CGG's (CGG) CEO Jean-Georges Malcor on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CGG (NYSE:CGG) Q4 2017 Earnings Conference Call March 9, 2018 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Catherine Leveau - Head of Investor Relations

Jean-Georges Malcor - CEO

Stephane-Paul Frydman - SVP, Finance & Strategy, Group CFO

Analysts

Lillian Starke - Morgan Stanley

Guillaume Delaby - Societe Generale

Synnove Gjonnes - Pareto

Baptiste Lebacq - Natixis

Julien Raffelsbauer - Cantor Fitzgerald

Jean-Francois - ODDO

Carlos Santos - Goldman Sachs

Catherine Leveau

Good morning, and welcome to this presentation of CGG Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results. My name is Catherine Leveau, Head of Investor Relations. The quarterly financial information including the press release, the presentation, and a streaming audio webcast of this call are available on our website at www.cgg.com.

Some of the information contains forward-looking statements including without limitation statements about CGG plans, strategies and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risk and uncertainties that may change at any time, and therefore the actual results may differ materially from those that were expected.

The call today is being hosted from Paris, where Mr. Georges Malcor, CEO; and Mr. Stephane-Paul, Group CFO, will provide an overview of the fourth quarter and full year 2017, as well as provide comments on our outlook. Following the overview, we will be pleased to take your questions.

And now, I will turn the call over to Jean-Georges.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Thank you, Catherine. And ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in this conference call this morning. Our presentation will cover different important topics, our Q4 2017 results and full year operational and financial results on one hand, and the delivery of our financial restructuring on the other hand.

So, going on starting with Q4 2017, I am on slide 5 of the presentation. Let me summarize briefly our Q4 achievements. The results were clearly better this quarter. We posted another year-over-year growth in revenues with solid EBITDAs driven by strategic acquisition multi-client on sales, stronger volumes in equipment and good operational performances overall.

Our Group revenue were at $401 million up 22% compared to Q4 2016. GGR revenue were boosted by solid multi-client after-sales performance driven themselves by licensing rounds in Brazil and North Sea. Equipment revenue were showing a very strong volume increase and contractual data acquisition revenue were lower this quarter in Marine as 75% of the fleet was dedicated this quarter to multi-client surveys.

Our EBITDAs were at $134 million, up 34% year-on-year and showing a 33% margin. Two divisions positively contributed to the EBITDA this quarter, one being GGR as usual, the other one being the equipment for the first time in many quarters.

Operating income was up 38% and positive for the first time in eight quarters at $18 million. It was made of positive contribution from multi-client after sales and from the stronger volume sales in equipment.

In market conditions which remained difficult, the Contractual Data Acquisition segment was impacted by bad weather and mobilization delays both in Marine and Land. All-in-all, the operational free cash flow was positive this quarter.

Now moving to slide 6 into the full year. As anticipated, the market conditions remained very difficult during the year globally both in terms of volume and the price. In this context we were expecting at the beginning of the year 2017 year very similar to 2016.

Finally, and thanks to a good Q4 sales we finally up 10% in EBITDAs up 14%.

Let me give you more color on those points. For the first time in four years, our group revenue was up by 10% at 1.320 billion to 10% compared to 2016 of course, 10% up. GGR revenue was up with resilient SIR and sustained multi-client sales boosted by Brazilian licensing rounds, Mexico and the North Sea. Equipment sales as a whole were up 5% but more importantly external sales were up 20%. Contractual data acquisition revenue was up driven by the delivery of two last contracts with high-end multi-source vessel setup in Mexico and in Norway.

As you know, we operated those large contracts including one [indiscernible] Mexico and 1 [indiscernible] using the complex and property technology called top size [ph], which is by the way delivering excellent results. In those setups, we used several sources vessel, we generated high level of pass-through sales.

Our EBITDA was up ¥370, up 14% year-on-year and showing a 28% margin a slight increase versus 2016. As usual, GGR remains the main EBITDA contributor. Operating income was still negative at minus 77 million still impacted by very low market condition but in good progression compared to 2016. Having said so 2017 as you know has been the year or the financial restructuring.

During this year, we managed to maintain our focus and priorities on strong operational delivery with further reduction of our cost base, strong CapEx discipline and throughout this difficult period CGG benefited from the continues confidence of its clients and the full commitment of its employees and I would like to once again thank them. But with this operational priority in line, we nevertheless delivered on the various milestone as program on our financial restructuring plan I will come back on that in a second.

Before going to the restructuring plan, let me give you more color on the operational performance of each of the segments of the company. I’m on slide 7. GGR revenue was up 5% year-on-year at 820 million with solid multi-client sales boosted by licensing rounds in key basis. Our strategy positioning in [indiscernible] the multi-client revenue was up 22% at 469 million. Multi-client sales were very good in Brazil and globally good in all our key sedimentary basins including most particularly Mexico and North Sea.

We have a good set of data strategically positioned of areas of prime interest for our customers and of course we saw data related to the future licensing rounds, which has been once again a good figure in for the sales of this data. In onshore U.S., we also benefited from our position on one hand but also from uplift revenue.

