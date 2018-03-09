Eco-Stim's (ESES) CEO Chris Boswell on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Eco-Stim Energy Solutions, Inc. (OTC:ESES)

Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call

Mach 9, 2018 08:00 AM ET

Executives

Chris Boswell - Co-Founder and CEO

Alexander Nickolatos - CFO

Barry Ekstrand - COO

Jeff Freedman - IR

Analysts

Blake Gendron - Evercore ISI

Jacob Lundberg - Credit Suisse

Daniel Burke - Johnson Rice

Jason Wangler - Imperial Capital

Mike Urban - Seaport Global Securities

Operator

Greetings and welcome to Eco-Stim Energy Solutions Incorporated 2017 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference over to your host, Jeff Freedman, Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Jeff Freedman

And thank you, operator and good morning, everyone. We appreciate you joining us to review the fourth quarter and year end 2017 financial and operational results that were released earlier this morning. Today we have Chris Boswell, our Chief Executive Officer; Barry Ekstrand, who heads up our worldwide operations; and Alexander Nickolatos, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Chris, as you know there are a few housekeeping items to cover. For those of you who did not receive an email of the press release and would like to be added to the distribution list, you can call us at 713-979-9140, provide us your contact information and then we will make sure that you get subsequent information in the future. There will be a replay of today's call. It's available by phone through April 20. That information is contained in the press release. I want to mention that we are also hosting a web cast. There will be certain slides that we will refer to during the presentation and the link is also in the web cast -- press release rather, sorry.

I refer you to slide 2 of our web cast, and remind you that our Safe Harbor notes that the information discussed on this call is valid only as of today, March 9, 2018. Therefore you are advised that time sensitive information that may no longer be accurate as of the time of the replay. In addition, comments made by management today during the call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Federal Securities laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of management and represent our best judgment. However, as we all know, various risks, uncertainties, and contingencies, can cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in the statements made today.

You are encouraged to read the company's SEC filings, including annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on 10-Q, as well as current reports on Form 8-K to assess those risks, uncertainties and contingencies.

One last note, we disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, and please note that our communication today does not constitute our offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or solicitation of any vote or approval.

With those items now complete, I'd like to turn the call over to Chris Boswell, Co-Founder and CEO of Eco-Stim.

Chris Boswell

Thank you, Jeff. I want to welcome everyone to our fourth quarter and year end 2017 financial results conference call. One year ago, on our 2016 year end conference call, we announced that we were starting operations in Oklahoma after three years, where 100% of our activity was in Argentina. Today, we have two spreads, operating and the U.S. As a result, the company was successful in growing its consolidated revenue by 427% to $44 million. Sequentially, revenues increased by 51% from $13 million in Q3 to $20 million in Q4 2017. Our profitability during this ramp up was impacted substantially by preoperating and startup costs, in addition to contracts that reflected below market rates.

Looking forward, we expect to continue growing revenue and substantially improve our profitability. The first step towards improved profits is a full year contribution from our second U.S. Fleet. The second step is the recent repositioning of our first U.S. fleet, which resumed operations in the STACK at current market rates. The third step is our continued efforts to improve terms and conditions in Argentina.

On that front, we recently submitted a proposal regarding certain modifications, clarifications that if finalized, would provide positive monthly cash flow beginning in March 2018. Some of the changes were implemented in February, and as a result, we generated a slightly positive fuel margin during that month. If these changes are not finalized, we expect to be released from that contract, which produced most of the -- or a significant portion of our losses during 2017.

On slide 3 of the web cast, I have summarized our strategic shift to the U.S. market and the transition from 2016 to 2018. As you can see, on slide 4 of the web cast, these changes should result in a transition to positive gross margins and positive EBITDA, as utilization and profitability is scheduled to increase. This chart is meant to convey the expected trend towards profitability for each fleet, as we move from Q4 to Q1 2018.

I should mention a couple additional points on the U.S. business. Our first U.S. fleet was suspended in the fourth quarter to transition to the STACK. We have now secured the necessary equipment and resumed operations in early March. We have lined up several different jobs with multiple customers, and currently plan to operate that fleet in the spot market. The calendar is booking up nicely as of today, but if the right opportunity presents itself, we will try to secure a long term contract.

Our U.S. Fleet #2 made approximately $500,000 in gross margin during Q4, in spite of starting late in October, and including approximately $1 million of startup costs in October. In short, the U.S. operation appears to be turning the corner, generating the majority of total company revenue, and we expect those fleets to reach industry average levels of [indiscernible] generation, beginning in Q2 2018.

