Premier Oil's (PMOIF) CEO Tony Durrant on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 8, 2018 4:30 AM ET

Executives

Richard Rose – Finance Director

Robin Allan – Director-North Sea & Exploration

Tony Durrant – Chief Executive Officer

Analysts

Nathan Piper – RBC

James Hosie – Barclays

David Mirzai – Deutsche Bank

Werner Riding – Peel Hunt

James Carmichael – Peel Hunt

Mark Wilson – Jefferies

Stephane Foucaud – GMP FirstEnergy

Unidentified Company Representative

[Call Starts Abruptly] In 2017, in other words a lot of the savings that we captured in 2015 and 2016 were effectively retained. Going forward, we expect to be well under $20 a barrel as a group and particularly as many of our longer term OpEx contracts have been renegotiated on a long dated basis. We continue to reduce the amount of committed CapEx in the portfolio, particularly as we get to towards the end of the Catcher spending and we’re also continuing to find savings within that budget not just on Catcher, but in a number of other areas particularly perhaps where we can string together rig programs for multiple wells.

Reserves and resources increased by around 8% during 2017. We had some upgrades in our producing assets, which I’ll talk about in a moment and of course we added contingent resources in Zama also in Tolmount and also around the Zebedee area after some dynamic modeling was completed, that’s to the south of Sea Lion, so increasing reserves and resources. On the financial side, Richard will elaborate, but operating cash flow up 15% and that will continue to increase during 2018 as Catcher ramps up supplemented by disposals.

We began the process of reducing net debt that’s continued into 2018 with the conversion of some of our debt into equity, you’ll have seen that trade in January. Across 2018 and 2019 there will be significant increases in the amount and speed of net debt reduction.

Before I pass on to Richard on the financials, I did want to highlight some improvements in the producing asset portfolio. We have had now three or four years of very good performance from our producing assets. Production guidance has been met in each of those years. I think, it doesn’t always grab the headlines, but work we’ve done on infill wells, on interventions, on cost reductions and in defermentive of abandonment has all added very significantly to the value of our producing assets.

Starting in Asia, a few highlights. Successful infill program at Chim Sao at the end of last year adding about 6,500 barrels a day gross. So we have a reasonable chance that Chim Sao production will be higher in 2018 than in 2017. And as some of you who followed the project will be aware, I think we’ve upgraded reserves on Chim Sao four times now since the original first oil. So very good continuing performance on Chim Sao.

In Indonesia as well stable production constrained by the Singapore offtake. We will extend that plateau level of production with the BIGP development, that will be onstream in the fourth quarter of 2019 and we’ve also got the first production from the deeper Lama area underneath the existing fields. So there’s a continuing program of optimization of the Lama possibilities. So taken as a whole Asia currently producing more than 30,000 barrels a day, OpEx less than $10 a barrel so generating very good cash flow and that will keep going for a decade or more.

Turning to the UK and we increased our reserves in Huntington by 4 million barrels. We renegotiated the FPSO lease contract, secured other cost reductions. Huntington performing very well at over 10,000 barrels a day and that will extend the life of Huntington. Elgin-Franklin is one of the fields that has significant infill opportunities, very nice. Last week to be producing close to 8,000 barrels a day net to us oil equivalent at a time of spiking gas prices.

Solan, we have written down the reserve of Solan as previously disclosed and that has triggered an impairment. Looking forward, Solan is producing pretty solidly between 5,000 and 6,000 barrels a day, it will generate about $40 million of free cash flow this year. We have done a lot of work on proposed infill sites for Solan. We have now determined the infill strategy and will be making preparations for an infill well in the spring of 2020 is the targeted date. And as we’ve always said, there are – there is potential in the area for third-party business using the Solan infrastructure.

B Block, the Balmoral Area as an example of where – in NPV terms anyway, there is a significant increase in value. We’ve deferred the COP of the Balmoral Area originally 2017. We now expect it not until – to be until 2021, that remain subject to partner and government approval. But what it reflects is reasonably good ongoing production from the B Block area at reduced cost. So the bulk of our UK abandonment spend is now really deferred until well into the next decade.

And all of this, just to remind you, tax advantage, we won’t pay tax in the UK for the foreseable future. Richard?

Richard Rose

Thanks, Tony. Good morning, everyone. I’ll now run through financial results for 2017 and give a little bit of color on outlook for 2018. In summary, I think a pretty good year operationally and financially one of the key highlights was obviously completing the refinancing in July. We previously disclosed the details of that in previous announcements, but we’ve basically pushed back the maturities on our debt facilities, amended covenants and crucially preserved facility headroom.

In terms of cash flow in 2017, we generated positive free cash flow of $70 million relative to a significant outflow in 2016. Operating cost remain low and stable. CapEx was significantly down compared to 2016 as we completed the Solan project and coupled with completion of the Wytch Farm disposal allowed us to generate that positive free cash flow.

At end of the year, we had cash and undrawn facilities of over $500 million, subsequent to the year-end with highlight, we paid down $175 million of super senior debt and canceled that. But excluding that, we continue to retain significant flexibility and undrawn facilities.

Moving forward to 2018, we would expect cash flow generation and therefore subsequently debt reduction to accelerate as Catcher ramps up and CapEx rolls off. Our operating cost base as Tony mentioned will remain low and stable. P&D CapEx and exploration CapEx will be broadly in line with 2017. And as I said, debt reduction should accelerate aided by the early exchange of convertible bonds in January. It is worth highlighting and setting expectations that we – CapEx is heavily weighted into the first half of the year. So in terms of cash flow profile, we would expect the cash flow generation to be more significant in the second half than the first half of the year.

