in a good position for a remarkable number of contracts, which will be awarded over the next five years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author of this article is not an investment adviser and gives only his personal view and opinion, never making any investment advice or recommendation to buy or sell specific securities. Investors in financial assets must do so at their own responsibility and with due caution as they involve a significant degree of risk. Before investing in financial assets, investors should do their own research and consult a professional investment adviser.