In Brazil, taking that as an example, we have a very large 3D multi-client library in the Santos Basin and we refer to the industry an ultra-modern exploration dataset fully reprocessed to support the 2017 pre-salt licensing round and we are also extremely well positioned for the two next one coming ‘18 and ‘19.

Prefunding sales were stable at $269 million but more significantly after-sales were up 80% at $200 million. Once again, we reached a very good cash prefunding rate of 107% this year, way above our target of 70%. 48% of the fleet was dedicated to multi-client programs this year, quite similar to last year, we are slightly below our target of two-third of the fleet allocated to multi-clients as we were completing in ‘17 two important contractual large surveys as we said before.

On this matter and going forward, as we execute two large contracts of South Africa at the time being, 45% of our fleet in Q1 2018 will be allocated to multi-client surveys and 60% will be allocated in Q2.

Now going to subsurface imaging and reservoir revenue, revenue was down 13% year-on-year at $351 million, which is in line with globally the low client spending particularly at the beginning of the year. Globally SI&R is a very resilient activity. The decrease was in line with our expectation given the time lag between data acquisition and data processing which is as you know roughly one year.

All-in-all, our market share was preserved and backlog is showing an encouraging upward trend.

GGR reached an EBITDA of $486 million and a 16% operational profitability with an operating income at $131 million. The 5 points margin increase versus last year is mainly explained by the higher number of free depreciated surveys among our multi-client after-sales.

Multi-client depreciation rate went down from 84% of 63% [ph] in 2016. The lower rate indicates that the surveys we sold was already amortized high order [ph]. The margin increases are coming from the continuous overall efforts on the cost side.

Now going on slide 8, the equipment business continues to be impacted by persistent low volumes. Total equipment revenue this year reached $241 million, down 5% year-on-year and this decline comes from internal sales which were down 66% at $26 million. You might remember that in 2016 we purchased set of new streamer Sentinel MS for one of our vessel which was not the case in 2017. However, and more importantly, equipment external sales were up 20% year-on-year at $260 million. This is obviously an important indicator of the market dynamics.

And now if we look at the sub-segment level, overall in 2017, the marine sales represented 41% of total sales in line for 69%. This is quite in line with our usual breakdown in line we saw 20 million of artificially business mainly related to the U.S. With reached low volumes and despite the strong reduction in costs based, the EBITDA were negative at minus 6 million and the operating income was negative at 36 million.

But it is however interesting to analyze the Q4 results for the equipment business. In Q4 our sales were 38% at 160 million, the equipment posted positive operating income of 9 million, i.e. a 9% margin, which is a first time in two years. Equipment as renewed with operational profitability in Q4 validating what we have mentioned many times that volume will be the key driver for profitability increase in the future.

Going on slide 9 and looking at the contractual data acquisition business. This segment is still suffering from persistent weak market conditions both onshore and offshore. Total contractual data acquisition revenue was up 21%, 289 million mainly driven by the marine activity. Despite upward trending oil prices there is continued uncertainty in the market and stability will be a major driver for exploration, which is more onshore on transition zones than offshore for the time being. Marine revenue was 186 million at 40%. This increase being driven by two last contracts with [indiscernible] setup as I explained earlier on which roughly 50 million represent passthrough sales.

Once again, we have conducted our operations with maximum professionalism and our marine teams has been achieving a very strong 97% production rate this year. This availability rate was also strong at 93% on a yearly basis although Q4 suffered from bad weather conditions. We had an availability rate in Q4 at 82% due to weather standby which directly impacted the segment profitability this quarter -- last quarter. The positive impact of lower marine cost base in 2017 was partly offset by non-current 2016R&D tax credit on one hand and by delays in weather condition in Q4.

In the quarters to come our fleet coverage is at 100% covered in Q1, 90% covered in Q2, so it’s very good coverage. And contract awards are moving slightly, but still with stable prices. With this high level of coverage and quite interesting developments in market H2 dynamic could be quite different from today. Land and Multi-Physics total revenue were at 102 million slightly down year-on-year by 3%. Over the year, land activity was impacted by delayed contract in Nigeria and one early termination of contract in Angola as the client did not get further financing. All-in-all, operating income contribution was negative at 91 million, as we said already, the market environment remains competitive but however stabilized at low level.

Slide 10 on non-operating resources, the non-operating resources are mostly related to the non-active staff of our feet as you know, i.e. cold stack vessel and corresponding equipment. EBITDA was negative at minus $40 million this year. Operating income was still negative at $34 million this year but sharply down compared to 2016 following the implementation of the group level seismic shipping GSS, as you know GSS is a joint venture as 50-50 with Eidesvik, which is accounted for in our books as equity from investments.

The results of GSS will progressively as cold stack vessel are coming back as planned. As we are turning one vessel back to its owner at the end of its time chart, one is due come back in Q2, I'm talking about the Endeavour and Caspian.

So, I'll start with the quick review of our operational segment. I now hand over the floor to Stephane-Paul Frydman, who's going to comment in more detail the financial figures.

