Lagardere Groupe (LGDDF) CEO Arnaud Lagardere on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Lagardere Groupe (OTCPK:LGDDF) Q4 2017 Results Conference Call March 8, 2018 12:00 PM ET

Executives

Florence Lonis - Chief IR

Gerard Adsuar - Group CFO

Arnaud Lagardere - Group General and Managing Partner

Arnaud Nourry - CEO of Lagardère Publishing Division

Dag Rasmussen - CEO of the Lagardère Travel Retail Division

Denis Olivennes - CEO of the Lagardère Active Division

Andrew Georgiou - COO of the Lagardère Sports and Entertainment division.

Analysts

Sami Kassab - Exane

Julien Roch - Barclays

Sophie Julienne - Bank of Merrill Lynch

Bruno Hareng - ODDO

Charles-Louis Scotti - Kepler Cheuvreux

Okay, it's 6 p.m. on the dot, not 4 o’clock as Mr. Lagardere said. So despite what we normally do, we’re going to go over the figures quite quickly. Gerard is going to go through them in detail right now. You had received the slides, I believe. I’m not going to come back to 2017, except to say that the result, as planned, is within the guidance and is well established in the guidance and no surprises. That’s a good thing.

Over next year, so this is to say 2018, we also have the guidance for you, again no surprises. For a number of years now, we’ve told you that there are 2 out of 4 branches that have an unfavorable or a calendar effect or a publishing effect. So this is for Sports and Publishing. But despite all that, we are going to remain stable or stable plus a very slight growth. But the real topic that you have in mind and that I have in mind, and I hope we are aligned here, is the transformation of the group and the way we are leading this transformation and the calendar that we have in mind.

So the first to shoot is not actually any of the branches. This person is not here and it’s just so happen, it’s Pierre Leroy who's busy elsewhere. It’s also in the press release. He's signing a promise of sale on the Europe 1 building for about €250 million, which for us is a good or an excellent news on the price because this is a building that is complex and especially not just one building but it's one building plus bits I am not bits elsewhere. I am not going to tell you about the price per square meter. We’ll come back to it later. We are losing a bit of taxes because there is a huge capital gain. We might come back to this later.

But in any case, these are things that are happening at the right time and that are going to allow us to make a number of investments in the future. Now as for the active brands, we are very active actually, I would have loved, I would really have might to give you some precise announcement than as well, unfortunately you’ll have to wait a little bit not to long but a little bit never the less.

We will go to the end of the part that we have set, that I had described in the last two conference call, the idea for us is not to shrink but to develop instead in what we believe are businesses for the future for us. For the future in general not theoretically but for the future for us, for our future and the aim is to exchange drastically significantly the profile of the EBIT of our cash as well, cash generation in the years to come, so that we can generate enough cash to reinvest into these particular activity.

We are extremely determined, we are ahead of the time scale that we had in mind that we have set ourselves. As you know, there are number of steps milestones to go through, and for us these are essential milestones, the first one is the trade union milestone, so we will keep them inform before you of the events that we will relatively quickly.

Now I will call to Gerard and of course I’ll back for the Q&A session at the end. Gerard, you have the floor.

Gerard Adsuar

Thank you. So, we will start just like every year, with the table that summarizes, I will give you the highlights, the key figures of the group. So 2017 the group and I'd say similar revenue with a group recurring EBIT that is rising. The turnover is €7.069 billion progression of 4% like for like and thanks to the great performance of travel and retail and the great buoyancy of Lagardere Publishing.

The group recurring EBIT sounds as €403 million, the group therefore confirms the objective for growth that was set at the beginning of last year. I’ll come back to this on the next slide and increases the operating margin by 0.4 point.

The net income -- the net profit that’s group share is also rising, the free cash flow is €283 million, the evolution from last year downward explains by the working capital requirements evolution and the lesser impact of the real estate divestment and I’ll come back to this in the table later.

In this context of investments, strong investments, the net debt is stable €1.368 million and we have an asset divestment to building, so that compensated earnings and favorable on year that compensated for the variation in working capital requirements.

Now let's turn to the group recurring EBIT. Last March, we announced that the guidance in the guidance, so this is we stated as the foreign exchange impact and the distribution that was -- the disposal of distribution activities so with a lesser scope, which is what we have on this slide. The scope effect was negative about 4 million, so this is the impact of the impairment of the depreciation of the pound and the dollar, and so you have the progression of the -- of plus €25 million on the recurring EBIT, so plus 27% so in line with the objective of the growth between 5% and 8% overall.

