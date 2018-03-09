Enviva: 'Wood' You Buy It?

Company Overview

Enviva Partners LP (EVA) is a MLP that focuses on cultivating and selling wood pellets used in power generation. Enviva engages in long-term take or pay contracts with utility companies, primarily throughout Europe. It recently announced agreements to send pellets to Japan for power generation there. The primary market for Enviva is Western Europe, where the desire to reduce greenhouse emissions and add more power grid stability is far greater than within the U.S.

Source: Enviva Presentation

Enviva announced during their most recent earnings call that they have additional contracts now within Japan, which will continue to grow the company organically before any drop downs from their general partner occur.

Financials

Enviva benefits from a normally trouble-free revenue stream. As long as their facilities don't suffer any unexpected damage, the payments from their contracts are long term and guaranteed. Enviva had a profitable 2017, with a 17% increase in revenue over 2016. This is expected to continue to improve in 2018, with the additional contracts with Japanese companies. Japan has recently pushed for a renewed focus on renewable energy after the failures and issues surrounding their nuclear reactors.

Enviva's contracts within the Japanese markets actively start in 2020 and initially last 10 years. These take or pay contracts not only provide long-term stability to Enviva's revenue stream, but since they are in U.S. dollars they further insulate Enviva's income stream from currency variations.

Dividends

The most important aspect of Enviva's operation is its history of raising its dividend while maintaining a decent coverage ratio. Each unit holder received $2.36 per share in 2017 with a 1.07x coverage ratio. Management expects to pay out a total of at least $2.53. This figure does not include any dropdowns that increase their ability to pay out more. This means management is already aiming for a 7.2% dividend increase. Normally, Enviva raises their dividend quarterly so the total payout reaches their goal.

Risks

Enviva is located primarily in the U.S. and although most of its revenue is locked into long-term contracts, it runs the risk of having any tariffs placed on lumber that are issued between nations. The current U.S. administration's actions on placing tariffs on steel and aluminum could cause a knee-jerk reaction by other nations, causing them to also place tariffs on lumber. Although this is unlikely to affect Enviva's shipments, fears of this happening could reduce the desire to engage in long-term contracts.

Furthermore, Enviva's product is primarily used in formerly coal-burning power plants where it is relatively straightforward to convert a coal-burning facility to wood. Companies like Covanta (CVA) are going to have an impact in overlapping markets. And although Enviva's contracts are long term, no new facilities are being built to specifically burn wood pellets. The process of completely replacing coal-fired power plants with other forms of energy has been slow. Also, having backup power plants to deal with power need spikes will always exist, and solar panels and wind farms can't be fired up in an instant like on-demand coal power plants can be. Enviva does run the risk of eventually selling a product relegated to back-up power supply.

Investor Takeaway

Enviva hasn't been around long, since mid-2015, but they have consistently increased their dividend and they service a niche market. I personally rate Enviva a buy and hold for the long term. The risks to Enviva's market for wood pellets for power are limited to the long-term interest of nations and markets in switching to renewable power. Many projects are in motion, but none remove the need for instant power grid stabilization during power spikes. Poorer nations will also depend on aging infrastructure for some time before having the means to replace it with new technology.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.