Stephane-Paul Frydman

Okay. And on slide 12. I'm looking first at the P&L at the group level for the full year 2017. So as said previously by Jean-Georges, overall the year the group revenue amounted to $1320 million, up 10% compared to 2016 with the business meets quite in line with our rebalanced target, despite the low level of software sales. Therefore, GGR weighs for 62% of revenues, but equipment only for 16% in Contractual Data acquisition for 22%.

At your OpInc level, the group performance was minus 43 for the operated perimeter and minus $77 million when including the NOR segment, corresponding to significant year-on-year improvement. The contribution from investment in equity was at minus 120 as explained as said by Georges by the negative contribution of GSS, the JV owning formal fleet incorporated last April for Eidesvik JV.

The net financial cost amounted to minus 207, following the secured interest rate modernization agreed upon in January 2017. And also including for $85 million cash cost of debt as we put an old payment of high-bond coupons all over the year. And last including also one-off of minus $25 million corresponding to the accelerated amortization of historical issue in fees. We've booked in Q3 in the relation with the extinguishment of the outstanding debt.

All-in-all, taking also into account minus $86 million of nonrecurring charges and any made of the tail of booking of our accelerated transformation plan for $20 million. The non-cash cost related to the GSS minus team for circa $65 million and the financial restructuring cost was circa $100 million net income stood eventually at minus $514 million.

Moving to the cash indicator on slide 13. You see at $372 million our full year group EBITDA was up 14% year-on-year being boosted by our item against high multi-client sales and above our initial guidance.

Total CapEx at $235 [ph] million were down 15% year-on-year, and tightly monitored with multi-client cash CapEx at $251 million, down 35% year-on-year and 107% well above our full year target of 70%. [indiscernible] with industrial CapEx at $60 million down 24% and stable R&D CapEx at $34 million.

The combination of the cash flow from operation, the global CapEx and $85 million of interest paid led to a minus $100 million of full year free cash flow before the non-recurring charges collected to our transformation plan standing at minus $96 million. So, it looks far lower than 2016 that stood at minus $7 million but we have to remind that 2016 cash generation was highly boosted by a circa $200 million positive change in working capital.

For the sake of the year-to-year comparison, it looks more relevant to compare the free cash flow before change in working capital with an addition a cash cost of debt 2016 normalized at $85 million which is both the 2017 level and also respective of the cash cost of debt looking forward post financial restructuring.

Based on such cash generation metrics, 2016 and 2017 will stand respectively at minus $148 million and minus $42 million showing a quasi plus $100 million improvement year-to-year.

On top of such current free cash flow generation, the non-recurring charges related to our transformation plan and financial restructuring amounted this year to around $100 million for the full year, 75% plus 22 -- 20 was going to payments of the initial adaptation measures launched in 2016. On such basis, we ended the year at the liquidity level far better than originally anticipated standing at $315 million by end of December.

Let’s move now to the financial restructuring plan which is obviously one of the major 2017 achievements. I am on slide 15. So, in the complex and challenging environment we navigated in however last four years we did massive industrial transformation that we started to implement at the end of 2013.

The Transformation Plan allows CGG to reduce drastically its capital intensity and to lower considerably its cost base leading to a far more resilient business model. A few metrics can illustrate the journey we have been through.

Over four years, at the end of 2017, we achieved 50% decrease in headcount while CapEx reduced by 60% over the period. G&A expense reduced by 60% or so, and marine’s monthly earning cost structure went down by 80%.

Looking at the financial part of this transformation, I am on slide 16. The financial restructuring plan, we report in June 2017, can be break down into three major parts: first, the full equitization of the principal amount of the unsecured debt, i.e. $2 billion leading to substantial group deleveraging. Second, $800 million of secured debt maturity extended to at least 2023 with up to [$150 million] paid at closing. And eventually back on that matter, a significantly improved liquidity position both to protect the company in the event of operational sensitivities and to be able to finance future growth.

So, this new equity came from the $370 million new 2024 yield bond, the €112 million right issue and that led to both $250 million net new money, post the $150 million secured creditors repayment cash placement fee.

Moving on slide 17 and just looking at a glance of the CGG on a pro forma post restructuring. You see that starting from gross financial debt at $3 billion and liquidity at $315 million with the financial leverage above 7x we move forward post restructuring on a pro forma basis by December end with the gross financial debt at $1.2 billion and $575 million of liquidity leading to net debt of around $630 million corresponding to 1.7x leverage ratio.

As we erased part of the debt, it has to be noted that the completion of the financial restructuring that occurred on February 21st, we leveraged a huge accounting impact to be moved in Q1 2018. So, the addition of around $0.75 billion, which will be booked at the P&L level and the issue of new shares for $1.3 billion will be booked at the equity level, follow this those two moves will lead all-in-all to liquidity of around $2.05 billion.

So, focusing now on slide 18, on the capital structure on the debt profile. You see that, we will benefit from the rest of balance sheet and under senior debt profile will basic from gross debt down to $1.15 billion a 1-year first maturity and cash cost of debt back to sustainable, giving the group sizing at $85 million on a full year basis.

