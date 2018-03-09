The Market Continues To Refuse This Dow Dog Its Due Credit

The theme parks and movie studios are performing in lockstep, and are poised for success over the next several years.

Shares of Disney have lagged the market over the past year. We look at four reasons why shares should be considered as a strong buy.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has not gotten a lot of love from the market over the past year. In fact, while the S&P 500 has grown almost 14% over the past year, Disney stock has retracted more than 7%. This treatment by the market mostly stems from the well documented struggles of Disney's ESPN business (as more consumers continue to turn away from cable television), and pending acquisition of assets from Twenty-First Century Fox (NYSE: FOX). Despite these challenges, Walt Disney has been oversold. We will review the key reasons why The Walt Disney Company is a strong buy today.

1. Box Office Strength

It has been proven time and time again, but Disney's prowess in the box office has been on display once again recently. The wild success of Black Panther is yet another blockbuster for Disney to add to its belt. The pipeline continues to remain stocked with a combination of original offerings, sagas, and remakes.

If we look at the top 10 grossing movies of all time according to Box Office Mojo, the list is littered with Disney owned films that will still see future releases. Disney will gain the rights to Avatar assuming the deal with Twenty-First Century Fox passes muster. Avatar currently has four sequels in the pipeline, spread out through the year 2025. The Star Wars franchise is alive and well with The Last Jedi currently playing, and the final film of that trilogy still to come. The Star Wars franchise will repeatedly bear fruit, with spin off movies such as Han Solo, and a new story based series already announced. The Avengers series as we know it is climaxing with the release of Infinity War part I in 2018, and part II in 2019. Again, more content will come from the Avengers brand with new characters such as Black Panther, and those that will soon join Disney from Fox Studios. Even original content such as Frozen and Moana will see continued content as both hit originals will see sequels.

The film studio isn't the largest portion of Disney's revenues (approximately 15%), but it is arguably the most important to the overall success of the company. Disney's "secret sauce" is the constant flow of top notch intellectual property that it produces. These movies create the demand for additional products throughout the company. You see this present at the theme parks with movie specific attractions and themes. You see merchandise produced and sold that Disney has licensed. You see Disney running movies on its television networks that draw in viewers to generate advertising revenues. The success of Disney begins with the content that is created in the entertainment segment. You can argue that the current pipeline between hit franchises such as Star Wars, Avengers, and originals such as Moana, Coco, and Frozen - is currently the best that Disney has ever had. This is extremely bullish for the stock as this content continues to trickle down to the rest of the company over the coming years.

2. Theme Parks Continue To Flex Pricing Power

Disney's Theme Parks continue to be the fastest growing revenue stream in the company. Theme parks ended 2017 with 8% revenue growth year over year, and 2018 is off to a fantastic start with first quarter revenues 13% higher year over year. The parks and resorts represent approximately one third of Disney's revenues, so the growth is impactful to the bottom line. The growth has been driven by two factors.

The first being Disney's consistent investment into the segment. This is on two fronts as Disney is expanding its park presence to draw more visitors. Disney recently opened Disney Land Shanghai in 2016, is about to open Toy Story Land, and is currently developing Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. The continual refresh of the theme parks continue to make them "must see" attractions for visitors - both new, and repeat.

This pattern of investment and expansion continues to attract visitors to the point of often times maxing out park capacity. With only so much capacity against staggering demand from visitors, Disney has continually used price increases to drive profit growth.

source: Los Angeles Daily News

Over nearly two decades, the price of admission into the parks as almost tripled. These days, there are additional premium perks such as Hopper Passes that give visitors special privileges. While price increases always bring out a vocal group in protest, the fact remains that Disney's premium brand and product will continue to create a demand that allows for Disney to grow profits by increasing what it charges for that Disney "experience".

3. Content Is Going Over-The-Top

The biggest knock that the market has on Walt Disney is the well documented issue of more consumers shying away from cable television in favor of streaming providers such as Netflix (NYSE: NFLX).

source: CNBC

This macro-trend combined with Disney's high programming costs (Disney has spent boatloads of money for broadcasting rights to the NFL, NBA, MLB and NCAA) has hampered Disney's earnings growth in the segment. This is important because the broadcasting networks are the largest revenue contributor for the company, with a revenue contribution of just over 40% of total revenues.