As our financial results for 2017 definitely reflect, I will remind everyone, that as a startup company, there are many costs that must be incurred, prior to safely providing frac services. Building an organization to hiring employees, training them, expending the capital needed to ready the equipment is costly and generates losses until those operations can reach their full potential. We feel that this time is very near.

We try to be as transparent about our challenges and our opportunities as possible, and we will always look to clearly communicate our strategy and our long term vision to our shareholders. We are very excited about our opportunity set, and we look forward to accelerating the growth and cash flow generation in 2018.

And with those comments, I will turn it over to Barry Ekstrand, our COO.

Barry Ekstrand

Thank you, Chris. In the fourth quarter of 2017, we finished our yield asset [ph] frac work with Fleet #1 and began adding sand for our capabilities. The fleet was recently put back in operation in the STACK. So now it is officially back to work, we are seeing a lot of interest from a variety of operators in the Midcon. As such, the holes in our frac calendar are filling in nicely for the remainder of the year.

We currently have slots filled with multiple customers, at far superior rates to those experienced in the initial U.S. contract.

Also in Q4, we launched operations with Fleet #2 in the STACK. In the late fourth quarter and early first quarter, Oklahoma experienced freezing temperatures and icestorms, which impacted operations, and we also experienced [indiscernible] shutdowns. As such , the December activity was lower than expected, and overall field operating margins were reduced. Despite these issues, we are particularly encouraged by the productivity potential in the U.S. For example, we were able to complete 72 stages in just the first two weeks of December.

Now that we have two spreads operating out of our Fairview facility, we are starting to enjoy the benefits of scale. The ability to share personnel, maintenance crews, and a larger spare parts inventory. These benefits will pay off in terms of future reliability and profitability.

From a stage count perspective, in the fourth quarter of 2017, we completed a total of 268 stages in the U.S. and 47 stages in Argentina. On slide 6, you can see a graph illustrating the monthly stage count pattern for our three fleets.

And with that, I am going to turn it over to Alexander to review the financial performance for the quarter.

Alexander Nickolatos

Thank you, Barry. During the quarter, the company increased revenue 51% sequentially over our third quarter and approximately 427% over 2016. The $19.8 million in revenue during Q4 included $5.8 million from our Argentine operations and the remaining $14 million from the U.S. 71% of fourth quarter revenue was generated in the U.S.

For the fourth quarter, our cost of sales increased from $15.2 million to $22.4 million. Our gross margin loss in the fourth quarter of $2.6 million can be broken down as follows; $1.4 million loss in Argentina, $1.7 million loss for U.S. Fleet #1 and $500,000 gain for our U.S. Fleet #2.

If you exclude the startup costs Chris mentioned earlier for Fleet #2, we generated a gross profit of approximately $1.5 million on U.S. Fleet #2. Although, we did not achieve our objective of obtaining overall positive EBITDA on the fourth quarter, we did make great strides, when considering the fact that our Fleet #1 was inactive in November and December.

As mentioned by Barry, this fleet officially went back to work in a sand frac environment at higher prices earlier this month. We believe this fleet will now participate in the favorable price environments, generate cash flow as they move into Q2 and throughout the remainder of 2018.

Our SG&A expense were $2.7 million in the fourth quarter and $8.4 million for the year. Our adjusted EBITDA loss in Q4 was approximately $4.7 million, and it was significantly impacted by the items discussed earlier. Generating strong cash flow from our assets remains a top priority. If you look at our balance sheet, the company finished the quarter with approximately $8.8 million in cash, with only limited vendor financing, most of which will fully amortize by the end of 2018.

Furthermore, during the first quarter of 2018, we put in place a U.S. working capital facility for $12.5 million. We spent approximately $46 million on CapEx during 2017. Of this amount, approximately $17 million went to our first U.S. fleet, which when combined with our original $7 million investment, brings the total to approximately $24 million. We invested another $27 million into our second U.S. fleet, and the remaining $2 million went into CapEx to support our Argentine contract.

As we look to 2018, we currently expect to spend approximately $10 million to $12 million in capital expenditures, including approximately $2.5 million in maintenance CapEx per fleet in the U.S., and $1 million in Argentina.

So with these prepared remarks, we will now open the call up for questions. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. Our first question is from [indiscernible] with B. Riley FBR. Please proceed with your question.

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good morning guys. I am in for Tom Curran this morning. Thanks for taking my questions.

Chris Boswell

Good morning Tom.