Looking on short, the debt component we merged with from the financial restructuring, it was to remain on the one hand than the red bar, the $63 million high-yield bond first lean in interest weighted LIBOR plus 6.5% cash plus 2%. We ask to the possibility to refinance it in the short-term in fully and not in part. Fully if such refinancing occurs before May 21st and for 3% cost if such refinancing occurs before August 31. We would need such six months refinancing we do, we will be exposed to non-core period and in February 21, 2021.

On the other hand, looking at the high yield bond second lean for $361 million plus €80 million, it is debt instrument interest-weighted LIBOR plus 4% plus 8.5% PIK. It’s callable partially or all-in-all at 120% anytime, but up to February 21, 2020. So, facing this $1.2 billion gross debt. We will also benefit from LC liquidity acquisition situation as the financial restructuring led to $1 billion improvement compared to our previous trend, you have seen that on slide 19, where you see that the first half of such billion, i.e. $500 million is coming from savings compared to the situation prior restructuring. $275 million provided by the audit restructuring component, we spoke in the beginning of 2017 and $225 million corresponding to the reduced cash cost of debt, thanks to the massive equitization of our legacy debt.

The second half of the liquidity improvement, $500 million correspond to the new financial resources being composed mainly by $100 million coming from the new money and $200 million coming from the flexibility of having the ability to add additional secured debt in the future. So all-in-all we see that the new liquidity situation will allow the company to face all market areas up to 2019 horizon i.e. the year at which CGG should be back to black in terms of cash generation.

And you see the causing this, gross debt and liquidity as we told you already, we achieved restructuring debt $2.2 billion debt reduction and going forward, we showed in slide 20 that the leverage ratio will be, will remain below 2 times. It has to be mentioned that that leverage measurement relies on the EBITDA as we're seeing and competing now such an accounting indicator.

So, it's time for me to mention the risk forward related to the possible change of accounting parties following the application of the new norm IFRS system, starting January 1, 2018. I don't want to be too long as it is very technical matter, but it can have major impact in terms of financial reporting and communication as highlighted by our seismic peers in the recent communication.

While it was easily concluded that the application of the new IFRS from to most of the CGG's business should not trigger any significant change in the revenue recognition group policy. Revenue recognition for multi-client during the prefunding phase before delivery was put under close scrutiny and is seen as a more questionable area.

In line with what was disclosed by PGS, TGS and Spectrum, the preliminary analysis based purely on IFRS system from and applied to present contract later showed that there was the high risk that all the revenues coming from the multi-client prefunded would have under the new norm to be recognized only at delivery of the final posted data, which maybe more than one year after acquisition of the data.

As we consider that such accounting treatment would not correspond to the business reality, i.e. that the multi-client prepayments have to be seen as payments for service rendered and not as advance for future license will deepen the analysis of the multi-client business characteristics together with our auditors. This is leading us to ship up the conclusion that, subject to certain contract tool documentation, improvement and clarification, original participant contracts and services contracts for which, revenue should be recognized overtime based on debt acquisition and processing progress of the survey. That would mean, looking forward under the application of IFRS 15 that we would speak to the existing accounting parties for commitments.

Such conclusion has been shared and discussed with other seismic players. That has not yet been endorsed by the auditors and by the regulators of financial markets where CGG shares are publicly traded. We intend to progress in the technical discussion with these bodies in the weeks to come to fix in the whole coordination with the other seismic players, what should be the industry accounting partition that matter.

I hand the floor back Jean-Georges now for the conclusion.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Thank you, Stephane-Paul. And I am on slide 22. So, after three years of sharp decline related to the very complex and challenging environment we have been through in the oil service sector, you can see from this slide that at the Group level, our 2017 revenues increased by 10% to 1.32 billion and the EBITDA grew at 14% showing the margin increase at 28.2%. This is a very good first step.

2017 has been clearly above our expectation as at the beginning of the year we were guiding for flat 2017 compared to 2016. Thanks to the good Q4 multi-client revenue, the 2017 Group EBITDA before restructuring cost, was also higher than expected.

And at the OpInc level, we remained negative in 2017 but with a sharp reduction of our losses from minus $230 million level in ‘16 to a minus $77 million in 2017.

So, going on slide 23, looking at 2018 and to conclude, the financial restructuring is now completed and we started the year with a new balance sheet. Revenues are expected to be up at circa $1.5 billion, plus or minus 5% in a stabilized but however still uncertain market.

As previously disclosed in our business plan, EBITDA margin should be within the 35% to 40% range. This is of course under the assumption as just mentioned by Stephane-Paul, that the application of the IFRS 15 would not trigger any significant changes in the revenues recognition group policies, i.e. for the recognition of the revenues related to the multi-client pre-commitment.

I’ll remind you that our business plan is based on reasonable assumptions on market recovery in 2018 and 2019 with an oil price between $60, $65 at the end of the period. Volume increase will be the key driver for our vision especially in Equipment and GGR, with only a modest in pricing anticipated for the data acquisition segment.

Multi-client cash CapEx are still expected to be within the $275 million to $325 million with cash prefunding rate above 70% and industrial and R&D CapEx are expected to be in the $100 million to $135 million range. This increase is coming after two years of very tight CapEx management and we should back now to a more normal level of CapEx to maintain our excellence in delivery.

