Bilibili Files To Raise $400 Million In U.S. IPO

I'll provide a final opinion when we learn further details about the IPO.

Media in China is growing at double the global rate, so the firm enjoys bright prospects ahead.

The firm is a rapidly growing online games and entertainment provider within the domestic Chinese market.

Shanghai-based Bilibili wants to tap U.S. markets for $400 million in an IPO.

Quick Take

Shanghai-based Bilibili (BILI) intends to raise $400 million in a U.S. IPO of its ADSs representing underlying Class Z shares.

The firm has developed a platform and safe environment for children to view and interact with entertainment content online.

BILI is growing rapidly and has strong growth prospects as the Chinese online entertainment continues to outpace global growth rates.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more details about the IPO.

Company

Shanghai, China-based Bilibili was founded in 2009 to provide an online source for digital and animated content for young people in China’s domestic market.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Rui Chen, who has been with the firm since November 2014 and was previously co-founder of Cheetah Mobile (CMCM).

The founder, Yi Xu, is President and a director on the board.

Shareholders in the firm include affiliates of CEO Rui Chen (21.5% pre-IPO), Kami Sama Limited (13.1%), CMC Bullet and CMC Beacon Holdings (12.8%), Loyal Valley Capital (9.0%), IDG-Accel China (7.6%), Legend Capital (5.9%) and Tencent affiliates (5.2%).

Technology

BILI has created a digital content and ecommerce platform aimed at providing anime, comics and games [ACG] along with video, live broadcasting and mobile games to online communities of young consumers.

Below is a sample minecraft video on the site:

(Source: bilibili)

The site also has a category it calls ‘professional user generated content, or PUGC, to provide content choices for visitors.

The firm claims over 71.8 million monthly active users [MAUs] in Q4 2017, an increase of 45.3% over Q4 2016. Average daily time spent by users in 2017 was 76.3 minutes.

Customer Acquisition

Bilibili markets its online services primarily to whom it terms ‘Generation Z’ demographics, which are defined as individuals born from 1990 to 2009 in China.

The firm obtains new users primarily via online search and social media services which generate viral media and word of mouth referrals.

Its customer acquisition costs - primarily Selling and Marketing expenses - as a percentage of its revenues have fluctuated dramatically in recent years, so it is difficult to ascertain a particular trend in its CAC metrics:

2017: 9.4%

2016: 19.6%

2015: 13.5%

Bilibili says it plans to ‘deepen our partnership with third-party game developers to offer more games tailored to our platform and our users and enhance our capabilities to develop games in-house.’

Market

According to a market research report by PwC on the China Media Outlook, it forecasts an average CAGR of 8.1% for the categories of Total TV and Video Revenue and Video Games for the period 2015-2020.

While there is some wiggle room for category definition, the overall growth in demand for online media in China is impressive.

The global entertainment media growth rate is forecasted to be a CAGR of 4.4% vs. China’s overall CAGR of 8.8%, or double the global rate.

This portends good things for companies like Bilibili as long as they can stay relevant to young audiences and their fickle tastes.

Financials

BILI’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Stunning top line revenue growth at an increasing rate.

Swing from gross loss to gross profit in 2017.

Swing to positive gross margin percentage in 2017.

Swing to cash flow positive in 2017.

Below are the company’s operational results for the past three years (Audited GAAP):

(Source: Bilibili F-1)

Revenue ($)

2017: $379.4 million, 272% increase vs. prior.

2016: $82.9 million, 199% increase vs. prior.

2015: $20.7 million.

Gross Profit ($)

2017: $84.4 million.

2016: ($39.3 million) loss.

2015: ($27.2 million) loss.

Gross Margin (%)

2017: 22.2%.

2016: Negative.

2015: Negative.

Cash Flow from Operations ($)

2017: $71.4 million cash flow from operations.

2016: $31.4 million cash used in operations.

2015: $30.3 million cash used in operations.

As of December 31, 2017, the company had $117.3 million in cash and $214.9 million in total liabilities.

IPO Details

BILI intends to raise $400 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of ADSs representing underlying Class Z shares.

Class Y shares, which will be retained by senior management and will provide them with 10 votes per share vs. only one vote per share for the Class Z shares.

This is a frequent mechanism to ensure voting control by management in the event they lose economic control of the firm.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple share classes into its index.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We intend to use the net proceeds from this offering for [i] research and development, [ii] selling and marketing, and [iii] general corporate purposes and working capital, including potential strategic investments and acquisitions.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not currently available.

Listed bookrunners of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, BofA Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan.

An enhanced version of this article including commentary on the IPO is available on my Seeking Alpha Marketplace research service, IPO Edge. I write in-depth research about U.S. IPOs and members learn the latest IPO research, news, market trends and industry analysis. Start with a Free Trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.