Unidentified Analyst

On Frac 1, could you give us some color on the pricing range in terms [ph]? Could you also let us know if that would be self-sourced? And then, do you target a minimum volume of stages per month?

Barry Ekstrand

Frac 1 just went back to work and we are building the backlog for that, Ryan, throughout the year. We have got a multiple number of customers lined up in that calendar, that's filling up pretty well through June, and some of the customers are folks that have multiple wells. So I am not going to comment on pricing in the industry, we think pricing is substantially better in 2018 than what it was, when we signed the original contract to come into the U.S., at the end of 2016. You guys follow the lot of frac companies, and I think, it's pretty well documented out there that the pricing has improved over the past year.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay, great. And then in the U.S., the frac market outlook has remained tight. Have you seen increasing or broadening interest in your idle TPUs are waiting upgrade?

Chris Boswell

At this point in time, we have got about 43 pumps online and 12 of them are TPUs. So we feel like we are set for the two spreads. We haven't particularly marketed additional capacity, until we get these two fleets generating the full margin contribution that we expect. Now I can tell you, we have had a few folks express interest in longer term contracts, but we are not seriously considering that at this point or later this year.

Unidentified Analyst

Got you. And then turning to Argentina at this point, the most likely remedy theme is that it will involve moving through new contract with YPF or switching to an entirely -- different customer entirely?

Chris Boswell

With respect to Argentina, as I said in the press release and as we commented on, we have suffered some losses under that contract due to rising third party costs, due to low utilization, and due to a contract that was priced, again at late 2016 pricing levels. And we have been in dialog with our customer for some time, and I can't really comment on it, other than to say, that we submitted a proposal that will allow us to generate positive cash flow and assuming that proposal was accepted, we will start generating cash flow in March from that operation. In February, we actually had part of that negotiation implemented, and we did generate some positive gross margins.

The frac market in Argentina is a lot tighter today than it was in the past, and we have a 65% shareholder that's going to weigh in on the next moves down there. So I don't want to comment on it directly. I will tell you that, there is a number of good opportunities for generating cash from those assets. It's a fairly young fleet, it's 25,000 horsepower and its fully redundant in every position. So we can do things there, we could do things here. We are going to chase opportunities that have the best cash flow return.

Unidentified Analyst

Great. Thank you guys. I will turn it back.

Operator

Our next question is from James West with Evercore ISI. Please proceed.

Blake Gendron

Hey good morning guys. This is Blake on for James. Quick one on the SCOOP STACK operations that you are going to start up. Can you just talk about, I guess directionally, the intensity uplift that you guys will see going from the line of the SCOOP STACK? And then second, with respect to logistics and sand sourcing, are you guys on the hook for that, or is your customer going to source, and what are some of the challenges, where I guess, the observations that you made in trying to line up on the logistics side?

Chris Boswell

I will comment on the first part of that, but then we will have Barry comment on the sand discussion. And again, it's a competitive market, so we are probably not going to share specifics, but we can give you some flavor for what's going on. There is just a lot of ducks in the Midcon region. There is also a big increase recently in the number of rigs working. We target somewhere in the 100 stage per month range for our fleet, and we are booking up to schedule as it goes, and there is just folks that have things shifting around, and we could step in and do a job, and it may shift one job out and another job forward. But we see a calendar developing, as we said on the previous prepared remarks, that's filling up good for the rest of the year. There is good activity in that market.

And Barry, you want to talk a little bit about what we are doing on the sand supply?

Barry Ekstrand

Yeah. So I would say that, the sand supply is tight, like everywhere. We work with a number of different sand suppliers for the different sizes that are required and it all works out well. I would say that, looking ahead, as you guys know, there is a number of in-basin mines that will be coming onstream throughout the U.S., but including Midcon later this year. From what I can tell, they are going to be well received by the operators. And so my feeling is that the supply will keep up with demand increases, as that takes place. Just a last comment from a logistical standpoint, we use sand box and have been pleased with their performance, have had very good support from a logistics standpoint with them, and again, no waiting on trucks or anything like that.

Blake Gendron

Okay, great. And just to be -- whether you guys are [indiscernible] those costs. So you are internalizing costs, and it will be reflected in the revenue per stage, I guess?

Chris Boswell

Yes, that's correct.

Blake Gendron

Okay, got it. Thanks guys.

Chris Boswell

Yeah just to clarify, we are providing a full package of services, that involves the equipment charges, the chemical charges and the proppant. Then we have supplies, so that were less secure, and in some areas we do have it secured.

