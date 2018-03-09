Biotech Forum Daily Digest For March 9th

All the other key events, news, and analyst ratings from across the sector and a Spotlight feature on Esperion Therapeutics are in the paragraphs below.

Both the overall market and the main biotech indices managed a slight gain Thursday as new proposed tariffs were better than the worse case scenario.

The main biotech indices managed to tack on small gains on Thursday. The proposed tariffs by the administration turned out to be more watered down than investors feared and had carve outs for NAFTA trading partners Canada and Mexico, at least for the time being.

The overall market breathed a sigh of relief and moved modestly higher. Today's Jobs Report was much stronger than expected, so hopefully, the biotech sector and equities overall can end the trading week on a high note.

VBL Therapeutics (VBLT) plunged in trading on Thursday. The company announced that a key Phase 3 clinical trial, GLOBE, assessing its compound VB-111, in combination with Roche's Avastin, failed to impact overall survival (OS) compared to Avastin alone in patients with recurrent glioblastoma. The Israeli-based concern is sifting through the results, and VB-111 is still in trials against ovarian and thyroid cancer. The Phase 3 trial against platinum-resistant ovarian cancer initiated a month ago.

TherapeuticsMD (TXMD) should get a decent bump in early trading today. The concern stated before the bell that the FDA has now accepted its New Drug Application for its compound TX-001HR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause. The PDUFA date will be in late October.

AcelRX (ACRX) was up just over 10% in trading on Thursday and is up nicely again in early trading. The firm disclosed that its NDA for DSUVIA will be resubmitted in 2Q 2018 in response to the receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA in October of last year.

Flex Pharma (FLKS) has seen plenty of analyst action over the past 48 hours or so. The company reported fourth quarter results on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced its price target from $9 to $6 on FLKS right after earnings and reissued its Hold rating. The next day, both Jefferies and H.C. Wainwright ($40 price target) reiterated their Buy ratings on this small-cap concern. Jefferies remains optimistic despite acknowledging that it believes slow enrollment will push out top-line data from a couple of Phase II studies out to early 2019 from previous expectations for the third quarter of this year.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) gets reiterated as a Buy this morning at both B Riley FBR ($27 price target from$21.50 previously) and Raymond James ($22 price target). Here is what the latter analyst firm had to say about this 'Tier 4' biotech concern,

We are maintaining our Strong Buy rating for TG Therapeutics. Yesterday, the company reported 4Q17 results and provided an update on their pipeline, which was well received by investors, resulting in an ~8% gain in market capitalization yesterday. Key takeaways include: 1) the UNITY-CLL Phase III study is on track to deliver topline ORR data in 2Q18, with a potential NDA/BLA filing expected in 4Q18; 2) the BLA package for the GENUINE regimen is expected to be ready in 3Q18; 3) topline data from the three cohorts (FL, MZL, and DLBCL) of the UNITY-NHL trial are slated to be available in 1H19; and 4) the two Phase III MS trials are on track to complete enrollment in 1Q19, with topline data expected in 1Q21"

Analysts seem to be like the just submitted fourth quarter results from Cytosorbents Corp. (CTSO). In the past 24 hours, Cowen & Co. ($9 price target), B Riley FBR ($13 price target), Maxim Group ($12 price target) and H.C. Wainwright ($14 price target) have reiterated Buy ratings on the stock. Here is what B Riley FBR had to say,

Buy-rated CytoSorbents Corporation (CTSO, $13 PT) reported 4Q17 results AMC Thursday, 3/8/2018, and held a corresponding conference call at 4:45pm ET. CTSO posted a top line/adj. EPS/adj. EBITDA of $4.6M/($0.12)/($2.2)M versus our/consensus estimates of $4.5M/($0.08)/ ($0.7)M and $4.5M/($0.10)/($0.6)M, respectively. The slight revenue beat was due to CytoSorb (CS) sales coming in above expectations. The EPS/adj. EBITDA miss was primarily due to opex coming in at $7.1M vs. $4.8M; this was almost completely due to R&D coming in above our expectations as CTSO commenced REFRESH II and HemoDefend is back in the picture. As previously mentioned, R&D will continue to be a moving target and likely be the line item with the largest variance relative to estimates."

I continue to primarily use Buy-Write option strategies to add exposure to the market on dips. The recent spike in volatility across the markets in the past six weeks has made using Buy-Write option strategies more prudent. Option premiums have increased along with the VIX, and this strategy can provide some risk management to your portfolio as well as increased confidence in taking new positions in a turbulent.

One of my more recent acquisitions using this strategy called Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR). In today's Spotlight feature, we take a look at this biotech concern and why I bought the recent dip in its shares.

Company Overview:

Esperion Therapeutics in an Ann Arbor-based developmental biotech concern. The stock currently has a market capitalization of approximately $2 billion and trades right at the $75 level. The company focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Pipeline And Trial Results:

The company's pipeline is centered around Bempedoic acid. As can be seen by clicking here, this compound is in myriad trials to treat various forms of Hypercholesterolemia.

According to the company's website,

Bempedoic acid is a convenient, complementary, consistent, once-daily, oral LDL-C lowering drug that significantly reduces elevated LDL-C levels in patients with hypercholesterolemia, including patients inadequately treated with current lipid-modifying therapies. Bempedoic acid, a first-in-class, non-statin, targeted therapy, works in the liver to block cholesterol biosynthesis. In the liver, bempedoic acid is converted to a coenzyme A (CoA) derivative, or ETC-1002-CoA, which directly inhibits ATP citrate lyase (NYSE:ACL), a key enzyme that supplies substrate for cholesterol and fatty acid synthesis in the liver. Inhibition of ACL by ETC-1002-CoA results in reduced cholesterol synthesis and upregulation of LDL receptor activity in the liver. This promotes the removal of LDL-C from the blood"

Analyst Commentary And Balance Sheet:

Analysts seem confident in the trial data. Wednesday, both Cowen & Co. ($95 price target) and Stifel Nicolaus ($105 price target) reissued Buy ratings. Thursday, it was JMP Securities that reiterated its own Outperform rating with Street high $153 price target. JMP's analyst raised his price target from $60 as he believes the study as 'bempedoic acid's efficacy was at the upper end of the expected range, both in terms of LDL-C and hcCRP reductions' and he 'remains "highly confident" that the clean safety profile seen with bempedoic acid to date will be "definitely proven" in Study 1'.

The company has stated it should end 2018 with at least $130 million in cash on hand. That could get into 2020, but it is probably likely the company seeks funding sometime before then.

Recent Action:

On Wednesday, the company disclosed Phase 3 trials of its most advanced study. It showed that the use of bempedoic acid resulted in a 28% lowering of LDL-C versus placebo after 12 weeks of treatment. While not as good as other more advance products on the market like Repatha from Amgen (AMGN), bempedoic acid does not have to be injected and is likely to be a much cheaper solution for lowering LDL-C.

The study met its primary endpoint, and other trials with bempedoic acid should have three additional data readouts by the end of 2018. The stock sold over more than 7 percent on the trial data, and the shares traded in the range of roughly $70 to $78 on Wednesday. Part of this can be attributable to 'buy the rumor, sell the news' trading action as the shares had a decent run-up leading into the trial data.

The shares have already quickly recovered to just over $75.00 a share, but still look attractive as either an accumulative play or via a Buy-Write option strategy, in my opinion.

