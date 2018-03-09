Buy Occidental Petroleum For The Dividend

The new projects must still be optimized now that they are operating.

Occidental Petroleum (OXY) has maintained or grown the dividend for a very long time. Yet not many investors realize the stability of Occidental's distribution has been a source of support during times of stock price weakness. Therefore the recent pullback may represent a buying opportunity to get a dividend that grows at a relatively cheap price.

Source: Occidental Website February 15, 2018

Not many know that Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is the largest operator by far in the Permian Basin. Occidental has a long history there as an operator. There are two large divisions in the Permian. The EOR (Enhanced Oil Recovery) focuses on flooding techniques to literally "wash out" older zones. The other division focuses on unconventional oil and gets far more attention.

Permian production grew about 20 KBOED from the third to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2017. Occidental has long stated that management can grow the Permian production faster by simply adding more rigs. The ability to adjust Permian growth is among the easiest of all the company major projects. This gives a large company like Occidental unusual flexibility to adjust production quickly.

Management had been focused on bringing several major projects online for the last few years. That restricted Permian production growth. The last of these projects, an Ethylene Cracker on the Texas-Mexican border came online earlier in 2017. Now all those projects produce cash and are being optimized. That leaves more cash for the Permian. As shown above, production growth will be emphasized for the first time in several years. The low cost unconventional Permian will be the primary beneficiary.

Ever since 2002-2003 Occidental has been steadily raising the dividend. The recent decline in the stock price has put the dividend yield over 4.5%. For some investors this is an attractive return on the investment. That is especially true since Occidental stock normally trades quite a bit higher. Cash flow has been increasing for this investment grade company. Future dividend increases will happen as management deems appropriate. For the long term investor, both dividend growth and capital gains potential are attractive at current price levels. Any time the stock stays below the $70-$71 share price, consider purchasing shares.

Management plans to grow Permian production over the next year and the capital budget pipeline will undoubtedly fill with more traditional large projects. Costs on those projects are becoming attractive when compared to potential returns. Chances are excellent that the distribution will grow in the future.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.