Now if we turn to the performance per division, starting with Publishing, the turnover for Publishing again is growing and plus 1.9% like-for-like after the year 2016 that was also growing by 2.5%. So this is an excellent performance transition on this mature market. The growth is carried by the strong performance, the good performance of Partworks and also by France 3.4%. So that we have the success of some best fellows as you know Astérix and the Origin -- the book Origin by Dan Brown that was published last quarter, and also a historical year as far as pocket books are concerned and the success of school money also with the reforms that you know about.

The U.S. also showing a good growth plus 2.7% with a good publishing program especially with Perseus, this is the Company that we purchased in 2016 in Nashville. So these positive elements offset the sort of shrinking of the UK and Spain that suffers negatively competitive 2016 when we had the success of Harry Potter for one and we had the absence of the school reform in Spain in the end and then the digital book wages relatively stable 7.9% of the total turnover, is similar to last year.

Now on the profitability, the recurring EBIT is stable at 9.2% so this is the operating margin rather 9.2% so stable, very good margin, the €210 million for the recurring EBIT, so slight growth compared to the previous year especially thanks to the good performance of the profitability of the United States and that's capitalized on the successes of the publishing and also savings plan that was put in place and so the performance compensated a strong effort of investments especially in Partworks in 2017 especially towards the end of the year, so these will benefit future years 2018 and also the unfavorable comparison effect in the United Kingdom because of the publishing of the Harry Potter and the Fantastic Beasts at the end of 2016.

Now, let's turn to Travel and Retail, as I said on the travel and retail is showing a very good organic growth and slightly over 9% like for like, carried mostly by the good performance of the Europe and Asia Pacific zones. In France the activity is also progressing plus 8% mostly by catering. I invite you to go and eat at Nice, the airport at Nice and the good buoyancy and the good of duty free in the regional airport.

So Europe and France is recording a very strong growth plus 14% due to the expansion of networks. In Switzerland with the extension of the Geneva airport, but also Italy and Eastern Europe. In the U.S., despite the impact of the hurricanes that impacted August and September and also due to an unfavorable calendar effect North America is showing good resilience, good buoyancy, plus 2.7%. And finally Asia Pacific is showing slightly under 10% growth, thanks to the new opening of the retail in Hong Kong that we won at the start of last year and the good performance of the points of sales for fashion in China and also some good retail in Asia Pacific.

Now if we turn to the travel and retail profitability, a 112 million of operating EBIT, recurring EBIT without distribution, so this is a progression on travel and retail by 17 million so plus 18% of growth and the operating margin is increasing also by 0.3 points from 3% to 3.3%. So this good performance is linked to the good activity in Europe and in France that I mentioned, also the North America zone is improving its profitability thanks to the synergies the integration synergies of Paradies.

Now let’s turn to Lagardere Active. The turnover in 2017 was €872 million down 4.7% like for like. This shrinking of the activity is mostly linked to the drop of the audience figures at the Europe 1 Radio Station and also decline at Lagardere studio in essence of prime time series in Spain compared to the previous year. When it comes to magazine publishing there is always a drop but it's slightly contained this year with a decline in advertising revenue that is partially offset by stable year-on-year circulation especially compared to the previous year.

And now the B2B activity shrinking is compensated by the good performance of the digital activities, especially BilletReduc and the E-heatlh with the development of more doctors. The operating income is shrinking €17 million due to the drop of the advertising revenues of Europe 1 Radio station. The result of the TV and major activity, international and TV regular station is progressing. And finally for magazine publishing, the saving plans that we have launched allowed us to compensate the advertising revenue, the loss in the advertising revenue.

Now, let’s turn to Lagardere Sports and Entertainment, the turnover here from €496 million is slightly under the €500 million mark, down 3.4% like-for-like and 3.9% on a consolidated basis. This contraction is explained by the termination of the contract called Friends Arena in Sweden and also a negative calendar effect compared to 2016. So, the calendar site is mostly due to the absence of the Suzuki Cup football competition and also the qualification space base for the Olympic games in Asia which we have in 2016, and we didn’t have in 2017. So, these effects are slightly offset by the good execution of the contract for the Africa platforms and the good performance of football in Europe and Asia.

Now, as for the profitability €26 million of recurring EBIT so growth compared to the previous year of 5.2, the calendar effect was quite neutral in terms of profits and we have a improve performance that is mostly due to the sales and development business and especially the development of activities in football in Asia and Europe mostly.

Now I like to move to secret result. So after reviewing all the residuals well the turnover on the slide as you were talking about this dispute effect which is quite significant, dispute effect are now minus €528 million it is mostly due to the disposal of distribution activities in the press sector which is partially offset by acquisitions by Lagardere Publishing that the negative foreign exchange type of €64 million which is as for the life, so the results due to the reputation of the U.S. solar, sterling pounds are quite a bit the organic growth have generated an additional revenue of about €270 million mostly in the Travel Retail brochure as you can see this in the center of my slide.

