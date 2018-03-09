Wynn: The $2.6b Settlement Of The Okada Case Sets The Tabs For Another Big Runway Ahead

We are amid the process of a deep dive into the prospects going forward for Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (NASDAQ:WYNN) and Wynn Macau [HK1128: WYNN] (OTCPK:WYNMF). (Watch for it on our marketplace site: The House Edge).

However, the settlement yesterday of the six-year old lawsuit between Wynn and Japan’s Kazuo Okada, former CEO of Universal Entertainment (OTC:UETMF) (6425T) is the first of many rapid responses we will see from new Wynn CEO Matt Maddox to put the past behind the company and embrace a future that gets brighter by the quarter. And it warrants some interim comment. If anyone had any doubts as to who came out on the upside of this settlement, one may only look at the movement of the shares since the news broke. Wynn closed yesterday at $179.11, on its way back, as we had forecast, to its pre-Wall Street Journal article about Steve Wynn’s alleged sexual misbehavior at over $200. It is now trading pre-market as we write at $186 and headed further north in the days ahead. Universal Entertainment shares were down 16% on the news.

Steve Wynn and Kazuo Okada in happier days

The deal now liberates the 24.5 million share block (now worth $4.4b) imprisoned by the lawsuit brought by Universal’s Aruze USA as well as paving a clearer path for the subsequent possibilities of an orderly disposal of the combined 20% of the total shares currently held by Wynn and his ex-wife, Elaine Wynn.

The deal represented a base 30% discount off the redemption value of the original note. The $2.4b Wynn will pay Universal ends all direct, indirect claims, and counterclaims associated with the six-year old suit. By any stretch, it’s a win for Wynn. As we have pointed out in previous articles, our sources in the gaming legal community believed that Wynn had the edge in the pending trial for several reasons on fundamentals central to the legal arguments.

But has we had further noted on SA the alleged misbehavior of former Universal Chairman Okada was recently followed by his dismissal by his own board at Universal after an investigation alleging misuse of company funds. Now, with the Wynn sexual misbehavior revelations, both companies could have been forced into a lengthy battle over the admissibility of evidence of subsequent alleged misdeeds by both CEOs. Nobody but the lawyers would benefit. And without question, we hear from many industry sources, Maddox wanted to clear the underbrush as quickly as possible and get on with the business of running the company.

Next: The Steve and Elaine Show

With the Aruze case now out of the way, there is a pathway for the exes to come to a deal on the orderly disposition of their positions: Steve Wynn’s at 12%, Elaine Wynn at 9%. And the higher the shares go, the more likely it is that an agreement will be reached. The key element in this mix is the price of the stock. The most logical exit strategy here would be of course for the company to buy both positions at a discount off a current trade number as it moves its way back up to $200, and possibly beyond. That prospect, along with the move in raising the dividend to $0.75 based on a blowout February Macau surge, eases the path to clarity for the long-term equity valuations of the company.

And, in our view, it also raises the possibility of a transaction merging the company with Las Vegas Sands (LVS) downstream. LVS's decision to sell its Bethlehem PA property for $1.3b to a tribal entity is part of its strategy to build its cash pile in growing anticipation of its chances in snaring one of the Japanese casino licenses to come. But as we have noted here on SA, it's not the only option open to allocation of company cash. Should a Wynn selldown begin, the prospects, in our view, of a merger by exchange of shares could be in the cards for both companies.

A 28% February surge in Macau blows past negative Wynn publicity.

The decision to publish the financial results for Jan./Feb. by new CEO Maddox and his board was savvy and presages what we believe will be a clear-headed, mission-focused management performance in the quarters ahead. Net revenue on the two Macau properties for the two months was $855m, comprised of $418.1m from the peninsula property at $437.2m at Wynn Palace. Adjusted property EBITDA skyrocketed 51% y/y to $281m. Mass turnover at Wynn properties was up 47% y/y with VIP growing at 34.3%.

Some SA readers may recall during the early days after Wynn Palace opened in August of 2016, the number of analysts who sent out warning signals about any excess ebullience over the new property, which could be facing in their view, “saturation fatigue in the market”. We reminded investors at that time that saturation was no issue because the market was just too deep. And since we have remained bullish on the company, even after the clearly rattling, sudden, departure of its singularly talented founder.

Wynn has taught his successors well. The rapid moves taken by management to settle the Universal suit, the expectation that the allegations against Wynn personally would not impair the company’s business prove they will continue to be nimble in the face of swans of any origin or color. It is partially for that reason that we do not expect the multitude of class action suits surrounding Wynn personally will seriously damage the business in any way. We are looking at an average timeline for such suits of 4-5 years. And proving damage will be very tough for the petitioners given the rise in the value of the shares in the period during which the misbehavior occurred.

Some observers have also noted that the dividend raise announced with the Jan./Feb. results was “symbolic”. That in a sense is true, but we live in an age of optics. And often symbolic gestures have far more impact on investor and consumer perception than real events.

Symbolic or not, holders of Wynn are not likely to refuse the slightly fatter dividend payments as an act of defiance that the raise was an exercise in symbolism.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.