The cash cost of debt should at circa $85 million. As previously said, this is a sustainable level of the financial fee the company can afford to pay and this has been the base for our financial restructuring.

The tail of Industrial Transformation Plan cost -- cash cost should be limited at around $25 million as we are coming to the end of its life.

And finally, we are starting this year with a strong liquidity level at $575 million on the pro forma basis. So, with a restored balance sheet, with a very strong and recognized technological position in all domains that we are operating in and with the proven operational excellence even for the terminal year of restructuration. The group begins business 2018 with renewed confidence and is ready to take full advantage of the rebound in market.

So, thank you very much. And now we’re ready to take your questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions]. We will now take our first question from Lillian Starke from Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Lillian Starke

I just have a couple of question. The first one is if you could provide a bit of context or what you’re seeing on the competitive landscape in the SIR business. Are there any sort operators that are looking to close their reservoir business and maybe look more into the services and to provide as well your incumbents competitors, how has that landscape change?

And then my second question is, if you have provided a bit of details into the sales business where aforementioned, the improvement was quite strong during the fourth quarter. If you could share a bit of details where you’re seeing mostly volumes picking up? Thank you.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Okay. So, on your first question on the SIR business landscape. For the time being, we don’t see major changes happening in the market today. The market still very much partitioned between the very high-end where we play and some very basic plain vanilla processing capability that remain find in other competitors. And we are clearly number one in this market fully recognized by the customers.

So, as we go forward the market seems to be picking up at the time being after a slow recovery as you know there is a time lag between the acquisition and the processing side. The processing request still high. Now obviously, if things are happening in market in terms of rebalancing the market or reshaping the market of -- we will be extremely proactive, because this is at the half of our business and this is clearly an area for us of prime importance.

On the sales and business side, happy to give you a bit more color on where the volumes may come from. Probably three comments, first of all small thing which is not visible, because it’s only probably 10 million, 20 million, but out of 250 its important now. Is that we have seen quite a nice pick-up on the artificial business and well equipment that we have in the US, that’s a small one, but important.

Then the two-traditional business or market segments in which Sercel was playing in Russia and China are starting to open up slowly but starting to open up again.

And third, there is quite of fair bit of activity in Middle East, where Sercel has opportunity of course, because the level of tender from Egypt to Oman from Saudi and the Emirates as a whole is quite sustained at the time being. So that would be the main areas. As we told you before, for sale, the rebound in '18 is mainly linked to the Land part of the business rather than the Marine part of the business.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Guillaume Delaby from Societe Generale. Please go ahead.

Guillaume Delaby

Yes, good morning. Thank you for taking my questions. Following this detailed presentation, I would like to dig a little bit about the future of CGG. Basically, now you have new shareholders. And I would like to know what can you say today, if you can say something regarding their plans? What is addition of the company, and basically also maybe at least some of them as they going to be represented as the board of directors. Clearly, according to you, and according to what you can say today. What is the likely direction which is going to be given by those new shareholders? Thank you very much.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Okay. I will try to answer the best I can at the moment of course. You're right to say that since the conversion 21 February, we have a new shareholders base which is quite different from the one in the past. The first element of answer to your question is that all of that has been done, all this restructuring and conversion has been done on the basis of the business plan, which has been fully disclosed to the market. That's the one that we presented. I'll remind you that this business plan shows increase from 2017 to 2018 of about an additional 10%, since we planned to be $1.5 billion plus or minus in 2018. And then going forward '19, '20 around $2 billion plus or minus 10%. So that's basically the plan which is underpinning all the financial restructuring which occurred on the 21, February. So that's really the basic hypothesis that you have to take to see the shareholder company.

Of course, all of that is dynamic. And perhaps in 6-months one year there will be other ideas on the block which will be quite normal. But the thing I can say without talking for the future management, the future goal or the future shareholders is that any change to this plan could be only to create more value. So, the way that you have to look at your other base line which is published which is loan, on which the shareholders have made their decision and after that you have improvement the thing that will be welcome news everybody.

Regarding the governance and the representation of the board I take this it's opportunity to mention that yesterday the board were published this morning has coopted three new board members. And you know Colette Lewiner is replacing Hilde Myrberg, Philippe Salle replacing Loren Carroll, and Mario Ruscev replacing myself at the board. So, these three board members are onboard, they have been coopted. And we also indicate that Philippe Salle -- we have also indicated, to be very precise, the intention of the Board to nominate Philippe Salle as Chairman of the Board replacing Remi Dorval whose term of office will expire at the end of the next Annual General Meeting which is scheduled for April 26. And that such nomination will take place at the Board following the general meeting subject of course to the ratification of Philippe Salle cooptation by the general meeting.

So, you have already an indication of the new governance of the Board. And regarding myself, to be clear, the fact that I resigned from the Board to allow the cooptation of Mario Ruscev doesn’t change anything for my mandate as a CEO for the time being. And as we said back in December, I am staying as a CEO up to the point where my replacement will be appointed. The chase for my replacement is ongoing that started late last year sorry early this year. And as soon as my replacement is nominated, is known, I will step down as a CEO and I will stay in the company up to end of September, beginning of October, to ensure a smooth transition.