Blake Gendron

Okay. Thanks.

Operator

Our next question is from Jacob Lundberg with Credit Suisse. Please proceed.

Jacob Lundberg

Hey, good morning guys.

Chris Boswell

Hey Jake.

Barry Ekstrand

Good morning.

Jacob Lundberg

I guess, just to start off with clarifying questions, so in the release, when you talked about, you expect U.S. fleets to operate in line with industry average. So I think, we would generally think of that as being around $15 million, to $20 million in annualized EBITDA per spread. Are those the sort of numbers that you have in mind, when you make that comment?

Alexander Nickolatos

Yes sir.

Jacob Lundberg

Okay. And then, in Argentina, so you got out of some of the third party services that you are contracting at a loss. I guess, just help us think about sequentially going into first quarter, how much you save on that?

Chris Boswell

Well I would tell you, that the losses we generated in 2017, managing those third party costs probably was 60% of our loss. The rest related to low utilization and low prices.

Alexander Nickolatos

I mean, I'd just add one comment Jake, without going into a ton of detail. But I think something that's helpful to everyone that's on the call; I sort of took the liberty on this call, because I think it's important to break out the field margin in this case, so that people can understand where the loss came from and where we made strides.

If you look at the approximate 1.4 loss in Q4, it's approximately $500,000 per month in field margin that we lost in the country. Then as a data point, in February, that dropped to $200,000 with taking the field and third party field costs out. Now, that's with no increase in utilization and no change in pricing. So that just shows you what an impact that that has had on our business. And again, that's due to escalation in third party costs, while we can't pass that through to our customer. That's of course why we submitted the proposal that we did to the customer, that says that those changes need to take place, and we are happy about what we saw in February. We are hoping that that continues.

Jacob Lundberg

And in February, did you have a full month, absent those third party costs?

Alexander Nickolatos

Yes. We did.

Jacob Lundberg

Okay. And then, I guess, can you quantify the preoperating costs for Fleet #2 that you incurred in the first quarter?

Chris Boswell

Yeah, I think we stated in the call, that it was approximately $1 million worth of readiness costs and things that were incurred to get that fleet quickly into operation. We raised the capital to buy that equipment in early August, and had to hire quite a large staff of personnel, just to get everything prepared, and then we started fracking in -- I think it was the 20th of October. So ahead of that in the quarter, we were spending a lot of money, especially the last -- the three weeks leading up to the start of the operation.

Jacob Lundberg

Okay. And then I guess, should we expect that there was about -- so this next question would be just on CapEx. So for 2018, you are talking about $10 million to $12 million. It implies a little bit of growth CapEx in there, beyond just maintenance. I guess, any color on what that's being directed towards?

Alexander Nickolatos

Yeah. We said $10 million to $12 million. I don't think I said $20 million, but there's $10 million to $12 million --

Jacob Lundberg

Yeah, $10 million to $12 million.

Alexander Nickolatos

Yeah. So just to keep in mind, approximately half of that is in relation to maintenance CapEx, and then we are also planning to purchase six pumps that we have been renting. They are currently in operation. And it just makes more sense to purchase those and that's going to help us on our margin side as well, moving into Q4.

Chris Boswell

I would add we have a lease purchase agreement that's in the final stages of negotiation, which we expect to close on shortly. So it's not a direct cash out situation we would pay for it over time.

Jacob Lundberg

Okay. Got it. Thanks for the answers guys, appreciate it.

Operator

Our next question is from Daniel Burke with Johnson Rice and Company. Please proceed.

Daniel Burke

Hey guys, good morning.

Chris Boswell

Hey, how is it going?

Daniel Burke

So appreciate the slides that you guys had that accompanied the presentation this morning, and really just had a couple left on some of those. So I wasn't sure, in particular on Argentina. There was a slide showing gross margin, and maybe it was illustrative. But were you meaning to communicate, that if you are successful with the negotiations with your current customer, that you can get sort of a $1 million per quarter positive gross margin run rate? Was that the right conclusion to have there, or am I taking it too far?

Chris Boswell

That's the right conclusion. Generally, we are looking for something in that neighborhood on a quarterly basis. If we get the deal that we have put in front of our customer approved. But having said that Daniel, we don't control that. It has been proposed, and we expect some answers in the near term, but we don't have them.

Daniel Burke

Understood. Okay. And then -- similarly staying with the slide deck. I was just curious, in terms of the stages, you guys are capturing the February figures for U.S. Fleet #2. I mean, are those projected or are those now actual? It looked like, at least on a -- I don't know if it's projected or actual, but there was a healthy step-up in the month of February?

