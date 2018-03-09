13 Exclusive Investment Ideas For 2018

Ideas range from growth to value, income, and special situations.

Pressing them for their top ideas for the rest of 2018, I was able secure 13 of their top ideas.

Soliciting my fellow marketplace authors to discuss their best investment ideas for the rest of 2018 yielded 13 very interesting ideas. Together ,annual subscriptions to these authors' services add up to thousands of dollars per year. I'm very grateful to the authors for giving us a glimpse at what they buying and why. The ideas are eclectic, ranging from deep value and special situations to momentum and growth ideas. I asked them all four simple questions about their best idea, which are essential to an investment thesis. Here are their answers, in no particular order (they're slightly edited for clarity):

1. Equinix

Bill Stoller is the REIT-master at REITS4Alpha who's fascinated by technology as well. His subscribers rate his service 4.9 stars. I happen to know, sometimes he's funny too. He recommends Equinix (EQIX).

How much can I make?

Equinix shares dropped to $403 after Q4'17 cc, or 19% below NAV of $483 per share. This is an unusual opportunity to buy Equinix shares significantly below intrinsic value. Equinix is the top-rated data center REIT by sell-side analysts, with a consensus 12-month target price of ~$525 per share.

How much can I lose?

In a bearish market for REITs, there could be another 10% or so risk to the downside, if the Fed becomes ultra-hawkish due to inflation fears. I see an asymmetrical risk/reward with upside of 30%.

Why is the market missing this opportunity?

Mr. Market has put EQIX in the penalty-box for a pair of acquisitions made at high EBITDA multiples, which will be dilutive to AFFO/share for about a year prior to paying off in 2019-2020, and beyond. The large Verizon (29) data center acquisition which closed last year is also a short-term drag on EBITDA margins. Longer term these deals are home runs. Equinix capital deployed organically to expand existing IBX data centers is underwritten at 30% cash on cash returns at stabilization. Notably, EQIX can fund the majority of this growth through free cash flow -- unusual for a property REIT. Many investors do not understand the upside. The embedded ability to grow EBITDA by leasing existing capacity in Metronode (10) data centers in Australia and Informart Dallas. In addition to the latest M&A deals mentioned above; it is difficult for analysts to model this pair of ~$800M acquisitions set to close mid-year 2018.

Why is it going up in 2018?

Equinix has successfully integrated close to 20 M&A deals in addition to growing organically over the past 20-years. The C-Suite is investing in the long-term by snapping up irreplaceable data center assets to bolster its global interconnection moat of ~200 IBX data centers in major metros around the world. Notably, all Equinix data centers sit on top of key network and fiber-dense locations. I expect Equinix management to do a better job of communicating the revenue synergies and strategic nature of recent acquisitions (Metronode & Dallas Infomart) in upcoming presentations and conferences, including hosting an Analyst Day in mid-2018. When these two deals close, 45% of EQIX revenue will be from owned data centers, a factor for ratings agencies to upgrade EQIX to investment grade -- another potential catalyst for EQIX shares. Dallas Infomart $800M deal in particular (a surprise announcement on day of earnings), has a huge upside of 11MW in the existing 1.6 million SF building; and entitlements to build a 40MW Annex on the property. Ratings agencies reaffirmed its BB+ balance sheet the day after announcement. Big picture: Equinix benefits from secular shifts toward cloud computing, streaming media, growth of big data/AI, Virtual Reality, Enterprise adoption of hybrid IT and need to access multiple cloud and SaaS providers, new sub-sea cable routes, etc. All contribute to the growth of data transmission -- the lifeblood of Equinix. Additional color: Various industry ecosystems have evolved over years in each EQIX metro, with high-value cross-connections between Enterprise and multiple cloud and SaaS on-ramps, networks, IT and managed service providers, as well as customers, supply chains and global employees. This interconnection-based retail colocation business model is a moat which protects margins, reduces churn, and allows Equinix to sell incremental space, power and cross-connects to curated customers, likely to "land and expand." Equinix has ~10,000 global customers, more than all other publicly traded data center companies combined. Bottom line: The ability for EQIX grow AFFO/share in double-digits, and boost the dividend by mid-teens annually is uncanny for an S&P 500 company, especially for a large-cap REIT with over a $30B market cap.