Turning to little more detail on the 2017 financials as Tony has highlighted, record production last year of 75,000 barrels a day was up 5%. That was largely as a result of the contribution of the – full year contribution of the E.ON assets and we have some notable strong performance from Huntington and Chim Sao in the portfolio.

Guidance for this year, 80 to 85 kboepd that reflects contribution from Catcher, full ramp up of Catcher production from Q2, offsetting the disposals we announced in 2017. In terms oil prices realized last year, there were effectively flat post hedge, post hedging activities. However, the increased production and also the mix effects we had greater UK production in the portfolio meant sales revenues were up 10% year-on-year, and that fed through to higher operating cash flow.

I will touch on CapEx in a couple of slides time. Interest and fees and finance costs were up significantly. We have a step-up in margin on our finance facilities. We also had one-off costs associated with refinancing. For guidance, we would expect the interest costs to be around $200 million this year. Coupled with the completion of disposal on Wytch Farm, net cash flow stated was positive $71 million in the year and accounting net debt reduced modestly down to $2.72 billion. P&L bottom line, we reported a loss of $250 million for the year, that’s despite higher gross profits and gain on disposal Wytch Farm, reflects one-off impairment charges on Solan post-tax around $170 million and some of the refinance cost being expensed in the year.

Turning to portfolio management, it’s been a busy year for the team, we continue to divest noncore assets and refocus the business. The two key highlights in the year were the disposal and completion of disposal of Wytch Farm at year-end and also the announced disposal of our Pakistan assets. That’s been slightly slow in terms of completion, but we are expecting that to complete with regulatory approval during Q2.

Both of those assets actually share a very similar characteristics. They have been great assets for Premier over the years, but they are in decline, they are nonoperated. We see limited upside in both sets of assets. And from a portfolio context, they’re fall less material. So, we’ve been happy to dispose off those and we think we got attractive prices for both those assets.

Also announced end of the year was the disposal of the ETS pipeline. We pick this up in the E.ON portfolio, we have no equity gas going through that pipeline, but we’re going to realize over $30 million in terms of proceeds from that asset and we also announced the sale of our interest in the Kakap PSC in Indonesia. Slightly under the radar screen, the team has done a great job in rationalizing our UK exploration portfolio, so we are much leaner in that department as well.

In terms of 2018, we continue to look at certain noncore asset disposals. We’ve done a lot of work over the last couple of years, but the E.ON portfolio does have a tail of assets that we may look to rationalize. There has been some press speculation in recent months that we are looking to sell our Babbage assets. I can’t confirm. We’ve had some good offers in on those assets, so not in a position to announce it today, but watch this space over the next few weeks and Babbage may be the next to be disposed.

Turning to CapEx, a reminder in 2017, CapEx was down 60% year-on-year and actually came insignificantly under budgets as well as we saw a good cost control across the portfolio. And surprisingly, Catcher represented half of that CapEx bill, drilling subsea work and obviously the beginning of the commissioning activities. Our notable spend in the year, we spent $17 million on two successful infill wells on Chim Sao and on the exploration side, we didn’t have a huge exploration budget last year, but I think within all groups, money well spent, with predominantly most of it going on the Zama well.

2018, we’d expect broadly flat CapEx, again the big expenditure item would be Catcher as we complete the development drilling and subsea work there. The $170 million of cash spend that we’re forecasting include the bullet payment to BW on first oil. Other notable items we would be starting to increase spend on BIGP in Indonesia, $30 million but that cost is recoverable against our PSC Catcher release.

Turning to ABEX, we’re expecting about $80 million of pretax cash expenditure this year, principally across UK assets, but we’ll also be spending a little bit Mauritania, you would have seen that Chinguetti ceased production at year-end, so we’re starting to spend a bit of money there.

And one of the misconceptions I’d like to address as Tony mentioned earlier in his speech was, the expectation or the misconception that our abandonment costs are go up significantly over the next few years. We have been very successful in deferring COP in a lot of our assets, we’ve mentioned some of those there, Huntington, B Block, Ravenspurn North and as Tony mentioned, we are looking at extending the field life in B Block by another two years.

So the $80 million we got this year is frankly move of an indicative profile on an annual spend going forward, and we certainly wouldn’t expect that to go materially up on an annual basis. On hedging, we stated this for our board approved policy is to hedge-up to 50% of production 12 to 18 months out. We do have a lender requirements under our revised financing facilities, the minimum hedge requirement of 20%, which is obviously consistent with that policy.

As the oil prices risen over the last six months, we’ve progressively been layering on increased oil hedges. We are now at about 50% hedge first for 2018. The table on the bottom there, highlights, how we split it. We’ve got about 40% of our production hedged this year with fixed-term deals and swaps, at an average of – between $56 and $60 a barrel, averages that for full year, just under $50. We’ve also on top of that got about 10% of our production hedged with floor prices varying between $54 and $62 a barrel.

I wouldn’t anticipate, we’re going to do too much more in 2018 as we’re at a comfortable position. I think the focus now is moving onto to 2019. Mostly what I see on UK, gas as well, we’re about, just under a third of our gases hedged to 47 p/therm, it does mean that we had material exposure, albeit very short-lived over the last few weeks with the spike in gas prices, so we are exposed to some upside volatility there as well.

Finally, turning to net debt, as I stated, refinancing completed last year. We spent quite a lot of time in previous presentations going over the terms of refinancing, so don’t plan to address that again. Bottom line, as I said, net debt was modestly down last year at $2.72 billion, that will increase this year with cash flow generation and obviously the early conversion of the convertible bonds, which we announced in January.

