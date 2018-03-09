Natural Gas Storage Forecast For Next Week

If the EIA does report a storage report of -100 Bcf, it will be compared with -55 Bcf last year and -97 Bcf for the five-year average.

Welcome to the natural gas storage forecast edition of Natural Gas Daily!

The EIA reported a -57 Bcf change yesterday, which was 5 Bcf lower than our forecast of -62 Bcf. Be sure to read our week of March 2 storage report here.

For the week of Mar. 9, we expect a storage draw of 100 Bcf.

On a fundamental supply and demand basis, below is how each fundamental factor fared vs. the prior week:

On the supply side, Lower 48 production average declined by about ~0.2 Bcf/d this week due to freeze-offs impacting production. We saw supply decrease offset by higher Canadian gas net imports of +~0.6 Bcf/d w-o-w. Total supplies were higher thanks to higher Canadian gas imports.

On the demand side, power burn decreased ~0.7 Bcf/d w-o-w. The bulk of the demand increase came from residential/commercial (heating demand). LNG exports pulled back from the record high last week and last averaged ~3.2 Bcf/d.

As you can see, the total implied balance tightened this week resulting in a higher than normal storage draw for 3/2 week.

