How To Retire With Dividend Stocks And Recession Fears

One challenge I frequently hear about from retirees is producing reliable income during retirement.

They may be focused on the total yield of their portfolio or they may be dealing with the required minimum distributions from tax advantaged retirement accounts.

The beautiful thing about the stock market today is the sale prices available on REITs. Investors are so enamored with the idea that yields are rising and therefore REITs must fall that they stopped paying attention to the fundamentals. The result is surprisingly attractive valuations on many equity REITs.

Total return matters

Some investors are already headed to the comment section to suggest that I am dismissing total returns.

That is not the case. Both yield and capital appreciation are important. If the share price is consistently declining, investors should expect a problem with the fundamentals. However, a decline that lasts for a year doesn't necessarily reflect fundamental problems. The valuation on REITs can simply be attractive.

Dividends and growth

Investors focused on building a portfolio of dividend growers should reexamine the fundamentals. Allow me to begin with the apartment REITs.

Apartment REITs

I believe the apartment REIT sector is one of the most attractive sectors. The valuations have been thoroughly smashed over the last few months. This decline across the sector results in extremely attractive pricing.

For a moment, we should stop trying to project the future price movements. For the moment, let us look only at the actual fundamentals of the underlying real estate and the way the real estate is financed.

The apartment REITs often have solid credit ratings.

For instance, AvalonBay (AVB) and Equity Residential (EQR) both carry an A- credit rating. That is a very solid rating. Their average maturity on debt is nearly a decade in the future.

Source: AVB investor presentation

Source: EQR investor presentation

It would be very reasonable to conclude that their debt financing is largely handled. The vast majority of the debt is either fixed-rate or has been swapped into being a fixed-rate. Consequently, if interest rates go up, the cost of debt financing would grow at a much slower rate. Therefore, anyone who suggests that interest costs will devour their margins is being stupid.

With the debt portion handled, we should turn our focus over to the assets. If any investors believe that the major metro areas are about to see several years of declining rental rates, please share your thesis. Outside of recessions, we don't see much decline in apartment rents.

Management guidance throughout the sector is forecasting for moderate growth in rental rates. I believe those forecasts are very reasonable. If we conclude that a 2% to 4% growth rate in apartment rents is reasonable over the next two decades, then we need to look at the operating expenses next. The margins for apartments REITs are generally quite steady. There has been some improvement in the margins over the last few years. However, the impact is still relatively small. If investors are willing to agree that the margins should remain roughly stable over the next 20 years on average, then we can reasonably assume that net operating income will continue to grow roughly in line with the rental rates.

If there was no debt financing involved, we could be quite certain that an increase in the net operating income would mean more cash for the owners of the property. Since we know these REITs are being very conservative with their balance sheets, it is very reasonable to say that the cash available to shareholders should grow significantly throughout the coming decades.

Dividend growth

It should be clear that relatively stable interest costs combined with growth in cash flowing from the properties lead to more AFFO available on each share. Therefore, it would be very reasonable to project a relatively stable dividend growth rate for the next 10 to 20 years. To be fair, a recession could hurt those numbers. However, if your portfolio is invested in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), or Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), you have clearly demonstrated that a recession is not your default forecast. The tech sector would be exposed to a dramatically larger decline if a recession occurred.

Recessionary risks

Some investors are going to try to argue the point above. I invite those investors to review early 2016. Take a look at the decline in Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). We saw a fairly dramatic decrease in the share price. Nothing was wrong with the tech giant. Its fundamentals remained solid. However, the recessionary scare shoved the share price dramatically lower. This same phenomenon is visible throughout many tech companies. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) mixes technology with e-commerce. Its share price got slammed during that scare.

I am not suggesting that tech stocks are bad. I am not suggesting that any of those companies is primed for failure. I am simply asking investors to be consistent in their beliefs. If they believe that a recession is a very small risk, then the apartment REITs deserve that same assumption. The current valuations would suggest that investors believe that there is a very high probability of a dramatic decline in the economy.

Mall REITs

It isn't just the apartment REITs that are priced for difficulties. The mall REITs and strip center REITs have also seen a dramatic decline over the last year. We have witnessed the growth of "malls are dying" as an investment thesis. The result was tumbling share prices for the mall REITs. Simon Property Group (SPG) has an excellent credit rating.

Source: SPG investor presentation

That is a better credit rating than many of the corporations you may already hold. SPG has seen excellent growth in net operating income for its portfolio:

Source: SPG investor presentation

It has grown AFFO per share year after year. It has delivered excellent dividend growth to shareholders. However, the expectation for mall death drove prices lower. The result is a great REIT at a great valuation.

