6% Qualified Current Yield, 6% Yield-To-Worst, Plus Interest Rate Protection From A Stable Financial Company

We view them as a useful tool in a rising interest rate environment and will suggest two products which could find their rightful place in your portfolio.

This galaxy of the Preferred Stock Universe has yet to become normally valued in comparison to others.

Over the last few weeks Fixed-to-Floating preferred stocks got hit and many have not fully recovered yet, thus we believe that there are bargains among them.

Introduction

The recent market correction and sell-off in treasuries brought a new trend to fixed income. I cannot say that this is a big surprise, because for the last several years most of us were only complaining how overvalued everything is. What is very important in this kind of environment is to understand what is the real fear and to find stocks that just got hit in sympathy.

We will kick off by examining some of the risks which preferred stocks entail and then proceed with a brief introduction of the company and the related products which caught our attention.

Credit Risk

If a company's profitability keeps on worsening until a certain point, preferred stock holders start to worry about their investment. On the other hand, newcomers are being lured in by higher yield with the associated risks. In the current situation there are two very suitable examples of credit risk:

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE: CBL) and its preferred stocks:

Source: Google Finance

This is the CBL case. The common stock has been in a downtrend for a very long time. You do not need to be an expert to understand that something is wrong with the company. Preferred stock holders were armed with a lot of time to react.

AmTrust Financial Services (NASDAQ: AFSI) and its preferreds:

Source: Google Finance

Here the situation is similar - preferred stock holders had a lot of time to react. There was plenty of turmoil around AFSI long before 'taking private' was a phrase associated with it.

That, however, was the tipping point for most investors involved with the preferreds and while the common stock was rather pinned to a certain price level, the former went through a roller coaster and lost any correlation to it.

It might not be the perfect example, but essentially danger looms around the dividend payments of these products and many would be reluctant to place their trust in this management team's promises.

A bare touch on the surface almost got us off-topic, so let us shift our focus to fixed income instruments we would actually be interested in.

IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) is the issuer in question and here is a chart similar to the previous ones shown:

Source: Google Finance

It is a representative of one of the best performing sectors over the last 5 years. In the coming lines, I will try to convince you and myself that the preferred stocks of IBKC offer a decent value and are worthy of a spot in our portfolios.

What Are IBKCO And IBKCP?

These two tickers stand for IBERIABANK's two Fixed-to-Floating preferred stocks. To break it down, this means that their distribution rate is fixed until a certain date (usually the Call Date), when it changes to a floating rate with a spread above the 3-month LIBOR. The products also become callable on that date, so one can assume that if it is economical for the company to redeem them, it will. Here are the most relevant metrics of the 2 preferred stocks:

Source: Author's database

There are 2 significant differences:

- IBKCO becomes callable a year earlier than IBKCP.

- IBKCO's spread over LIBOR is 4.26% compared to 4.92% for IBKCP.

The dividends for both are Qualified and you can examine the other metrics related to them in the screenshot above.

To give you a better idea of the aforementioned stocks, below you can find a Daily chart of each:

Source: Barchart.com - IBKCP Daily Chart (1 year)

Even someone who does not care about the metrics and actually seeing this product as an investment would find the charts interesting.

Source: Barchart.com - IBKCO Daily Chart (1 year)

So far so good, but there are quite a few things we should go through before 'buying the dip' in these two.

As 'credit risk' was mentioned multiple times in the beginning of this article, there is one rather simple way to avoid it - invest your money in fixed income products by stable companies. This might seem somewhat sketchy in the long-term, as one cannot really grab a crystal ball and see the future, but choosing wisely now and keeping an eye on the common stock should suffice.

The Company



IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) is a southeast financial institution that primarily earns its money by "normal" banking operations. Attracting deposits and loaning them to the public. Here is the composition by states:

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by IBERIABANK Corporation

There are no fancy derivatives in the balance sheet, there is no mystery while reading the reports of the company. The company depends on its net interest margin to earn its stable profits:

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by IBERIABANK Corporation

The tax reform affected GAAP EPS, because of deferred tax assets. This is supposed to be a one time event so one should really concentrate on Core EPS, or at least I would. Speaking of net interest income, it is quite stable and the bank seems prepared for future rate increases:

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by IBERIABANK Corporation

The small deviation in NII caused by the yield curve fluctuations will most likely have no effect on the credit quality of the preferred stock. What would bring credit risk is bad credit quality of the loan portfolio. It was Energy exposure everyone was worried about, so the bank reports only 3% energy-related exposure. Very soon we may start worrying about exposure to Retailers.

In fact the bank missed its provision guidance last quarter and this might be worrying but in this case it was only $4M. Not a large miss on a $20B portfolio. The non-performing assets do not look scary at all:

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by IBERIABANK Corporation

Even the hurricanes could not mess up with IBKC.

As for regulated ratios, everything is in-line with regulations and it is unlikely that this will change in the future. The bank is expanding its operations by merger activity:

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by IBERIABANK Corporation

This usually is a bullish sign for any company, unless you are RBS and have the financial crisis in front of you. With the current optimism around the world, with all bank regulations, with the never ending rally in the market, with inflation on the horizon, banks are supposed to be as strong as never before. The guidance for 2018 of IBKC is "stable" as they describe their credit quality:

Source: SEC.gov - Form 8-K by IBERIABANK Corporation

If the guidance turns out to be true, preferred stock holders have absolutely no reason to worry about credit risk in the current year. The interest rate spread is doing its job even while you sleep. So far so good, but do not forget that this is a bank. Banks are either doing very well or very poorly.

