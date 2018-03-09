100 Monthly Paid Canadian Dividend Stocks >5% Yield To March 2019

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five March top-yield Canadian MoPay stocks showed 35.97% more net gain than from $5k invested in all ten. All prices quoted in $CAD.

Of 264 MoPay equities listed by YCharts as of March 6, 2018, Canadian stock exchanges listed 160, to the US 104.

Monthly Pay (MoPay) dividend equities are distinguished by awarding dividend payouts to shareholders twelve times a year instead once, twice, or four times.

Actionable Conclusion (1-10): Analysts Estimated 16.47% To 49.88% Net Gains For Ten Canadian MoPay Stocks By March 2019

Three of ten top dividend-yielding stocks were identified as being among the top ten gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. So this month the yield strategy for the Canadian MoPay gains was graded by Wall St.wizards as 30% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividends from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 6, 2019 were:

Chesswood Group [CHW.TO] (OTCPK:CHWWF) was projected to net $498.80, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from two analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 26% less than the market as a whole.

Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF) was projected to net $480.69, based on a median target price estimate from ten analysts, combined with projected annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole

American Hotel Income [HOT.UN.TO] (OTC:AHOTF) netted $363.42 based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates by nine analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 40% less than the market as a whole.

Alaris Royalty [AD.TO] (OTC:ALARF) was projected to net $311.13, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from eight analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 7% more than the market as a whole.

Enbridge Income Fund [ENF.TO] (OTC:EBGUF) was projected to net $292.60, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from twelve analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% less than the market as a whole.

PRO Real Estate Investment Trust [PRV.UN.TO] was projected to net $217.44, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 22% less than the market as a whole.

Canadian Life Companies Split [LFE.TO] was projected to net $211.21, based on dividends only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 142% more than the market as a whole.

Slate Office REIT [SOT.UN.TO] (SLTTF) was projected to net $193.91, based on dividends, plus mean target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. No Beta number was available for SOT.UN.TO.

Dividend 15 Split Corp II [DF.TO] netted $168.98, based on projected annual dividend only, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 150% more than the market as a whole.

True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO] was projected to net $164.71, based on dividends alone, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 29.03% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten equities. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 19% more than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

Top 100 Canada MoPays

Canada Dividend MoPays were ranked above by yield 3/6/18 to align the top 100.

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): Yield Metrics Selected 10 Top Canada MoPay Stocks

Top ten Canadian MoPay Dividend dogs selected 3/6/18 represented two sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme: (1) financial services [9 listed]; consumer cyclical [1 listed].

Financial services stocks placed first, second, and fourth through tenth: Canadian Life Companies Split [LFE.TO] [1]; Dividend 15 Split Corp. II [DF.TO] [2]; Dividend Growth Split Corp [DGS.TO] [4]; Financial 15 Split Corp. [FTN.TO] (OTC:FNNCF) [5]; North American Financial 15 [FFN.TO] (OTC:FNCSF) [6]; Brompton Lifeco Split [LCS.CO] [7]; Life & Banc Split [LBS.TO] (LFBCS)[8]; Dividend 15 Split Corp [DF.TO] (OTC:DVSPF) [9]; Income Financial [INC.UN.TO] [10].

The lone consumer cyclical equity in the top ten by yield placed third, Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF) [3] and completed the top ten March Canada MoPay top stocks by yield.

Actionable Conclusions (21-30): Nine Canada MoPay Stocks Showed 2.27% To 42.86% Upsides, While (31) None Showed A Downside To March, 2019

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provided a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates became another tool to dig out bargains.

Brokers Calculated A 35.97% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced Canada MoPay Stocks To March, 2019

Yield Metrics Extracted Bargains

Ten top Canada MoPay Dividend stocks were culled by yield for their monthly update from here. Yield (dividend/price) results verified by YahooFinance did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten Dividend dogs selected 3/6/18 showing the highest dividend yields represented just two sectors in the Morningstar eleven sector scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Cast 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield MoPay Dogs (32) Delivering 22.17% Vs. (33) 16.3% Net Gains by All Ten by March 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Canada MoPay kennel by yield were predicted by analyst 1-year targets to deliver 35.97% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in each of all ten. The fourth lowest priced Canada MoPay dividend equity, Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 48.07%.

The five lowest-priced CDN MoPay dividend equities for March 6 were: Canadian Life Companies Split [LFE.TO]; Dividend 15 Split Corp II [DF.TO]; Brompton Lifeco Split [LCS.TO]; Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO];Dividend Growth Split [DGS.TO], with prices ranging from $5.19 to $7.69.

Five higher-priced CDN MoPay dividend equities were: North American Financial 15 Split [FFN.TO] (OTC:FNCSF); Life & Banc Split [LBS.TO]; Financial 15 Split [FTN.TO] (OTC:FNNCF); Dividend 15 Split Corp [DFN.TO]; Income Financial [INC.UN.TO], whose prices ranged from $8.92 to $16.79.

That distinction between the five low-priced dividend stocks and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your Dividend dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: tikaanimoon.blogspot.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.