Our average cost of debt currently is about 7% based on current LIBOR rates and we have all seen interest rates hedging up over the last 12 months and LIBOR increasing. We have just over 50% of our debt is fixed in term or has interest rate swaps to cover LIBOR. So we do have reasonable downside protection if we do see interest rates inch up again through 2019.

Finally, with production ramping up and at current oil prices, we would expect our financial leverage ratios to start coming down fairly rapidly. At current oil prices, we are targeting a net debt to EBITDA ratio in Q1 2019 of 2.5 times, that’s in comparison to our revised lender covenant to 3 times. So we’re on track to deliver a reasonable amount of headroom against those revised financial covenants. And it is worth just pointing out, the graph at the top there shows that by the year-end, we should be back in line with our peer group in terms of leverage covenants and leverage ratios.

So in summary, I think a pretty good year, financially. We’ve stabilized the balance sheet with the refinancing. We’re moving in the right direction in terms of debt reduction. We’ve still got a long way to go and we’re not out of the woods yet as few people said, but we are moving in the right direction. Short-term the focus will remain on debt reduction, but in the medium and long-term, I think we can now look at more balanced capital allocation and Anthony will talk about that in the next few slides. But as I say, we are moving in the right direction.

Now to Robin.

Robin Allan

Thank you, Richard. Catcher first, and Catcher in 2018 was a year of deliveries. Subsea wellheads were manufactured and delivered, thank you to Dril-Quip. Subsea equipment, umbilicals, jumpers, production manifolds and so on were installed by Subsea 7 and thanks to them. We had a year of harm free drilling, courtesy of Ensco.

And finally, there was a completion of the construction phase of the FPSO in Singapore by BW at Keppel’s yard, 7 million man-hours without an accident is fabulous achievement. And then finally in the fourth quarter, the FPSO as you know, came to the UK. When it reached here, the risers and umbilicals were pulled in and APLs turret and swivel stack was mated into the buoy and the commissioning began. First oil was achieved before Christmas.

Next slide, please. So on Slide 13 now, the Catcher story really began for us – I mean, we’ve got a long history in FPSO building dating from Yetagun in Myanmar, more recently with the Voyageur on Shelley and now it’s on Huntington working for us and of course our Chim Sao project in Vietnam. And these are really the building blocks and the lessons learned from those that have allowed Catcher to be as successful as it’s been. For the most part, that is a reflection of the men and women working on it. The experience of our people and our contractors, we’ve selected very carefully, top-notch contractors and they’ve delivered this high-quality project on time, so on schedule and under the original sanctioned budget.

Every aspect has worked out better than we had originally planned and is all being carried out safely. The FPSO itself is the length of two football fields. Its processing deck is about the height of this five-storey building that we’re in here. The construction of the topsides, the 6,500 tonnes of them, it was engineered by Able, fabricated at Dyna-Mac and Kongsberg yards in Singapore and at fields in Norway, so all household names in our industry. And the liquids capacity of the vessel is 125,000 barrels a day. The nameplate for oil production is about 60,000 barrels a day, but we are confident it’s capable of doing a lot more than that.

In addition, to which, of course, we can process about 60 million of gas. We can inject 120,000 barrels of water a day, and we can treat 75,000 barrels of seawater a day. In terms of water, the limitations on our production, we got well capacity, well in excess of what this vessel is capable of producing at the current time. And actually if there was a limitation, it would only be at the moment, the fact that we haven’t got any – not producing any water and therefore it would be the amount of seawater we can inject, but in reality, we hope to be able to get to produce water over time and therefore get our water injection up to a decent rate.

As things stand, if we move to the next slide, Page 14, we’ve already shipped two cargos of oil and proven with the well-stock by testing different wells that we’ve got ample production capacity. We are now, as you can see from the timetable commissioning the gas plant and whilst we’re doing that of course, we are producing at a lower rate. We need to stay within flaring consents while we are doing this. And we expect to increase again back to about 20,000 barrels a day this weekend and we’ll just be producing for one Catcher well and one Varadero well when we do that. It gives you an idea of the well capacity.

At the moment, we are taking fuel gas from the SEGAL shell system into our main generators and we’re continuing all the plant inspections, leak test and so on so forth. We are de-commissioning the CO2 skids, the Permian gas compressors and the flash gas compressors and then on to export. Once we got the export compresses working, we’ll be ramping up to 60,000 barrels a day and that will happen in the month of April.

In terms of water injection, we’ve run up – we got three water injection pumps, we run up one to about 37,000. These pumps are fine. It’s a very industrial equipment and we are very comfortable with the level of water injection capabilities we’ve got, even though we don’t need it at this point in time.

Turning to Page 15, as many of you will know, the wells are mostly found a lot better reservoir in terms of quantity and quality than we had originally forecaste and part of the reason for that is, we are able with the combination of the seismic imaging and use of Schlumberger’s Geosphere tool, we’ve been able to orient the wells in that particularly optimal manner. And this points obviously to a tick up in reserves. Reserves – I think you probably know 96 million barrels of oil equivalent at the moment – we haven’t changed that, we’re not changing it today. We will wait until we’ve completed all the wells and we’ve had a period of production before deciding what we’ll say about reserves.

We’ve drilled 14 injection wells we’ve drilled 11 of the 14 producers, that’s five at Catcher, four at Varadero, two at Burgman. We’ve got three producers left to drill, one at Catcher and two at Burgman. And in addition to those, we see a variety of infill wells and tiebacks, of course, from Catcher North and Laverda to allow us to keep the vessel full for a longer plateau period. So far very good on Catcher.

