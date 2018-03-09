45 Of 133 Monthly Dividend Canadian Stocks Pay 'Safer' Dividends In March

Analyst one-year targets revealed that $5k invested in the lowest priced five of ten top "safer" dividend CAD MoPay stocks produced 28.85% more gain than from $5K invested in all ten.

"Safer" CAD MoPay stocks also reported payout ratios, total annual returns, dividend growth, and p/e ratios to further document their dividend support. Twenty-eight of the 133 were discarded in this screening due to negative annual-returns.

45 of 133 Monthly Paying (MoPay) Canadian (CAD) Equities were tagged "safer" because they showed positive annual-returns, and free cash-flow yield greater than their dividend yield per market data 3/6/18.

Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Analysts Predicted Ten Top Canada MoPay Stocks To Net 9.8% to 48.07% Gains To March, 2019

Note that five of the ten top net gain MoPay stocks (shaded in the chart above) were also found among the Top ten yielders for the coming year. Thus, the yield strategy for this "Safer" Canadian Dividend MoPay group, as graded by analyst estimates, proved 50% accurate.

Projections based on estimated dividend returns from $1000 invested in the thirty highest yielding stocks and their aggregate one year analyst median target prices, as reported by YCharts, created the 2018-19 data points. Note: one year target prices by lone analysts were not applied. Ten probable profit-generating trades projected to March 6, 2019 were:

Corus Entertainment [CRJ.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF) netted $480.69 based on target estimates from ten analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 36% less than the market as a whole.

Automotive Props REIT [APR.UN.TO] netted $256.78 based on a mean target price estimate from ten analysts combined with projected annual dividends less broker fees. A Beta number was not available for APR.UN.TO.

Choice Properties [CHP.UN.TO] (PPRQF) netted $191.67 based on a mean target price estimate from ten analysts combined with projected annual dividend less broker fees. No Beta number was available for CHP.UN.TO.

Agellan Commercial REIT [ACR.UN.TO] (AZRVF) netted $190.57, based on dividends plus a median target estimate from six analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 50% less than the market as a whole.

SmartCentres Real Estate [SRU.UN.TO] (OTC:CWYUF) netted $183.04 based on dividends plus a median target estimate from nine analysts less broker fees. No Beta number was available for SRU.UN.TO.

True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO] netted $164.71 based only on dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 39% less than the market as a whole.

Northwest Healthcare REIT [NWH.UN.TO] (OTC:NWHUF) netted $143.38 based on target price estimates from six analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 55% less than the market as a whole.

Melcor REIT [MR.UN.TO] netted $135.49, based on target price estimates from three analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 38% less than the market as a whole.

Firm Capital Mortgage Inv [FC.TO] (OTC:FCMGF) netted $112.52 based on dividends plus the median of annual price estimates from two analysts less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 6% opposite the market as a whole.

BTB REIT [BTB.UN.TO] (OTC:BTBIF) netted $98.18 based on the median of target estimates from two analysts, plus dividends less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 66% less than the market as a whole.

Average net gain in dividend and price was 19.57% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten Canadian MoPay dog stocks. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 56% less than the market as a whole.

The Dividend Dogs Rule

The "dog" moniker was earned by stocks exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest dividend yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best termed, "underdogs".

45 of 133 Canadian Monthly Pay Dividend Stocks Showed Positive Returns And Cash Flow Yields Greater Than Their Dividend Yields

Periodic Safety Inspection

A previous article discussed the raw list of 100 all-cap MoPay Canadian stocks derived from this list of 133 from which the 'safe' dividend 45 were also sorted. You see below those 45 that passed the dividend "stress" test. These all-cap Canadian monthly pay dividend stocks report positive returns and sufficient annual cash flow yield to cover their anticipated annual dividend yield. The margin of excess is shown in the bold face column labeled "SafeMargin".

Financial gains, however, are frequently re-directed by corporate boards of directors managing company policies cancelling or varying the payout of dividends to shareholders. For example, Tahoe Resources (THO.TO) failed to pay its August, September, October, November, December, Janary, and February monthly dividends and therefore, is assumed to have reverted to a Q pay mode, dropping it off this list. This article asserts that adequate cash flow is a strong justification for a company to sustain annual dividend increases.

Five Business Sectors Were Represented By "Safer" Canadian Equities Paying Monthly Dividends In February

Five of eleven Morningstar sectors were represented by the forty-five equities alleging 'safer' January dividends. The representation broke out, thus: consumer cyclical (5); real estate (17); financial services (20); energy (2); healthcare (1); Basic Materials (0); Communication Services (0); Consumer Defensive (0); Industrials (0); Technology (0); Utilities (0). The first three sectors named on the list above were represented by the top ten "safer" dogs by yield.

Yield Metrics Found Nice March Bargain MoPay "Safer" Dividend Stocks

Ten "Safe" top All-Cap Canada MoPay dividend stocks per March 6 YCharts data were ranked by yield as follows:

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Estimated 5 Lowest Priced of Ten Monthly Pay Canadian Dividend Equities Would (11) Deliver 18.97% VS. (12) 14.73% Net Gains from All Ten By March, 2019

$5000 invested as $1k in each of the five lowest priced stocks in the "safe" ten Canadian MoPay kennel by yield were determined by analyst 1 year targets to deliver 28.85% more net gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The third lowest priced of ten Corus Entertainment (OTCPK:CJREF) [CJR.B.TO], was projected to deliver the best net gain of 48.07%.

Lowest priced five "safer" dividend MoPay dogs as of March 6 were: BTB REIT [BTB.UN.TO] (BRBIF); True North Commercial [TNT.UN.TO]; Corus Entertainment [CJR.B.TO] (OTCPK:CJREF); Skylon Growth & Income [SKG.UN.TO]; Melcor REIT [MR.UN.TO], with prices ranging from $4.40 to $8.20.

Higher priced five "safe" Canadian all-cap MoPay dogs for March 6 were: Manulife Floating Rate [MFR.UN.TO]; Inovalis Real Estate [INO.UN.TO]; Automotive Props REIT [APR.UN.TO]; Flaherty & Crumrine Investments [FFI.UN.TO]; Artis REIT [AX.UN.TO] (OTCPK:ARESF), whose prices ranged from $8.70 to $13.54.

This distinction between five low priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflects the "basic method" Michael B. O'Higgins employed for beating the Dow. The added scale of projected gains based on analyst targets contributed a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here and now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Its also the work analysts got paid big bucks to do.

Caution is advised, however, as analysts are historically 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and about 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of the change.

The net gain estimates mentioned above did not factor-in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible starting points for your safest MoPay dog dividend stock purchase research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.