So now I’m going to comment the, which from the current operating results that I have just commented throughout all of the different slides on for each branch and also that results speaks for financial expenses and taxes. The group recurring EBIT is at €403 million, it also includes the results for our activities which are non-operating minus €50 million. We have an improvement by €4 million compared to last year partly due to restructuring cost reductions.

So, this includes the results of like-for-like companies plus €3 million it has decrease following the decrease in the contribution of the Marie Claire group and also the start of the joint ventures in travel and retail. So the restructuring cost in 2016 was very significant and they have gone downward since the departure plan of the press magazine that had been detailed and was detailed in 2016, but it has also decreased in Travel Retail and Publishing with the gradual inclusion of activities Paradies activities and Perseus activities.

So the cost 41 million this year 23 million Lagardere Active including with it has to do with the restructuring and reorganization of Europe 1 and as well as many move out that has been -- there will be ready for 2018. So now capital gains, well, the capital gains, gains on disposals, they amount to €43 million. This includes 40 million of capital gains due to the disposal of Levallois building that we sold on the first semester of 2017, so the added value the capital gain level was included in the accounts at the end of June.

So the impairment losses has gone downward down to €57 million this includes the precision of €24 million for Marie Claire and that was also accounted for in the first semester and this is due to the downgrading advertising market. So the amortization of intangible assets of €72 million, which is mostly for every years to the acquisitions performed in traveler retail and that to be provided, so as the result we have a result would be full financial expenses on taxes out €279 million.

So for the operating and there is also this financial expenses amount to €73 million with an increase by €24 million first as the previous year and in the past they had benefitted from the disposal of Deutsch Telekom at the amount of 22 million which explains these discrepancy or cap C tax plus 1 million in 2017 and so there has been stable improvement versus the previous year. We first benefitted from the reimbursement of the tax by 3% on dividends for the amount of €16 million, but also the tax burden also includes the activation by plus €14 million of deferred deficits as part of the disposal of the building on Levallois-Perret, which is going to lead to significant capital gains in 2018.

And also this year while in 2017, there has been a favorable impacts of the update of deferred taxes because this covers the decrease into the all taxes in these United States that goes down from 35% down to 21%. So with all of this and all of the profits attributable to minority interest at the amount of 28 million in 2017, the net results for the group is of 179 million. So every year we have to adjust to net profit of the group share. Of course, we have to exclude the non-recurring items or non-operating items including the restructuring expenses that may vary from one year to another. These also include our capital gains and capital losses.

We, this year, there is a positive impact on the tax charges due to the activation of deficits in France and then you tax rate in the U.S. that have been going onward. The net results, the net adjusted profit for 2017 is €270 million, so it has decreased since last year. Because last year, the results included the 22 million of profit for the disposal of the Deutsche Telekom shares. So that’s the adjusted profit, which is fully inline in 2017 and slightly above the figures for 2016.

And now let’s move on to the consolidated statement and cash flow. The gross margin cash flow from operation before changes in working capital amounted to €503 million, going upward by €6 million compared to the previous year. So the change in the need for working capital that is a significant change, which is at minus €90 million versus the year 2016, where you had a positive change of €26 million. So this change between the two is due to the change in Lagardere Publishing mostly and also due to the increase in customers' debts for Lagardere Publishing due to the publishing calendar, which was a lot more favorable in 2016 as compared to 2017.

Remember in 2016, we had best sellers with Harry Potter, for instance. Harry Potter was launched in the middle of the year and the debts were essentially stated at the end of 2016. But for this year, we’ve had quite a few best sellers that were published the end of the year, we’ve accurate or origins by down ground and they will be cashed in 2017. And there’s been an increase in the writers' royalties and it’s been slightly more significant compared to the previous year, notably in Anglo-Saxon countries. So it has to do with the royalty paid in the UK in 2017 following the major success we have in 2016 with the Harry Potter notably.

The taxes paid are included into €28 million having to do with the disposals of buildings and property assets including the disposal of Carre Daumesnil for the previous year and Levallois as well. Also the increase for each year has been due to the increase of taxes on the profits abroad. So tangible investments, €261 million is an increase compared to the previous year. Also 2016 was upward going year.

So we’ve sustained investment and continued investments for the modernization and the extension of the Travel Retail network and also the modernization of the logistic tools, so publishing in the UK and U.S. this a little bit assets mostly include the disposal of Levallois building, the financial investments, the disposal of financial assets mostly due to the operations performed by Lagardere Publishing and they were published throughout the year Bookouture, IsCool and Aito Media, which is the production company that we bought in Finland.

