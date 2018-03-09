Federal Reserve Watch: Is The Fed Ready For What It Has To Face?

But Fed officials are going to be tested going forward as impacts of the Trump tax bill, increases in government deficits, deregulation impact economic growth and inflation.

Other tools have been reduced to achieve this result, but the Fed has exhausted its ability to continue to do this, so the bank reserve situation has now changed.

The Fed has reduced the size of its securities portfolio over the past five months, but excess reserves in the banking system has actually risen by almost $83 billion.

The Federal Reserve is now in its sixth month of reducing the size of its securities portfolio.

According to the Fed's H.4.1 statistical release, "Factors Affecting Reserve Balances of Depository Institutions and Condition Statement of Federal Reserve Banks," its securities portfolio on March 7, 2018, is $51.5 billion less than it as on September 27, 2017.

Including other information on the premiums and discounts connected with the securities portfolio, it appears as if the portfolio is now $58.3 billion lower now than it was at the earlier date.

The schedule that the Federal Reserve released before the reduction process began, the Fed planned to have reduced the portfolio by $70.0 billion by the end of February 2018. So, the Fed is pretty close to being on schedule.

The reduction in the securities portfolio has meant that the excess reserves in the commercial banking system have declined? Right?

Well, between September 27, 2017, and arch 7, 2018, the amount of "Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks," our proxy for excess reserves in the commercial banking system have risen - yes, risen - by $82.6 billion.

The reason for this is that one of the major tools used to conduct monetary policy over the past three, plus, years, "Reverse Repurchase Agreements," have declined by $221.6 billion during the same period of time. A reduction in reverse repurchase agreements increases reserves in the banking system.

Reverse repurchase agreements are transactions where the Federal Reserve sells securities to securities dealers under an agreement to repurchase the securities after a short period of time - usually several days.

There are two accounts reported on, one designated "Foreign official and international accounts," which is for just the transactions noted. The other account is just titled "Others," which is the account that the Federal Reserve used primarily to manage bank reserve balances.

After the Federal Reserve ended its third round of quantitative easing, Fed officials did not want to use outright securities purchases or sales to manage reserve positions - they only wanted to use this short-term tool, recorded in under "Reverse Repurchase Agreements - Others," so as to remain as flexible as possible to reverse any disturbances or dislocations in the banking system that might be caused by the efforts of the Fed to reduce the amount of excess reserves in the banking system. Since the securities were sold under an agreement to repurchase the securities after a few days, the flexibility of the Fed was assured.

Since October 2014, the quantity of repurchase agreements on the Fed's balance sheet reached record highs. But, on September 27, 2017, reverse repurchase agreements-others totaled $220.1 billion.

On March 7, 2018, this account amounted to only $14.3 billion, a reduction of $205.8 billion. The rest of the total $221.6 decline in reverse repos came in the "Foreign Official…" account.

This represented, therefore, $221.6 billion being put back into bank reserves.

However, a good portion of this addition to reserves was absorbed by a $52.9 billion increase in currency in circulation, which reduced bank reserves by this amount, and by a $29.4 billion increase in the Treasury's General Account at the Fed, which also reduces bank reserves.

The difference between reduction in reverse repos and the outflow generated by the decline in the securities portfolio, the increase in currency in circulation, and the rise in the Treasury's account produces the roughly $82.6 billion increase in "excess reserves."

So, the securities portfolio experienced a substantial reduction, but other Federal Reserve operations offset these reductions and actually produced an increase in banks' excess reserves.

This is the position the Fed is in to face the spring - and, I think that this is going to be a very interesting time period.

First of all, the Federal Reserve is on record that it intends to increase its policy rate of interest three times this year, possibly four times given economic conditions. The first increase is expected to come this month.

Obviously, if the Fed does increase its policy rate in March, the increase will take place at a time that the banks have experienced increasing excess reserves. Therefore, an increase at this time should not cause any disturbances or disruptions to the commercial banking system.

However, things should start to become more interesting as the year goes along. If the Fed continues to stick to its schedule of reducing its securities portfolio, another $20 billion in securities will drop off the Fed's balance sheet in March, followed by $30 billion decreases in April, May, and June. Then, the plan is for $40 billion monthly decreases in the third quarter followed by $50 billion monthly decreases in the fourth quarter.

Note that with only a little over $14 billion left in its "Others" reverse repo account, there is not much more the Fed can add to bank reserves from this source. There is the other reverse repo account, which currently contains about $220 billion, but these transactions are with other central banks and foreign interests and are not as reducible as the reverse repos in the "Others" account.

So, through the spring season into the summer, the excess reserves in the banking system should start to decline - and the declines will pick up speed as time passes.

This will be a time when other factors are expected to start hitting the financial markets. The tax cut package of the Trump administration, which will increase the Federal deficit by $1.5 trillion over the next several years, will begin to impact the economy and the financial markets. Then, there are proposals for infrastructure expenditures, and tariffs, and regulatory reduction that will be coming into play.

All of these items have implications for economic growth, possibly an acceleration in economic growth, and for inflation. Inflationary expectations have now near-term highs and are expected to go higher.

There are implications in all this for future of the US dollar and how changes in the value of the dollar might impact others in the world, like emerging market nations. Then, there are the uncertainties flowing out of Europe connected with the outcome of the recent Italian elections.

And, this doesn't include some other known unknowns that exist, but none of the unknown unknowns.

I really don't think that the Federal Reserve is going to get much further down the road toward reducing the size of its balance sheet, because further reductions will have a greater impact on the excess reserves of the banking system. The Fed cannot afford to reduce excess reserves to the point where all these other pressures threaten to disrupt the financial system. Federal Reserve officials continue to need to err on the side of avoiding banking disturbances.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.