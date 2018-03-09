Epsilon Energy: Will Diversification Work?

A small, out of favor company with a very low debt balance sheet and growth plans could treat an investor very well over a three- to five-year period.

Epsilon Energy (OTCPK:EPSEF) is a Canadian natural gas producer that operates in the Pennsylvania Marcellus with an interest in a midstream gathering operation. Management recently began expanding to the Anadarko Basin. It appears a position has been built but drilling is yet to begin. Management may do like it did in Pennsylvania. It farmed out the acreage to Chesapeake (NYSE:CHK) who operates the acreage while Epsilon collects the checks. Epsilon reports in United States dollars unless otherwise noted.

Source: Epsilon Energy Q3 2017 Financial Statements

Epsilon Energy is having a record cash flow year as shown above. Improving gas prices have offset lower volumes to lead to decent profits as well as that nice cash flow. Pipelines are being built to transport gas produced in the area to various markets. So gas pricing could improve in the future or at least firm up. As is often the case the supply of gas exceeded pipeline capacity for awhile. It now appears that pipeline capacity will begin to exceed production. This will allow for profitable production growth in the area.

The balance sheet is in excellent shape. The company has nearly $3 million drawn on its bank line but it has a cash balance of nearly $8 million. Therefore management can pay off the bank line with plenty of cash left over. The current ratio is also comfortable at the current time.

Earlier this year, the company raised about $24 million. The money raised went to buy leases in the Anadarko Basin.

Source: Castle Rock Resources Website

As shown above, the Anadarko Basin is home to the Scoop and Stack plays. Those are two of the hottest basins in the United States. The costs to produce oil and gas there are comparable to the low cost Permian. These wells are very different from the wells implicated in the earthquakes in Oklahoma. Therefore the scrutiny of these wells is nowhere near as intense. In fact the Anadarko basin has few if any earthquake problems at the current time.

This new foray by management needs time to work out. But a successful venture into the Scoop and Stack areas could be extremely profitable for investors.

Source: Epsilon Energy Corporate Presentation February 2017

In addition to the gas exploration and production, this company is diversified into midstream as well. The pipeline revenue is relatively steady but should increase now that additional connections to various new markets are available. The earnings of this company will be a little less volatile than the rest of the industry because of this diversification. The steady cash flow provided by the midstream venture could be sorely needed in a bad year.

Source: Epsilon Energy Corporate Presentation February 2017

The company is profitable because the costs are very low. Cost shown above were in the February 2017 presentation. Current costs appear to be running somewhat higher. But the company is still reporting profits.

The availability of transportation to more markets could mean firmer pricing for the Marcellus gas. Chesapeake and other operators may be encouraged to drill more in the future. This past year, the company production declined from a lack of activity while natural gas prices strengthened. 2018 could be a very busy year for the company is Marcellus activity resumed and the company decided to move forward with plans to develop its Anadarko Basin acreage.

Summary

Epsilon Energy is financially sound. It has a strong balance sheet and adequate bank lines to pursue any reasonable growth proposal. Management appears to want to expand into the Anadarko Basin. Guidance this year will be crucial to the earnings outlook. Chances are very good that this will be an important growth year for the company.

Investor holding the stock may want to continue to sold until the results of the expansion are known.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website Feb. 10, 2018

The cash flow for the year could approach $17 million. The enterprise value is close to $110 million. This company trades at a very cheap multiple to its cash flow of the last year.

Production did decrease in the current year from a lack of drilling activity. But increasing gas prices more than made up for the lack of drilling. The expansion into the Anadarko Basin may provide the impetus for a higher valuation. The debt free balance sheet and lack of media attention make this stock a very low risk stock. As shown above, the stock is at the low end of its trading range. More operating activity could very quickly change that.

A micro-cap like this company can take time to be properly valued in the market. But a company like this with growth plans could treat an investor very well over a 3 to 5 year horizon.