Operator

We will take our next question from Synnove Gjonnes from Pareto. Please go ahead.

Synnove Gjonnes

The first one is actually related to GGR. You're obviously undertaking some larger multi-client surveys, both in Brazil and Mozambique. It seems like you're also having some plans in Australia, but could you elaborate a bit on the client interest you're seeing in the U.S., Gulf of Mexico, particularly after 2 recent deepwater discoveries there? And the second one is actually just on the business plan and a comment you made on being back in black in terms of cash flow in 2019. Is that based on the guidance that you have provided in the updated business plan?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Yes, okay. So first on GGR and multi-client, you are right to say that we are currently shooting two big multi-client surveys in Brazil and in Mozambique where we see quite a lot of interest from clients. I take this opportunity to mention that Brazil has been a fantastic play for us in 2017 and we believe it will still be the case in 2018, 2019 as we have very good data, fresh data, fully reprocessed right on the blocks which are going to be put for rotation for the -- for auction. So, the interest for Brazil has been strong and we believe will continue to be strong and it’s a good demonstration of the catalyst for the multi-client sales that lease rounds predictability and change in the government policy with the Brazilian opening up the blocks to foreign companies could make to the multi-client business. It’s a very good example of where it works well.

So, Brazil, Mozambique, it’s an opening up of the country and we believe that this could attract as well some interesting investment.

Now to your question on the USGOM, clearly U.S. has been a bit slow in ‘16, ’17, but is also gaining momentum. And the fact that some very interesting discoveries have been made is not a surprise for us, because we believe that the cost activity of the USGOM is strong. And as you know, it’s the same in Brazil. When we have discoveries into this pre-salt or sub-salt areas, we are taking about big discoveries.

And so, the interest of the client is actually quite strong at the time being and we should see USGOM interest renewed in 2018 for the multi-plan. I like also to mention the success in the USGOM, but on the Mexican side particularly on the Northern part where we’ve seen also quite a lot of interest on our reprocess data on the Encontrado Perdido area.

Okay, now to your question on the 2019 and back in black in 2019. Yes, it is fully linked to the business plan that we are showing and this is basically totally new to the volume increase. When we have the volume increase, we have also an increase in EBITDA. And I will let Stephane-Paul develop a little bit incremental margin, we can get when we have volume increase. That will help you to understand the model.

Stephane-Paul Frydman

When you look at the financial outlook. We are showing one thing, which is quite clear, which is first that looking at our business portfolio we are long story short, addressing fixed CapEx, additional CapEx in multi-client. We have on certain region which is when you add everything around 450 and again when you look at what this was in terms of our guidance for the CapEx looking forward beyond 2018, it would be slightly lower. But that’s the idea 450 and what we are seeing is when the revenue increase which will be made mostly from GGR and Sercel increase because we have a vision where data, Contractual Data Acquisition will remain quite flat, stable plus just strategy to be back to breakeven, but not the value will come mostly from GGR and Sercel.

And what we are seeing is as the incremental margin is above 50% given, the way this increase is made from those segments. When the revenue will be above say 1.6, 1.6 plus then that will be the level for us, for the group to be back to black. When you seeing that when you look at the evolution of the EBITDA margin. What we are seeing is that around 1.5 level of revenue, the EBITDA margin is within the range 35% to 40% at changing accounting parties. And with revenue at around 2 billion, then the EBITDA margin is more in the 37.5%, 42.5%. So that evolution is still due to the fact that the incremental margin is above 50%.

So, cash cost of debt are quite stable in that, around 85.

Synnove Gjonnes

Yes. Just in terms of the revenue growth here. For GGR, you're guiding obviously not multi-client CapEx coming up as that much. Should we expect that to be in combination of an increase in late sales or aftermarket sales and pre-commitments or a higher pre-commitment ratio? And in the equipment do you expect the largest delta to be within Marine or for Land?

Jean-Georges Malcor

No, your first question on multi-client. You are absolutely correct. Since we are showing stabilized level of investment with a level of prefunding which is about 70%. We anticipate the growth is not coming from the OP, the growth will be coming from the aftersales. It's in particularly on the Gulf of Mexico is one of the big driver for that.

Regarding Sercel for '18 it's mainly coming from Land, '18 '19. However, as you know the question of the replacement of these 3 mills is still on the table because the whole industry is operating the streamer probably to the limit of the ability of the 3 mills. So, the replacement of the 3 mills is also in the background. And we'll probably play at one point. But the current growth for Sercel in our business plan base line is mainly coming from Land.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay perfect. That's all for me. Thank you.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Baptiste Lebacq from Natixis. Please go ahead.

Baptiste Lebacq

A couple of question. The first one is regarding data acquisition. You mentioned that in Q4, you suffered from negative weather condition. Maybe can you give us an update regarding the beginning of the year? Is it better for you or not? A second question regarding CapEx. Next year, you would have an increase of CapEx, industrial CapEx. Maybe can you give us an update regarding where will we focus this CapEx? Is it for new streamers or not?

