Exxon Mobil To Double Earnings By 2025 And Market Is Not Dazzled

On March 7, 2018, Darren W. Woods, XOM CEO, presented Exxon Mobil at the annual meeting of investment analysts at the New York Stock Exchange.

Investment Thesis

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is one of the most active oil majors and should be among the first oil stocks held as a long-term investment. When it comes to establishing a secure investment portfolio, a few essential anchors come to mind that will protect your financial stability through the inescapable good and bad times attached to this volatile oil market. Exxon Mobil is one of these few stable assets that will stand the test of time.

XOM is called one of the Dividend Aristocrats which is a group of 51 stocks in the S&P 500 Index, with more than 25 years of consecutive dividend increases.

However, I firmly believe that it is always vital to trade a part of your long-term position to profit plainly from the inherent instability of the market. This strategy often creates the silver lining between investing and success.

On March 7, 2018, Darren W. Woods, chairman, and the chief executive officer said at the company’s annual meeting of investment analysts at the New York Stock Exchange.

We’ve got the best portfolio of high-quality, high-return investment opportunities that we’ve seen in two decades. Our plan takes full advantage of the company’s unique strengths and financial capabilities, using innovation, technology and integration to drive long-term shareholder value and industry-leading returns.

This bullish presentation with an ambitious forecast including steps to more than double earnings by 2025, at 2017 oil and gas prices, has not been cheered by the market and I will try to answer why here.





Darren W. Woods projects double-digit rates of return in all three segments of Exxon Mobil’s business – upstream, downstream and chemicals.

Source: XOM Presentation March 7, 2018.

1- Upstream

Exxon Mobil anticipates increasing earnings through some growth actions involving low-cost-of-supply investments in:

U.S. tight oil, Deepwater And liquefied natural gas ("LNG").

Growth coming online from new and existing projects is expected to increase production from 4 Million Boep/d to about net 5 Million Boep/d from 2017 to 2025 (majors projects, U.S. tight oil, and base & work programs). The company plans to increase earnings in the Upstream segment by approximately ~3 folds. Three primary drivers:

In 2017 alone, the company added 10 billion oil-equivalent barrels to its resource base in locations including the Permian, Guyana, Mozambique, Papua New Guinea, and Brazil. The main engine of growth is the Stabroek location in Guyana with already more than 3.2 BOEB (gross) discovered, with considerable growth potential. First production less than five years after the discovery with 3 FPSOs expected by 2023 - 2024, developing ~2 BOEB gross.

Exxon Mobil has announced plans to triple total daily production to more than 600,000 oil-equivalent barrels by 2025 (203K Boep/d in 2017) from its operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; production from the Delaware and Midland basins will increase five-fold in the same period. XOM owns 6,469 Total horizontal wells operated, oil and gas. Through its acquisition of companies owned by the Bass family of Fort Worth, Texas, in 2017, Exxon Mobil added an estimated resource of 5.4 billion oil-equivalent barrels in the Permian.

25 project start-ups Worldwide adding net 1 Million Boep/d. In LNG, the company expects to bring new production on-line to meet a projected increase in global demand (Papua New Guinea and Mozambique).

Darren W. Woods said:

We are in a solid position to maximize the value of the increased Permian production as it moves from the well head to our Gulf Coast refining and chemical operations, where we are focusing on manufacturing higher-demand, higher-value products,

2 - Downstream

Exxon Mobil expects to double earnings by 2025 for its downstream business by upgrading its product segment through strategic investments at refineries in Baytown and Beaumont in Texas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Rotterdam, Antwerp, Singapore, and Fawley in the U.K.

Source: XOM presentation

These projects are expected to result in double-digit returns by enabling increased production of higher-value products, such as

Ultra-low-sulfur diesel Chemicals feedstocks Base stocks for lubricants.

As a result of these developments in a shift to higher-value products, the company’s 2025 downstream margins are projected to increase by 20%.

The expansion is sustained by predicted demand growth in emerging markets and incorporates entries into new markets such as Mexico and Indonesia.

3 - Chemicals

Exxon Mobil expects to grow manufacturing capacity in North America and the Asia Pacific by about 40%.

The company expects to achieve this robust growth by adding 13 new facilities, including two world-class steam crackers in the USA. These investments would enable the company to meet increasing demand in Asia and other developing markets.

Source: XOM Presentation

Through higher returns from increased investments, the company has the potential to improve its Return On Capital employed to about 15% by 2025.

Conclusion and Technical analysis

Several factors are feeding the recent sell-off in Exxon Mobil.

The oil market dropped from last year and is aggravating a sensitive situation, which is taking virtually everything that has a relation to oil down with it. The oil company's fourth-quarter results came in well below expectations with 3% drop in production and much weaker international refining margins. Exxon Mobil shareholders start to be quite frustrated by the slow progress of the company in this bullish oil environment, and XOM is feeling the hit since March 7. Analysts are saying that this slow progress comes in part from past deals that haven't paid off whereby oil and gas production has stagnated the past two years even as spending as increased. Worse, in 2018, Exxon Mobil is planning to spend even more cash, which is quite frustrating from a shareholder's perspective. XOM is falling now behind its peers Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) and Chevron (CVX). The new CEO, Darren W. Woods -- who has been on the job for only a year -- has seen his task made much more complicated because of his famous predecessor Rex Tillerson, now U.S. Secretary of States. Rex Tillerson made several decisions, as Exxon Mobil CEO, which have come back to haunt the company. In short, Darren Woods was forced to clean up Tillerson's mess. For instance, under Rex Tillerson, the company purchased XTO Energy, one of the largest gas producers in the U.S.A. and the deal completed in June 2010 valued at $31 billion, has yet to pay off for the company. Also, on February 28, 2018, Darren Woods exited several oil ventures with Russian's Rosneft because the U.S. sanctions have made impossible for many U.S. companies to operate in Russia.

Technical analysis (short-term).

XOM was forming a broadening wedge pattern which is quite bearish with a possible breakout expected (80/20). We may be experiencing the first effects of the breakout as we speak and in this case, the target is the next support at around $72-$73 (buy flag).

