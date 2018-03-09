In Case Cramer's Right About Costco

My site sees a potential return of about 18% for Costco over the next several months, but I present two hedges in the event it's wrong.

Seeking Alpha contributor Cory Cramer, drawing on historical data, suggested recently that Costco could see a decline of 50% after it hits its cyclical top.

How Far Could Costco Fall?

Seeking Alpha contributor Cory Cramer asked that question about Costco (COST) recently, writing that it appeared to be near a cyclical top. His answer was that it might eventually drop 50%, and he suggested Costco longs consider swapping their shares for those of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A), (BRK.B). Below I'll present a few other approaches for risk averse Costco longs to consider. First, let's take a closer look at Cramer's view of the stock's downside risk.

Downside Risk In Costco

Cramer offers a range for both the downside risk he sees for Costco and when he sees that decline starting. Regarding the downside risk, he draws on previous corrections in the stock:

Over the past 36 years, Costco has experienced five sell-offs of 35% or more as depicted in the table below: ~Year ~Time to bottom ~Duration ~Depth 1983 9 months 15 months 38% 1987 4 months 3.5 years 46% 1992 3 years 5 years 58% 2000 3 years 7 years 52% 2008 15 months 3 years 46% The key information here is that Costco's stock price generally falls between 45-60% during downturns no matter what type of downturn we experience.

As for when the next Costco correction might start, Cramer suggested it might happen sometime within the next 4 our 5 years. In the event a correction starts within the next several months, I'll show a couple ways of protecting your shares below.

My System's Take On Costco

Predictions about the future are always tough, but the longer you go out, the harder they are, as I noted in a previous article ("Maybe You Should Panic"):

Thinking of taking advantage of a down market to buy more shares of a "hold forever" stock? Think again. Forever is a long time, and even among the best forecasters, predictions beyond five years are "basically a stab in the dark". That quote comes from a man who would know, psychologist Philip Tetlock, whose book Superforecasting was reviewed in the Financial Times over the weekend ([paywalled here:] "The Vision Thing").

My Portfolio Armor system has a slight advantage in that it only attempts to estimate potential returns six months out. It makes those predictions based on price history as well as option market sentiment, and it Costco's case, it estimates a potential return of about 18% over the next 6 months (historically, actual returns tend to average about 0.3x Portfolio Armor's potential return estimates).

Limiting Risk: If You Want To Exit Now

Ordinarily, I assume longs are going to want to stay long, but since Cramer suggested an alternative to Costco (Berkshire Hathaway), I'll offer one too, for those willing to consider an alternate approach, in light of Berkshire's ~50% decline in 2008-2009.

That approach would be to use my hedged portfolio method to try to maximize your returns while strictly limiting your downside risk. If you work with an advisor, consider sharing this summary of the approach and its recent performance with them. If you'd rather stay long COST while limiting your risk, read on.

Limiting Your Risk: If You Want To Stay Long

For these examples, I'll assume you have 500 shares of COST and are unwilling to risk a decline of more than 14% over the next several months (the screen captures below are via the not-yet-released version 3.0 of the Portfolio Armor iPhone app).

Uncapped Upside, Higher Cost

As of Thursday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, puts to hedge 500 shares of COST against a >14% decline between now and mid-October.

The cost of this protection was $2,525, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often by puts at some price between the bid and the ask). Note that the 14% decline threshold includes the hedging cost: in a worst case scenario, you'd be down 11.28%, not including the hedging cost.

Capped Upside, Lower Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 13%, this was the optimal, or least expensive, collar to protect yourself against the same >14% decline over the same time frame.

After an iterative process, taking into account the net cost of the collar, the hedging algorithm was able to select a less expensive strike for the put leg of the collar, where the cost was $2,025, or 2.18% of position value. The income generated by selling the call leg was almost as much: $1,925, or 2.07% of position value.

So the net cost here was $100, or 0.11% of position value, assuming you placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up: Courses Of Action To Consider

Corey Cramer did Costco shareholders a service by highlighting the stock's downside risk and offering a possible course of action. I've offered a few additional courses of action here. If you have questions about the ones I presented, feel free to fire away in the comments.

