Canopy Growth Should Get A Boost From These 3 Catalysts

Most investors, rightly so, focus on the market lead Canopy Growth (OTCPK:TWMJF) has in the cannabis industry, primarily in regard to its ability to outproduce its competitors at this time.

In its latest earnings report it unveiled solid growth in the last quarter, with its revenue jumping 127 percent to $15.9 million, up from $7 million year-over-year. Just as important, its number of registered patients increased by 138 percent.

Recent actions by the company show some of what its future growth strategy will be and how it plans to differentiate from its peers.

Among them are working to get listed on the Nasdaq, a bid for Alcaliber, and its potential to become the premiere brand in the recreational segment of the cannabis market once it's legalized in Canada.

We'll look at those three elements in this article and the potential impact on Canopy.

Listing on Nasdaq

Recently Canopy announced it was taking measures to be listed on the Nasdaq. Expectations are it will probably be listed some time after March, but a date or time frame has yet to be revealed.

Justified or not, this will be a strong catalyst for the company because it provides more legitimacy from the standpoint of U.S. investors, and it should attract more investment, along with a sustainable upward move in its share price, over time.

Some U.S. investors aren't comfortable with Canadian exchanges or buying stocks over-the-counter, so this will definitely be attractive to Americans wanting to take positions in Canopy Growth.



With American federal law declaring marijuana as an illegal substance, many retail investors want assurance the industry is legitimate, even though most states allow medical cannabis use, and a growing number of states have declared recreational marijuana to be legal.

Being listed on the Nasdaq will be a big step for Canopy, as well as the overall cannabis industry; even though Canopy won't be the first cannabis company operating in Canada to be listed on the Nasdaq, with Cronos getting listed ahead of it.

Right now in the U.S. perception is playing a big part in the pot industry, and Nasdaq will definitely give it a much more acceptable place in the eyes of U.S. investors that have been holding back.

Assuming the company continues to execute on its strategy, Canopy should find a higher bottom as a result of the listing.

Alcaliber bid



When Bloomberg reported Canopy Growth had entered the bidding for Alcaliber, based in Spain, it gave a glimpse, I believe, into the future direction of the company over the long haul.

The market has a decent grasp of the potential of Canopy with its production capacity and distribution potential. About the only uncertainty in regard to Canada is how big the actual recreational cannabis market actually is, and how many users will migrate to government-approved suppliers, rather than continue to buy from illegal sellers.

With most of the Canadian market locked in concerning the larger competitors and their geographic reach, the future of cannabis producers as far as growth over the long term, is in international markets. With the potential acquisition of Alcaliber, it opens itself up to being an integrated medical company, with the accompanying large market share it has of morphine and

Thebaine.

Related to Canopy's core business is Alcaliber's medical cannabis business. It was the first company in Spain to be "granted a license for growth, production, manufacturing, import, export, distribution and commercialisation of cannabis and its products for the pharma industry."

With Alcaliber and its strategic geographic location, it could provide further cannabis sales growth in Europe, expanding to North Africa and probably the Middle East.

On the integrated side of the deal, it would open up entirely new markets for Canopy in different medical segments. This suggests to me Canopy is looking much further into the future and preparing for what will inevitably be a cap on cannabis sales growth in Canada.

If it wins the bid for Alcaliber, it's essentially buying a market leader and years of experience in a market segment it probably would never had otherwise entered into.

Medical cannabis brand strength

Canopy has a strong brand in the medical cannabis segment of the Canadian market, accounting for a little over 30 percent of sales. In the last quarter it reported sales of medical marijuana products to 69,000 people; over twice what it was in the same reporting period the year before.

Health Canada, the cannabis regulator of the country, estimates the number of patients that will be treated by cannabis will climb to about 450,000. If Canopy garners at least 30 percent of that market, it would almost double the amount of current patients it sells to.

While good for the top and bottom lines, it also potentially improves the brand strength of the company, which could be a differentiator when recreational use of cannabis is legalized in Canada. That would enhance its growth prospects for the next two to three years domestically if it's able to leverage its brand when it competes for recreational pot market share.

Conclusion

Cannabis still has somewhat of a taint on it in many parts of the world, so changing perceptions of it in the medical segment first while gaining listings outside of Canada in order to provide more legitimacy in the U.S. market, Canopy is taking the right steps to prepare for domestic and international growth in the years ahead.

It's strong brand in medical cannabis should be a competitive advantage in the Canadian market when recreational pot is legalized there. Increased sales should also help it to further lower costs as it did in the last reporting period, when it dropped to $1.03 per gram, a significant improvement over the $1.41 per gram it produced at last year in the same reporting period. Those costs didn't include shipping and handling.

Canopy is already licensed for 600,000 square feet of capacity, and has plans in the works to add as much as 5 million more square footage to meet expected recreational demand. It should easily be able to meet its potential in Canada with that production potential.

What's most interesting to me though is the possible acquisition of Alcaliber. Even if it doesn't win the bid, it points to what the company is thinking in the years ahead.

I think it's looking at becoming an integrated company on the medical side of the business, and that could open up all sorts of growth potential with products outside of cannabis, such as morphine mentioned earlier.

My thought is Canopy does see that the cannabis market, while robust for now, will eventually slow down significantly, and ultimately more competitors will enter the market. I think it'll remain one of the market leaders, but over the long term it appears it sees integration as a way to long-term future growth. If that's true, I agree with that conclusion.

In the short term cannabis will drive growth, but over time the company will have to find not only different markets for cannabis, but different products outside of its core business to make up for the limited upside it will eventually face.

This isn't to say there isn't a lot of growth left in marijuana, because there is. What I'm asserting is Canopy is looking a long way into the future, and with that in mind, I think we'll see it acquire other companies that add to its cannabis core business, but also has ancillary products it competes in outside of the pot segment.

I like the long-term strategy being employed by Canopy, while it enjoys the short-term fruits of the next few years which should drive growth and the valuation of the company up. After that I believe it's going to support its performance with a variety of medical products outside of cannabis.

It will have to be sure it doesn't enter into that phase prematurely and lose its focus on its core business at a time when it'll benefit the most for the rapidly growing acceptance of cannabis around the world.

The bottom line as I see it is the company is already significantly decentralizing geographically, and it's going to eventually follow that up by decentralizing its product line to mitigate risk.