So that’s the thought these activities dividend lines that minus €143 million it includes the payments of the dividend and the balance relates to the impact of the conversion gaps of discrepancy. And then increase in interest stage, in from €54 million to €70 million which is attributable to the payment of bond debt we had in 2016 a €500 million bond debt we had to finance the acquisition of Paradies. So in a nutshell in this investment context with the CapEx, which are continues the net debt has been stabilized to €1,268 billion. There were slight improvements by €20 million.

So now let’s move on to the balance sheet. So the main point first. So I am not going to comment all the changes, many changes are linked with the differences in the foreign exchange rates notably for the sterling pounds on the U.S. dollar. The intangible assets have decreased by €150 million and its amortization in royalties, the lease contracts and foreign exchange impacts on the all the assets have also decreased this includes the impact of the property acquisition in Levallois.

Working capital has been quite stable, the net debt, have just commented it in my previous slide. So we have other liabilities which have decreased by about €140 million, which due to the decrease in deferred taxes and the decrease in the tax rates, in the U.S.

To finish global financial situation today well the stabilize debt was a debt ratio which has been made stable coupons to so the ratio is in the bottom part of our comfort zone or comfort range between two and three, so it gives us significant room for maneuver and leeway to support the development strategy of the group. So the dividend stable at €1.30. As you can see it on my slide and it's fully in line with the history.

So the guidance for 2018 well the group expects recurring EBIT to be stable versus 2017 within IFRS 15 standard. This constant exchange rate and as usual, and there are major drop effect we will obviously communicate the impacts of such changes.

So, thank you Gerard, let’s move on to the questions from the audience, but also questions from the telephone and/or from the web. Okay let's start from the audience, okay.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Sami Kassab

Sami Kassab, Exane. I have a few questions, about a year ago. Just under a year ago with the Investor Day for Lagardere Publishing you said you wanted to invest a few $100 million. You didn't say how much exactly in video games in your assets you wanted to invest into video games. Is this a strategy that you still have on you agenda? Or because of the change of your portfolio, are you looking at other investment opportunities instead? And would you turn to something else? You don't need to give us update on the trends of Q1, could you keep doing this please? And could you tell us something about the trends on Q1 2018? And then for the margin of Active and Sports in 2018, should this increase or rather decrease?

Florence Lonis

When you talk about media, you talk about 2018 right. So for Publishing, I am going to give the floor to Arnaud.

Arnaud Lagardere

When -- so video games, this is a very broad term, the idea is not to become Ubisoft, it's a business which for us is important and big because of all the properties and the warranty that we have. This was the meaning, but then if you mean other investment in publishing, yes, there will be some outside of video games. Arnaud?

Arnaud Nourry

I don't think we had mentioned several €100 million because that would not have been reasonable for asset -- compare to asset lead, maybe if it doesn't. So we've made three acquisitions these last 18 months, and on the start of the year just to give you an idea. The turnover for the studio represented 1% of the turnover of assets. So we are starting to learn from this, and for -- I know, your endless questions Sami, you asked by the investments outside of find video games within this plan. Yes, we will invest outside of video games within this branch.

On Q1, well, I think you can all have a go, one it's still early -- its early days, you might say that this is nearly the end of March, but not quite. So could you give some indication, Arnaud, maybe you can start?

Arnaud Lagardere

I can give the indication, a trend the first two months are relatively good, growth wise, but in 2017 they were very bad because of the Christmas season that had been pretty bad in France. And these were more events than didn't really make the rest of the year. So I can't really tell you what the rest of the year would be like despite a good start. Dag?

Dag Rasmussen

Yes, for us it was a good start, a correct start I would say. Plan is picking up. We have a good revolution in Europe, quite positive overall. Denis?

Denis Olivennes

It's a little bit premature considering the business but we are in line, inside of advertising or magazine publishing radio TV press. We are more less in line with the previous year. Andrew?

Andrew Georgiou

We are -- the first quarter of the year is not indicative of the rest, but everything is going as planned, and I think it's okay.

Florence Lonis

And I'll give back the floor back to Denis and Andrew on the margins that you expect for this current year. Denis?

Denis Olivennes

If we look at a longer period, Right, I’m going to turn my phone off since the speaker -- because it's interacting. Well, it’s not me says the speaker. Okay, well this was not quite flat made then. That’s the helicopter flying overhead. Anyway if we turn to longer term since 2012, for the whole of Lagardere Active and 1.6 points of margin, the margin is now 8%. And as Gerard said, it's trying slightly compared to last year but because of the situation effect probably due to Radio Station. But if we look on the longer term we know that has progressed.

