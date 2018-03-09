Little Known Dividend ETF: Not As Compelling As You Think

In this article, I will be providing a rebuttal, showing the AAM S&P 500 High Dividend Value ETF (SPDV) is not as compelling as a fellow author made the fund sound. There are a number of things left out of his article that I will be covering along with additional information that shows why SPDV is nothing special.

Item #1: Low Assets & Low Volume

The first item that was left out was no mention of the low amount of assets and low volume of the fund. SPDV was launched on November 28th 2017, which is a little over 3 months ago, but the fund has yet to see a meaningful volume increase or a build up in assets. Currently the fund only has $2.65 million in assets and over the last month (20 trading days), SPDV has averaged only 4,602 shares/day in volume. Out of the last 20 trading days, 7 (35%) have had volume below 1,000 shares and 13 (65%) have had volume below 5,000.

Item #2: Wide Spreads

Since SPDV is thinly traded, the fund has wide spreads in comparison to the numerous competing dividend ETFs. As you can see in the table below, SPDV has much wider spreads than other larger dividend ETFs.

Average Spread SPDV 0.15% iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) 0.02% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) 0.01% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) 0.01%

Table data from ETF.com

Item #3: Average Costs & Competition

The author did mention that DVY has a higher expense ratio than SPDV, however, many dividend ETFs have a lower expense ratio than SPDV. When investors see how many choices they have, a fund with an average expense ratio will not stick out of the group. The dividend ETF space is one of the most crowded and most competitive spaces within the ETF market. To succeed and be able to gather assets, a fund needs to be low priced and provide quality performance.

“SPDV charges average fees, but competes in a crowded space with many ultra-low-cost peers.” ~ETF.com

As I will detail below in item #4, since the inception of the index, the performance has been inline with S&P 500. Unless this changes and SPDV starts to outperform, the fund will not likely gather enough assets to reach critical mass.

Item #4: Performance vs. Benchmark (S&P 500)

I looked at the performance of the index that SPDV tracks, since the inception on October 2nd 2017 in comparison to the S&P 500 index (SPY) and as you can see; its performance is nothing special. It has pretty much mirrored the S&P 500. For those wondering, yes, both the index for SPDV and the S&P 500 have dividends included.

*S&P 500 is the White Line

ThinkorSwim

Improvement Idea

When looking at the holdings of SPDV, It is easy to see why the fund has had an inline performance even though the fund has a higher dividend than the S&P 500. SPDV has companies that generate lots of free cash flow, but has a large number of companies that have declining free cash flows. I looked at free cash flow data for each of the holdings on Gurufocus and found that out of the 53 stocks that SPDV holds, 22 posted y/y declines in free cash flow. These 22 stocks account for 40.35% of the weighting within the ETF and over the last year, this group of stocks has posted a median return of -0.41%. In comparison, the remaining 31 stocks that have increased free cash flows y/y have posted a median return of 2.23%.

Holdings & Dividend

I compiled the following list of the companies that are included in SPDV and had increasing free cash flow y/y. The weight of each company is the same relative weight that each company currently has in SPDV. I have also included the current dividend yield and an estimate for what the yield would be for this group of holdings. As you can see from the tables and chart below, the “new” SPDV would maintain its diversification and provide a higher dividend yield. In addition, by removing companies that have declining free cash flows y/y, the performance of the fund would likely improve as well.

Weight Div Yield Weight x Yield (ABBV) ABBVIE INC Health Care 3.61% 3.35% 0.12% (AES) AES CORP Utilities 3.20% 4.81% 0.15% (BA) BOEING CO Industrials 3.44% 1.97% 0.07% (CF) CF INDS HLDGS INC Materials 3.34% 2.86% 0.10% (CMI) CUMMINS INC Industrials 2.80% 2.71% 0.08% (CPB) CAMPBELL SOUP CO Consumer Staples 3.02% 3.25% 0.10% (CSCO) CISCO SYS INC Information Technology 3.47% 2.62% 0.09% (CTL) CENTURYLINK INC Telecommunication Services 3.41% 12.08% 0.41% (ED) CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC Utilities 3.10% 3.84% 0.12% (EMN) EASTMAN CHEM CO Materials 3.56% 2.11% 0.08% (ETN) EATON CORP PLC Industrials 3.17% 3.26% 0.10% (F) FORD MTR CO DEL Consumer Discretionary 2.92% 5.64% 0.16% (FE) FIRSTENERGY CORP Utilities 3.36% 4.56% 0.15% (GIS) GENERAL MLS INC Consumer Staples 2.83% 3.84% 0.11% (GWW) GRAINGER W W INC Industrials 3.31% 1.89% 0.06% (HBAN) HUNTINGTON BANCSHARES INC Financials 3.34% 2.70% 0.09% (HST) HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC Real Estate 2.88% 4.31% 0.12% (IBM) INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHS COM Information Technology 3.17% 3.79% 0.12% (KSS) KOHLS CORP Consumer Discretionary 3.19% 3.38% 0.11% (M) MACYS INC Consumer Discretionary 3.64% 5.05% 0.18% (MPC) MARATHON PETE CORP Energy 3.12% 2.72% 0.08% (PFE) PFIZER INC Health Care 3.22% 3.79% 0.12% (PRU) PRUDENTIAL FINL INC Financials 2.85% 3.35% 0.10% (SJM) SMUCKER J M CO Consumer Staples 3.36% 2.42% 0.08% (SPG) SIMON PPTY GROUP INC NEW Real Estate 3.10% 5.00% 0.16% (STX) SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC Information Technology 3.52% 4.48% 0.16% (T) AT&T INC Telecommunication Services 3.31% 5.42% 0.18% (VLO) VALERO ENERGY CORP NEW Energy 3.12% 3.48% 0.11% (VTR) VENTAS INC Real Estate 3.04% 6.17% 0.19% (VZ) VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS INC Telecommunication Services 2.98% 4.83% 0.14% (WDC) WESTERN DIGITAL CORP Information Technology 3.63% 2.10% 0.08% Est. Fund Yield 3.92%

SPDV Dividends

1st 3 months Div x4 $0.8689844 Current Price $26.57 Yield 3.27%

Closing Thoughts

In closing, I do not believe SPDV will be able to be successful unless its performance starts to separate from that of the S&P 500. If the total return is essentially the same as the S&P 500, SPDV not only has to compete in the crowded dividend ETF space, investors could just purchase one of the many low cost S&P 500 ETFs and still get the same total return, if this pattern of mirroring the S&P 500 holds. To make SPDV worth considering, the fund would have to provide better performance, gather assets and have increasing volume.