Let’s move now to the Southern Gas Basin on Page 16. And by way of a reminder, this is our Tolmount project. So it’s a Greater Tolmount Area and in the first phase is Tolmount Main. This is Leman Sandstone gas field, 48 kilometers from shore, from the terminals, just east of Sole and it provides the next phase of growth for Premier in the UK and provides excellent returns for us even at very low gas prices. Obviously, today’s gas price is particularly high, but we are looking at considerably lower gas prices to make sure this field is economically superb.

The production profile you see shows not just Tolmount Main in the first phase, but also shows Tolmount East, Far East and Mongour and Tolmount is itself one of the few remaining – possibly the largest remaining gas field in the UK Southern Gas Basin to be developed and it’s very important for the country’s future supply of gas. We got a potential in this area of about a Tcf of gas and Premier’s equity is 50%.

We’re going to acquire a new 3D survey this year, this is really to better examine the eastern area of Tolmount and Tolmount East and Far East and also to better image the overburden to help us with our drilling plans. And in the bottom of the picture, you can see the pipeline route to the terminals onshore, and we’ve carried out the necessary route surveys to take our gas to shore.

Turning to Page 17, this is a reminder really of what the platform looks like. I think the key message with the platform is we’re designing it to be as little manned as possible, so it will be not-permanently attended installation, which will move over time to normally unmanned, so it will be designed to be the lowest possible operating costs. The other advantage of not having people on board of course, it’s much better with safety and not involving helicopters and people, so it meets both boxes of cost reduction and safety aspects.

We aim here to do exactly the same in contracting strategy as we’ve followed with Catcher, so we’re using top-notch internationally recognized contractors. We’ve completed the FEED for the offshore elements as you know, we’ve received bids, we’re examining those final bids now and we’ll be making announcements in the coming months about the winning bidders, their names that you will recognize and all highly capable prime contractors.

We’re on track to sanction the project this year and we’ve talked also in the past about our infrastructure partnership, I mean, we’re very pleased with this. We think this is a model a new collaborative model that will open up the way it’s really an enabler for the development of fields here in the UK and elsewhere where you get a real alignment between the group of different parties to create a low-cost structure that will enable also to fields to be developed in the future.

So turning to Page 18 now, we setup the timetable here for the development of the area, as you know, we start with Tolmount Main, but we’re showing the timetable for Tolmount East and then drilling on Tolmount Far East. The map that you can see at the bottom shows in the lighter colors, so the greens and the oranges that shows you the higher parts of Tolmount Main and Tolmount East and Far East and Mongour and the seismic section that you see above demonstrates that the area mostly lies above the gas water contact proven by drilling, and therefore there’s a very large gas filled area that we will be tackling with the progressive development, first of Tolmount Main, then of Tolmount East, which will be a tieback to the Tolmount Main field and then Tolmount Far East and Mongour.

With that, I can pass on to Tony.

Tony Durrant

Thanks, Robin. Perhaps for obvious reasons, the work carried out by the Sea Lion market team in the last couple of years has been somewhat under the radar screen. It’s now time frankly to explain to all our stakeholders the nature of that work, where we are on the project, what remains to be done, how it is that we’ve de-risked the project for Premier and why it is that it’s an economically attractive project for us to pursue.

If we start with the subsurface, 17 wells have been drilled into the Sea Lion area. It is a very well understood reservoir, it is fully appraised and the nature of the North Falklands Basin with some 1 billion barrels of – in place means that even in the downside cases during development drilling, we can simply drill more wells into the Discovery Area and deliver the reserves predicated for the first phase of the project. From an engineering perspective, it’s proven technology.

There were issues often referred to in the early stages of development of an oil business in Falkland Islands, people talked about waxy crude, people talked about metocean conditions, people talked about logistic difficulties, despite the fact that we’ve had a number of successful drilling campaigns, those frankly have been designed into the project or dismissed as not being an issue. The project itself is very straightforward and particularly for Premier, we gained a lot of comfort from the fact that it has a very straightforward and parallel design concept to our Catcher project.

We are now moving really from the first phase of contracting. We’re very well advanced with the principal contractors into the supply chain and logistics chain. There are contracts for helicopters for fixed-wing, for port facilities, for telecommunications, for an operations yard in Stanley. These are all designed into our project concept and we have begun the process of tendering where appropriate, working closely with the Falkland Islands government to deliver on those service contracts. I think there is still much to be gained in terms of reducing our cost level on those secondary contracts.

We have a world-class contractor team lined up to deliver on this project. And although there are competitive processes still going on, we do expect there to be quite an overlap between the chosen contractors for Sea Lion and those that worked successfully for us on the Catcher project. Of course, contractors always do due diligence on a project, but as I’ll come back to in a moment, we’ve in parallel to our discussions on supply of services, we have vendor financing lined up by contract partners. That means they’ve done more than their usual share, I would say of due diligence on the project. They would not be putting up money to help us with the funding of the project unless they were very comfortable with the technical outcome.

And finally, on the regulatory side, where we have a substantially agreed field development plan after a number of iterations with the Falkland Islands government, that plan will now only be updated for a final time as we approach sanction. A huge amount of work has gone into the environmental assessment, very sensitive to the Falkland Islanders. I think our team has gained substantial plaudits from local interested parties in the Falklands for the amount of work we’ve done in that area.

Tomorrow, actually is the final day of public consultation on the environmental impact, all the feedback so far has been extremely positive. And on fiscal commercial terms with the Falkland Islands government themselves, we’ve made very good progress. We’re substantially aligned, obviously for the Falkland Islanders there’s a strong economic interest in getting this project moving forward we are very well aligned with them on that.

