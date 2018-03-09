The inflation behind inflation

Unexpected trends in housing costs are contributing to recent inflation surprises

By David Lyle, Head of Residential Mortgage-Backed Securities Credit and James Ong, Senior Macro Strategist. Posted on Expert Investment Views: Invesco US Blog.

February began with a sell-off in equity, fixed income and other markets, putting an abrupt end to a long period of low volatility. In our view, the catalyst was the January wage growth report, which surprised to the upside and led to worries of accelerating inflation. The January Consumer Price Index (CPI) also posted above-consensus readings and exceeded Invesco Fixed Income estimates. While the reaction was contained and most markets have since recovered significantly, we continue to watch inflation because it is a primary factor affecting US Federal Reserve (Fed) policy decisions and market conditions. Our analysis suggests that trends in housing costs are contributing to the recent inflation surprises.

Housing inflation is in our sights

We at Invesco Fixed Income maintain our base case view that inflation will remain low this year at around 1.9%. However, the current focus on the potential for inflation warrants further investigation. What are the possible explanations for the higher-than-expected January CPI and what could realign inflation with our views? In addition, what are the factors that could prove us wrong and cause inflation to accelerate? Much of the divergence between our expectations and the higher CPI centers on the housing sector (classified as "shelter" in the CPI report), which constitutes 33% of the headline CPI index and 42% of the core index.1

We predicted that overall inflation would remain low in early 2018 due in part to slowing growth in shelter costs. Construction of apartment buildings has been elevated since the financial crisis and remained high in 2017, with many units set to come to market in 2018. At the same time, rental vacancy rates increased through the third quarter of 2017 after bottoming in mid-2016, an indication that supply had begun to exceed demand. These forces have depressed year-over-year apartment rent growth from a post-crisis high of 5.8% in December 2015 to 3.6% in December 2017.2

Shelter prices surprisingly firm

We have been expecting these developments to lead to lower overall inflation, as they have in past cycles, but the January CPI report did not reflect such a trend. Instead, shelter costs rose 0.3% month-over-month, in line with the overall rate of core inflation.3 On a year-over-year basis, shelter inflation has outpaced core inflation since 2012, and was stable in the second half of 2017 after slowing over the first half of the year.

Source: Bloomberg L.P. US CPI Urban Consumers Owner's Equivalent Rent year-over-year, data from Jan. 1, 2008, to Jan. 31, 2018.

Diving deeper into the data, we see that the two main components of shelter CPI - owners' equivalent rent (OER) and rent of primary residence (RPI) - remained firm. The trend in OER has been relatively flat, while growth in RPI has accelerated over the last five months.

Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Jan. 1, 2015 to Jan. 31, 2018. Owner's equivalent rent is the price that homeowners would pay or charge to rent their homes. Rent of primary residence is a survey of rent prices. These are the two main data points used to evaluate the change in the shelter (housing) cost component of the Consumer Price Index.

Three possible reasons for the elevated CPI

In retrospect, we can offer three possible explanations for why softer rent growth has not shown up in recent inflation reports and why CPI data may continue to reflect higher-than-expected increases in shelter prices.

First, labor market strength (which has led to clearer indications of wage acceleration) combined with tax reform may be supporting rents by boosting renter confidence about take-home pay, giving landlords additional pricing power.

Second, tax reform has also reduced incentives for owning a home. New limits on mortgage interest and state and local tax deductions may be benefiting rental sentiment.

Third, while the recent supply of apartments has been elevated, the availability of single-family homes is quite limited. This has two major implications: 1) rent for single-family properties is particularly strong, partly mitigating weakness in apartment rents in the CPI data and 2) outsized home price appreciation resulting from tight supply has turned potential homebuyers into renters.

We believe rental price (and CPI) growth should slow

Our base case for the number of Fed hikes in 2018 is three, but we recognize that higher-than-expected inflation readings, especially within the housing sector, pose a risk of faster monetary policy normalization. While any of the above factors could continue to benefit rents, a further increase in vacancies and a decline in apartment rent indicators should eventually slow the rate of CPI growth, in our view. Additionally, home price appreciation may slow as higher mortgage rates impact affordability, reducing a tailwind for rents. Finally, some of the recent strength in rents could be related to last summer's hurricanes, and this benefit should dissipate over time.

In our view, these factors should eventually slow the pace of rent growth and keep overall inflation in check.

US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Dec. 31, 2017. REIS Inc., Apartments Real Estate Effective Rent ($) US Metro Total. US Bureau of Labor Statistics, Feb. 14, 2018.

Blog header image: DrimaFilm/Shutterstock.com