And for radio France it's not 1.6 points of margin that we gained but 3.9 points and we have the margin, outside of Radio France, that’s 11% for Lagardere Active. So next year we are going to continue to maintain our assets that made us progressed on our margin with a question on the speed at which to get back on its feet but overall for all our activities we see that our margins are progressing and it's continuing that way. Andrew?

Andrew Georgiou

Same for us, we have obviously over the last couple of years we put a work into maintaining our margins. The division has performed well, but 2018 is now a fantastic year in our cycle. So the cyclicality of ’18 has to be compensated by the business. And I think we are going to go close but I don’t know that we are going to exactly the same place as we have this year. Sami?

Florence Lonis

Sunny, is that okay? thank you very much. Another question and then we will take question on the phone.

Unidentified Analyst

[Indiscernible] I have two questions, first on the strategic review with Active and for Sport. And in the last call on the 8th of February you said that the only assets that were core business at Active were Europe 1, Paris Match and the Journal du Dimanche, no longer Elle that is part of the list. So could you confirm that Elle could actually be taken out? And could you also confirm that the music station and the TV stations are also part of the things that maybe for sale? And for sport similar, could anything be taken out of the scope or are there activities in sport that you could confirm that you will keep? And then question on the dividend considering the disposal of Europe 1 building. I’m not too worried about the dividend for the years to come but then there won’t be any real estate that will be disposable from 2019. Could you confirm that the dividend is going to remain stable for 2019?

Arnaud Lagardere

I’ll start with your last question, so it might be early days we have yet, but if we divide for 2018 for 2017 dividend at 1.3 we believe that it’s because we can continue to divide this kind of dividends. Of course it’s going to be determined by the cash flow generation during the conference call I told you that I wasn’t too happy with the situation which is why we are going to change or improve the groups profile by making divestment but also making acquisitions. I mean those I think they are in hand in hand it’s not just about divesting.

And what we have in mind that’s happened in the divestments we will have a better visibility of course but with the acquisitions as well. Then we will be comfortable in paying this kind of dividend. That has been the case for the last two years. Divestments are not there to pay out dividend by the way, there are also made to change the profile to improve cash flow and to grow to help to group to grow. So, I want you to be clear on this.

On sport, well sports is a whole, it’s made of a several businesses and you know that we low the intermediary business, but there is actually presentation also and the priority on the sports is the data with the ASC, so this is something where we’ve been bidding for number of years. So, since we’ve acquired Wealth Sport Group and before even we were interesting in entering this, this is a beautiful story that we told ASC, this is a common history that we share and we are very pleased together with our teams and their teams to position the ASC today at the same level of competence as what we see in Europe.

And what we would like to show is to really show a project and would be novel and we intend on wining of course we have to be extremely cautious. We always are by the way. We will be extremely careful the minimum guarantee we want to get over this, but we’ll also be extremely cautious about the collaboration that we can have with the ASC and I’m not going to say anymore about this. So, this is priority for sports to wins this business.

Then for acting, it’s a little bit, I don’t really know what to say, I’d like to tell you a lot but at the same time, I don’t want to, because I’m not alike to start with. And also because there are numbers of set of margins to go through internally, there are consultations phases and then it will have to put in place. The time scale is quite tight, things are going to happen quickly you talked about Europe 1.

This is of course part of the assets that we want to retain such as same as Paris Match and Journal du Dimanche. The TV production also we know that we can do build out degrading the value, quite of the opposite we want to create extra value. There is certain amount of consolidation that’s happening, not just in fast, but also broad. So this is time really to take part and we don’t want to divest that.

Elle is an open question. We don’t have an answer yet. As you know there are several things for Elle. There is the magazine itself is the brand. The first is the royalty that we received from the publishing of Elle abroad, and we have been receiving this which is significant in terms of operating in the EBIT and cash. And it’s also a number of different aspect of the brand in Asia for bags for instance for other merchandizing and other products. So, we have to separate that all these things. And this is why the exercise is so difficult.

So anyway can’t tell you anymore, I hope I answered all your questions. So, I answered you without answering probably to say, but be patience though you don’t have much to wait, but we patience. You will get your answer. But on the dividend, I can tell you that we are extremely seeing of course otherwise we wouldn’t offer €101.3 million to the assembly.

Florence Lonis

I’m going to take questions from the floors. There are two questions from the floor. I believe. Barclays, somebody from Barclays, you have the floor.