And last question, more regarding the environment. WesternGeco decided to leave the data acquisition business. The announcement was made a couple of weeks ago. At this stage, do you see some better situation in terms of bidding activity or not?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Okay thank you for that. So first of all, yes, on the weather conditions we had to go on weather standby on one of the survey in the North Sea in Q4. So that's hampered a bit the Q4 results on the data acquisition. But these things happening is not major event. But of course, impacting the bottom line.

On the beginning of the year, give you a little bit more detail on the dynamic of the year on the data acquisition in Marine. Although it is not major for us, but nevertheless it is important to note, that we see the first part of the year H1 to be totally driven by the prices condition that we had late last year. Because basically for us at least we are executing at the time being two large contracts which were signed back in November last year in pricing conditions which are prevailing at the time. So, this is really a direct impact if you want of the market conditions from late last year. So H1 will be suffering from the low pricing conditions. And as we indicated, we will have 45% or 50% of the fleet allocated to contracts.

H2 will be better for two reasons. First because the dynamic is a little bit different and I will come back to your question on WesternGeco. So, we are clearly trying to push the price up at the time being, let’s be very clear, for the second part of the year. But also, to the fact that the second part of the year for us will be more multi-client weighted than the first part of the year. So, all combined in data acquisition line, we should see an H2 better than H1.

Your question on CapEx, clearly in the last two years, like all of the other players, we have been sailing very close to the wind in terms of industrial CapEx. The cash was absolutely essential for the company. And so, we are probably -- we have been probably under-investing in CapEx in the last two years and what we are proposing today in terms of future CapEx is closer to the maintenance CapEx level that we need to operator our operations properly.

Now of course, it’s plus or minus few percent, but the normative number that we are showing today -- sorry, the number we are showing today is more than normative number to take forward rather than the one we had in the past.

On WesternGeco announcement, this is clearly very important announcement in the market. And I would like to offer the following comment. First of all, we are not surprised. We are not surprised because we totally share the analysis that WesternGeco has made, and not only we share it but it’s exactly the analysis we made three years ago when we decided to go down from 23 vessels to 5 vessels. So, we are not surprised totally in full agreement, okay?

The difference between the two of us is that they have the financial strength and probably a different view of the market to totally go to zero vessels where on our side we stopped at five because we have limited financial capability but also because we believe that these 5 vessels are important to maintain the level we want in terms of technology to maintain the level we want in terms of technology and in terms of -- technology and expertise and data quality that we need for our multi-client. But I mean if we leave aside for one second, we totally share the analysis so we understand the movement they made.

When that -- are we going to see direct impact on the market? I believe in the short-term, yes. This can help a little bit the pricing dynamic in the second part of the year because WesternGeco has indicated that they will not take all their contracts under one that they're executing, okay?

Is it going to be a structural factor to change the dynamic in prices? I would be more reserved because these reserves will not disappear, okay? They will temporarily if you want neutralized and this could change the temporary the dynamic of the market which could be good. But at the end of the day, we should not rely on that to say that the market dynamic in pricing will change because these vessels will not disappear.

What I can tell you is that there is a level of let’s say client nervousness, perhaps it's too strong, but the questioning about how this will totally rebalance because even though the market is low and complex and with very low pricing clients are getting concerned that they may not get the vessel they want at the right time. So, this is what I would like to say.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Julien Raffelsbauer from Cantor Fitzgerald. Please go ahead.

Julien Raffelsbauer

Good morning. Just following up on the WesternGeco withdrawal of the acquisition. What will be the impact on the equipment business because I was under the impression that the equipment was well-regarded, but expensive. But do you think, they will try to sell their equipment to third parties or creating a new competitor for Sercel or do you think they will just close that division as well?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Yes. Well, that’s I encouraging you to ask, WesternGeco what they want to do. But what I can say is that there is no news on this part, because WesternGeco indicated already three years ago that they were opening their equipment for sale to any third-parties. So, the fact that 2 Marine or 2 Land is on the market against potentially Sercel is not new. The fact is that seems they decided to offer this equipment to the rest of the market. They are not being very successful. As far as I know, they sold on set of marine streamers and some Land equipment in Russia, and that’s it. So, this is not going to bring a massive disruption on the market, not at all. And you’re right to say that their equipment is probably sophisticated, but quite expensive.

Julien Raffelsbauer

So, could it be the opposite then, that the fleet that WesternGeco will sell will buy streamers from offer different from WesternGeco and from you?

Jean-Georges Malcor

Yes. I didn’t want to go as far as that, but it’s clearly potentially an opportunity for us rather than a threat, because I don’t know what will be the fate of this equipment, are they going to be maintain on the long run? Clearly, if we take the hypothesis that this equipment will be discontinued at 1 point. Obviously the current WesternGeco equipped with Schlumberger equipment. Last will be equipped with another party equipment. And obviously, Sercel will be very keen to be this one.

Julien Raffelsbauer

Okay. Thank you.

Jean-Georges Malcor

But we are not factor that in our plan.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Jean-Francois from ODDO. Please go ahead.

Jean-Francois

Jean-Francois from ODDO. Maybe just 2 questions please. The first one, could you comment the strong decrease or drop for the depreciation and amortization last year in 2017 compared to the previous year. And where do you expect for the amortization and depreciation for next year or this year, 2018? And we saw that the strong decrease expense, the strong recovery for the EBIT level compared to the EBITDA.