So what remains to be done in 2018? Well put simply, it’s funding of the project. I mentioned already that the contractors with whom we’ve been negotiating supply contracts have been asked also to co-fund the project and subject to documentation there will be about $400 million of what we’re terming vendor loan notes, subordinated debt, where the contractors help us to co-fund the project. That will represent about 25% of the funding needed to first oil.

So the task for 2018 is to refocus back on to the senior debt funding. Those conversations started in all seriousness, in 2017 it was necessary for us to put the supply chain contracts in place. We’ll now revert to potential providers of senior debt funding to move the total funding package forward. We’re encouraged by the return of interest from some of the banks into the project finance market. I think that conversation would have been very difficult over 12 to 24 months ago, but we’ve had recent discussions, which are encouraging.

And we’re now going to spend a bulk of 2018 putting together that senior debt funding package. All being well, we’ll be working towards a final investment decision at Premier Board level by year-end and a formal sanction from the Falkland Islands government into 2019. Why are we doing this? It has over $1 billion of NPV value for Premier – net to Premier if we’re successful and of course, I would remind you that this is just Phase 1 of the project in the North Falklands Basin.

Robin Allan

Thank you, Tony. So on Slide 21 now, the key words really take away from this slide are emerging plays, improving hydrocarbon provinces. That’s how we’ve repositioned our exploration effort over the last few years and we are fortunate to have got off to a good start with Mexico and the Zama well and I’ll come on to talk about what’s happening there in a moment. But we’ve also spent time managing our position in Brazil, so we’re in the Ceara Basin there, again classic example of an emerging play in the proven province. We’re starting now to see the justification as to why we got in there in the first place of prospects that are coming out of our work there.

We’ve also won the Andaman II block, which you see there, which we’ve had our eye on for a few years now. We acquired some exclusive rights to seismic, which gave us an advantage over competition here and enabled us to win this particular block and we’ve got a number of direct hydrocarbon indicators shown on the seismic, which encourages us to believe in the multi-Tcf potential of this area. So we’re very excited about Andaman II.

Elsewhere in our portfolio, we’ve looked to hang on to any leads and prospects close to our own infrastructure of course, so as we have got a bank of future opportunities and we showed some of them around Catcher earlier for example. And we’ve also exerted a lot of technical discipline to prune our portfolio to remove wherever possible, unviable exploration and so you see us with a much smaller footprint in the areas that we’re in.

Turning then to Mexico on Page 22 of the slide pack. We just need to turn the slide – the slides are frozen. But I’ll carry on because the slide will be very self-explanatory when you see it. We are very proud obviously of our success in Mexico and I’m happy with our joint venture with Talos and Sierra and as you remember from the previous presentation, we found over 300 meters of oil-filled sandstone, says the height of the shard in oil-filled sandstone and the focus of the joint venture now is to approve, develop and produce as swiftly and as cost effectively as possible.

Now, the field as you know is shared with PEMEX and we’ve been encouraged by the obvious keenness from PEMEX to progress this project quickly and collaboratively with our joint venture and what we’re showing on this slide that is now working – we’re showing the various possible appraisal locations. You’ll remember we didn’t find any water with the first well, we only found oil. We do need to find a water sample. We are sure that there is water underlying it. We’ve got a flat spot and we’re pretty sure that’s where the water is. But we need that water sample to be able to finally design the offshore facilities. So one of the wells will be tracing the water, another well will end up needing to be drilled to the south of where we are and then probably a crystal well and that one might be the location of the first of the PEMEX appraisal wells, the Asab-1 well as named by them.

Turning to Page 23, this slide comes from Talos, probably what results of some of their early engineering work, I mean they’ve already kicked off engineering and whilst we will recognize that we need some of the appraisal information before we can complete a proper FEED process. This shows the sort of development that by best trainers from what is obviously a very-very large oilfield. Talos are working on a Gulf of Mexico standard equipment type of model, so as you probably know in the Gulf of Mexico, they tend to work on a cookie cutter things, you don’t design everything from scratch, you use existing designs for jackets, and wear possible topsides equipment that enables you to reduce costs and reduce the timetable and ease the whole construction process of the project.

We’re only about 70 kilometers from the main terminal, receiving terminal in this part of Mexico, Dos Bocas is another advantage to the shallow water project. And as we move forward with the appraisal development of Zama, we are also actively looking for other opportunities to increase our footprint in Mexico and we’ll proceed, but only on terms of the right and with the right sort of opportunity for us as a company. Antony?

Tony Durrant

Thanks Robin. And so, I hope we’ve given you a few pointers on the strength of the portfolio this morning, the strength of producing asset portfolio will be added to by Catcher and BIGP and also the progress we’ve been making on future projects. To repeat really, the focus of 2018 and 2019 will be cash flow and the reduction of debt as Richard mentioned, we expect to be back to around 7.5 times operating cash flow in terms of leverage covenant by the first quarter of 2019.

Frankly, even if we were pressing ahead today with all our future projects, the money for these projects will not be spent until 2020 and beyond. So we’ll be doing that off a much stronger balance sheet. In terms of news flow in 2018, our focus on getting up to the plateau production with Catcher in the short run, sanction of Tolmount and as Robin was just saying, appraisal of Zama wells starting in the second quarter.

I think that still leaves open a longer-term question, and I noticed that as the industry emerges perhaps from the bottom of the cycle more and more we’re asked the longer-term question, what is your proposition, what is your capital allocation, what is your offering to investors and I think that’s perfectly valid to ask us that question.