Julien Roch

First question about cash flow, about the 283 million for 2017 is that 66 million of interest, but also 150 million for the sales of developing as this wasn’t confirmed that it's the right figure? Second question on the cash flow, as the WUS, the WCR change in 2017, Gerard, could you tell us more about the change in WCR? I know it's tough but same question on cash flow indication for on the CapEx for 2018. And fourth question for you, Arnaud. I'm bit confused for Sport, did you say that sport was potentially for sale?

Arnaud Lagardere

I'm sorry you are not here because I would have loved to answer your question while looking at you in the eyes, but as there are confusion to our priorities in the life of the Company. And I can have 2,000 at once. So Sport that's very clear and size we all together here to win this call for tender. And I'm not going say more about it and I'm very hopeful and very optimistic, we will do everything that we can reasonably to win this call for tender regarding all the internal aspects for miss the cash flow. Gerard, over to you.

Gerard Adsuar

Well, the question is about the disposal of the property 167 million roughly for the disposal of the building in Levallois. I think that was your question. I would like to specify that we have taxes to pay as for last year I have we see you made the small calculations for the net impact of the property disposals, after taxes was up about 185 million in 2016. This year it's about 125 million after the deduction of taxes from this growth figure. So this is first question. For the WCR change, I can confirm that we have no change in the business model for none of the branches. So this could lead us to improving or degrading the WCR.

We are really talking about cut off aspects and first referring from one year to another, that's usually from December to the month of January or to the month of February. It depends on five years factors right that I have just said, notably for the publishing activities, they are different books that are published. And there will be a lot of new publishing and those good surprises at the end of the year. At the end of 2018, there would be probably good surprises for the business, but if there are cash only in 2019 they will obviously be an impact on the WCR change and it may be favorable or unfavorable for the following year.

And I do confirm that the change in double UCR has been a zero over the last past two years. So it's just a cutoff effect on every year. So we can't really anticipate for sure in advance. For 2018, we should have an improvement in this figures of minus 90, 30/40, recurring business. There is no more I can say, really I can’t say anymore. We do manage this volatility of our debt ratio has certain margins versus significant covenant. So the change in WCR is part of the business. And we do know how to manage this, one year for the other, and we’ll keep managing it. I mean what important is to be able to have enough flexibility to manage these changes.

And then focus and improving the returns and recurring cash, which is very significant. And that’s day-to-day work for each business improving profitability for instance. The profitability, which are going up by 0.3% in Travel Retail and asking that’s the recurring improvements in the cash flow generated by the activities, is definitely our priority. And we achieve it through a series of measures and we support investments, organic investment as Arnaud said, we also support investments for external growth. We have the means to do so, and the goal is to keep growing and improve cash generation of the group for the future years and grow significantly.

Julien Roch

I had a question on the CapEx, Gerard. You remember, I needed some information for the CapEx for 2018?

Gerard Adsuar

Well, the CapEx in 2018, I can’t tell you. Don’t be shy and don't be intimidated. I can’t give you any precise figures. I want to have enough flexibility and leeway to keep investing. Well you know, it will depend on the change in WCR. Everything that we’ve been doing so far has been some with the following philosophy in mind, so the growth of cash generated by the businesses. Well, so remain with a debt ratio that is reasonable within our comfort zone or comfort range.

We want to keep paying a stable dividend and then doing remainder will be invested in our businesses. And then we have to perform arbitration for instance in property. And we’ll have to make other arbitration in 2018 with the disposal of Francois 1er. And this will enable us to keep investing in this organic growth, the external growth. So I can’t afford to have any constraints. My only constraint is to have really a debt ratio that remains within our range also the payment of the dividends.

Julien Roch

Can you talk maybe about the CapEx?

Gerard Adsuar

Like most of us here, I’ve read your notes, and I read all of your notes with great interest and attention. And you’re right when you said, I think we’re seeing is about the execution, so that’s very clear. Just to tell you or give you an idea of our roadmap. Each time, we make a decision, we have a metrics, which is very simple and very limited, but very sharp efficient. And it shows what I’m going to lose, or how much cash going to lose or earn if I sell. And then how will I be able to improve the results and improve the cash for the group. This is what we have in mind each time we review the assets of the group.

So it’s an obsession and it's really entrenched in the mindset so the calendar may change, it may speed up or may slow a little bit because we have chosen to discontinue, it’s a certain decision at the last moment, during the last conference call on February the 8th. It's been about two years about 2.5 years so we have been working on this, the sort of retransform the group and see where the businesses are heading for the long-term and how the group’s will look like in 10 years. So I now have a very clear idea about the group for the future.

So, one last question over the phone, so Julien, you are happy?

Julien Roch

Yes very good.

Gerard Adsuar

Thank you.

Florence Lonis

So last question over the phone and then we’ll go back to the audience in this room.