2. CVS Health Corporation

David J. Waldron of Main Street Value manages investments for his family portfolio in real-time, then publishes the results for his Marketplace subscribers. That's about as real as it gets. He recommends CVS Health Corporation (CVS).

How much can I make?

Based on the company's value proposition and the stock's valuation multiples, we think the upside for the annualized compounding of total returns is compelling.

How much can I lose?

We rate the downside risk for CVS as "below average" because of its wide competitive moat, adequate short- and long-term debt coverage, low beta, and negligible short interest.

Why is the market missing this opportunity?

Overreaction to concerns of Amazon's alleged foray into the retail pharmacy business as well as the pending Aetna (AET) acquisition including the resulting increased debt, and temporary suspensions of share buybacks and dividend increases as disclosed by CVS management.

Why is it going up in 2018?

CVS is arguably in a win-win scenario on the long side. We think the stock is grossly undervalued by the market as a result of the above-stated concerns. In our view, as the Aetna merger plays out and the benefits of CVS as a wider-moat diversified healthcare provider are realized, the trend followers and momentum growth crowds will drive the stock price upwards. To the contrary, in the unlikely event the Aetna deal fails, we believe the market will punish AET as is customary in M&A, but largely forgive CVS as the debt, buyback, and dividend concerns effectively diminish.

3. Diamondback Energy

Laura Stark is a true energy specialist who launched Econ-based Energy Investing recently end of 2017. Her first "best idea": Diamondback Energy (FANG).

How much can I make?

+20%

How much can I lose?

Theoretically all, realistically, 10%.

Why is the market missing this opportunity?

Many good commodities companies are private. The public companies are seldom screened by the abilities of their managements to actually execute. Diamondback Energy can and has executed in its mission to grow profitably.

Why is it going up in 2018?

Regardless of the oil price, FANG has consistently been able to increase production by keeping expenses low and acquiring land and assets strategically. Differentially for investors from most small and mid-sized oil producing companies, Diamondback has just begun paying a dividend.

4. Navios Maritime Partners

Mintzmyer and team at the Value Investor's Edge are shipping specialists who are riding Navios Maritime Partners in 2018.

How much can I make?

$4

How much can I lose?

$1.5

Why is the market missing this opportunity?

Dry bulk markets have been terrible for several years and Navios Partners had to slash their distributions and issue equity to survive. A lot of investors have felt 'burnt' by their moves and the company still hasn't regained fair multiples to direct comps.

Why is it going up in 2018?

Dry bulk markets have significantly improved and 2018 looks like it will be a positive year of momentum. Additionally, Navios is poised to make large returns from their bottom-cycle container purchases. If markets continues to increase, we could potentially see a distribution by the end of 2018.

5. WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF

If Marvel will ever come up with a superhero who knows everything about ETFs (unlikely) it could be modeled on Dave Dierking CFA. He runs ETF Focus and is a top 5 Seeking Alpha contributor in ETFs and Mutual Funds. He contributes at sites like ETF Trends and ETF Daily News and is a speaker at ETF events. His recommendation is an ETF of course: WisdomTree Emerging Markets High Dividend ETF (DEM).

How much can I make?

25%

How much can I lose?

-10%

Why is the market missing this opportunity?

I'm not sure the market is necessarily missing this, because ETF investment has been pouring into this sector. Two of the top six funds, as far as net inflows in 2018, are emerging markets ETFs (IEMG and EEM) taking in a combined $5.8 billion. DEM, which focuses more on undervalued high yielders, underperformed the broader emerging markets group in 2017 as investors favored growth and momentum. Value names are getting ignored in the current rally, but I think they could present a more attractive opportunity in 2018 as inflation picks up, volatility rises and political tensions escalate.

Why is it going up in 2018?

