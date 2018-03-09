REITs Deliver Best Week Since 2016

Construction costs are expected to rise from tariffs on steel and aluminum. Steel prices are up 40% since October while lumber prices are higher by 70% since tariffs on Canada were enacted last year.

Signs of slack in the labor markets emerged as long-dormant workers appear to be resurfacing from the sidelines. The prime-working-aged male activity rate climbed to the highest level since 2010.

The February jobs report indicated that the ‘Goldilocks’ economy, of which real estate is a primary beneficiary, may not be dead after all. Wage growth was muted despite broad-based hiring.

Real Estate Weekly Review

The REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR) climbed nearly 3% this week, delivering their best week since December 2016 despite downward pressure from rising interest rates and retail concerns. Homebuilders (XHB and ITB) climbed more than 2% despite the implementation of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. The tariffs, which exempt Canada and Mexico, are not as restrictive as originally feared. As we'll discuss in more detail below, construction costs remain a significant concern for homebuilders and real estate developers. Retail REITs ended the week lower after reports that Toys 'R Us may liquidate and close all stores.

The S&P 500 (SPY) climbed more than 3% while 10-Year Treasury yields ticked higher by 4bps. Across other areas of the real estate sector, mortgage REITs (REM) gained 3% while international real estate (VNQI) climbed 1%.

Cell towers, hotels, and apartments were the best-performing REITs this week. Essex (ESS), UDR (UDR), SBA Communications (SBAC), and Sabra Healthcare (SBAC) each rose more than 6% this week. Malls and shopping centers were the lone sectors in negative territory. Pennsylvania REIT (PEI), Washington Prime (WPG), CBL (CBL), and Tanger (SKT) each dipped more than 7% on the week.

Within the Equity Income categories, we note the performance and current income yield of the Utilities, Telecom, Consumer Staples, Financials, and Energy. Within the Fixed Income categories, we look at Short, Medium, and Long Term Treasuries, as well as Investment Grade and High Yield Corporates, Municipal Bonds, and Global Bonds.

REITs are now lower by 9% YTD, underperforming the 4% rise in the S&P 500. Homebuilders are off by nearly 9%. The 10-Year yield has nearly 50 basis points since the start of the year.

REITs ended 2017 with a total return of roughly 5%, lower than its 20-year average annual return of 12%. Going forward, absent continued cap-rate compression, it is reasonable to expect REITs to return an average of 6-8% per year with an annual standard deviation averaging 5-15%. This risk/return profile is roughly on par with large-cap US equities.

Real Estate Economic Data

(Hoya Capital Real Estate, HousingWire)

Labor Market Continues to Exceed Expectations

Broad-based strength in the labor markets continued in February as non-farm payrolls rose 313k, beating expectations of 200k. Earlier in the week, ADP data showed a rise of 235k, also beating expectations. Across all labor market metrics, the pace of hiring has slowed only modestly despite other signs of tightening labor markets. ADP data continues to show a nearly 2% expansion of the private workforce while BLS data shows that hiring has slowed from the 2% rate in 2016 to 1.6% in February.

Last month, the 2.90% print in average hourly earnings was the primary catalyst that sent markets into a period of intense volatility over the next several weeks. This unexpected uptick jolted markets, sending yields higher as investors expect higher rates of inflation going forward, a sharp break from the Goldilocks economy that had been powering financial markets higher. However, Goldilocks conditions returned this month. Hourly earnings came in cooler than expected this week, rising just 2.61% YoY, and last month was actually revised down to 2.77%.

Made in America? "Goods-producing" sectors have seen a dramatic resurgence since the 2016 election. Manufacturing jobs, which had entered a mild recession in 2016, have seen significant growth in recent quarters. Jobs growth in the goods-producing sectors grew 2.7% over last year, which is within 40bps of the multi-decade high in 2014. On the other hand, the services sectors, which account for 85% of the economy, have been slowing modestly. Services employment rose 1.4% from last year. Retail hiring, which has been among the weakest categories, turned positive and grew at the fastest rate (0.22%) in 10 months.