Operator

[Operator instructions] We have Ms. Sophie Julienne from Bank of Merrill Lynch. Sophie Julienne, over to you.

Sophie Julienne

Thank you for taking my question. I have three questions. One, is it the share of your press revenue that maybe affected by the 2.25% for the rescue of press release and then you have manage to maintain your B spot more than €20 million for more than three years. What is the proportion of competition in Asia and Africa further the €16 million synergies targeted for Paradies in the U.S.? How much has been achieved -- well, how much was achieved in 2017?

Gerard Adsuar

Thank you very much. I had paid great attention to reading my -- the study use and I paid great attention to what you have read, but we don’t always agree what you have written on Travel Retail so far. Who wants to start?

Unidentified Company Representative

So, press release for the €870 million for Lagardere Active to share of sale for price distribution accounts for €200 million. The share of distribution new agents is of €130 million. So Presstalis to ask the publishes temporarily increase its right part of the recovery plan and it's this increase seems manageable through the price increases that we impose every year on the accounts for about 2.2% each year, so this more or less, matches the Presstalis expense report. So, we are not worried about this.

I would like to add that I know that it's in the side guide type companies have a good CSR practices. For three whole existences and when we were close to that Company ex-NMPP, which is now Presstalis. We did help a lot. We did helped a lot financially. So I think among the publishers we got the most virtuous publishers for this Company.

And let me just say that this increase is limited overtime, its limited to 4.5 years so it's not an increase that will go on forever. And Presstalis also has a manager who is extremely confident he was well educated by our friend Arnaud. So this is great and I wish him good luck because it's not an easy task Andrew.

Florence Lonis

So it was about the 20 million?

Andrew Georgiou

As mentioned before we have done quite of lot of work to get to a position where we have rationalized the portfolio so we have to a position where the division is consistently at a level that we can manage and judge year-on-year, we are not at liberty to disclose the individual contributions to that, but so to say that the underlying business continues to improve and we are able to manage the cyclicality of Asia and Africa in the overall number. So overall it is a good platform for us to continue to grow the business.

Dag Rasmussen

Dag, on the synergies we are in line with what was planned, we have spend most of the 15 million right now and we are perfectly in line and the overall results are also in line with the target.

Florence Lonis

Are you happy with this Sophie?

Sophie Julienne

Yes.

Florence Lonis

Okay, no more questions on phone. Two -- sorry, we will start with this one, go ahead.

Bruno Hareng

Bruno Hareng, ODDO. First question on Active, could you share the working hypothesis that you have for 2018, in terms of advertising, magazine publishing and hopefully the kind of prediction that you might have a forecast you might have for the radio business even though it might be difficult to do to understand? So this is for the Active. And for the Travel Retail, do you think there's a growth in 2018 should be different from that of 2017 with the basis of the evolution of traffic? And last question for Gerard, the constant foreign exchange rates. What would be the impact on the EBITDA for 2018?

Florence Lonis

So, who would like to answer Bruno first, Denis?

Denis Olivennes

So, for the different trends for advertising, we finished the year at minus 6.4% with evolution that was quite contrasted. The press media was over minus percent -- minus 7% and then there's strong impact on the radio stations as well because the advertising budget for radio stations dropped by 8.1% compared to last year, TV -- the TV broadcast had a positive trend, plus 2.4%, 2.4%-2.5%.

So, what do we expect for 2018 for advertising, similar trends for press and TV then for radio broadcasters an element that we don't manage which is the Europe 1 effect is very difficult at this stage to make forecast because the weight of Europe 1 in the whole is huge. And the strength for getting back Europe 1 track is not exactly known, at least for us, it's not completely known and we can't really forecast on this.

So, there's a little bit of an open question there. We can anticipate some trends some changes on advertising, which are roughly what we observed last year. And in terms of circulation, we have a good year, a favorable year for press circulation because it was pretty much flat. The two type circulation was minus 0.2% whereas it was minus 5% before. So there were whole range of elements that later the situation.

And as Gerard said, the overall evolution of turnover for press is something that we haven't seen for about 10 years. So we have a political situation that probably helped with the French news. We had a member of celebrity event as well that helped us. We had a very positive rollout of the SFR Press Week, increase of prices. So off course we cannot ensure that we will have a similar situation next year or this year.

We can be in short of the opposite actually because no matter what's we decide with the telecom operators, with the continuation of the activity they will have the same impact as the initiation of the system. We won't have the same news, political news especially, some of the price increases are going to be erased by the Presstalis situations, so we will probably get back to trends that was not quite similar to the previous years but probably closer to the previous years than last year.

Bruno Hareng

So I think you have all the elements now to turn your model on Dag?

