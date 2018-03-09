Cambium Learning Delivers

I was pleasantly surprised to see Cambium Learning Group finish 2017 on a high note with higher than expected 4th quarter bookings and better EBITDA margins than guided with shareholders getting a nice re-rating.

SaaS and technology product sales accounted for 79% of bookings in the 2017 calendar year up from 73% the year prior. The important message here is the attractive and largely subscription based digital businesses (Learn A-Z, Explore Learning, Language Live) are growing while legacy print related revenue streams sitting in the Voyager Sopris Learning division are falling - see graphical below.

I also believe Cambium Learning gets penalised as its classified in the Consumer Services sector and not a sexier internet, technology or software classification. I see Cambium Learning as an education technology company albeit its heritage is more education than technology.

Cambium grew bookings in its flagship product 'Learning A-Z' product by 12% while Explore Learning +19% in 2017 and Language Live which is an adolescent intervention product grew 20% for the year. These 2017 growth rate in bookings are very solid in my opinion with the target for 2018 to better these numbers.

The company is hopeful their recent IMS Global conformance certification will drive some 2018 growth in Learning A-Z revenues. This is a pretty positive statement as Learning A-Z generates over 50% of Cambium's revenues and is easily the company's highest margin product. Management said Explore Learning had a fantastic year with 19% bookings growth and they expect this to continue in 2018.

The Voyager Sopris Learning division was the disappointing contributor. This division saw bookings fall 90% in the 4th quarter and fell 16% over the full 2017 year. This however is a continuation of a multi-year decline around the use of print products in schools.

The good news however is the quantum of print related sales (circa $33.8 million) has now re-based to such an extent that the growth of digital and technology products is becoming increasingly more evident (software/tech product 3 year CAGR = 16%).

The guidance commentary is for incrementally higher revenues, more profitability and cash-flow generation in 2018. The business looks to be in good shape, with 31% EBITDA margins and growing cash generation. The company now expects debt to be eliminated by 31 December 2018 which is an impressive feat given net debt was $122.4 million as at 31 December 2012.

Looking forward using reasonable assumptions I can see 10% growth in Non-GAAP EPS in 2018 and nearly 18% CAGR in EPS over the next two years. The business has momentum, which is enough to keep my investment in place.

Cambium Learning Group (ABCD) $8.70 Shares on issue 52.738 Capitalization $458.82 Net Debt (31/12/2017) $39.3 Enterprise value $498.1 Software - revenue 2015a 2016a 2017a 2018f 2019f Learning A-Z $55.2 $66.0 $75.1 $84.0 $94.1 ExploreLearning $20.2 $23.7 $27.9 $33.1 $39.8 Voyager Sopris Learning / Kurzweil (Velocity/Languages Live) $17.3 $18.3 $20.18 $18.9 $20.8 Software Revenue Streams $92.6 $108.1 $123.2 $136.0 $154.6 Voyager Sopris - Print/Transactional 2015a 2016a 2017a 2018f 2019f Voyager Sopris Learning $69.6 $62.6 $55.2 $45.6 $40.9 Voyager Sopris Learning / Kurzweil (Velocity/Languages Live) -$17.3 -$18.3 -$20.2 -$18.9 -$20.8 Voyager Sopris Learning - Print/Transactional revenue streams $52.3 $44.3 $33.8 $26.7 $20.0 Total Revenue $144.9 $152.4 $157.0 $162.8 $174.7 Total COGS (excludes amortisation) -$31.3 -$30.1 -$26.0 -$24.4 -$23.2 Expenses -$75.1 -$79.4 -$83.4 -$86.3 -$92.6 Operating EBITDA $38.5 $42.8 $48.9 $52.1 $58.9 Operating EBITDA Margin 26.6% 28.1% 31.1% 32.0% 33.7% Depreciation & Amortisation -$21.2 -$21.5 -$20.8 -$22.0 -$22.5 Operating EBIT $17.3 $21.3 $28.1 $30.1 $36.4 NPAT (GAAP) -$1.3 $10.5 $18.9 $23.5 $30.7 NPAT (Non GAAP) $3.1 $13.8 $23.3 $25.5 $32.7 EPS (GAAP) -$0.03 $0.20 $0.36 $0.45 $0.58 EPS (Non GAAP) $0.06 $0.26 $0.44 $0.48 $0.62 Cash NPAT (Non GAAP + includes deferred rev) $15.4 $24.4 $29.4 $38.4 $48.4 EPS - Cash NPAT (Non GAAP + includes deferred rev) $0.292 $0.463 $0.558 $0.728 $0.917