Renewed signs of "slack" in the labor market was the primary narrative that emerged from this month's report. The most hotly-debate topic among economists is whether or not the 20 million Americans aged 25-54 that are not in the labor force will return or remain on the sidelines. The unemployment rate remained at 4.1%, but the employment-to-population ratio, which remains stubbornly low compared to historical levels, ticked up to 60.4%, the highest level since 2009. Notably, the prime-working age male participation rate ticked up to 89.0%, the highest level since 2010. There are several common explanations for the sustained decline in prime-working age male labor force participation: high incarceration rates, the expansion and abuse of government benefits programs, opioid usage, and longer time spent in the educational system. Structural reforms may be needed to fully unleash that segment of the workforce. If this can be accomplished, we believe this suggests further slack in the labor markets and continued modest pressure on wage growth.

Construction Costs And Impact of Tariffs

This week, intended to reduce the trade deficit with US trading partners, the Trump administration signed an executive order that instituted a 25% import tariff on steel and a 10% tariff on aluminum, but Canada and Mexico are exempt. While the effects of this action alone are minimal, there continues to be concern that retaliatory actions by other countries could spark a cycle of protectionism. By most measures, the US continues to have the lowest overall trade barriers among developed economies.

Rising construction costs are a significant concern for homebuilders and developers. The price of US steel is higher by 40% since last October. Lumber prices, which were affected by the 20% tariff on Canada softwood lumber, are higher by nearly 70% since the start of 2017. Turner Construction releases a construction cost index every quarter. Construction costs rose 5.0% in 2017, the seventh consecutive year of accelerating construction cost inflation. Cost inflation has increased every year since 2009 and has exceeded 4% per year since 2013.

Construction costs have significantly outpaced inflation over the past five years and are the primary source of "tightening" in the construction markets as development yields and margins have decreased. Rising construction costs tend to discourage marginal new construction projects and increase the value of real estate assets by increasing replacement costs.

Real Estate Earnings Update

This week, we published our Real Estate Earnings Review for 4Q17. Earnings season concluded last week in the real estate sector. Overall, 4Q17 results were slightly better than expected (80% beat or met estimates), but REITs raised caution heading into 2018. As supply growth has intensified, fundamentals continue to moderate across the real estate sector as rental markets approach supply/demand equilibrium after nearly a decade of above-trend rent growth. Same-store NOI grew 2.6% in 2017, the slowest rate of growth since 2011. Occupancy levels remain near record highs, however, as real estate demand growth continues to be robust.

Historically, real estate assets held under a REIT structure have traded at a modest implied premium relative to private market real estate, and for good reason: compared to privately-held real estate, REITs have superior liquidity, lower cost of capital, and lower overhead due to scale. This NAV premium has facilitated the accretive growth in AUM for REITs over the past three decades. Justified or not, REITs continue to be pressured by rising interest rates. Private real estate values remain firm, which has created a wide NAV discount, making external growth more difficult.

REITs acquired just $8.1 billion in assets over the last year, down from $64 billion in the four months ending 3Q15. Persistent NAV discounts pose a dilemma for many REITs: in theory, a REIT would maximize shareholder value by selling assets (and buyback stock) when a sizable and persistent NAV discount emerges. This "risk-free" arbitrage, however, is used only sparingly by REITs due to a multitude of reasons, including concern over selling costs, the negative impact to overhead by reducing the REIT's size and scale, and misaligned management incentives.

In 4Q17, FFO/share growth dipped into negative territory for the first time since the recession. It's important to note, however, that conventional REIT metrics like FFO and AFFO may be poor measures of shareholder value creation during these times of sizable NAV discounts. Among other issues with the calculation, since FFO subtracts "gains on sales," dispositions can be negative to FFO/share even if they create shareholder value. On the flip-side, FFO can be "gamed" by REITs that continually purchase assets regardless of their cost of equity capital. When it comes to capital recycling and shareholder value creation, investors (and REIT managers with properly aligned incentives) should be cautious not to overweight metrics like FFO.

Bottom Line

This week, we published our quarterly update on the self-storage sector: Storage Wars Intensify. So far, we have updated up REIT Rankings on the Apartment, Mall, Single-Family Rental, Manufactured Housing, Net Lease, Data Center, Storage, and Student Housing sectors. We will continue our updates over the coming weeks.