Despite emerging markets rising 37% in 2017, valuations for the group as a whole still look attractive, but they look especially attractive among dividend payers. While the emerging markets group has a forward P/E of around 14, DEM has a forward P/E ratio of just 9. Add in a 3.5% dividend yield, the relative value of the dollar and a forecast for 14% earnings growth in 2018, you've got the potential for a 20%+ return this year. Also consider that the valuation gap between the U.S. and emerging markets has historically been a strong signal for future emerging markets outperformance. According to research from WisdomTree, using instances over the past 20 years when the valuation gap has been as large as it is now, emerging markets have outperformed the U.S. over the subsequent five-year period with an average annual return of 18% vs. just 4% annually for the U.S.

6. Zymeworks

Jérôme Verony at Second-Level Investing provides the Seeking Alpha marketplace with analysis and interviews with managers and subject matter experts which is a rather interesting and differentiated proposition. His pick for 2018: Zymeworks (ZYME).

How much can I make?

100%

How much can I lose?

20%

Why is the market missing this opportunity?

Zymeworks is a recent IPO that does not yet benefit from significant analyst coverage.

Why is it going up in 2018?

The company is advancing a wholly owned bispecific antibody in treatment-resistant breast cancer. Data have been very encouraging thus far and an additional readout is due mid-2018. The company receives milestone payments from its Big Pharma partners to access ZYME's state-of-the-art protein design platform and we expect several partners to advance ZYME-designed antibodies into the clinic in 2018. Compared to peers, ZYME is significantly undervalued and additional positive news could quickly propel the stock towards $20.

7. Long/Short ETF

Eric Basmajian is a former banker and hedge-funder. Usually not the most popular combination at cocktail parties but where you pick up a pretty useful skillset if you are providing research. Which Basmajian is doing at EPB Macro Research. His recommendation is to go long the S&P 500 and short the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF)

How much can I make?

Profit is equivalent to the out-performance of SPY relative to XLV

How much can I lose?

Losses are equivalent to the under-performance of SPY relative to XLV

Why is the market missing this opportunity?

For the first time in decades, both the government, with the new budget proposal, and households, with stagnant wages, will be taking aggressive steps to combat rising healthcare costs. The coming reduction in spending will act as a deflationary force to the healthcare sector and those companies are likely to under-perform the broader market over the next 1-2 years. I do not want to be short the market so the best way to profit from this trade is to buy the market (SPY) and short healthcare stocks (XLV) effectively going long the market ex. healthcare.

8. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.

The Fortune Teller of The Wheel Of Fortune has 30 years of investing experience as well as hedge fund experience and he's finding opportunities in high-tech recommending Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD).

How much can I make?

50%

How much can I lose?

25%

Why is the market missing this opportunity?

1. Focusing on the leading names (NVDA, MU) 2. Waiting for (better) sales numbers. 3. Past disappointments cloud the bright future.

Why is it going up in 2018?

Hitting on all cylinders. The new products start selling in big numbers

9. Nvidia Corp.

Erik Conley of TheZenInvestor wants to help the average investor keep calm and invest. As the former head of equity trading at Northern Trust Co. in Chicago and the founder of a nonprofit investor advocacy firm he knows a thing or two about investing. His recommendation: Nvidia Corp (NVDA).

How much can I make?

30%

How much can I lose?

15%

Why is the market missing this opportunity?

Market considers this stock to be overpriced.

Why is it going up in 2018?

Expanding market share, rapid growth in revs & earnings; becoming dominant in their niche.

10. Agenus Inc.

JD Henning of Value & Momentum Breakouts represents academia on the marketplace. A rare bird among practitioners, ex-practitioners and self-taught stock market maniacs. His recommendation: Agenus Inc (AGEN).

How much can I make?

100%

How much can I lose?

30%

Why is the market missing this opportunity?

The stock price has been range-bound through 2017 and has not been as attractive for investors as other biotech stocks in the sector.

Why is it going up in 2018?