This problem has been lingering for a few years, giving Disney this "reputation" as a company that is struggling to grow. As previously discussed above, the other major segments of the business are doing great. Once Disney addresses the issues with its broadcast networks, the entire investment landscape for Disney changes for the better.

Walt Disney is taking a combination of two major actions to put that solution in place. The first is the pending blockbuster deal with Twenty-First Century Fox. The deal worth $52B would give Walt Disney control of a number of new assets including:

20th Century Fox

TV Networks FX, National Geographic, 300+ international channels.

22 Regional Sports TV Networks

Fox's 30% stake in streaming service Hulu (Disney already owns a partial 30%)

50% share of India service Endemol Shine Group

39% share of European service Sky

Walt Disney is simultaneously attacking the streaming industry by developing multiple means of bringing this content to consumers. In February of this year, Disney announced plans to launch an ESPN streaming service. This service will be priced at $4.99 per month, and is aimed at the demographic of cord cutting consumers. The service will be packed with more than 10,000 sporting events per year from the MLB, NHL, MLS, and Tennis.

In addition to this, Disney is circling back to consumers with an additional service that will feature its extensive archive of entertainment content. This will include Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and Disney Studio films. Disney will also include original content created for the streaming service.

There are still a lot of questions to be answered, such as what will Disney do with its resulting majority ownership of Hulu after the Fox deal closes? Speaking of the Fox deal, Comcast Corporation (NYSE: CMCSA) has popped up as a potential challenger to the deal. This obviously requires monitoring, as the uncertainty no doubt is partially responsible for Disney's stock price struggles. Can Disney proceed as planned without the added assets from Fox? Short answer is yes. However, these assets are obviously very strategic to Disney. Because of this, I find that Disney will find a way to move this forward in some shape or form. A Comcast - Fox deal would likely invite regulator scrutiny. It is also possible that Comcast steals Sky from Disney/Fox, which may influence Disney to redesign their deal with Fox. Long term, I see that Disney's core business can carry the day and help make these streaming endeavors a success. As an investment, I see a margin of safety present as we now look at our final reason to buy Disney.

4. Shares Are A Bargain Relative To The Market

Shares really have been beaten up over the past year. Though not at 52-week lows, shares are well off of their highs.

DIS data by YCharts

Analysts expect Disney to earn around $7 per share this year, which places shares at approximately 15X earnings. That is a discount to its 10-year average (around 17X earnings), and a bargain compared to the overall valuation of the S&P 500, currently trading at 25X earnings.

DIS Free Cash Flow Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Furthermore, when we look at free cash flow yield (which is actually muted some, because Disney is currently spending a bit on CAPEX to build up its theme parks), current prices are yielding more on cash flows than at any point in the last five years. The dividend is still not ideal for income investors, but its current yield of 1.55% is currently a bit higher than its historical average of 1.2%.

It's not like Disney is a slow moving glacier either. Disney has steadily grown its earnings, and analysts are forecasting the next five years to carry earnings forward at a CAGR near 11%.

DIS Normalized Diluted EPS (TTM) data by YCharts

Wrapping Up

On the surface, the logic is there for Disney's stock to be stuck at its current level. What the ESPN and pending Fox deal ultimately boil down to is uncertainty, and uncertainty is never good for the market - or for stocks. But when you peel back the layers, it is absurd that one of the world's most valuable brands and widest moat companies is trading at 15X earnings. It is especially absurd when you consider how badly it has lagged the market.

The movie studio and theme parks are firing on all cylinders. Meanwhile, the company is taking strategic - and aggressive action to put itself in a position to grow in a future environment where streaming is becoming increasingly prominent. Even if there is a hiccup along the way - maybe the Fox deal falls apart - Disney has proven it has the resources and willingness to evolve for the better. The current uncertainty surrounding the stock should be looked upon as a gift for investors willing to own Disney shares for the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DIS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.