This can change all of a sudden. In Finance, as in life, negative outcomes may arise where you expect them the least. This is the one reason for which I do not like common stocks. You never know what you have missed in your research. Preferred stocks are laggards, as shown earlier in the article and one should always monitor the common stock behavior, and cover his preferred stock position on any material weakness in the common stock's performance. I would really care more about this compared to credit ratings. Here is one of my favorite thoughts related to this matter:

The market always knows why it is selling and never knows why it is buying.

Be prepared with a reaction. To make things easy, monitor the sector as well.

Sector Comparison

Source: FinViz.com

These are the institutions that can make our alarm bells ring loud:

Source: Google Finance

A problem with any of these can be a warning sign, as bank-related problems have the tendency to spread. What I find really interesting is that all of these banks trade at almost equal forward P/E ratios. Probably the market knows how to value them.

Preferred Stock Comparison



There are not that many preferred stocks issued by southeast banks. Here is the full list from our database:

Source: Author's database

It is obvious that BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) is the big BBB rated player here. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) and F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) are the non-rated, small players and they pay the price for that.

I cannot say that a small bank like IBKC offers equal credit quality as BBT, but I do think the current valuation of the two preferred stocks provides a certain alpha to be generated. The important feature which they posses that separates them, RF-B and FNB-E, from the group is that they are Fixed-to-Floating.

Their place on the yield curve can be found here:

Source: Author's database

Currently IBKCP provides the highest yield to worst of all financial fixed to floating preferred stocks that the market treats as redemptions. Or said in other words - products whose Call Option are likely to be exercised by the issuer as soon as possible.

Not so long ago IBKCO and IBKCP were trading more in line with STT-G, WTFCM and VLY-A:

Source: Screenshot from our Report for January

Here is the statistical deviation of IBKCP to STT-G

Source: Author's software

It is not very spectacular, but the whole fixed-to-floating sector is starting to retrace and IBKCP still has a seller, while I believe that we took out the seller in IBKCO just recently.

Securities that are probable redemptions, which is the case with all the preferred stocks in the picture above, are expected to narrow their credit spreads if the lower rated security has a higher chance of redemption. IBKCO for example has the highest chance of redemption based on its LIBOR spread. This has to result in a narrower yield spread to higher quality names. This was the case until very recently. I do like many of the fixed-to-floating preferred stocks currently, but the real "Alpha" can be generated in the low volume IBKCO and IBKCP.

Interest Rate Risk



Recently I was on a journey, exploring the relation of preferred stock yields in comparison to the yield curve, and concluded that the more the financial sector improves, the more the risk spreads will narrow to compensate for any interest rate risk.

I view any 6% fixed rate preferred stock from a sound financial institution to be a bargain currently and it is hard to find such products. IBKCO and IBKCP not only provide yields close to 6%, but they bear no interest rate risk. This is very true with a flattening yield curve and their floating feature which will 'activate' in 7 and 8 years respectively.

So there are two main scenarios:

The company redeems them at their Call Date - or - they remain outstanding.

In the first scenario, the interest rate risk is limited by the relatively short investment horizon. Essentially, both preferred stocks become very similar to term preferred stocks.

IBKCO currently has a 5.7% Yield-to-Call for 8 years of holding. This yield is qualified so the equivalent yield is somewhere around 7%. Being a fixed income preferred stock until its Call Date, IBKCO cannot be compared with fixed rate preferred stocks, because they carry much more interest rate risk. One can say that he can earn 5.7% YTC by a higher quality fixed rate preferred stock in a shorter term and this may well be the case, but this can be achieved by taking a much higher interest rate risk. STL-A for example has been one of my favorite picks since it emerged from the depths after a merger, changed its name and confused the sellers who were selling it at $25.30. Still, albeit being a good bet STL-A brings a lot more risk than IBKCO. On top of that, who cares about credit risk in financials currently?

The same applies to IBKCP with its 5.80% Yield-to-Call and 7 years until the first possible redemption - on the Call Date.

The more unlikely, second scenario is that IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) do not redeem these two issues immediately on their respective Call Dates. In truth, it is pretty hard to imagine what the preferred stock landscape will look like in almost ten years from now on, so there is almost no point in theorycrafting in this regard. And if LIBOR does continue its rise while this institution maintains a healthy financial status, allowing it to potentially refinance, there is not much doubt that IBKCO and IBKCP will be redeemed.

Bottom Line



IBKCO and IBKCP were at prices of ~$26.50, when first mentioned in the marketplace chat, are a great way to lock near 6% Qualified Yield-to-Worst, taking advantage of a strong financial sector that has totally changed its way of doing business compared to 2008 (just a joke - it is all the same, just making less money) while eliminating interest rate risk.

Conclusion

In spite of the wide variety seen in the preferred stock universe, there are not so many products which catch our eye in terms of basic metrics and fundamentals, such as the LIBOR spread feature of the two instruments mentioned. That being said, we believe that this opportunity might have been presented to us by a not-so-well informed seller who simply unloaded a basket of a portfolio without paying sufficient attention to every different product. And there definitely is relative value to be found by adding either of these preferreds to your investments, regardless of your time horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBKCO, IBKCP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.