Industrial REITs

There are a few reasonably sized industrial REITs. For instance Prologis (PLD), Duke Realty Corp. (DRE), Liberty Property Trust (LPT), DCT Industrial Trust (DCT), and PS Business Parks (PSB) are reasonably sized industrial REITs. Their total return for the last six months was negative.

Source: YCharts

It was negative for all five of them. That total returns include the dividends that were paid.

If you accept the following:

Malls are dying because of the rapid growth in online shopping.

The market is not about to enter a recession.

Exceptionally high occupancy allows landlords to raise rents.

Management guidance is at least reasonably confident.

Then it is difficult to explain why these industrial REITs all have negative returns over the last six months.

I would like to point out that I do not accept the premise that malls are all dying.

Triple net lease REITs

The triple net lease REIT sector is a favorite for many retirees. Realty Income (O) and National Retail Properties (NNN) have extremely long track records of dividend growth and very respectable yields. Their revenues and AFFO per share have been remarkably steady while growing modestly. The result is a security favored by investors who seek lower risk in their income. Both O and NNN are down in total return over the last six months.

In this case, the movement makes more sense. Triple net lease REITs have a significantly stronger correlation to bonds than any other kind of equity REIT. Amazingly enough, they may demonstrate a higher correlation to bonds than residential mortgage REITs. A residential mortgage REIT, like Annaly Capital Management (NLY) or AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), literally owns a leveraged portfolio of bonds. O correlates better with bonds than the price of a publicly traded leveraged portfolio of bonds.

Source: YCharts

That is a remarkable fact. Notice that the orange line moves further than the blue, but there is a very strong correlation. The red line, which is NLY, seems to be doing its own thing.

That is also one of the reasons investors should be a little more wary of the triple net lease sector today compared to the other REIT sectors I have mentioned.

Please don't misunderstand me. O and NNN are still safely covering their dividends and their average duration on remaining leases is excellent. However, I expect faster growth for the apartment REITs and I value the lower correlation to bonds in this market.

Spruce Point is a fund that likes to target individual REITs, short the stock, and encourage other investors to sell. It took aim at Realty Income. I believe it could have a material adverse impact on the share price. Consequently, I would be more hesitant to enter positions there today than I normally would be.

Retirement planning

Let's bring the conversation full circle. The emphasis on REITs here is to highlight the steady cash flows available from some of the stronger REITs. I am specifically highlighting AVB, EQR, and SPG for the expected future dividend growth and the excellent balance sheets. Investors who are focused on the long term should put a larger emphasis on the fundamentals and less on the concern over bond yields. Investors who believe higher bond yields demand much lower prices for REITs are willingly ignoring the fundamentals.

They ignore the growth in revenue.

They ignore the growth in net operating income.

They ignore the growth in AFFO per share.

They ignore the growth in dividends per share.

They ignore how important those metrics are for being able to meet regular expenses.

The fundamentals are excellent and the prices are remarkably low compared to the broader equity markets.

To be clear, I am not suggesting that the fundamentals for residential mortgage REITs are excellent. Those fundamentals are not. Those are terrible. The yield curve is flattening and cuts to the common dividend will be very common this year. However, there are still great preferred shares available within the sector.

Other dividend stocks with fat yields

I will jump off the REIT train for a moment. There are still some other dividend stocks with steady earnings and solid yields. These could be used as additional options within the portfolio. Altria Group (MO) and Philip Morris (PM) provide very high dividend yields and have a great history of dividend growth. Their addictive products perform quite well during recessions. Many investors may have an ethical dilemma with investing in tobacco. That's okay. I have some alternative options available.

AT&T (T) and Verizon (VZ) are both offering huge dividend yields. Their earnings have been relatively steady and there is an appealing aspect of owning the company you purchase services from. If the cost of cell phone plans increases dramatically over the next decade or two, then dividend growth should be much stronger. If dividend growth stinks, then most likely the monthly cost of cell phone plans is not growing.

McDonald's (MCD) is another option for dividend growth and saturated fat. Perhaps the most ironic aspect is the relatively solid performance of McDonald's over the last year. It is up roughly 20% including dividends. Remember that a large chunk of the value comes from the real estate it owns. The REITs owning real estate are thrown in the dumpster, but MCD gets to continue climbing.

Final thoughts

The area with great fundamentals today is the equity REITs. They have solid growth behind them and more solid growth ahead of them. If an investor wants to build a durable income portfolio, they should be including equity REITs. If they need additional yield, they should incorporate a few of the strongest preferred shares from mortgage REITs. The yields are excellent on the preferred shares and the preferred dividend cannot be reduced unless the common dividend goes to zero.

Disclaimer: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.

