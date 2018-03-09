Taiwan Semiconductor Set To Show Robust Growth

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is among the leading semiconductor foundry companies. The company stock has delivered solid growth as it clocked 135 percent increment in the past 5 years. However, a major chunk of this growth was posted in the last two years, showing that the stock is currently in a strong momentum phase. Taiwan Semiconductor is likely to continue its performance as the semiconductor sector gets a boost from emerging trends such as cryptocurrency. The company is also looking ahead to stronger ties with clients such as Apple. Overall, the positive trends are expected to overshadow negative happenings, making Taiwan Semiconductor an attractive investment target.

Strong Q4 Numbers

The chip making company posted better than expected financial numbers for the fourth quarter of the year, underlining the growth in the high performance computing segment. The company earned $0.64 per ADS in the fourth quarter, showing 7 percent growth on year over year basis. However, its revenue showed even better performance with 12 percent year over year growth to touch $9.21 billion. The company also maintained strong margin rates with its gross margin at 50 percent and its net profit margin at 35.8 percent.

While Taiwan Semiconductor continued with its solid performance, it should maintain that robust growth rate in the coming quarters as well. The company provided strong outlook as it projected its expected revenue for the first quarter to be in the range of $8.4 billion and $8.5 billion while gross profit margin will likely remain between 49.5 percent and 51.5 percent. The continued growth will mainly come from industry wide factors and the company’s unique position in its niche segments. Taiwan Semiconductor is scheduled to report its first quarter earnings in April, which may prove to be a positive catalyst for the stock.

Rise of Cryptocurrency

While reporting its impressive quarterly numbers, the company management also presented strong operational growth shown by Taiwan Semiconductor. The growth in revenue is mainly attributed to upcoming segments requiring high performance computing. Some of the applications these high performance computers are being put into are cryptocurrency mining and trading. While traditionally Taiwan Semiconductor offers its chips for mobile computing devices, the rise of cryptocurrency has opened up new market segments. This new segment has shown tremendous growth and with cryprtocurrencies chalking up new highs, the growth is expected to remain strong in the foreseeable future.

Risk Factors

One of the biggest risks faced by Taiwan Semiconductor comes from silicon wafer pricing. Major silicon wafer manufacturers are expected to announce substantial price hikes this year. SUMCO (OTCPK:SUMCF), a Japan based company with over 60 percent the share in global silicon wafer market, recently announced its plan to hike its price by 20 percent this year, followed by another hike in 2019. Similar moves are being undertaken by its peers as well. The rise in wafer pricing will likely have negative impact on Taiwan Semiconductor’s margins, which are already under pressure.

Taiwan Semiconductor is highly dependent on its business with Apple (AAPL). The company’s connection to Apple is indirectly through other companies such as Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), which supply modems for various iPhone models. However, it seems that Intel is on its way to in-source some of its modems especially XMM 7560 modem. The modem is expected to be manufactured using Intel’s 14nm chip manufacturing technology, which will translate to lower contract revenue for Taiwan Semiconductor.

Investment Thesis

Taiwan Semiconductor stock showed solid performance last year despite several roadblocks. In February, it showed a minor pullback but managed to bounce back before hitting its previous low levels. Overall, the movement shows robust sentiments and the stock is expected to retain its positive momentum. The company is also tipped to be in line for manufacturing A12 chips for the Apple iPhone. This can be a major coup for the company as Apple so far has entrusted its long term partner Samsung with the manufacturing of A series chips. Taiwan Semiconductor already manufactures A9 processors which are used for iPhone 6s series.

Apart from capital growth, Taiwan Semiconductor is one of the top dividend paying tech stocks. Currently, the stock has close to 5 percent dividend yield, making it a highly attractive stock for regular income generation. The company has not only been consistently paying dividend for the past 10 years but has shown substantial growth in dividend payment as well. In 2017, Taiwan Semiconductor paid $1.15 per share in dividend, up from $0.94 in dividend it had paid a year prior to that. The stock’s dividend yield, coupled with robust capital growth, earns it a place in any medium to long term oriented investment portfolio.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.