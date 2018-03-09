Is Welltower's Dividend Sustainable? A Cash Flow Analysis

As an income investor in retirement, my interest in a stock is not about how its share price might change. My interest begins and ends with how reliable its dividend will most likely be over the quarters and years ahead. Dividends, collectively, pay our monthly bills, not changes in stock price. And if those dividend payments are supported by increasing cash provided by ongoing company operations, the price will follow.

Health care REITs have held a core position in our income portfolio since the late 1990s. Like utilities, their dividend growth rate, collectively, has been slow but reliable. None of these HC REITs cut their dividend during the recession of 2007-2009, although they did slow considerably. But in looking through these REITs today, I am concerned.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL), formerly The Health Care REIT, is one of my first dividend paying stocks. WELL has been aggressive in property acquisitions over the past several years, funding these acquisitions almost entirely with equity sales which have exceeded $7.1B over the past 5 years.

Measures of Dividend sustainability

As always, I use 3 categories of dividend sustainability measures:

Dividend History: Long-term company commitment to the dividend and recent trends in dividend growth

Cash Flow Trends: Management's ability (or inability) to generate the net operational cash necessary to pay a growing dividend

Industry Risk and Moat: Industry and company-specific risks and hurdles that can disrupt company operational cash flows thus threaten the dividend

Dividend History

WELL began paying dividends in January 1985, and although WELL has never cut its dividend (a good sign), it did not raise it during the four-year period 2Q2000 to 2Q2004. This gives WELL a 14-year history of annual dividend growth, although some of these years growth was minimal. Of concern today, WELL did not raise the dividend in 1Q18 as it has in the past 6 first quarter periods.

While measuring dividend history, I thought it might be interesting to compare the yield on the 10-year Treasury Note to the yield of WELL when it paid each quarterly dividend. Since January 1998, the WELL to 10-Year Treasury yield spread has averaged 3.29%. Now, I'm not concerned about the company's price fluctuation, but for those who may be, at today's $3.48 dividend and today's 2.88% 10-Year Treasury yield, this gives an estimated current yield of 6.17%. Dividing this into the current $3.48 dividend gives a current price estimate of $56.40. Of course, there is considerable variability in this measure, but it may be of interest to some who are considering adding WELL to their dividend portfolio.

With a 20-year compound annual dividend growth rate of 2.34%, this exceeds, albeit by a small margin, the average annual CPI growth rate of 2.21% over the same period. Clearly, WELL has been able to sustain purchasing power for itself, but has not provided additional income growth needed for a portfolio containing fixed income such as preferred stock.

Trends in operational cash flows

Dividends are paid with cash, not with earnings, FFO or any other manipulated non-cash measure. The trends in the company's ability to generate net operational cash or cash flow from operations (CFFO), as provided by the statement of cash flows, is the strongest single measure of a company's ability to sustain and grow its dividend.

The percent of CFFO a company must use to pay its fixed interest expense is measured by dividing the interest expense by the CFFO before the interest expense is deducted and trending this for each successive 4Q period.

This is a favorable trend for WELL, as getting the interest expense to the low 20% level is a good ratio for a HC REIT, most of which typically run in the mid to high 20% range. This makes the REIT less susceptible to an increase in interest rates. This is likely of high importance to WELL management in maintaining its investment grade credit rating.

Per-share trends in revenue, CFFO, and dividends is an important comparative trend over each successive 4Q period.

This trend is perhaps the most worrisome for WELL. Revenue per share has been declining from the 4 quarters ending 4Q16 at $2.99 to $2.94 for the 4 quarters ending 4Q17. This is not a substantial reduction, but it is a negative trend. Worse, the CFFO per share has declined over the same period from $1.10 to $1.00. This is not good. This chart shows that WELL has been down this road before from 3Q14 to 2Q15 when it picked up… a sort of cash flow roller coaster. Well managed companies tend not to show this kind of CF trending.

How much of WELL's CFFO is paid out in dividends? To calculate this, I first deduct out of CFFO dividends paid to non-controlling interests and those paid to preferred shareholders, both of which must be paid first, to arrive at the net CFFO. I then divide this into the common dividend. The below graph shows this result.

Following a favorable trend in the dividend to net CFFO payout ratio from 2Q15 to 2Q17, this ratio has taken a sharp rise over the past two 4Q periods, to 98% over the past 4Q. This likely explains why the dividend has not been increased as expected. Again, this kind of ratio has existed previously as shown in the graph, although this is not very reassuring. Also on this graph is the 4Q trending of the CFFO divided by the revenue, providing a managerial efficiency ratio or how much CFFO can management create from each $1 of revenue. It is not the absolute value of this ratio that is as important as the trend in the ratio. The higher the managerial overhead of a company, the lower the ratio, and so, the value of this ratio tends to be industry specific. WELL has the lowest ratio of all HC REITs, although this ratio is stable and not declining.

The last CF metric I look at is the trends in the changes in revenue, CFFO, and dividends over the long term (past 19 quarters) compared with the most recent 8 quarter period. Here, revenue trending has been (in $MM) $23, CFFO $8 and common dividends $6 per quarter. Over the past 8Qs, these values have dropped to $5, -$16, and $2, respectively. This is unfavorable and definitely trending in the wrong direction.

Industry risk and moat

The medical services industry is currently in a state of flux. Medical inflation is rising at two to three times that of the CPI. This is making it more expensive for medical insurance premiums and out of pocket costs to the average consumer. With the population aging, this is only going to increase. This will likely increase the pressure on medical facility operators to control costs and place downward pressure on Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates as well as occupancy rates for self-pay residents. WELL currently gets about 65% of its revenue from private pay senior housing and about 22% from triple net lease medical facilities which are less susceptible to government reimbursement rates. About 8% of revenues come from long-term post-acute facilities, about 70% of which is funded by Medicare and Medicaid. Although this is a complicated mix of revenue sourcing, WELL does not carry the government reimbursement reliance of other HC REITs, although it is a risk.

Conclusion

I am in love with no stock and am willing to cut loose any dividend paying stock whose CF trends suggest the company will not be able to sustain its dividend. The only above finding keeping me from ejecting the 1,500 shares of WELL I currently hold is that WELL has been through this kind of adverse CF trending before and management has been able to work through it. So I will continue to hold the shares and monitor quarterly cash flow trending. A failure to improve will result in my ejecting of these shares and moving on. Here's hoping management will come through.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WELL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.