Longer-term watchers of Premier will recognize, I think, these strategic guidelines, which frankly have not changed despite the volatility of the sector over the last couple of years. Priority, as we’ve mentioned several times now is to get the balance sheet back in shape. From a producing asset point of view, we’ve got our core operations in the UK and the Natuna Sea broadly defined and certainly, we intend to try and keep the cost of those operations at a minimum.

We’ve seen some very productive investment in those producing assets. They’ve been some of the highest value-adds that we’ve had in the last couple of years despite low prices and we still see discretionary spend on those producing assets of around about $100 million a year adding significant value.

We now have eight FPSO projects around the world, six operated. We do feel we understand the FPSO business. It fits our model because we can lease FPSOs and minimize our capital commitments and of course we’re carrying that forward into the Sea Lion project in particular. In terms of sanctioning development projects, we carry a base investment guideline of greater than 20% IRR at $65 a barrel.

Robin just touched on the exploration strategy already, we’re focusing on proven but underexplored basins, that’s worked very well for us in Mexico and we’re very hopeful about the Andaman Sea Block recently awarded. In terms of capital allocation over the longer term, if we take those strategic guidelines and run them through the model in comparison to our existing portfolio, this is how we see it.

30% of our future cash flows taking the period out to 2024 will be applied to debt reduction and that will be heavily weighted towards the front-end of that period. About 20% to producing assets and that includes abandonment expenditure, but as I said, also some good infill expenditure, about 40% to new projects, leaving about $75 million a year on average for exploration.

For the avoidance of doubt, that allocation to new projects more than covers required equity investment in Sea Lion, Zama and indeed in Tolmount. But let’s be clear, each of these areas, the majority of which is discretionary CapEx needs to be measured against the possibility of returning cash to shareholders.

If we use $65 flat as a guideline, apply that to the capital allocation, what does Premier look like in 7 years’ time. Well on the onset it has positive free cash flow in every year out to 2024, it has production of more than 100,000 barrels a day at the period end, and yes, it has the covenant level of less than one time operating cash flow by period end, which hopefully is good news to the bankers in the room. So I believe anyway that, that combination of oil prices and capital allocation will generate very strong returns for all our stakeholders.

And on that note, I think we will open it up to questions. Nathan?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Nathan Piper

Good morning. Nathan Piper from RBC. Three questions if I may just briefly. And, on the disposals you’ve talked about and you’ve been specific on some of the assets, but I wondered is there a disposal target that you’ve set yourself for this year or is there a kind of rough number that you think you might be able to dispose and then, therefore, realize, just from a debt reduction point of view that would be helpful and interesting?

And on the future projects, I mean, do you have to make decisions on whether you progress Tolmount, Sea Lion, Zama or even Tuna, or can you progress them all over the current equity levels or have you now got a portfolio that requires you to choose between them? And then lastly, a bit more specifically on Sea Lion, when will we hear a bit more clarity on the fiscal term discussions you are having with the Falklands Government?

I think you’ve previously said that, it’s giving you a bit more protection at lower oil prices or something like that, but obviously, specifics would be helpful? And then lastly, I see you’ve got a farm down priced into the funding of the projects. So could you be or can you update us on how any farm down discussions are going or the maturity of any of those, please?

Robin Allan

Disposals, first of all, if I can remember all those. I think Richard described how the current disposal activity acknowledging that we sold $300 million of assets last year is focused on continuing to what I recall tidy up the E.ON portfolio and if you recall, we only paid $120 million for the E.ON portfolio included within that is Huntington, Elgin-Franklin and indeed Tolmount and up to 20,000 barrels a day that we are getting from E.ON, necessarily, therefore, the disposal proceeds are not huge. We’ve already announced $30 million disposal of ETS. I would expect any further disposals, for example, in the Babbage area to be within the $120 million we paid originally, taking into account the assets that we are retaining. But as Richard said, we do expect announcements in the coming weeks on that.

The second question, I think was about timing of decisions. We are ready to sanction the Tolmount project as soon as we satisfactorily completed the discussions with the principal contractors. And that as we said will be a decision that we will take in 2019. On Sea Lion, I think we were also fairly specific on the timing. It is going to take us this year to fully document the supply chain contracts and to negotiate the senior debt funding package. So in terms of final investment decision, we’ve indicated the end of the year for that one with a full government sanction into 2019.

Zama, work going on in parallel to the appraisal program. I think because of the availability of services in the Gulf of Mexico, there is the possibility of more of a fast track development timetable, we’ve not yet stated and don’t have a firm view on a sanction date for Zama, it will obviously be post the appraisal program. So I hope that deals with future sanction decisions and Sea Lion.

On the farm down question and – that remains an option, but to be clear on the slide that I presented earlier, one of the purposes of that slide was to demonstrate that within our own cash flow, even at our existing equity, we can’t fund the Sea Lion project, whether we choose to do so, at the existing equity is a decision for the future.

Nathan Piper

Sorry, just to clarify what about your other fiscal terms with Sea Lion…

Tony Durrant

Yes, that’s right. While we’ve had very substantive discussions with the Falkland Islands Government, it’s an open book discussion. They know the amount of economic return we get and the higher oil prices, they also know that at lower oil prices that return is a lot skinnier. We will determine how we adapt that to their fiscal terms, I think in the run-up to sanction, but that will be relatively late in the process.

James Hosie

Hi, good morning. James Hosie from Barclays. I just – another question of Sea Lion, I mean, how much of the $1.5 billion CapEx do you think is going to be funded from your own balance sheet assuming your current equity stake. And then another one on decommissioning, how much of the $1.4 billion provision in the balance sheet really is to UK assets and to what extent are they going to be offset by tax refunds or rebates?