AGEN has a very good pipeline of immuno-oncology (I-O) candidates in clinical development and strong partnerships with large drugmakers. They have partnered with GlaxoSmithKline, Merck, Amgen, Incyte, and UCB for very strong market development and growth. It is clear that AGEN is making a positive shift toward prioritizing partnerships and investments to monetize the business more effectively and focus on driving up the share price. The speed to clinic with five I-O programs since 2015 puts them only second to Novartis and demonstrates a very strong commitment to developing an optimal pipeline for effective combinations. The emphasis on shareholder value with the advancement of a separate cell therapy business and commitments to unlock more shareholder value are clear signals that AGEN is aggressively focusing on share price in the coming year with tremendous upside potential. As I have detailed before here, the biotech sector is poised for a good year ahead and AGEN is one of the standout stocks that I have highlighted to investors for 2018.

11. Vedanta

Joshua Hall of the Industrial Minefinder previously worked at JP Morgan (JPM) on the asset management side. His service is focused on the industrial metals mining sector. He recommends Vedanta (VEDL).

How much can I make?

50% or more + dividends.

How much can I lose?

Viewed as diversified resource company, but almost 70% of operating profit comes from zinc.

Why is the market missing this opportunity?

Zinc is undersupplied and spiking; new zinc production also coming online.

Why is it going up in 2018?

Zinc is undersupplied and spiking; new zinc production also coming online.

12. Neurocrine Biosciences (2017 Winner)

O'Neil Trader participated in last year's exclusive roundup and his idea ended up as the best performing one putting a +149.4% on the board. The Growth Stock Forum is focused on discovering promising biotechs and unsurprisingly he's back this year with another one. His recommendation: Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX).

How much can I make?

40%+ upside potential in 2018, and 100%+ in 2-3 years.

How much can I lose?

NBIX is a biotech stock and they are volatile, but I do not anticipate the stock going significantly lower from current levels.

Why is the market missing this opportunity?

The stock already had a considerable run but I think the company's growth prospects are not fully-priced in, especially the pipeline.

Why is it going up in 2018?

Neurocrine's main and wholly owned product Ingrezza is delivering robust growth and quarterly sales updates should serve as a catalyst. Other catalysts include the potential approval of elagolix (partnered with AbbVie, PDUFA date in April), commercial launch of elagolix by AbbVie later in 2018, proof of concept results of NBI-74788 in classic CAH in mid-2018, and finally, Ingrezza phase 2b results in pediatric Tourette syndrome in late 2018.

13. China Yuchai International

Ruerd Heeg is perhaps the most disciplined investor I know outside of true quants. Heeg engages in mechanical deep value investing. At Global Deep Value Stocks he follows a time-tested strategy that requires tremendous fortitude but commensurate rewards. This year his recommendation is China Yuchai International (CYD).

How much can I make?

50-200%

How much can I lose?

40%

Why is the market missing this opportunity?

As a statistical investor I look for cheap companies based on various multiples. These are not high conviction picks but if you have many stakes in companies like China Yuchai you will do well on average. China Yuchai is cheap in terms of EV/EBIT, P/B, and P/FCF. The company had a difficult period a couple of years ago but it stayed in the black. Since last year profits are increasing again. Moreover the company has sold some hotel assets for a good profit. As a result, this company, with a strong balance sheet, is valued at an insanely low EV/EBIT multiple of 0.9-1.0. The market may be missing this because the company has not published a full balance sheet since December 31, 2016. Therefore my screener neither displays the correct enterprise value nor the EBIT. So instead I had to use a press release to estimate the EV/EBIT number. Since this company is in the PRC some people could be afraid of bad corporate governance. There is no reason for such fear. First the company has always paid a dividend. Second, the controlling shareholder is not from the mainland but from Singapore. Singapore Chinese know how to deal with PRC Chinese. Third, local Chinese authorities have a stake in the company. With such stakes any fraudsters know it will be difficult to get away with fraud.

Why is it going up in 2018?

I think profits will stay high and may increase more. The company has been spending lots of money on research on natural gas engines, agricultural engines, marine engines, low emission and diesel electric hybrid engines and so on. This research spending could finally be rewarded. That exports are increasing and margins seem to be going up are two first signs this is indeed happening. When the numbers will be filed in the 20-F more people will recognize this opportunity. Finally I expect the dividend to be much higher than in previous years. I think they will pay between $1.5 and $2.5. The main shareholder's other businesses did not have a great year. They might need a higher dividend from China Yuchai for other investments.