And the second question regarding the impairment expected for the earnings next year or this year 2018? And we saw that the improvement for the EBITDA margin. Can you explain that, do you see lots of cost cutting plan impact or do you expect some improvement for the Sercel earnings with a breakeven under strong reduction or not coming from the data acquisition?

Jean-Georges Malcor

You take the depreciation?

Stephane-Paul Frydman

So, on the depreciation we Jean has said, as you well know we don't provide any guidance. But I can just remind few trick here. First looking at all that is not multi-client, given our level of investment CapEx, not that far from income CapEx level obviously. And second, on the multi-client side. I'll remind you that while you have level of multi-client amortization I remind you that our policy is to have 80% depreciation on the sales that are related to data with the value with the balance sheet and cost annual book value. And we see when the level of multi-client amortization is lower than 80% that just mean that we are making sales related to the pre-negotiated library. So, you have to take an assumption, looking at free deprecated sale between sales related to fresh data and sales related to free deprecated data.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Regarding the impact Sercel, what I can tell you, Jean-Francois, is that during this process of restructuring and as we indicated to the market already in the past, we have massive level of use the breakeven point in Sercel. Actually, you can almost calculate it perfectly since you saw that last quarter with $160 million revenue, we are making an 8% margin so that give you another point of the curve. And you will see that the breakeven point is somewhere around $320 million to $340 million.

So, I said in the past and I restated that the Sercel growth the Sercel story is a growth story. We maintained our market share, we maintained the technology lead, so the day you put more volume in Sercel the rate of transformation to top-line to bottom line is just very high. Because you don't need, you will be at marginal cost basically. You don't need to have much more cost in order to produce the next $100 million to $200 million of revenue. So, it's a good cash transformation. We understand that you need to take 9 of course that you will need some working cap to refuel the machine. And to start again the growth.

Operator

We will now take our next question from Carlos Santos from Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Carlos Santos

Hi, thank you. Just a couple of questions on your new debt if you don't mind. You mentioned in your slide that the first lean is callable for free until May. I just wondered what your intentions were on refinancing that instrument. And then my second question is you also mentioned in the slide, if I understand them correctly, but you have the capacity to do $200 million more of first lean debt. I was just wondering what your intentions were on that as well?

Stephane-Paul Frydman

Okay. On the second question, the synergy of midyear of this additional $10 million negotiated with all the parties were to finance our future growth. So, it's not at the peak for today. But we wanted to have as we will move or plan to move from $1.5 billion to $2 billion that will be we still be working capital requirement and so on. And so, we wanted, we negotiated the ability of additional, and some flexibility on that matter. But it was really to -- the purpose was to share that security cash. And maybe also, one day, to have, among our creditors, to level down the level of our cost of debt also for preparing the realty of banks as cash creditors. So that's for your second question.

On your first question, which is our intent looking at potential refi of the first lean. That's the outcome of the financial restructuring. We have this free window. Obviously, we work on it. We’ll look at the trading levels. You saw maybe that we were rated yesterday or Wednesday I guess by S&P B minus corporate and B for the secured debt instrument. The question could be is it the right price, LIBOR plus [indiscernible]% plus 2% PIK. Is it right price for a B rated debt instrument? Maybe we could find this quite high. So clearly, we would like to see if we can save money here clearly for the company. It’s one of our priority action now.

Operator

As we have no further questions in the queue that will end today’s Q&A session. I would like to hand the call back for any additional or closing remarks.

Jean-Georges Malcor

Okay. Thank you very much, operator. And thank you all for attending the meeting this morning and feel free to call us back if you need more information. Have a good day. Bye, bye.

Copyright policy: All transcripts on this site are the copyright of Seeking Alpha. However, we view them as an important resource for bloggers and journalists, and are excited to contribute to the democratization of financial information on the Internet. (Until now investors have had to pay thousands of dollars in subscription fees for transcripts.) So our reproduction policy is as follows: You may quote up to 400 words of any transcript on the condition that you attribute the transcript to Seeking Alpha and either link to the original transcript or to www.SeekingAlpha.com. All other use is prohibited.

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HERE IS A TEXTUAL REPRESENTATION OF THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S CONFERENCE CALL, CONFERENCE PRESENTATION OR OTHER AUDIO PRESENTATION, AND WHILE EFFORTS ARE MADE TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE TRANSCRIPTION, THERE MAY BE MATERIAL ERRORS, OMISSIONS, OR INACCURACIES IN THE REPORTING OF THE SUBSTANCE OF THE AUDIO PRESENTATIONS. IN NO WAY DOES SEEKING ALPHA ASSUME ANY RESPONSIBILITY FOR ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS MADE BASED UPON THE INFORMATION PROVIDED ON THIS WEB SITE OR IN ANY TRANSCRIPT. USERS ARE ADVISED TO REVIEW THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S AUDIO PRESENTATION ITSELF AND THE APPLICABLE COMPANY'S SEC FILINGS BEFORE MAKING ANY INVESTMENT OR OTHER DECISIONS.