Tony Durrant

The last one we have, just about $1 billion of that $1.4 billion is UK. We have approximately $300 million of tax history, which we can utilize against that and offset. But point making on that is that, if you look at when we bought the E.ON assets, we had certain dates for abandonment of COP, they’ve been continuing to push right. So rather than saying, we’re going to get a big spike up in ABEX cost, we actually think the $80 million we got here is indicative of about the actual average annual spend over the next decade that may be sometimes slightly higher, sometimes slightly lower and obviously, we’ll get bit of a lag effect on the tax history, but that will basically smooth out the ABEX costs. And you got two assets in Catcher, which we hope will be a long life asset and Elgin-Franklin, which is 2035 abandonment not that too big chunks of that $1 billion liability.

Tony Durrant

On the Sea Lion question, you have seen on the page I think that 25% of the funding, we envisaged from what was called on the page, the upstream contribution. Obviously, that potentially includes Rockhopper as well, as currently owned. Let’s state the obvious, there are three sources of funding for that 25%, there is our existing cash flow, there is an incoming partner, or there is new equity. We haven’t taken a decision on which we will do. But the point of the slide was to show that our cash flows, the big left-hand column were sufficient to fund that if that’s the way we choose to go.

David Mirzai

David Mirzai from Deutsche Bank. Couple of questions. First on Tolmount. Just hindsight, I remember looking at them before, you have a discovery up to North of Mongour successful well. But if – you know, I look at the production contribution of that, it seems very, very thin for a well you have drilled when compared to Tolmount East, Tolmount Far East for two compartments that you haven’t drilled. So just want to try and understand what the risks are around reservoirs in that area and getting from to 540 to the Tcf?

Robin Allan

So in terms of the 540, that’s in Tolmount Main, so then the – as you go East, there is a large area, we are predicting a thinner overall sandstone. But actually, we have upsides both at Mongour and Tolmount East and for that matter Toumount Far East, we not putting in the numbers now. That’s why we are doing the new 3D to better image the sandstones in that area. So Mongour – the well was drilled, it has a poorish quality finished sand, but away from the well, what we’re seeing on the reasonable, but not great quality size we got, is the potential of there to be thicker sands in the area. So it’s all about the development of the Leman Sandstones and their qualities.

So it’s thickness and permeability and porosity that will determine what the reserves actually will be. We put in pretty conservative numbers at this stage and so – I mean personally, I think there’ll be – we’ll upgrade, but we are not going to do that until we’ve seen the seismic and drilled the extra wells. So Tolmount East will be the first well. There is still a bit of a discussion going internally whether that should be drilled as a keeper, because we know, we are going to find gas and sand there. The question is whether we should drill it as more of an appraisal or just straightforward as development time straight back. In the case of Mongour and Tolmount Far East, we’ll wait and review the seismic before deciding how best to appraise those areas.

David Mirzai

And I roll up my last couple of questions both to Richard and Tony. First, I suppose on the cash flow that you kind of projected ago now, I can probably do my sums when I’m back at my desk, but you also mentioned that CapEx would be expected to come down from the second half of the year. How much would you envisage a normal CapEx program be in 2019 without any of these programs and I suppose leaving on from that, your predecessor, Tony, took a big risk on Solan and effectively got the company into the situation it faced itself last year. This isn’t so much question of capital allocation or dividends, more risk tolerance, are you really prepared to bet the bank by taking Sea Lion on that current terms.

Tony Durrant

You can imagine that we are acutely sensitive to not repeating the mistakes of Solan, but I think – that was really one of the points of my slide, we’re trying to derisk the Sea Lion project in every way we can and the way we can is by having a lot more barrels than we’re developing in the first phase by taking a group of world-class contractors that we are very comfortable with by the design concept, which is very familiar to us, having been through a number of FPSO projects. Frankly, none of those were available to us in the Solan project and we’ve learned that lesson. And what was your first question, David?

Richard Rose

The CapEx going forward. Yes I mean in 2019, we actually have a very low level of committed CapEx with Catcher completing. The only sanction development project we’ve actually got ongoing beyond Catcher at the moment is BIGP and we are anticipating that would be about $60 million in 2019, you add on infill programs on Elgin Franklin, rest of the portfolio plus some minor exploration commitments we have still with E.ON portfolio, you’re probably only looking at committed spend next year as we sit at the moment of about $150 million. Clearly the actual spend will depend on other levels of activity that we finalize through this year.

Werner Riding

Werner, Peel Hunt. Richard, brief one for you. Chinguetti, could you tell us please what the gross OpEx number is and how that’s phased over the next three years?

Richard Rose

Actually, I need to dig that out. This year, we’re spending $20 million and that’s effectively removal of the FPSO, flushing of the umbilicals and suspending the wells. So it’s $20 million net this year I need to dig that out actually, but we’ll get you. I mean it’s – I’m not going to give you, it’s not a huge number and its actually phased out. We’re not planning on drilling for good 18, 24 months, so the remaining expenditure is going to be a couple of years down the line, but I’ll dig out the exact number.

Werner Riding

Just said – I guess just going back to Sea Lion for a moment and a follow-on from some of the earlier questions. If we take that Sea Lion is the biggest CapEx out in front of you at the moment, and it looks like you’ve designed a seven-year cycle in terms of your capital allocation and given that the Falkland government is going to sanction in 2021 and given the fact that there is $1.5 billion CapEx before first oil, you got $400 million of vendor note, so that leaves about a billion of senior debt to be put in place. Can you give us some sense of post 2020 when that capital – if you decide to go that route and you don’t get a farm out, what your kind of capital allocation will be from those senior notes, in other words, when do you first start spending the money again?