Dag Rasmussen

For Travel Retail, I would say that the scope of break should be comparable having said that or there are number of effect that might impact us. Off course the currency with the strong euro is difficult to see because passengers tend to spend elsewhere. We have the impact on tobacco the neutral package without pictures and the without brand and also the price increase. We have the Chinese government that is trying to get the expenses back to China developing duty free on arrival, increasing local alliances as well.

So all this put hand-in-hand with the anticorruption laws. We have the development of low cost flights that and low cost passengers spend a lot less than other kind of passengers, minus 30 or 40 sometimes. So there are some -- there is some headwind, but we have some favorable wind as well. We have retailers that are a lot more efficient and lot more attractive and the modernization meant that there was some increase of sales per passenger but also even though the average basket is reducing the increase number of passenger compensate for this. So the sales are positive and we have a number of opening that are going well in Switzerland and Senegal, Oakland, Hong Kong, so all this put together there are number of pluses and minuses but all in all we believe that the range would be similar to this year. Gerard?

Gerard Adsuar

That constant exchange rate, so for 2018, so we have a variation of 10% of the average foreign exchange for the dollar that should give us 9 million, and on the kind of plus or minus 10% of the exchange rate of the average exchange rate should give us an impact of plus or minus 4 million on the recurring EBIT.

Florence Lonis

Bruno, happy with that. Okay, gentlemen there.

Charles-Louis Scotti

Kepler Cheuvreux, I have three questions. The first one is on the guidance and with the step on EBIT, could you come back to the organic growth of publishing and margins for [indiscernible] as well. What about this call reforms? What about the next call reforms while it’s going to be which countries? And then finally about the restructuring cost for 2018, could you give us some idea on the capital gain there?

Arnaud Lagardere

I’m going to answer on the school reference that we depend on the political reforms in Spain, France and UK. And so we basically depend on what so changes are adopted. So, in 2018 we might have some changes in Scotland, but it’s publishing not the most popular state in the UK as you might know, but in France which is our main market, the Minister for Education is reforming high schools but the programs are not ready yet and so we ask to not published in 2018 for the, for six form. And we will postpone this to 2019 and 2020. So, we will have a huge reform in 2019 for the end of call reform. So, with the higher number of student there, but for 2018 this is going to be a very holly year.

And in Spain, the political context has been difficult with Catalonia essentially. This is not going to ease decision making on program changes. So, I cannot say right now when will be the next call reform. Of course when we have no reform, we still reprint school books every four years or so. So we don’t have no turnover when you don’t have any call reforms, but student is going to be difficult year because of this. And this explains that the great profile actually come back to all terms for asset lever in asset books 2018 will be relatively low representing about 20% of the overall budget, education by 20%.

So, as for the rest we have mature markets without much growth for two years what running we have been doing better than the mature markets, we have no extra plan for 2018 and so every year the year was so, no Dan Brown either. But we are going to be published the first book of Guillaume Musso here France. We’re going to publish a book by Bill Clinton and James Patterson in the U.S. in April. So it should have some impact, the memoirs of Michelle Obama also here in France. So, we have a number of publications that should compensate what I mentioned earlier that we’ll publish in 2017.

Florence Lonis

Thank you, Arnaud. Gerard, on the restricting cost?

Gerard Adsuar

So, the restructuring costs are occurring to continue, it depends if you’re talking about cash on P&L of the cash. The amount will be identical to the amount of 2017 because the plan we have for 2016 for Active is rolling out probably 2017, 2018. So in cash, we should have a similar impact. So in 2019, we’re going to reduce the impact of the restructuring on this plan and then we will have a bit more restructuring needed for the logistic in the UK because we have two distribution centers in the UK, and we are going to most of them as one.

So we are going to have a few millions to spend there, so we will have something that is quite similar and slightly maybe interior to this year in P&L as far as cash in concerned the amount should be pretty identical. You have the question about the capital gain, well, the capital gain for the disposal of the Europe 1 building, so we signed a sales commitment today and hopefully the signing will take place before June and the closing will hopefully take place before the June.

So the capital gain I mean we have a basis and net value which is very low less than 10 million as far as I can remember so the capital gain will be of the total amount of the disposal price, which is up about 250 million, and taxes to pay and the tax amounts to about 17% of the capital gain because the tax rate is 34%. And we can use all tax benefit up to 60% in France so that's tax rate that amounts to about 40%.

Florence Lonis

No more questions, so we've had all the questions.

Arnaud Lagardere

Okay, that's good. More questions from the audience and maybe if we could finish with one last question, no, no question over the phone. So well, thank you very much for your attendance and thank you for listening over the phone and see you soon. Thanks.

