Johnson & Johnson: Fairly Priced Based On 3 Valuation Approaches

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) holds a leadership position across multiple healthcare segments, including pharmaceuticals, medical devices, and over-the-counter consumer products. This helps JNJ consistently create impressive free cash flow, which has allowed the company to grow its dividend for over 50 years in a row. Of course, these qualities don't come cheap. Recently, the stock has fallen 10% off of all-time highs, and I believe this makes the stock reasonably valued and within buy territory. My opinion is based on multiple valuation approaches, including historical multiples, comparables, and a discounted cash flow analysis.

JNJ's Financial Snapshot

JNJ's performance continues to impress, which includes 6% revenue growth during 2017. Net income and EPS in the table below include a large expense from recent tax legislation. Excluding after-tax intangible amortization expense and special items, adjusted net earnings for 2017 was $20.0 billion, and adjusted EPS was $7.30, representing increases of 6.8% and 8.5%, respectively. JNJ's net cash position dropped considerably in 2017 because of the $30 billion acquisition of Actelion. This isn't much of an issue for JNJ, given its strong free cash flow production, so cash stockpiles should be able to be replenished.

Data Source: Google Finance

Diversified Revenue Stream

JNJ is more than just a pharmaceutical company. It also has substantial income from medical devices and consumer products. Its well-known consumer brands include Neutrogena, Benadryl, Listerine, Tylenol, Band-Aid, Imodium, and Johnson's Baby. This makes JNJ more recession-proof compared to other healthcare stocks.

JNJ's Quarterly Dividend - 2.56% Annual Yield

JNJ has increased its dividend for over 50 years in a row, an amazing track-record. This means it has been an aristocrat two times over. The quarterly dividend now stands at 84 cents per share, which is an annualized yield of 2.56%. What's helped JNJ maintain its dividend is excellent free cash flow production. In 2017, JNJ's dividend payout ratio was only 50%. That means there's plenty of room for growth or room for safety if performance deteriorates.

Valuation 1: Historic Multiples

JNJ currently looks reasonably priced relative to its five-year averages. Price/Sales is a little higher than normal, but that makes sense, because profit margins have increased a little bit (Note - five-year averages provided by Reuters).

Forward P/E of 15.1x is 10% less than its five-year average of 16.8x.

Forward PEG of 2.1x is 22% less than its five-year average of 2.7x.

Price/Sales of 4.5x is 10% more than its five-year average of 4.1x.

Valuation 2: Market Comparables

Based on the comparables analysis below, there's definitely a slight premium to be paid for JNJ. I think this is reasonable, though, given what I've already mentioned in terms of JNJ having a more diversified revenue stream. Predictable performance and recession resilience do come at a cost. Also, JNJ is close to the average for EV/FCF, which is what I consider the most important comparable multiple anyway.

Enterprise Value, Forward P/E, Price/Sales, PEG Ratio, and Yield provided by Yahoo Finance.

I calculated EV/Free Cash Flow by using Enterprise Value from Yahoo Finance and using Free Cash Flow from each company's last fiscal year.

I derived LT Growth rates by using Forward P/E and PEG ratio listed on Yahoo Finance.

Valuation 3: Single-Stage Discounted Cash Flow Model

I've assumed that JNJ produces about $17.5 billion in free cash flow for 2018, which is slightly less than last year. I've also assumed a 3% long-term growth rate, which is less than what Wall Street analysts put its growth rate at.

Risk-Free Rate - I used the yield on a 30-year Treasury bond.

Equity Risk Premium - This figure is calculated every month by Aswath Damodaran, a Stern Business School Professor.

Beta - I used a beta of 0.95. This model is very sensitive to beta and data points vary significantly by source.

Required Rate of Return - Calculated by multiplying the Equity Risk Premium by Beta and then adding the Risk Free Rate.

Value of Equity = CF1/(r-g).

CF1 = estimated at $17.5 billion

"r" is the required rate of return and "g" is the long-term growth rate.

Conclusion

The three different valuation approaches show that JNJ is fairly valued. In my opinion, JNJ's slight premium relative to peers is warranted because of its diverse revenue stream, which provides downside protection that other pharmaceutical companies just don't have. JNJ's pipeline also looks very good. According to a press release last year, JNJ expects the following:

More than 10 new blockbuster products to launch or file for regulatory approval by 2021.

More than 50 line extension regulatory filings projected by 2021.

Beyond 2021, early-stage pipeline will continue delivering breakthrough medicines while also strengthening focus on eliminating disease through prevention, interception, and cures.

This should keep the growth engine churning and alleviate any concerns of the upcoming Remicade patent cliff. Last, I love JNJ's growing dividend that's conservatively covered by free cash flow. For all these reasons, I believe now is a good time to buy the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.