Valero Almost Broke The $1B Threshold On RINs In 2017

While the 2017 total has generated headlines, a renewed effort in Washington D.C. to reduce RIN prices has been at least temporarily successful.

The company's RIN expenditures have more than doubled since 2015 and almost quadrupled since 2012 despite recurring RIN price collapses in the intervening years.

Refiner, retailer, and renewable fuel producer Valero (VLO) reported Q4 and FY 2017 earnings last month that beat the estimates soundly on revenue and slightly on EPS, capping a strong second half to 2017 for the company. Investors greeted the news with a sharp sell-off (see figure) as the crack spread narrowed and the broader indices plummeted. Valero's share price has subsequently recovered some of the lost ground, although it remains substantially below its 52-week high.

VLO data by YCharts

Overall Valero's earnings were full of the type of news that the company's investors were eager to hear. Like other refiners, the company's annual revenues jumped by 24% YoY to $94 billion on higher refined products prices. This more than offset the impact of high crude prices over the same period, resulting in a 30% YoY improvement to gross income.

A large reduction to tax liability in the wake of last year's national tax reform legislation caused net income to rise by an impressive 78% YoY. EBITDA rose by a more modest 6% over the same period, although investors were unlikely to be displeased with this result given the previous year's large YoY decline and paltry performance in the first half of 2017.

Valero's management announced during the Q4 earnings call the intention to put its windfall to work by increasing its 2018 capex by 13% YoY to $2.7 billion. This decision was likely also influenced by the fact that the company's anticipated regulatory costs under the revised Renewable Fuel Standard [RFS2] for 2018 fell over the course of February as the Trump administration intervened in the ongoing battle between biofuel producers and merchant refiners over the biofuels mandate.

Almost lost amid the upbeat FY 2017 earnings report was the news that Valero spent a record $942 million on Renewable Identification Numbers [RIN], as the mandate's tradable compliance credits are known, over the course of the year. 2017's total expenditure was an increase of 26% over the company's previous record and $42 million more than management had projected for the year during the Q3 earnings call.

Fortunately, for Valero and its investors, RIN prices have fallen sharply in 2018 to date. That of the largest category, D6 RINs, has declined from an average of $0.83 in Q4 2017 to $0.64 in Q1 to date (see figure). Nor does this tell the entire story since the D6 price at the time of writing is almost 50% lower than the Q4 average.

The prices of the smaller RIN categories have fared a bit better but remain well below their earlier levels. While RIN prices have historically exhibited a strong amount of volatility, especially in response to political headlines, the low prices that have prevailed in Q1 to date have resulted in reduced RIN expenditure forecasts for merchant refiners in 2018.

Source: EcoEngineers (2018).

Valero, given its history of incurring some of the largest RIN expenditures in its sector, is no exception. Management stated during the Q4 earnings call that it expects its FY 2018 expenditures to total $750-$850 million, the midpoint of which would represent a 15% YoY decline. This estimate is not improbable given the RIN price trajectory that has prevailed so far this year. Of course, RIN prices fared similarly poorly in early 2017, leading to initial RIN expenditure forecasts at that time that were steadily revised higher as the year progressed.

Nor does the comparison between Q1 2017 and Q1 2018 end there; much as it did last year, when D6 RIN prices shed more than half of their value in response to the waging of a very public campaign against the biofuels mandate by Trump administration adviser (and merchant refinery owner) Carl Icahn, this year's decline has also been driven by political headlines.

The main difference between last year and this year is that the most recent spate of headlines has come in response to the bankruptcy of East Coast refiner Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PESC), seemingly bearing out Mr. Icahn's 2016 prediction that the mandate would cause refiners to "crash." Certainly, that is the position being advanced by advocates for the refinery sector such as Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX), as they have actively urged the White House to intervene to reduce RIN prices, something that President Trump does not appear entirely disinclined to do.

The fact that, according to Reuters, Philadelphia Energy Solutions' bankruptcy was caused by a large and poorly-timed bet on domestic crude production rather than by its RIN expenditures has not prevented RIN prices from falling further with the release of every subsequent news item out of Washington D.C.

By the same token, investors can expect Valero's share price to rally in the event that some sort of compromise is announced between merchant refiners and biofuel producers despite the fact that the Trump administration's own Environmental Protection Agency earlier rejected similar measures on the grounds that merchant refiners are successfully passing their RIN costs on via the crack spread.

The widespread perception among many politicians that this is not true, combined with Valero's outsized presence in the RIN market, has frequently caused Valero's share price to move inversely to the D6 RIN price. Or, as one member of the company's team stated during the Q4 earnings call:

No, I see it the same way. I think any time you read something in the press on potential regulatory changes, you see people that are hoarding RINs, start dumping them in the market figuring that they may be hoarding RINs that aren't worth much in the future.

For the time being, 2017 appears to have been the high-water mark in terms of Valero's annual RIN expenditures. The company's advocates in Washington D.C. are pushing hard to talk RIN prices down so far in 2018 and, while similar efforts in the past have been only temporarily successful, even a short-term reduction will reduce the company's overall expenditure amount for the full year. The company's investors should focus more on the current year's RIN expenditures than on last year's large headline figure as a result.