Chris Boswell

Yeah. I think there is a footnote to that slide that talks about what's projected and what's actual. So everything that's reflected in the graph. Again, there is no scale on the graph, just to be clear, just an indication of the trend. We have posted actuals in there through February.

Daniel Burke

Right. And then -- maybe just one last one for me, I don't know if it's for you Chris, or maybe for Barry, but just, could you qualitatively talk about the experience and the relationship you are having right now with Chaparral?

Chris Boswell

Yeah, I think Chaparral -- Barry, go ahead.

Barry Ekstrand

We think Chaparral is an excellent customer. We feel like we have a very strong relationship with them. We strive to be -- I mean, we are a supplier, no question, but we strive to try to play a role to be sort of an extension of the completions team, and I think they embrace that, and anyway, we are really happy to be working for them.

Daniel Burke

All right. Well great. Well look guys, I think that's all I have at this point. Thank you very much.

Chris Boswell

Thank you, Daniel.

Operator

Our next question is from Jason Wangler with Imperial Capital. Please proceed.

Jason Wangler

Good morning guys, just had one more -- lot have been answered. But as you look at Fleet #2, it looks to be running pretty well, but Fleet #1 obviously, first quarter, getting up and running. Do you see any startup costs coming in on that fleet, that kind of come in, in the first quarter as well, before kind of getting into the better run rate in the second quarter?

Chris Boswell

Jason, I am sorry. Could you repeat that? I don't understand your question?

Jason Wangler

Just in Fleet #1, as you get that up and running in the first quarter, do you see any startup costs coming in? Seems like Fleet #2 is already kind of up and running, as you mentioned in the prepared remarks. But is there some more costs that we should assume for Fleet #1, as you get it up and running in the STACK?

Chris Boswell

Well, what I would say is, I would think about it a little bit differently than startup costs. We certainly carried the costs during the second half in Q4, and the majority of Q1, excluding March. So you know, those costs, you can call them startup costs or you can just call them carrying costs, we felt that it was important to maintain the group of guys that we put together. We have hired some good people, excellent people, Barry can talk about that. But we obviously had routine maintenance going on during that time period. Some of which was captured in Q4 already. But I think that most of it is just carrying costs. I wouldn't say that anything is separate from that.

Jason Wangler

Okay. That makes sense. Thank you. I will turn it back.

Chris Boswell

Thanks Jason.

Operator

And our final question is from Mike Urban with Seaport Global Securities. Please proceed.

Mike Urban

Thanks. Good morning guys.

Chris Boswell

Hey Mike.

Mike Urban

So I think that was my -- my main question was on that startup, or I guess, now carrying costs. But you didn't want to revisit the potential growth here going forward. Completely understand your desire to make sure that you get all of the existing fleets up and running and generating the types of margins that you want. Assuming that goes well, you do have some available horsepower, you might need to buy a little capital under it, but is it inconceivable to start talking about maybe a third U.S. spread that's on point, maybe this year or is that something maybe further down the road?

Chris Boswell

No. In the U.S., the market is robust, and we have had a number of customers that have asked us about that. The delivery times are a little bit long. So you have to think about those contracts in the near term, if you want to put something on the field, in January. I want to add a couple of comments, one is, we are also looking at M&A opportunities to add that capacity, Mike, and I don't know, most people may or may not have seen the recently announced transaction with Tucker, that's now concluded. But I can tell you that, we were most likely the runner up or a near term close bidder on that transaction, and we also had a financial backer with a signed term sheet that we had in place, to execute on that deal. The price changed up a little bit, and we exited that discussion. But I think it's worth noting, that we have support of our larger shareholder for strategic initiatives, and that those are ways to add capacity, and we think that there is a respectable arbitrage between pubic companies and private companies in that regard.

So without any comments about other opportunities, I would just tell you that, that is something that the company is thinking about, and has the support of, both its largest shareholder and other strategic investors that we have worked with. So it is important to think a little broader than just when is the next fleet coming online.

Mike Urban

Got you. That's great. That's all for me. Thank you.

Chris Boswell

All right.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we have reached the end of the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the call back over to management for closing remarks.

Chris Boswell

Okay. Thanks everybody for joining the call. It's a transitionary year in 2017. The market is very robust and we have got all three fleets in our position to make money, and we look forward to the next conference call. Thanks for joining.

Operator

Thank you. This concludes today's conference. You may disconnect your lines at this time and thank you for your participation.