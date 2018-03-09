Cloudera: Cloud Technology Could Lead To Explosive Growth

Cloudera (CLDR) is breaking out higher as investor enthusiasm grows for a potentially high growth company. CLDR is a newly public company, but is already breaking out higher from a well-formed base pattern following initial selling pressure. The company is built on an innovative concept for enterprise cloud-based data solutions. Its use of secure data analysis is leading to strong market demand for its platform. I am buying stock in the name, with an eye on my stop-loss point, fully expecting it to never be touched.

Price Action

Although the company is relatively new, its share price has formed a solid base, and looks to be breaking out higher. Below are both short- and long-term charts of CLDR. On its hourly chart, the company looks to have formed a bottom after coming under pressure in the months following its IPO.

The stock's recent breakout above $19 is significant as that level had acted as strong resistance in recent months. CLDR is built on the foundation of revolutionary technology and cloud-based solutions. Although it is not widely covered in the analyst community, it continues to grow as demand for its services are strong, which is fueling investor optimism. I am buying stock in the name, with a stop-loss point at $19. If the company is truly on a strong growth trajectory, its share price should move higher from this breakout.

Newly public growth companies that are built more on promise than current fundamental results thrive on enthusiasm, and this is how I am trading it. Should enthusiasm wane, it will prove my investment thesis incorrect, forcing me to sell at the stop-loss point.

Source: Trading View

Fundamental Narrative

CLDR is benefiting from growing market demand driven by powerful secular trends in artificial intelligence, hybrid and multi-cloud architectures, and IoT. The company operates a data management, machine learning, and analytics software platform in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

In the recent quarter, AI and cloud architecture contributed to revenue of $94.6 million, representing year-over-year growth of 41%. Its subscription software revenue also grew 48% year-over-year. The results reflect the high growth market driven by an ever increasing digitally connected world, according to management.

CLDR now has more than 50 large enterprise customers with annual recurring revenue in excess of $1 million, collectively contributing to roughly half of the company's subscription software revenue.

The company's success thus far can largely be attributed to its customers' desire for a solution that removes the complexity of managing underlying cloud computation and storage layers. For example, enterprise CIO or CDO's are required by law to protect sensitive user data. The data however, is essential for high-value business applications. Enterprises need to be able to process new data as it arrives, clean it, and enhance it. They also need to be able to query it, or to do statistical analyses or to train machine learning models.

Most legacy applications are siloed, meaning that at every step, there are new security and identity systems. This leads to operations staff being forced to create multiple copies of data. Data replication and movement increase risk, management complexity, and cost.

CLDR's SDX solves this problem by eliminating the need to copy or move data. It ensures consistent security, governance and management, regardless of the physical location of the data. CLDR uses a single, centralized security service, a single system for defining and enforcing access and use policies, and a shared metadata repository so that whatever processing or analysis that is being done, all of the data is shared, according to management.

Moreover, all of the analytic and processing engines provided will integrate natively with S3 and ADLS. Therefore, enterprise users can meet all of their regulatory and governance requirements while running any form of analysis. Its customers get the advantages of public cloud infrastructure across different workloads without the complexity and risk.

All of this is spectacularly innovative, and is already gaining traction among some of the world's largest enterprises. This is highlighted by the fact that CLDR added 23 net new Global 8000 customers over the past quarter.

Although CLDR is a relatively new public company, it has a lot of potential due to the nature of its technology and the demand that exists in the market for it currently. Investors should continue to bid shares higher as growth and enthusiasm grow.

Conclusion

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.