In terms of valuation I'm most comfortable in valuing Cambium Learning Group on the same multiple as the S&P Technology forward price to earnings ratio for 2018 (18.9X) and 2019 (17.1X) using non GAAP EPS forecasts.

On this basis $9.15 appears a reasonable valuation for 2018 which rises to $10.58 if you value the company on 2019 earnings.

Investment metrics 2015a 2016a 2017a 2018f 2019f Revenues $144.9 $152.4 $157.0 $162.8 $174.7 EBIT $17.3 $21.3 $28.1 $30.1 $36.4 NPAT (non GAAP) $3.1 $13.8 $23.3 $25.5 $32.7 NPAT (GAAP) -$1.3 $10.5 $18.9 $23.5 $30.7 Technology as a % of revenues 63.9% 70.9% 78.5% 83.6% 88.5% Print as a % of revenues 36.1% 29.1% 21.5% 16.4% 11.5% Revenue growth (core technology) 17.9% 16.7% 14.0% 10.4% 13.7% Revenue growth (Total Group) 2.2% 5.1% 3.0% 3.7% 7.3% EBITDA/Sales 26.6% 28.1% 31.1% 32.0% 33.7% EBIT/Sales 11.9% 14.0% 17.9% 18.5% 20.8% Cash EBIT/Sales 20.4% 20.9% 21.8% 26.4% 29.8% Cash NPAT/Sales 10.6% 16.0% 18.8% 23.6% 27.7% EV/Sales 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.1 2.9 EV/technology revenues only 5.4 4.6 4.0 3.7 3.2 EV/Underlying EBIT 28.8 23.4 17.7 16.6 13.7 EV/Cash EBIT (includes change in deferred revenue) 16.8 15.6 14.5 11.6 9.6 PER (Statutory GAAP NPAT) -345.8 43.8 24.2 19.5 15.0 PER (non GAAP) 148.0 33.2 19.7 18.0 14.1 PER (Cash NPAT which includes change in deferred revenue) 29.8 18.8 15.6 11.9 9.5 General Metrics 2015a 2016a 2017a 2018f 2019f Technology-enabled Revenues $92.6 $108.1 $123.2 $136.0 $154.6 Print/Transactional/Other Revenues (Legacy) $52.3 $44.3 $33.8 $26.7 $20.0 Technology-enabled Revenues % 64% 71% 78% 84% 89% Legacy Revenues % 36% 29% 22% 16% 11% Total Bookings $144.9 $152.4 $164.4 $174.4 $187.6 Change in deferred revenues and costs $11.1 $9.1 $3.6 $10.0 $13.2 Research & Development / Technology sales 11.8% 11.9% 11.1% 10.2% 9.6% Gross debt $101.7 $74.5 $47.8 $47.8 $47.8 Net Debt $93.1 $69.6 $39.3 $0.9 -$47.5 Effective interest charges -13.8% -9.7% -10.1% -8.4% -6.3% Valuation Metrics 2017a 2018f 2019f S&P 500 Technology Multiple 23.35 18.95 17.0909 ABCD PER (GAAP) 24.2 19.5 15.0 ABCD PER (NON GAAP) 19.7 18.0 14.1 ABCD PER (Non GAAP + change in deferred rev) 15.6 11.9 9.5 EV/Sales 3.2 3.1 2.9 EV/EBIT 16.9 15.8 13.0 Discount to market -15% -5% -18% ABCD valuation using S&P 500 Technology Multiple $10.30 $9.15 $10.58

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABCD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.