Chart Industries Riding A Recovery, But Also Shifting The Business In Meaningful Ways

LNG exports from the U.S. still offer growth potential for Chart, but the outlook for commercial LNG fueling stations has dimmed.

Chart Industries is benefiting from a recovery in energy-related capital spending and industrial activity, but acquisitions have also broadened its addressable market and added more service revenue.

Chart Industries (GTLS) shares were hammered during the downturn in energy and process industries but are already up about 4x from the early 2016 bottom as the company has benefited from recovering demand in natural gas processing and recovering demand for industrial gasses. Better still, not only has management expanded and diversified its business with the Hudson deal, management seems more interested in backfilling the service and aftermarket opportunities.

With the shares up so strongly (up 80% in the last 12 months), I'm not too surprised that I don't see a lot of low-hanging value here. There are still meaningful opportunities in LNG and I believe the market often underrates the company's core industrial gas business, but today's valuation looks pretty reasonable for a company that should generate mid-single-digit revenue growth and double-digit FCF growth over the next decade.

Pivoting Toward Service And Aftermarket?

As I've written in the past in reference to companies like Atlas Copco (OTCPK:ATLKY) and Alfa Laval (OTCPK:ALFVY), aftermarket parts and service can be a lucrative, cash-rich revenue stream for industrial companies. Historically, Chart Industries has not had all that much exposure - aftermarket revenue was about 5% or so of its mix prior to the Hudson deal, and Hudson's aftermarket-rich mix (close to 40%) will still only lift that contribution to around 10% or so.

As Chart Industries' products typically have long service lives (10 years or more for vacuum insulated containment vessels and 20 years or more for many heat exchanger products) and refurbishment and maintenance represents a meaningful revenue stream relative to the initial sales price - a single refurbishment of a vacuum containment vessel can cost around one-third of the initial price - this is too large of an opportunity to ignore.

Growing the service business isn't just about growing the annual revenue number. While companies will defer some maintenance during downturns (this certainly happened during the recent oil/gas and mining industry downturns), service operations do still help reduce some of the cyclicality of capex-driven revenue contributors. Likewise, not only does service revenue often generate attractive margins it can also help mitigate some of the sharp margin de-leverage that comes with cyclical downturns.

Building a stronger service operation doesn't happen overnight. The good news is that Chart Industries generally won't be trying to displace large companies like Alfa Laval, SPX Flow (FLOW) (both of which compete in heat exchangers), Worthington (WOR), Air Products (APD), and so on. More often than not, this work is handled by smaller regional operators who focus more or less solely on service.

Chart Industries has bought three of these companies in the last year, with Skaff Cryogenics being the most recent deal (January 2018). Expanding this operation is likely to require further staffing additions and/or more deals, which will have some near-term margin consequences, but longer term this is a good opportunity to expand revenue at good margins and deepen its relationship with customers.

The LNG Outlook - Foggy With A Chance For Meaningful Growth

Two of Chart Industries' prior major potential drivers - LNG liquefaction and retail/commercial fueling - are both looking at much more uncertain futures now, though the former is still likely to grow.

The downturn in the energy sector certainly stalled the progress toward major LNG exports from the U.S., even though the U.S. continues to enjoy attractive low-cost sources of natural gas. While demand continues to look attractive (Chinese LNG demand grew nicely in 2017 and imports into Japan and Western Europe still look attractive), the downturn made it considerably harder for these export projects to secure funding on attractive terms.

There are still numerous projects on the books, though, and Chart Industries has won business with the likes of Magnolia LNG, Venture Global's Calcasieu Pass, and most recently Tellurian's (TELL) Driftwood LNG project. Despite the push-outs, there should still be numerous opportunities for Chart Industries to sell its heat exchangers and cold boxes into these projects, and perhaps even more so if funding challenges lead to design changes favoring smaller-capacity trains (where Chart Industries is often more competitive).

I do believe LNG export projects still represent a solid growth opportunity for Chart Industries over the next two to five years. I'm less confident about the outlook for retail and commercial fueling.

Chart Industries did quite well in years past selling a wide range of equipment needed to build LNG fueling stations to Chinese customers like PetroChina (PTR) as the Chinese government actively promoted LNG-fueled vehicles as a means towards reducing pollution and oil consumption. A few years ago, it looked as though there were bright prospects for a similar buildout in the U.S. to service commercial trucks, but there has been a lot less progress here than once expected.

While there are LNG-powered trucks on the roads, it seems the focus has shifted more toward ongoing improvements in diesel engine performance and development of viable electric trucks. I'm still skeptical about the prospects for long-haul electric trucks, and I don't think the commercial LNG opportunity is dead, but there's a lot less bullishness about this opportunity - which may not be such a bad thing for Chart Industries' stock, as expectations may be washed out now to a point where it could offer some upside down the road.

Along similar lines, there could still be worthwhile opportunities in marine LNG fuel. With new restrictions on commercial ship engine emissions, new-builds are starting to skew more towards LNG propulsion, creating a growing market opportunity for Chart Industries to serve with its equipment.

The Opportunity

Chart Industries has seen its revenue recover strongly in the last two quarters with double-digit organic revenue growth and strong growth in orders. That, in turn, has also driven much better operating leverage and stronger improvements in EBITDA and operating income.

I don't expect this pace of growth to continue all that long, but I do see improving end-market health for natural gas processing as well as healthy demand for industrial gasses. In expecting single-digit growth over the next five years and mid-single-digit growth over the next decade, the company's Energy and Chemicals segment is likely to grow at a high single-digit rate on demand in gas processing and LNG.

I believe Chart Industries can get back to 30% gross margins, but I'm less confident that will return to the mid-30%s peak of roughly a decade ago. Likewise, I don't expect a return to high-teens operating margins (at least not on a sustained basis), but I do believe Chart Industries can get to the mid-teens on a sustained basis, supporting 20% annualized growth from 2017. All of this should distill down to high single-digit FCF margins (and mid-teens FCF growth), with the company getting to 10% around the mid-to-late 2020s.

The Bottom Line

Good companies do have a way of outperforming, but investors should remember that the company is leveraged to manufacturing and industrial production and does have cyclical exposure. Strong growth in export-driven LNG projects would help offset that cyclicality, as would growth in service and aftermarket revenue, but these shares have suffered in the past from inflated expectations and analysts who overlooked that cyclicality. If my cash flow projections are roughly accurate, Chart Industries' shares look pretty fairly-valued today and it would be a name to consider more strongly on a pullback.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.