Robin Allan

So just to clarify $1.5 billion to first oil, let’s use that number. What we put up there was 50% of senior debt lending from banks or export credit agencies, plus the vendor notes 25% around about $400 million. So the equity contribution if you want to put it that way from the upstream partnership about 25%, call it again $400 million rounding. I think inevitably, the equity money needs to go in first in the project that’s how lenders will work. So this money will be going into the project sometime in 2020 and 2021, particularly in that time, it will be associated with the development drilling program. Does that answer your question there.

James Carmichael

James Carmichael from Peel Hunt. Just clearly on the abandonment, you mentioned $80 million gross per year, I think somewhere in the text, it mentions that’s pre-cost recovery and tax credit, so just wondering how we should think maybe about that net number each year? On Tolmount, mentions in there, the total project costs of $20 per BOE, just wondering whether that’s gross project or net including the carrying and the tarrifs? And then also just on Sea Lion, just wondering if you could – if you’re in a position to elaborate on perhaps determine the costs of the senior and subordinated debt that you are looking at? Thanks.

Tony Durrant

On the ABEX question, yes $80 million this year majority is UK., little bit in Mauritania. There will be a lag effect in terms of we have to obviously file our tax returns and then you get basic tax recovered from the government 12 months after those tax returns. So I mean, we’re modeling it as effect in 18, 24-month lag between those proceeds – between spending the money and actually recovering in terms of tax and tax recovery. So going forward, you have that lag effect in your model, but we talk about cost recovery, because we have certain abandonment cost in these, et cetera which is cost recoverable, we don’t have many of those this year, so it’s effectively the tax covenant on the UK. – UK. part. Your last question on debt costs, I think we would like to leave that for another time, it’s confidential negotiations at the moment in terms of debt conversations and the other one was Tolmount.

Richard Rose

Tolmount, to be clear, the $20 a barrel number mentioned in the presentation includes both CapEx and OpEx. So that’s life of your total project cost. In terms of CapEx guidance, the number we previously gave gross was $550 million for the project and we’re negotiating very hard to keep to that number.

Mark Wilson

Hi, good morning. Mark Wilson, Jefferies. The presentation talks to disposals, quite a lot but over the years, Premier, I would say has acquired very well, E.ON goes without saying, but Huntington and Catcher both came out of Oilexco. Are there any acquisition opportunities out there you see in the market or – and aside from that maybe you could just describe, how you see the current M&A environment.

Tony Durrant

Yes, we’d love to find another E.ON. I would say anything we look at, it’s difficult to meet the metrics we’ve achieved on E.ON, but that isn’t stopping us looking. We do have this natural tax synergy I would say in the UK. We have significant backlog of tax losses and allowances. We will use those up with Catcher and Tolmount, but obviously over time and we could accelerate the utilization of those through a producing asset acquisition in the UK. and we’re looking very hard at that I would say. In terms of the general market, I think there are quite a lot of assets on the market in the UK. and maybe we’re guilty of having seen too many assets over too many years, I suspect we will be quite choosy. But, yes we’re looking hard at the UK. acquisition and there is that tax synergy available to us. Stephane?

Stephane Foucaud

Stephane Foucaud, GMP FirstEnergy. A question – one questions, the first one is on Tuna, you talk about looking for a farming partner to finance appraisal. I was wondering if you could provide some more detail with sort of terms you’re looking for, sort of the familiarizing purposes. How much interest being sold versus how much carry? And second on Tolmount East, what will be the residual CapEx of that on top of Tolmount Main? Thank you.

Tony Durrant

The residual CapEx that we carry on Tolmount East, I think is $100 million, but I would say that we haven’t scrubbed that down, we would hope to reduce that when we come to contracting, it is of course a subsea tieback to what will then be existing facilities. So hopefully that can be done cheaper when we come to rig contracting et cetera. On Tuna, you are right, we got 65% at Tuna. I think the prospects for development of Tuna moved forward quite significantly with the gas contract agreement between Indonesia and Vietnam, which we put in place last year. We decided therefore off the back of that to open a data room for farming partners, 65% obviously gives us quite a lot of equity to play with and that process is going on as we speak and we’ll see what comes out of it, we don’t have a fixed being on what terms we require to go ahead with that. In an ideal world, of course, we would get substantial funding in for the appraisal program, which is still planned for 2019.

Stephane Foucaud

CapEx value of the appraisal program in your view?

Tony Durrant

Various cost of the well is about $80 million, if I remember, two wells.

Stephane Foucaud

Two wells. Thank you.

Tony Durrant

Any more questions? Nathan, back to Nathan.

Nathan Piper

Terribly sorry to come back. I wanted to ask you, but I forget about in the first part – first instance was around Catcher plateau, so you have – you are going out towards plateau, how long will the plateau last? And I guess in the context of the tieback opportunities you got in Solan, what should we consider the length of the plateau to be when you conceive of what could be tieback?

Tony Durrant

I think what we model is 2 years, 2.5 years plateau, but very much depend on production performance over time, as you can tell I think from our general demeanor, we’re optimistic having seen the initial results from the producing wells, but that will remain to be seen over time. The better performance from the wells, the higher the reserves, the longer the plateau, but we currently model 2 years, 2.5 years.

Nathan Piper

To be clear that includes Catcher North and Laverda tiebacks and…

Tony Durrant

No, it doesn’t. That’s just sanctioned reserves.

Tony Durrant

Thank you very much, everybody, for attending. Thank you, everyone, who is listening on the phone. Of course, we’re available for more questions later today and going forward. Thank you.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.