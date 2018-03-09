Knock, Knock. Who's There? Goldilocks

Between those two things and the exemptions Trump offered on the tariffs, it would be hard to imagine how this week could have gone any better for optimists.

If you're a bull, you got pretty much everything you could have possibly asked for this week.

As I write this, we're just barely 15 minutes into the U.S. session, so obviously, I have no idea how we'll ultimately close, but what I do know is that the February jobs report was just what the doctor ordered.

Rather than paraphrase myself, I'll just quote what I wrote in my jobs preview out early Friday morning:

All eyes on Friday of course turn to February payrolls and, more to the point, to average hourly earnings. The AHE print has taken on increasing importance over the past year and starting last month, it became the market’s bogeyman par excellence, after an upside surprise that betrayed the briskest pace of annual wage growth since 2009 exacerbated the bond rout and set the stage for the harrowing bout of flash-crashing madness that sent global stocks careening into a correction the following week. Since then, we’ve heard from new Fed chair Jerome Powell, who told Congress the incoming data has strengthened his view that inflation is moving sustainably up to target. That was a hawkish surprise and it heightened jitters that the Fed may be inclined to try and squeeze in more hikes than the market is pricing this year. We’ve heard from more Fed officials since then including Lael Brainard, whose uncharacteristically hawkish demeanor at an event in New York this week underscored the upside Fed risk.

So clearly, what we needed was an average hourly earnings miss to quell inflation fears and if somehow we could couple that with an upside surprise on the headline number, well then we'd be in business. And that's just what we got as the headline number (313K) blew away estimates while the AHE print was a miss at 0.1% m/m and 2.6% y/y.

To be clear, the implications for equities (at least in terms of the knee-jerk) were glaringly obvious and I said as much literally seconds after the number hit (note the timestamp):

That assessment was underscored 19 minutes later by Bloomberg. To wit, from the Terminal:

S&P Futures Climb as Jobs Signal Goldilocks Scenario for Stocks

Here's the reaction in S&P futures:

(Heisenberg)

And here's Dow futures:

(Heisenberg)

One thing you should note here is that this was Goldilocks' second appearance in as many days. On Thursday, the ECB removed the explicit reference to the possibility of re-increasing (and no, that is not a typo) asset purchases from the policy statement. Here's the red line:

(Heisenberg)

Obviously, that's hawkish, but there are two things you should know: 1) multiple sellside desks suggested that language was likely to be removed this week, and 2) probably because of that, "someone" leaked the ECB's updated forecasts for growth and inflation to Bloomberg literally hours ahead of the policy statement. You'll never guess what those updated forecasts showed. The ECB was set to up their near-term outlook for growth while trimming their 2019 inflation outlook.

Clearly, what Draghi was planning to do was couch the removal of the explicit reference to the possibility of ramping asset purchases back up in terms of a slightly more rosy outlook for growth while pairing that with a marginally more dovish take on the inflation front in an effort to reinforce the Goldilocks narrative.

Sure enough, that's precisely what he did in the post-meeting press conference 45 minutes later. And if you need proof that I'm not just making this stuff up, all you need to do is have a look at a EURUSD chart from Thursday:

(Heisenberg)

That right there is how you adopt a hawkish lean in the statement thus paving the way for the cessation of asset purchases and then immediately negate the FX impact with effective jawboning. Incidentally, if Jerome Powell is looking for tips on how to get this whole forward guidance thing right, Mario Draghi provided a free clinic on Thursday. Here's Goldman's take:

Yesterday’s ECB decisions and communication provided little news, and were closely in line with our expectations. The ‘dovish bias’ on the APP (the explicit statement that the APP can be increased given certain conditions) was dropped, but ECB President Draghi emphasized that this reflected “backward looking“ observations which had little signal value for future policy. The Governing Council has increasing confidence in economic growth and that this reduces the variance around future inflation paths. But, the Governing Council views underlying inflation as subdued and therefore patience and persistence in policy is required. Overall, Mr. Draghi said the Governing Council had little discussion about future policy at the March meeting. We maintain our expectations of a 3-month taper between September and December and no hike until the second half of 2019.

Hilariously, Bloomberg was out with yet another story sourced from "people familiar with the matter" just hours after the press conference that seemed to confirm ECB asset purchases would continue at €10 billion/month from September through the end of the year. So that's yet more dovish signaling on a day when the policy statement was changed and the fact that Bloomberg just happened to publish two stories that together served to dampen the impact of the removal of the dovish APP language from the statement is obviously not a coincidence.

Overnight on Friday, in his own post meeting press conference, the BoJ's Kuroda walked back speculation that his mention of an "exit" from accommodation in 2019 might portend an imminent hawkish shift from the world's most dovish central bank. I profiled that "exit" comment here and predicted it would likely be talked down this week. Happily, he already had some cover as USDJPY was rising (i.e. appreciation pressure on the yen was abating) headed into Friday's BoJ meeting thanks to news that Trump is set to meet Kim Jong-Un. Have a look at an annotated USDJPY chart going back to Trump's tariff announcement last week:

(Heisenberg)

So summing up, that's a blowout headline on the February payrolls print combined with an AHE miss in the U.S., a successful effort by Draghi to negate (and then some) the FX impact of a hawkish tweak to the ECB policy statement, and Kuroda making it clear that no BoJ "exit" is in sight. And all in the last 24 hours.

Coming full circle, when you combine all of the above with the myriad exemptions Trump announced on Thursday while unveiling the steel and aluminum tariffs, what you end up with is everything an optimist could have asked for out of this week.

How we ultimately close on Friday is anyone's guess as is what happens next week, but to say we dodged all manner of bullets both on the monetary policy front and on the economic front this week would be to grossly understate the case.

